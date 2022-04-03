News
Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies
By OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI
BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Bodies with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered in a city on the outskirts of Kyiv after Russian soldiers withdrew from the area. Ukrainian authorities on Sunday accused the departing forces of committing war crimes and leaving behind a “scene from a horror movie.”
As images of the bodies — of people whom residents said were killed indiscriminately — began to emerge from Bucha, a slew of European leaders condemned the atrocities and called for tougher sanctions against Moscow.
Associated Press journalists saw the bodies of at least 21 people in various spots around Bucha, northwest of the capital. One group of nine, all in civilian clothes, were scattered around a site that residents said Russian troops used as a base. They appeared to have been killed at close range. At least two had their hands tied behind their backs and one of those was shot in the head; another’s legs were bound.
Ukrainian officials laid the blame for the killings — which they said happened in Bucha and other Kyiv suburbs — squarely at the feet of Russian troops, with the president calling them evidence of genocide. But Russia’s Defense Ministry rejected the accusations as “provocation.”
The discoveries followed the Russian retreat from the area around the capital, territory that has seen heavy fighting since troops invaded Ukraine from three directions on Feb. 24. Troops who swept in from Belarus to the north spent weeks trying to clear a path to Kyiv, but their advance stalled in the face of resolute defense from Ukraine’s forces.
Moscow now says it is focusing its offensive on the country’s east, but it also pressed a siege on a city in the north and continued to strike cities elsewhere in a war that has already forced more than 4 million Ukrainians to flee their country and many more to leave their homes.
Russian troops rolled into Bucha in the early days of the invasion and stayed up March 30. With those forces gone, residents gave harrowing accounts Sunday, saying soldiers shot and killed civilians without any apparent reason.
One resident, who refused to give his name fearing for his safety, said that Russian troops went building to building and took people out of the basements where they were hiding, checking their phones for any evidence of anti-Russian activity and taking them away or shooting them.
Hanna Herega, a resident of Bucha, said Russian troops shot a neighbor who had gone out to gather wood for heating.
“He went to get some wood when all of a sudden they (Russians) started shooting. They hit him a bit above the heel, crushing the bone, and he fell down,” Herega said. “Then they shot off his left leg completely, with the boot. Then they shot him all over (the chest). And another shot went slightly below the temple. It was a controlled shot to the head.”
The AP also saw two bodies, that of a man and a woman, wrapped in plastic that residents said they had covered and placed in a shaft until a proper funeral could be arranged.
The resident who refused to be identified said the man was killed as he left a home.
“He put his hands up, and they shot him,” he said.
Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said scores of residents were found slain on the streets of the suburbs of Irpin and Hostomel as well as Bucha, in what looked like a “scene from a horror movie.”
He alleged that some of the women found dead had been raped before being killed and the Russians then burned the bodies.
“This is genocide,” Zelenskyy told CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday.
But Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement that the photos and videos of dead bodies “have been stage managed by the Kyiv regime for the Western media.” It noted that Bucha’s mayor did not mention any abuses a day after Russian troops left.
The ministry charged said “not a single civilian has faced any violent action by the Russian military” in Bucha.
Over the weekend, AP journalists witnessed Ukrainian soldiers gingerly removing at least six bodies from a street in Bucha with cables in case the Russians had booby-trapped corpses with explosives before their withdrawal.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko called on other nations to immediately end Russian gas imports, saying they were funding the killings.
“Not a penny should go to Russia anymore,” Klitschko told German newspaper Bild. “That’s bloody money used to slaughter people. The gas and oil embargo must come immediately.”
Officials in France, Germany, Italy, Estonia and the U.K. separately condemned what was being described and vowed that Russia would be held accountable.
“This is not a battlefield, it’s a crime scene,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas tweeted.
Authorities said they were documenting evidence to add to their case for prosecuting Russian officials for war crimes.
As Russian forces retreated from the area around the capital, they pressed their sieges in other parts of the country. Russia has said it is directing troops to the Donbas in eastern Ukraine, where Russia-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces for eight years.
In that region, Mariupol, a port on the Sea of Azov that has seen some of the war’s greatest suffering, remained cut off. About 100,000 civilians — less than a quarter of the prewar population of 430,000 — are believed to be trapped there with little or no food, water, fuel and medicine.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said Sunday that a team sent Saturday to help evacuate residents had yet to reach the city.
Ukrainian authorities said Russia agreed days ago to allow safe passage from the city, but similar agreements have broken down repeatedly under continued shelling.
A supermarket parking lot in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, meanwhile, has become the staging ground for helping people who have made it out.
Peycheva Olena, who fled the besieged city, told Britain’s Sky News she was forced to leave the body of her husband unburied when he was killed in shooting.
“There was shelling, and we tried to drag him away but it was too much, we couldn’t do it,” explained her daughter, Kristina Katrikova.
The mayor of Chernihiv, which also has been under attack for weeks, said Sunday that relentless Russian shelling has destroyed 70% of the northern city. Like in Mariupol, Chernihiv has been cut off from shipments of food and other supplies.
On Sunday morning, Russian forces launched missiles on the Black Sea port of Odesa, in southern Ukraine, sending up clouds of dark smoke that veiled parts of the city. The Russian military said the targets were an oil processing plant and fuel depots around Odesa, which is Ukraine’s largest port and home to its navy.
The Odesa city council said Ukraine’s air defense shot down some missiles before they hit the city. Ukrainian military spokesman Vladyslav Nazarov said there were no casualties from the attack.
The regional governor in Kharkiv, said Sunday that Russian artillery and tanks performed over 20 strikes on Ukraine’s second-largest city and its outskirts in the country’s northeast over the past day.
The head of Ukraine’s delegation in talks with Russia said Moscow’s negotiators informally agreed to most of a draft proposal discussed during face-to-face talks in Istanbul this week, but no written confirmation has been provided.
The Ukrainian negotiator, Davyd Arakhamia said on Ukrainian TV that he hoped the proposal was developed enough so Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin could meet to discuss it. But the top Russian negotiator in talks with Ukraine, Vladimir Medinksy, was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying it was too early to talk about a meeting between the two leaders.
___
Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Ukraine, and Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
Butler fueling Heat’s latest power play in Spoelstra’s rotation remix, given Sunday off vs. Raptors
The Miami Heat’s approach to depth at power forward has taken a decidedly unique turn. Then again, perhaps that was to be expected, considering coach Erik Spoelstra refuses to acknowledge he even utilizes a power forward.
As part of the Heat’s rotation remix that had them on a three-game winning streak going into Sunday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena, Butler has been playing as the de facto backup power forward as part of Spoelstra’s move to greater spacing and shooting with his lineups.
That has shuffled Markieff Morris out of the primary mix and raised question about what will come next for Caleb Martin in his return from his calf injury.
“I’m comfortable with whatever position, quote, unquote, he puts me out there, with the individuals that I’m out there with,” said Butler who was held out of Sunday’s game on the second night of the Heat’s back-to-back set, with the team listing him with a toe bruise. “We just play good basketball, play the right way.”
Whatever the positional designation for Butler’s secondary role, after he opens at small forward alongside Bam Adebayo and P.J. Tucker, Spoelstra refuses to attach a label.
“It’s really hard for me to have that conversation with these antiquated labels, because I don’t see the game that way,” Spoelstra said for the second time since reworking his rotation. “We don’t design our game that way. It really is position-less.
“And I know that whole term has become such a cliché. Jimmy’s guarded one through four all season long. And his offensive role hasn’t changed at all with some of these tweaks in the rotation.”
To Spoelstra, it is about getting the most productive five-man units together, leaving to the players from there to sort out the approach.
“So I think it’s a little bit kind of conventional to say, ‘OK, he’s a four or whatever,’ ” Spoelstra said. “But I think it’s more like: Where’s the ball going and what is our spacing? That would be it.”
In moving Max Strus into the starting lineup and removing Butler earlier in games than the previous approach, it has had Butler returning to play as the nominal power forward alongside Dewayne Dedmon with the second unit, surrounded by shooters, such as Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson, and space.
“If I had to sum it up, the last 10 days, that’s what we’ve really worked on,” Spoelstra said. “And then, when it’s going to Player A, it’s a little bit different when it’s Player B, Player C, Player D. And all these little nuances are different with your spacing and your actions and all the player movement. And that’s where we’ve tried to improve in that area.”
Spoelstra said a chameleon-like approach to the game has made the remix seamless to the skill set of Butler, who lately has even stepped up his 3-point game, including 2 of 3 from beyond the arc in Saturday night’s 127-109 victory over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center, when Butler closed with 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
“Jimmy’s versatility is supper unique, because of his size, his skill level, his athleticism and the fact that you can play him at anywhere on the floor,” Spoelstra said. “What we’re trying to do is just maximize that as much as we can, without labeling him at a position.”
Like Spoelstra, Butler said to put the positional designations aside, noting even that when cast at power forward, he still took the defensive assignment against Bulls wing DeMar DeRozan.
“I just hoop,” he said.
And then, a smile, as Butler noted how his latest outside success has particularly made him part of the remixed solution.
“I’m spacer,” he said. “I shoot threes.”
()
6 people injured in 4 separate shootings in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police on Sunday were investigating multiple shootings overnight that left six people injured in four separate incidents.
Police say two people are in custody.
The first shooting was reported at 9:30 p.m. Saturday when a man suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds. About 30 minutes later, police responded to reports of gunfire and found a man who was seriously injured from gunshot wounds. His condition is not known.
The third incident involved a fight outside a business shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. Police found a man with non-life threatening injures, but his care was made more difficult by a large and unruly crowd. A suspect was arrested in that shooting.
The fourth shooting was reported about 2:20 a.m., when officers discovered a woman with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Another woman suspected in the shooting was arrested, police said.
While investigating that scene, police say two men with non-life-threatening injuries arrived at a hospital in private vehicles. Police did not specify how they were related to the shooting.
Officials have not said if any of the shootings were related.
Man in Germany gets 90 COVID-19 shots to sell forged passes
By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER
BERLIN (AP) — A 60-year-old man allegedly had himself vaccinated against COVID-19 dozens of times in Germany in order to sell forged vaccination cards with real vaccine batch numbers to people not wanting to get vaccinated themselves.
The man from the eastern Germany city of Magdeburg, whose name was not released in line with German privacy rules, is said to have received up to 90 shots against COVID-19 at vaccination centers in the eastern state of Saxony for months until criminal police caught him this month, the German news agency dpa reported Sunday.
The suspect was not detained but is under investigation for unauthorized issuance of vaccination cards and document forgery, dpa reported.
He was caught at a vaccination center in Eilenburg in Saxony when he showed up for a COVID-19 shot for the second day in a row. Police confiscated several blank vaccination cards from him and initiated criminal proceedings.
It was not immediately clear what impact the approximately 90 shots of COVID-19 vaccines, which were from different brands, had on the man’s personal health.
German police have conducted many raids in connection with forgery of vaccination passports in recent months. Many COVID-19 deniers refuse to get vaccinated in Germany, but at the same time want to have the coveted COVID-19 passports that make access to public life and venues such as restaurants, theaters, swimming pools or workplaces much easier.
Germany has seen high infection numbers for weeks, yet many measures to rein in the pandemic ended on Friday. Donning masks is no longer compulsory in grocery stores and most theaters but it is still mandatory on public transportation.
In most schools in Germany, students also no longer have to wear masks, which has led teachers’ associations to warn of possible conflicts in class.
“There is now a danger that, on the one hand, children who wear masks will be teased by classmates as wimps and overprotective or, on the other hand, pressure will be exerted on non-mask wearers,” Heinz-Peter Meidinger, the president of the German Teachers’ Association, told dpa. He advocated a voluntary commitment by teachers and students to continue wearing masks in class and on school grounds, at least until the country goes on a two-week Easter holiday..
Health experts say the most recent surge of infections in Germany — triggered by the BA.2 omicron subvariant— may have peaked.
On Sunday, the country’s disease control agency reported 74,053 new COVID-19 infections in one day, while less than a week ago it reported 111,224 daily infections.
Overall, Germany has registered 130,029 COVID-19 deaths.
___
This story corrects the number of new daily infections reported less than a week ago to 111,224.
___
Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at
