UCF defensive coordinator preaches communication in practice
The ending of the War On I-4 rivalry game between UCF and South Florida in November came down to the final play.
But it likely didn’t have to.
Trailing 17-13 with 1:20 left, Bulls freshman quarterback Timmy McClain was picked off by Divaad Wilson, likely securing the win in favor of the Knights.
The turnover, however, didn’t count as UCF’s Big Kat Bryant jumped offsides and USF was able to march down the field.
That mistake is still used as an example this spring by defensive coordinator Travis Williams.
“Those are the things we show the guys,” Williams said. “The game was supposed to be over. They shouldn’t have even gotten down to the 3-yard line.”
Focusing on a quarterback’s hard count in the red zone is something the Knights worked on during Saturday’s practice, which instead of a scrimmage was mostly situational work.
In addition to avoiding offsides calls, Williams is stressing communication on defense this spring.
“A quiet defense is not a good defense,” he said. “We want them to talk and be confident.
“I want to hear the chaos of talking. Whether it’s the safeties coming down saying, ‘sky left, sky right,’ or whatever verbiage we’re using, let’s talk. The more you talk, the more confident you are. As coaches, it’ll make you feel a lot better.”
One Knight who is stepping up and being vocal is Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, UCF’s only starter at linebacker returning.
“I love being around him,” Williams said about the senior linebacker. “He breaks down the huddle and he’s communicating. He’s a guy that you can hear.”
Seeing other linebackers emerge alongside Jean-Baptiste is a big thing Williams is hoping to watch take place in the remaining two weeks of spring camp. The Knights lack serious experience at the position.
Jean-Baptiste is joined by junior Quade Mosier and redshirt freshmen Cole Joyce and Kadeem Leonard. Mosier has mostly come off the bench on defense while appearing on special teams for two years.
Leonard and Joyce, who appeared in one game, took a redshirt while spending most of the 2021 season with the scout team.
“All of those guys are battling for playing time,” Williams said. “All of those guys are trying to do everything I ask of them.”
The young group of linebackers is looking up to Jean-Baptiste as well.
“They’re leaning on him,” Williams said. “He does a good job coaching them up and spending extra time with the guys. It’s important to him.”
Willaims will be listening closely for communication amongst his defense when UCF practices again Tuesday before a second spring scrimmage Thursday.
Email Jason Beede at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede.
South Carolina star Aliyah Boston showing moves she picked up from fellow Virgin Islands native Tim Duncan
Aliyah Boston put up Tim Duncan-like numbers in South Carolina’s semifinal win Friday night in the Women’s Basketball Final Four. And Duncan was watching on television.
Boston, a 6-foot-5 junior do-everything forward, said Saturday that Duncan, a fellow native of the U.S. Virgin Islands, has been in contact with her during the NCAA tournament and has been viewing the games. He will be tuned in Sunday night when the Gamecocks face Connecticut for the national championship.
In South Carolina’s 72-59 victory over Louisville on Friday night at the Target Center, Boston had 23 points, 18 rebounds and four assists — and even hit a three-pointer. No doubt she put to work tips that Duncan, a hall of famer who starred for the San Antonio Spurs from 1997-2016, has shown her.
Duncan, a native of St. Croix, is the greatest men’s basketball player to come out of the Virgin Islands, and Boston, a native of St. Thomas who won all the major awards this season for Player of the Year, is the greatest women’s player from there. Last fall, Boston traveled to San Antonio and spent five days getting pointers from Duncan.
“We just had a good time,” she said. “It was pretty fun. He helped me with some new things. He just showed me some different moves. Just working a lot on just repetition and getting my shots up and different post moves and just working on reading the defense.”
Boston, 20, said she first met Duncan when she was about 15 and both were watching an all-star basketball game in the Virgin Islands. They communicated a few times before setting up last fall’s practice sessions.
“We really got to know each other while on the trip,” Boston said. “He’s been following the (South Carolina) games.”
Duncan was known as the “Big Fundamental” for his versatility and unselfish play. Boston hasn’t been tagged with a well-known nickname but she has carried the Gamecocks with her all-around game.
Boston is averaging 17 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.45 blocks for the top-ranked Gamecocks (34-2). And now they’re one game away from the school’s second national title; South Carolina won its first in 2017.
“She’s definitely the GOAT (greatest of all time),” Gamecocks guard Zia Cooke said of Boston. “I love playing with her. I’m so happy that I have her on my team and no one else does because I don’t know how anyone can stop her. In my opinion, I think she’s unstoppable. And she’s still learning. It’s scary. Each year, she’s coming up with something new. It’s just going to be crazy to see how she is going to continue to make history, and I honestly think that one day she’ll be a legend in this game.”
Boston has stepped up her play even more lately, averaging 23.3 points and 15.7 rebounds and shooting 67.6 percent in the past three games. But she still has one game left to perhaps prove she really is the best player in the women’s game.
The fifth-ranked Huskies (30-5) feature guard Paige Bueckers, a former Hopkins High School star who was Player of the Year last season as a freshman before battling a knee injury this season and missing 19 games. But Bueckers is back and looking to help Connecticut win what would be a 12th national title.
“I’m definitely going to leave that up to the people in the crowd and what they think, but coming into this game, I’m not really looking at it as Aliyah versus Paige,” Boston said. “It’s South Carolina versus UConn, and I’m just making sure we’re playing a team game.”
Still, whenever the Gamecocks need a boost, they turn to Boston. In the win over Louisville, she had 15 points and 10 rebounds in the second half as South Carolina pulled away after trailing by three points in the second period.
“I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that she might be the hardest person in America to guard,” Huskies coach Geno Auriemma said. “She scores if there’s one, two, three, four people on her. It doesn’t matter. … She rebounds whichever ball she goes after. She just has a knack. … I think she’s the most important person in the country in terms of what she does for her team.”
That sounds like what coaches back in the day said about Duncan, a power forward who won five NBA titles and two Most Valuable Player awards with the Spurs. But there is one big difference between the two basketball stars from the Virgin Islands.
The reserved Duncan never has wanted to call attention to himself. Boston is gregarious, with has long, braided, multi-colored hair. She changes the colors several times a season, going with purple and pink in the NCAA tournament after previously going with orange.
Gamecocks guard Brea Beal said “you can spot her from a mile away with her hair” and that with her popularity she “gets stopped every single time” while out in public.
Boston doesn’t deny that she’s quite recognizable whenever back in the Virgin Islands. And if she can come home with a championship ring on Sunday, like Duncan regularly did, she will turn even more heads.
Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv amid fear of traps
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian troops moved cautiously to retake territory north of the country’s capital on Saturday, using cables to pull the bodies of civilians off the streets in one town out of fear that Russian forces might have booby-trapped them before leaving.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned in his nightly video address hours earlier that departing Russian troops were creating a “catastrophic” situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and “even the bodies of those killed.”
Associated Press journalists in Bucha, a suburb northwest of Kyiv, watched Saturday as Ukrainian soldiers backed by a column of tanks and other armored vehicles used cables to drag bodies off of a street from a distance, fearing they might have been rigged to explode. Locals said the dead — the AP counted at least six — were civilians who were killed by departing Russian soldiers without provocation.
Ukraine and its Western allies reported mounting evidence of Russia withdrawing its forces from around Kyiv and building its troop strength in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian fighters reclaimed several areas near the capital after forcing the Russians out or moving in after them, officials said.
The visible shift did not mean the country faced a reprieve from more than five weeks of war or that the more than 4 million refugees who have fled Ukraine will return soon. Zelenskyy said he expects departed towns to endure missile strikes and rocket strikes from afar and for the battle in the east to be intense.
“It’s still not possible to return to normal life, as it used to be, even at the territories that we are taking back after the fighting. We need wait until our land is demined, wait till we are able to assure you that there won’t be new shelling,” the president said during his nightly video address, though his claims about Russian mines couldn’t be independently verified.
Moscow’s focus on eastern Ukraine also kept the besieged southern city of Mariupol in the crosshairs. The port city on the Sea of Azoz is located in the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas region, where Russia-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian troops for eight years. Military analysts think Russian President Vladimir Putin is determined to capture the region after his forces failed to secure Kyiv and other major cities.
The International Committee of the Red Cross planned to try Saturday to get into Mariupol to evacuate residents. The Red Cross said it could not carry out the operation Friday because it did not receive assurances the route was safe. City authorities said the Russians blocked access to the city.
The humanitarian group said a team with three vehicles and nine Red Cross staff members was headed to Mariupol on Saturday to help facilitate the safe evacuation of civilians. It said its team planned to accompany a convoy of civilians from Mariupol to another city.
“Our presence will put a humanitarian marker on this planned movement of people, giving the convoy additional protection and reminding all sides of the civilian, humanitarian nature of the operation,” it said in a statement.
Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, said 765 Mariupol residents reached Zaporizhzhia on Saturday in private vehicles.
The Mariupol city council said earlier Saturday that 10 empty buses were headed to Berdyansk, a city 84 kilometers (52.2 miles) west of Mariupol, to pick up people who managed to get there on their own. About 2,000 made it out of Mariupol on Friday, some on buses and some in their own vehicles, city officials said.
Evacuees boarded about 25 buses in Berdyansk and arrived around midnight to Zaporizhzhia, a city still under Ukrainian control that has served as the destination under previous cease-fires announced — and then broken — to get civilians out and aid into Mariupol.
Among them was Tamila Mazurenko, who said she fled Mariupol on Monday and made it to Berdyansk that night. Mazurenko said she waited for a bus until Friday, spending one night sleeping in a field.
“I have only one question: Why?” she said of her city’s ordeal. “We only lived as normal people. And our normal life was destroyed. And we lost everything. I don’t have any job, I can’t find my son.”
Mariupol, which was surrounded by Russian forces a month ago, has suffered some of the war’s worst attacks, including on a maternity hospital and a theater that was sheltering civilians. Around 100,000 people are believed to remain in the city, down from a prewar population of 430,000, and they are facing dire shortages of water, food, fuel and medicine.
The city’s capture would give Moscow an unbroken land bridge from Russia to Crimea, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014. But its resistance has also has taken on symbolic significance during Russia’s invasion, said Volodymyr Fesenko, head of the Ukrainian think-tank Penta.
“Mariupol has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance, and without its conquest, Putin cannot sit down at the negotiating table,” Fesenko said.
An adviser to Zelenskyy, Oleksiy Arestovych, said in an interview with Russian lawyer and activist Mark Feygin that Russia and Ukraine had reached an agreement to allow 45 buses to drive to Mariupol to evacuate residents “in coming days.”
About 500 refugees from eastern Ukraine, including 99 children and 12 people with disabilities, arrived in the Russian city of Kazan by train overnight. Asked if he saw a chance to return home, Mariupol resident Artur Kirillov answered, “That’s unlikely, there is no city anymore.”
On the outskirts of Kyiv, signs of fierce fighting were everywhere in the wake of the Russian redeployment. Destroyed armored vehicles from both armies left in streets and fields and scattered military gear covered the ground next to an abandoned Russian tank.
Ukrainian forces recaptured the city of Brovary, about 12 miles (20 kilometers) east of the capital, Mayor Ihor Sapozhko said Friday night. Shops were reopening and residents were returning but “still stand ready to defend” their city, he added.
A prominent Ukrainian photojournalist who went missing last month in a combat zone near the capital was found dead Friday in the Huta Mezhyhirska village north of Kyiv, the country’s prosecutor general’s office announced. Maks Levin, 40, worked as a photojournalist and videographer for many Ukrainian and international publications.
The prosecutor general’s office attributed his death to two gunshots allegedly fired by the Russian military, and it said an investigation was underway.
Elsewhere, at least three Russian ballistic missiles were fired late Friday at the Odesa region on the Black Sea, regional leader Maksim Marchenko said. The Ukrainian military said the Iskander missiles did not hit the critical infrastructure they targeted in Odesa, Ukraine’s largest port and the headquarters of its navy.
Ukraine’s state nuclear agency reported a series of blasts Saturday that injured four people in Enerhodar, a city in southeastern Ukraine that has been under Russian control since early March along with the nearby Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman said on Telegram that the four were badly burned when Russian troops fired light and noise grenades and mortars at a pro-Ukraine demonstration.
There was no immediate word Saturday on the latest round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators, which took place Friday by video. During a round of talks earlier in the week, Ukraine said it would be willing to abandon a bid to join NATO and declare itself neutral — Moscow’s chief demand — in return for security guarantees from several other countries.
On Friday, the Kremlin accused Ukraine of launching a helicopter attack on a fuel depot on Russian soil.
Ukraine denied responsibility for the fiery blast at the civilian oil storage facility on the outskirts of the city of Belgorod, about 25 kilometers (16 miles) from the Ukraine border. If Moscow’s claim is confirmed, it would be the war’s first known attack in which Ukrainian aircraft penetrated Russian airspace.
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Andrea Rosa in Irpin, Ukraine, and Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine
Take a look at where the Dolphins’ four 2022 draft picks fall
The Miami Dolphins are down to four selections in the 2022 NFL draft to fill in the roster holes leftover after free agency.
Miami’s numerous trades throughout the past few offseasons have left the team with just a handful of picks, and many of them aren’t the Dolphins’ original selection.
Here’s where the Dolphins are drafting, and the reasons why:
Third round: No. 102
After dealing the 29th and 50th picks in the 2022 draft to Kansas City in the Tyreek Hill trade, the Dolphins are now set to have the latest first pick of a draft in team history, “beating out” the 90th pick in 2002 (OL Seth McKinney).
Last year, the Dolphins traded their own second-round pick (No. 50) and a third-round pick (No. 81) in 2022 to the New York Giants to move up to pick No. 42 to select offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg, who started 16 of the 17 games at tackle he played as a rookie.
Pick No. 102 is from the 49ers for the trade that led to San Francisco taking Lance.
Fourth round: No. 125
Miami acquired pick No. 125 from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a draft-day trade out of the fifth round (No. 156) last year.
Seventh round: Nos. 224 and 247
Miami sent its 2022 sixth-round pick (No. 196) to the Ravens for pick No. 224 in the trade that produced center Greg Mancz, who started four games because of Michael Deiter’s foot injury, and is now a free agent.
Miami doesn’t have its own seventh-round pick (No. 238) because of the trade that acquired Aqib Talib’s rights in 2019 for 2020 fifth-round pick.
And pick No. 247 came from Tennessee in a pick swap for Isaiah Wilson, who never made it to training camp because of his off-field conduct.
