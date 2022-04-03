Finance
Twitter Marketing Best Practices
Social media is here to stay and utilizing it for marketing is only going to become more important as more people embrace this channel to give and receive information. This article focuses on Twitter but these core principles can be applied to any social media or even traditional off-line marketing techniques. None of the concepts are difficult to apply.
If all you do is tweet out 140 characters that say, “Buy this great thing now! link to my site” then you may get a sale or two. Heck, if you have a large enough list you may even be fooled into believing that it’s effective. You may get some quick results you will not have any lasting results if you’re not providing people with a reason to stay connected.
Lead with value.This is first, and by far the most important, core principle in marketing. Leading with value leaves the door wide open for you to determine what “value” is for you and your market. I have provided value by writing this article. You can provide value by sharing this article (and others like it) or by posting a quote that others may find inspiring, thereby valuable. It’s really that simple. The more you give, the more you get.
Keep it interesting and varied. Every post doesn’t have to be the greatest, new thought or even specific to your topic. Find a good quote, a video that’s interesting or funny, share ways to save money, get organized or save time or just post a fun photo. There is an endless supply of quality content that you can post so when you’re ready to post a sales tweet prospects will actually look at it instead of saying to themselves, “Here we go again with another sales pitch” and press “delete”.
Do not over-saturate with “sales” tweets.There are differing theories on how often you should place a sales tweet in your rotation. Those ratios vary from one sales tweet in every three tweets to one in ten. I tend to subscribe to the one in ten arena myself. I’d rather have people stay connected to me than have them feel pressured or bothered by a constant flood of “BUY! BUY! BUY!” tweets. Wouldn’t you delete someone if they did that to you?
Respond to Direct Messages (DM).This is a very effective way to build a relationship with your followers. Also, thank people for their comments or retweets of your content. Remember Twitter is a two way street – it’s not just for you to blast out content. It’s for creating relationships. Take a little time and explore some of the sites and links your followers send you and comment on them. People love to get complements and know that you are “listening.”
Build relationships. Twitter is a quick and easy way to connect with people and open the door for a genuine conversation. Once you’ve engaged someone you have a far better chance of them buying your goods or services. After all, people don’t buy on fact. They buy on emotion. When you interact with someone you develop trust, and that’s essential for a lasting relationship and a sale.
Finance
Top Marketing Methods for B2B and B2C
Need some inspiration for marketing your business? The recent age of technology has continuously exploded over the past few years, and different marketing methods have come and gone. A business needs to stay on top of the latest statistics regarding strategy if it wants to compete in its respective market. This research has been compiled here for precisely that purpose. In this paper, some of the top marketing methods of 2021 are highlighted for B2B (Business to Business) and B2C (Business to Consumer) marketing. In addition, the pros and cons of each are laid out to help give more depth to the general idea of B2B and B2C. Hopefully, you will find inspiration to adopt these methods into your marketing strategies.
B2B (Business to Business) vs. B2C (Business to Consumer) Marketing
The concept of B2B vs. B2C marketing is self-explanatory; it is simply a difference in the target audience. However, the differences in their marketing methods are not self-explanatory, so an easy way to visualize these statements is through an example. Let’s say you are a grape farmer, and harvest is approaching. You could go the B2B route of selling to a grocery store or vintner(winemaker), or you could go the B2C route of setting up an online store or stand at a local farmers market. It’s no easy choice. Do you sell to a lower price per grape to the store/vintner while buying in bulk? Or do you sell at a higher price directly to consumers, but you must go through the effort of reaching the consumer, and you risk not selling all your product? It is also not as simple as just selling your product. You must market it. This brings up the central question inspiring the following two sections:
Two B2B Marketing Methods
SEO:
Search engine optimization, or SEO for short, is an essential strategy to implement into your marketing if you are working B2B. Out of other marketing methods, SEO is the best strategy to generate income for your business, but what does implementing SEO entail? The goal of SEO is to optimize the content on your website (Onsite SEO) and promote it (Offsite SEO) to more frequently place your website at or near the top of user searches within search engines such as Google Bing, Yahoo, and you name it. The key is to understand your target audience and what keywords will go into their search bar. Search Engines like Google are automated. You cannot tell Google that your website is selling grapes to businesses. Your content must reflect that. Try searching “buy grapes in bulk.” Keywords from each website are displayed in the search. This part of Onsite SEO is relatively intuitive. Still, you must go beyond including all kinds of keywords in your content because your audience isn’t as predictable as you might think, and they may not necessarily be looking for your business. For your grape business, maybe the audience will search more generally, perhaps “fruit in bulk” or something along those lines. Consideration is a must to ensure your website content matches as many possible searches as possible.
Social Media Marketing:
Social media is the home to many, and that is precisely why it is an excellent platform for you to promote your business. Social media marketing is a great strategy to implement into your marketing and works great in tandem with other marketing efforts such as Offsite SEO. This strategy has incredible influence over B2B conversion rates resulting in increased traffic to your website and profit for your business. It is challenging to master and potentially dangerous if you outsource and entrust the work of Social Media Marketing to someone reckless since one bad tweet could get your business in trouble. However, the humanization your brand gets trust and the free feedback you receive from those online is worth the effort. Whether it’s a short video, an image, a tweet, a comment on another post, this kind of content, while seemingly worthless, is excellent for your business. These little bits are easy to digest for other users, and they are tricked into digesting it in some cases as although they may not be actively looking to spend their money, seeing these social media posts gets them to think about your business even if its subconscious.
Two B2C Marketing Methods
PPC (Pay Per Click):
“Pay Per Click” refers to the monetization method where each click comes at a price. For example, should Pay-Per-Click advertisements be used on sports articles, readers may be drawn to click on ads regarding the teams mentioned in the report, such as apparel, other articles, or activity-related products. This uses the reader’s interests to help target advertisements and can also spread awareness. Search ads can boost brand awareness by up to 80 percent instilling memories into consumers, thus showing the importance of targeted marketing having a profoundly positive effect on the advertised product through exposure. Similarly, the widespread use of the internet with Google’s 160 billion searches per month showcases the potential monetary profit of Pay-Per-Click advertisements. Thus, not only do the advertisers receive payment for clicks on their advertisements, but the likelihood of users buying the advertised product increased due to the increased website traffic and appropriate placing of the ad.
Cobranding Marketing:
Co-branding is an essential strategy used by several top brands to keep their product or service new and different. It is a partnership where two companies create a unique third product using their brand name to draw in consumers, resulting in monetary or publicity gains for both parties. There are several benefits to co-branding: a broader audience as this method brings two brands together, which includes their respective following. An example of this occurred recently when the South Korean pop group known as “BTS” partnered with McDonald’s to make their signature meal. Fans of both McDonald’s and BTS came together, resulting in this co-branding deal boosting McDonald’s worldwide sales by 41% during the agreement and the pop group making a reported 8.89 million USD from the partnership.
Any competent business owner knows to seize every opportunity to promote and expand where reasonably possible, and what’s the harm in reaching out to another company with an idea if you truly believe it will work?
The following contains some short summaries detailing the basic pros and cons of each marketing method.
B2B Pros
• Profit Margin – The nature of B2B sales is generally far more prominent than most B2C sales. B2B sales often are in bulk with small items with perhaps scheduled re-orders or other cases like contractors the sale is always going to be significant. In addition, the market potential for B2B feeds into this profit margin well. Something such as grapes going B2C at a farmers’ market is limited in that it targets consumers who want to eat the grapes or perhaps use them for a recipe. However, grapes going B2B have various options like selling in bulk to vintners, grocery stores, companies that make grape jelly, you name it.
• Location of Sales – A large majority of B2B commerce is done on the web. This is a good thing as it is far easier to manage an online presence than to maintain something like a storefront. The location for your selling also benefits the audience you sell to. It is more convenient for them to shop online rather than require physical effort to purchase a product. The ease of a good online website and the smoothness of the transaction go a long way for getting sales.
• Security – No part of B2B is easy, but once you secure some contracts or ongoing deals, there’s good stability to be had from that. B2C is scary in that you could have your products go from flying off the shelves to forgotten quicker than you may realize. Any stability in the business world is something to be desired.
B2B Cons
• Competition – This con applies to both B2B and B2C, but in a scarier way. If you aren’t already a big name in your respective market, it is going to be extremely difficult to secure any contracts, deals, or even just one-time purchases. Even if you manage to secure one deal, you run the risk of your business flopping if you rely on just that to stay afloat. It is also harder to compete in marketing against more prominent names as they are already out there, so it is relatively easy to stay out there. Still, you must work on both getting out there and maintaining whatever position you hold. Other problems with the competition are the monopoly many places have. Big names can survive simply undercutting your price to whatever consumer while you might not be able to. You must be very careful when entering markets and avoid being shut out.
• Difficult Entry – Given the vast majority of B2B commerce taking place online and the quick judgment by consumers, you need to have a robust online presence and a good website which can be expensive and difficult to set up initially. Extensive research must be done to understand the customer’s desire and streamline that experience for them.
• Negotiations – You, a business trying to min-max profits, are selling to another company trying to accomplish the same. A big part of B2B commerce is negotiating with customers to reach a deal that both parties are happy with, especially since prices you may list on your website are likely not as low as you are willing to go.
B2C Pros
• Sales Cycle – Sales cycle is essentially the stage at which a purchase is made. There is a significant benefit to B2C commerce in that the sales cycles are much faster and easily influenced by provoking certain emotions. B2B sales take an immense amount of time as they are often big purchases for big projects, and so the buyer will take their time to ensure they find the best deal with a high-quality partner. B2C commerce can happen in seconds with someone thinking, “Oh, these grapes look good, let me buy them!”. If you can cater your product towards the quick decision-making of buyers, you can generate good sales.
• Discounts – One great thing about B2C is the ability to offer discounts. This partly feeds into the sales cycle, but having values makes customers feel like they are getting a good deal and may buy a product they don’t even need. Or in some cases, loyalty programs offering discounts or free items after certain purchases can be geared towards your profit margin when set up correctly. Loyalty programs are great as it gives the incentive to create a relationship with customers like that in B2B markets. Still, here you can get repeat customers to provide you with business continuity.
• Customer Base – While B2B markets directly to a business, B2C calls to a consumer. Everyone in the world is a consumer and is thus a potential customer, while B2B does not have that liberty. This, of course, does not mean your product appeals to everyone and will mean you have an infinite customer base, but the percentage of people potentially looking for a product like yours is massive. This can be of big help to any B2C business, especially those that sell “occasional” purchase products like furniture in that a large customer base means you do not need to rely on repeat customers.
B2C Cons
• Slow return on investment – The high upfront costs of starting your business with storefronts, websites, marketing campaigns add up quickly. With the generally low price of B2C products and usually prolonged initial start to new business, one should expect profits to be in the red for a while.
• Quantity of sales – With large sales comes to the downside of an increased number of issues customers may have. If one wants to get good ratings and maintain an excellent reputation, one must deal with problems that arise well. It is easier said than done since many issues can be hard to resolve in ways that don’t overeat out of profit.
• Marketing – This applies to any business, but it is especially hard for B2C commerce. Like how big-name B2B companies can undercut you and shut you out, B2C companies do that on a more complex scale. The profit margin on a majority of B2C products is already low given the generally low price anyway. So it is hard to compete for customers looking for a reasonable price. When you cannot afford to lower your cost further, how do you market your product as “worth the price” in the face of competitors? It is hard enough to get your product on the shelves or in the market, but you also must market that to large numbers of customers.
Which is better? B2B or B2C?
The simple truth one, as an aspiring business owner likely knows, is it depends. It truly does not matter which one is better, and depending on your business, both might even be an option. This paper is not meant to sway a business owner to go down a specific route but rather inform one about the way they plan to take already. There is no easy method in the business world, and as someone without any business experience, I am not in a position to dictate where one’s business should go.
Finance
How Email Marketing Benefits Businesses
E-mail marketing is a form of direct marketing, which is used to communicate for commercial or fund-raising messages to an audience. Email marketing concept has dynamically changed the companies’ style of marketing of their businesses. Email helps companies speak or express any fresh idea or info more quickly and happily than ever in the past. Similarly, it helps companies by decreasing their burden in form of thrift and keeping record of every communication. Following are some benefits of email marketing when it is done in a proper way;
1. Target big Audiences
Using the help of email marketing, companies can now send them to a bigger group with just a single mouse click. This service is of more advantage for conveying any breaking news to a bigger number of persons quickly. It gives you the chance to work with your potential customers, getting their attention and cheering them to do more for your email updates.
2. Follow Up Sales
If someone buys a product from you and you have other related products – such as sports goods, you can take help of emails to send them info about relevant products to those they have previously purchased. Similarly, it can be used for services. This type of promotion is known as ‘Up-Sell’ and is very useful.
3. Eliminates Distance Barriers
Through email, businesses who are working from diverse nations can also exchange their words with much more ease. These days, the moment you clicked on the sent button, your message is delivered instantly to the inbox of the receiver. In the past, the process of sending or receiving letters takes days or even weeks. This results in pointless delay in decision-making procedure. Instead, emails immediately communicates the essential information to any member irrespective of any barrier.
4. Get Feedback
Emails can also be used to get feedback from customers, from prospective customers and from common users of your website. This feedback is then used to determine various factors like what the choices of people are, and what changes they would like done. Many big companies uses this method.
5. Helps in Increasing Revenue (Profit)
Emails can also be used as an effective marketing campaign. If you have acquired email addresses of your potential customers through different means such as surveys, you can use these email addresses. This is because, sometimes people are diverted while going through a website and forget to visit the website another time – however, with an email, you can reach the customer directly. People give more attention to email rather than other marketing methods.
6. Track Conversations
Emails facilitate organizations by maintaining track of conversations between two parties. The “Reply” button facility available in this communications keeps a record of previous emails. This is a sort of proof, in case of any dispute on what is communicated once and by whom. For instance, employers can use them as proof of any misconduct or wrongful acts performed by staff. Hence, one must take care once communication via email, as every single one of them are recorded.
Email marketing is something that has gain impressive popularity in the recent past especially among business circles. An email campaign is among the most powerful weapons in online campaign strategy. Do not waste the chance and try to make the most of every message.
Finance
7 Reasons Why Your Business Needs A Digital Marketing Strategy
It’s a sad fact is that most companies don’t have a planned digital marketing strategy. They just go by the seat of their pants, doing a little here and a little there. But, if you develop a proper digital marketing strategy, you can avoid a lot of issues and create a more integrated marketing approach.
Here are 7 reasons why your business needs a digital marketing strategy.
1. Provides Direction and Focus
You’ve heard the saying that if you try to drive somewhere without knowing where you’re going, you won’t ever get there. Your marketing needs a goal and a plan to get to that goal, taking steps that you know work or testing steps to find out if they work.
2. Promotes a More Focused Brand Voice
When you have a plan, you can ensure that all your marketing materials (including images, content, and voice) match your brand. When you’re doing things at the last minute, it may not match. Having a plan is always a better approach to help spread awareness of your brand.
3. Assists with Developing a Strong Value Proposition
When you take the time to plan out your marketing strategy, it’s a lot easier to maintain your value proposition throughout all the different platforms.
4. Helps You Get to Know Your Audience Better
When you develop a digital marketing strategy, you need to do your research so that you get to know your audience better. Plus, you will check your stats more often, which will help you get to know your audience even better and how they respond to different offers.
5. Better and More Effective Marketing Integration
When you develop a plan, the great result is that you can more easily integrate all platforms together in a cohesive marketing plan that makes sense and gets results.
6. Avoids Wasting Resources
When you create a plan, it will help you avoid wasting anything. You’ll be able to see ways in which you can reuse content, graphics, and information to market across all your digital channels, without having to start fresh each time which can cause resources to be wasted.
7. Know Where to Optimize Your Efforts
When you write out the plan, you’ll notice gaps in it and be able to optimize your efforts better. You’ll test out landing pages, test headlines, test graphics, and find out what works best as you move forward with your plan.
This doesn’t have to be super-complicated to work. But, having a plan means you know where you want to go and have set goals with actions to get you to that goal. It also means that if something is not working to get you to your goal, you can change directions because you’re paying attention as to whether it’s working or not working.
