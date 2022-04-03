Finance
Travel Tips for Driving in Mexico
Some take weekend RV trips into Mexico and have a great time, while others are going for the Mexican culture, touring, as well as shopping. After all, it’s so much fun to “bargain” at the border with the street vendors. Rosarito Beach is known for its scrumptious lobster at a great price!
Many people travel across the border daily for prescriptions, dental care and for other medical purposes. Some cross the border to conduct business.
It’s not just Southern Californians who enjoy going across the border, many people from the “border cities” of Arizona, New Mexico and Texas also take daily or weekend trips into Mexico.
However, did you know it is suggested that you ALWAYS obtain Mexican Automobile Insurance prior to crossing the border.
- Mexican law requires that drivers from out of their country must be financially liable for any physical damage or bodily injury they might cause. Mexican authorities do NOT recognize American or Canadian issued auto insurance as valid, regardless that the American policy has “Mexican” coverage.
- If you are involved in a motor vehicle accident in Mexico, it is likely that you will be detained until the local authorities can determine who is at fault. Even if you are not at fault, under Mexican law, motorists are required to have Mexican Auto Insurance, or officials will want proof of financial responsibility and will expect you to post a bond to cover estimated costs before you will be released. You could end up without a way to recover damages unless you have purchased your own policy. Financial responsibility can be demonstrated either by possession of cash, approximately $5,000.00-$10,000.00, or by possession of Mexican Auto Insurance through an authorized company.
- If you are at fault in an accident, you will likely be detained by the police until they have determined you can make payment to the other party.
Driving Tips in Mexico:
- Be sure to have your car serviced prior to leaving on your trip.
- Drive slowly and cautiously in Mexico, as driving conditions often are much different in the US or Canada.
- Know your route for safety by stopping by the Mexican Tourism Office or Travel Clubs.
- Never drive your vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Getting into an accident would be bad enough. Don’t let it ruin your vacation travel plans by not having the proper coverage. It’s not worth the risk and consequences to not purchase a policy before you go to Mexico. Fortunately, it is inexpensive and easy to get a Mexican car insurance policy.
Prior to traveling to Mexico, travelers should make their own inquiries into Mexican law. This article does not include all available information regarding traveling in Mexico.
What Is Performance Based Insurance?
What is Performance Based Insurance? Let’s begin with some simple definitions. Subsidy Based Insurance (SBI) is traditional insurance, conventional insurance coverage where the carrier keeps about 35% of the premiums companies pay. Traditional insurance blends various types of businesses together into a risk pool. Companies with superior track records (favorable loss histories), subsidize those companies with a problematic loss history. Insurance rates are influenced by external factors including highly variable loss histories, safety programs of the companies mixed into the loss pool, and industry market variability (soft and hard market swings).
Performance Based insurance (PBI) provides greater control over these exogenous factors and guarantees that the participating companies will know the other companies included in their risk pool. It focuses on a long term strategy as opposed to short term, reactive approach. For example, a short term approach to insurance can result in thrashing, quoting insurance policies and changing carriers every year. A short term approach focuses on achieving the best rate available at that moment in time. A long term strategy includes a comprehensive safety strategy and a plan for the return of premiums in the form of dividends for unused claims. In other words, companies using performance based programs will be rewarded with reduced premiums instead of subsidizing companies with weak loss histories and unsafe practices,. A simple way of thinking about his is as follows:
- Subsidy Based (SBI): Premium determined by market rates and other companies loss history.
- Performance Based (PBI): Premium determined by the participating company’s loss history – “Pay By Performance”.
What is guaranteed cost insurance? Subsidy based or conventional insurance can be described as “guaranteed cost insurance.” Companies pay a fixed premium regardless of their claim levels. This means that companies also pay for carrier overhead and profit. Performance Based Insurance offers companies innovative alternatives, allowing businesses an opportunity to significantly reduce costs. Safe, well-managed companies can reasonably save 25% on average. Companies with superior loss histories can save over 50% of their typical premiums.
What happens in the event of a catastrophic loss? Performance Based Insurance plans include a catastrophic loss policy with a major carrier. This risk transfer is an important element in all performance based plans. This insures the participating companies against large and unpredictable losses.
Is Performance Based Insurance a captive insurance plan? Captives are one of the better known types of Performance Based Insurance, and they are becoming increasingly popular as an insurance vehicle. Approximately 30 US states have passed laws allowing captives to be formed in their jurisdictions. Vermont, which allowed the first on shore captive to be formed, now boasts approximately 600 captives. A few of the other types of this plan include:
- Risk Retention Group
- Retention Plan
- Self-Insured Retention Plan
- Participating Dividend Plan
- 831(b)
Is this type of program appropriate for all types of companies? Typically companies with premiums of $125,000 or more are the best candidates for this type of plan. Companies can and should evaluate Performance Based Insurance plans as part of their overall insurance strategy.
Auto Insurance Quotes Online Guide: Important Things to Look for and Consider When Searching
When you are searching for auto insurance quotes online, you’ll have a lot to choose from. You will obviously have to do some research and compare all of the offers before deciding which one will offer you the most for your money.
How do you compare quotes? What do you do with them once you receive them?
First of all, you need to make sure you are using the right site to begin with. There are numerous sites that promise the “best car insurance quotes” but not all of them do. In order to provide you with the best possible offers, you’ll likely need to provide information such as your VIN, driver’s license info, and a few personal details. You shouldn’t have to provide your entire life’s history, however. Don’t use a site that asks for TOO many personal details. You should just be required to give enough so that the site can determine which quotes you will likely qualify for.
After getting auto insurance quotes online, you’ll have to compare them. Just take a few minutes to conduct research on every company that shows up on the results page. Some of the factors to consider include:
• What they offer
• The rates of the insurance
• What the policy covers
• Policy details
• Any additional extras or exclusions
What to Look Out for With Auto Insurance Quotes Online
Be wary of any company that offers a much cheaper rate than the rest. While the best quote comparison sites do work with only reputable companies, you should still do some of the research yourself. If an offer sounds too good to be true, it likely is. Or, if an offer is so much cheaper than the rest, then there is a good chance that particular company has a lot of exclusions.
It’s better to pay more for additional features that you might not need, than to pay less for exclusions that you might need.
The age of the vehicle you are trying to ensure will play a huge role in comparing auto insurance quotes online. For instance, if you have an older car, you might need services such as basic towing, tire changes, emergency jump starts, or even gas delivery. However, if you have a newer car in peak condition, you might not need these services.
Keep in mind that each insurance company has a different way of evaluating various negatives and positives in your profile. With some companies, your credit rating may play a big role in the quotes you receive, while in other companies it won’t matter as much.
So, what is the best site for getting auto insurance quotes online? esurance offers a lot of helpful resources and tools for free to help you not only find quotes, but to purchase the best one for your needs.
What to Look for in a Full Coverage Car Insurance Quote in Oklahoma
If you recently invested in a brand new car, you likely want to find a full coverage car insurance policy. Although you’ll need to have the basic liability coverage that is required by law if you live in Oklahoma, there are also many additional types of coverage that should be considered.
Oklahoma has a policy in place that states that should an accident occur and no one can be determined to be at fault, each party must shoulder the blame. This type of comparative negligent law is actually in place to protect all drivers. In order to ensure that you can have your vehicle repaired should you find yourself in a situation like this, comprehensive and collision coverage are mandatory. Not only does this provide coverage should you be deemed forty or sixty percent responsible for an accident, but it will also help pay for any medical bills you may be facing.
Uninsured motorist coverage should also be seriously considered when you are shopping for a full coverage car insurance quote. This type of coverage will pay for any medical expenses you incur as a result of being in an accident with someone who is driving without insurance. It will also cover the medical expenses of anyone who is in the car with you, be it a partner, child or even a friend. The only drawback to uninsured motorist coverage in Oklahoma is that it doesn’t cover the car in anyway. That’s where collision coverage comes into play though.
When you contact different insurance agents and inquire about a quote for full coverage car insurance be certain to also ask about the claim’s process and what is involved with that. Many insurance companies have a straightforward claim’s process that makes it easy for a client should they be in an accident. Others have a more complicated procedure in place. It’s important to know and understand what each insurance company offers in terms of support and assistance after an accident. You can use that information in addition to the cost of the policy to determine which company is best suited for your needs.
