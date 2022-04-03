Finance
Types of Participants in Marketing Channels
Before a company undertakes the web version of marketing management and any channel partner strategy that would be involved, the person in charge should first know the basics of management training. A marketing channel is a group of exercises and other necessary tasks needed in order to transport or relocate the ownership of one product from one certain point of production to the final phase of consumption. Basically, it is the whole transfer of the merchandise from the manufacturer down right to the end user. This consists of all the people, groups and marketing activities, such as advertising and selling, that is within the process of transfer.
The process, however, can widely vary according to a number of factors like the type of industry, the channel partner strategy employed, how production is done and as well as the groups and people who are playing both against and with the manufacturer. The participants can be classified into two types: direct and indirect.
Direct Participants
Direct Participants are called as such because of their straight connection with the source or the manufacturer. They can do the whole advertising and selling of the merchandise from the producer without having to go through other means of doing the process.
The direct channel participants can be categorized into two, the merchants and the agents. Merchants are basically those who are not only direct from the company but is also within the terms of the company. Sample members are individuals from the manufacturing, producing and marketing teams. Retailers, dealers and branches of the company also fall under this category. Agents are those who have a direct connection with the manufacturer but could also be outside the terms of company. Members of this category are brokers, commission agents and other manufacturing representatives.
Indirect Participants
Indirect Participants are simply those groups and organizations that are part of the process but are out of the company’s full grip as well as the second hand source of the merchandise. They are either a whole entity of their own, when as such employed by the company but is not restricted from its own conditions, or a partner company alongside the manufacturer. The members of these groups are called facilitators because what they primarily do is “host” the selling of the product by their own means approved. They are usually chosen by the manufacturer.
The members of the group under the category are wholesalers, distributors, sales promotions agencies and advertising agencies. Some manufacturers take a different stance and employ merchandising specialists, public relations firms and transportation companies along side the first group of members to be mentioned. Other group members that are usually but not all the time used and agreed upon by the manufacturer and the selling organization involved is the use of public warehousing coupled by storage companies, Insurance firms, Service Groups and Market Research Agencies.
While most conventional means of marketing have been said, there are other functions which have not been taken and used. In fact, the creativity of the producers as well as the marketers will help these marketing channels evolve further.
Strong Authentication Helps Doctors Monitor Patients Through Remote Access
Doctors will be performing more house calls by computer or by phone as technology advances and as the demand for available doctors grow. This is good news if you are sick, don’t need urgent care and you don’t want to wait for an appointment just to speak with your doctor. With many doctors overbooked, patients in some metro areas such as Boston and New York often have to wait over 2 months to see a doctor of their choice. With remote access in health monitoring, speaking with a doctor will be much easier and more convenient for both the patient and the doctor.
For example, a patient with high blood pressure can use a remote device or a remote monitoring system that checks their blood pressure multiple times per week and then transmits the data to the patient’s secure electronic health record where the physician can access the medical record. The physician would access the electronic medical health record after identifying themselves using strong two factor authentication. This can be done using login credentials, such as a user name and password, as one factor of authentication and a dynamic one time password sent to their mobile device as the second factor of authentication. The physician can then have a consultation over the computer or phone with the patient who can monitor the blood pressure levels all while the physician is off site.
According to the American Association of Medical Colleges, it is projected that there will be a shortage of 124,000 doctors by the year 2025. With this shortage of doctors, waiting lists to see doctors will get longer and finding a doctor will be more difficult. The need for remote doctor visits will increase and strong two factor authentication will help doctors monitor patient health records securely while helping them care for their patients more efficiently.
Remote access for physicians also lets physicians communicate with other healthcare professionals regardless of their location. Remote access patient monitoring allows physicians to monitor a patient’s electronic health records and speak with them over telephone or computer and nurses can provide care for the patient based on what the doctor recommends. Physicians need timely and accurate data to make correct decisions and give the right diagnostics. Accessing electronic medical records remotely allows them to receive the critical data they need at any time and at any location. Strong authentication protects this data from being breached and allows only authorized users to access the information.
The future of healthcare will revolve around technology which will allow patients to receive care at home with remote health monitoring systems. With the advances in technology that allows physicians to speak with patients remotely, the need for healthcare security to protect electronic health records also grows. Without the proper safeguards against protecting electronic health records, physicians accessing medical health records risk data breaches and attacks. Strong two factor authentication is a safe and secure way to helps doctors monitor electronic health records by allowing only authorized users to view sensitive health information.
Assist Weight Loss And Lose Belly Fat With Natural Supplement Eleuthero
This is one of those supplements I don’t think we hear about enough. It is an excellent adaptogen for athletic performance, bodybuilding, or simply to lose fat.
Eleuthero regulates the activity of the adrenal cortex in response to stress. It stimulates the immune system, especially during times of strenuous physical exertion and stress, and seems especially beneficial for supporting a healthy mood and mental alertness. The herb is an adaptogen, is anti-cholesteremic, is mildly anti-inflammatory, is an antioxidant, is a nervine and an immune tonic. It is useful when the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis (HPA) is depleted. Symptoms of this condition include fatigue, stress, neurasthenia and sore muscles associated with the hypo-functioning of the endocrine system, and adrenal exhaustion indicated by a quivering tongue, dark circles under the eyes, and dilating/contracting pupils. Eleuthero may alleviate these symptoms.
This certain type of ginseng is used by Russian athletes to improve their stamina, reflexes, coordination and athletic performance.
It is also thought to help regulate cortisol levels in the body. Cortisol is a hormone that is produced within the body to help cope with stress; unfortunately, it also destroys protein needed to build and maintain muscle while causing the body to store excess amounts of fat. More recently cortisol is referred to as the “belly fat hormone” due to its affect on the body to store more fat in the abdominal area. This supplement is exactly what you need if you want to lose belly fat.
Eleuthero has been shown to enhance mental acuity and physical endurance without the letdown that comes with caffeinated products.(1) Research has shown that eleuthero improves the use of oxygen by the exercising muscle.(2) Which makes this an excellent supplement for exercising and losing weight.
Historically, eleuthero is taken continuously for six to eight weeks, followed by a one- to two-week break before resuming. Be sure to read the bottle for any contraindications that may apply to you.
1. Farnsworth NR, Kinghorn AD, Soejarto DD, Waller DP. Siberian ginseng (Eleutherococcus senticosus): Current status as an adaptogen. In Economic and Medicinal Plant Research, vol 1, ed. Wagner H, Hikino HZ, Farnsworth NR. London: Academic Press, 1985, 155-215 [review].
2. Asano K, Takahashi T, Miyashita M, et al. Effect of Eleutherococcus senticosus extract on human working capacity. Planta Medica 1986;37:175-7.
Bariatric Surgery Texas – New Rays of Hope For the Obese
Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band (LAGB) is creating ripples in the world of medicine. It is the latest weapon in humanity’s battle against obesity. Weight loss surgery has historically been considered as a solution that only came as a last resort. The complicated, and often permanent nature of the surgery, kept the general populace away from it by and large. While diet-control, exercises and even appetite-suppressants were gaining in popularity, weight loss surgery was looked upon as the final resort when everything else failed. However, with the introduction of Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding (LAGB) it is now becoming the mainstream solution for sustained weight loss.
Also known as Bariatric Surgery, LAGB or Gastric Banding is being embraced by an increasing number of people to bring about rapid weight loss and also keep it off. So what is LAGB or Bariatric Surgery? LAGB is an adjustable gastric band designed to help you lose excess weight and keep it off – for life. It is the only adjustable and reversible weight-loss procedure available in the United States and the only weight-loss surgery approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The band restricts the amount of food that can be consumed at one time. It also produces an earlier sense of fullness so that you feel satisfied with smaller portions.
The procedure does not require stomach cutting and stapling or gastrointestinal re-routing to bypass normal digestion. It is a minimally-invasive laparoscopic procedure which takes less than 45 minutes and is performed on an out-patient basis allowing patients to return home the same day and resume normal activities within 24-48 hours. Due to its success in enabling sustained weight loss, LAGB is now being offered to slightly and moderately overweight people and is not just for people who are morbidly obese.
According to the World Health Organization, laparoscopic adjustable gastric band (LAGB) has been used in more than 300,000 procedures worldwide, this simple medical device has safely helped many overweight individuals successfully achieve and maintain significant long-term weight loss to reduce the health risks associated obesity.
Research has shown that the gastric band works better than a 500-calorie diet. In a study conducted in Melbourne, Australia, 80 patients who were, on an average, 52 pounds over a healthy weight, were recruited. Half of them had the laparoscopic adjustable gastric band surgery. The other half followed a medical program that included a variety of strategies such as a very-low-calorie diet (500 calories a day) with liquid meal replacements, prescription weight-loss medication and behavioral therapies.
After six months, both the surgery patients and the low-calorie dieters lost an average of 14% of their starting weight. After two years, the gastric band patients lost 22% of their starting weight. That was about 87% of their excess weight, or roughly 45 pounds. They also showed marked improvement in their health and quality of life.
For those living in Texas and considering Bariatric Surgery, iVital is the best destination. Specializing in weight loss surgery, especially Bariatric Surgery in Texas, iVital offers one of the best services in the area. iVital’s principle Bariatric surgeon is Joseph Cribbins, M.D. Dr. Cribbins has performed over 1,000 LAGB procedures in the last six years and is considered by his peers and patients to be one of the top Bariatric surgeons in the Dallas / Ft. Worth metroplex.
iVital houses some of the finest customer care advisors, advocates, nurses and physicians to ensure that you receive the utmost attention and care and the best possible weight loss solutions available today. The best address for Bariatric surgery in Texas is definitely iVital.
