Finance
Understanding Monthly Payment Mortgage Calculators
To calculate the monthly payment of your mortgage is the most basic calculation in terms of mortgage. You can apply the same calculation for loans. That is why mortgage monthly payment calculator is also called loan payment calculator. To be safe, make sure you stay below forty percent of your net income. For example, 40% of $4,000 comes to $1,440 mortgage payment.
Here is the mortgage monthly payment formula:
payment = [P(1 + r)n r]/[(1 + r)n – 1]
Here are the amounts that you need:
– P means principal amount of loan.
– r means interest rate. To get the rate divide the interest rate by twelve months, because there are twelve months in year.
– n means the number of payments. Basically, multiply number of years by twelve months.
Suppose you want to know the monthly payment for a 30 year mortgage for $100,000 at 7% interest rate. Rate equals .00583 which is interest rate divide by twelve months, while number of payments equals 360 (30 years X 12 months). You pay $665 mortgage monthly payment per month.
Here is the actual calculation:
Payment equals [$100,000(1 + .00583)360 x 0.00583] / [(1 + 0 .00583)360 – 1]. Your monthly mortgage payment comes to $665.30. By the way, 360 is an exponent.
Finance
How to Save Money and Get Discount Life Insurance in Arizona
Before you can think about saving money on your life insurance, make sure you know what you need. Life insurance is not like bargain shopping. Buying cheap life insurance that does not adequately cover your needs will do your beneficiaries no good. In addition to undergoing grief caused by the loss of a loved one, now they are financially challenged too.
If you’re looking for a less expensive alternative when it comes to life insurance, term life is the way to go. It’s a basic insurance policy purchased for a period of time. The time is usually between 1 and 30 years. The one caveat is that if the policy expires before you do, you don’t get your money back.
On the other hand, permanent life policies, which include but are not limited to whole, universal and variable, may cost more, but it also provides more. These policies, in addition to paying your beneficiaries upon your death, can be used as an investment tool. Most of these policies pay dividends and many policies also allow you to borrow from the accrued cash value.
Universal life policies have a provision under which you may modify the amount of insurance and change the monthly premium as your needs change. They offer more flexibility. The changes, however, must be within the policy’s terms and conditions.
The difference between term and permanent policies can be thought of as the difference between renting verses owning a home. In the short run, renting an apartment may be cheaper, but when your lease is up, you walk away with nothing but rent receipts and cancelled checks. However, owning a home, on the other hand, you not only have your basic shelter, you gain equity and may use the equity in your home for a variety of things.
If you currently have a term budget, purchase term until your financial condition changes. Remember, something is better than nothing.
Finance
Top 5 Most Expensive US Cities
The signs that the economy is starting to improve are subtle, but they’re out there. Whether it’s through the slowly lowering gas prices or the fact that the housing market is starting to stabilize, the country is starting to breathe a sigh of relief that perhaps we can stop pinching our pennies quit so tightly. However, in some areas keeping a tight grip on your dollar is more than just a way to try to stay afloat in tough economic times; it’s simply the price you pay for living and having a mortgage in an expensive city.
Each quarter, the Council for Community Economic Research (C2ER) produces a Cost of Living Index that measures the average cost of living in metropolitan cities across the United States. To compile the data, the C2ER gathered approximately 60 different items that were common to a variety of metro areas, from groceries to medical and housing costs. From that, the C2ER compares the price of these items and calculates an index number. An index number above 100 indicates a higher-than-average cost of living. For example, if you make $100,000 in t he average city, you would need to make $121,000 in Seattle which has a rating of 1-1.21.
Following are the top 5 most expensive cities in the U.S.
5. Boston, MA 1-1.30
Boston is one of the most desirable cities to live in on the East coast. It’s a comfortable city that takes great pride in its historic charm and beauty. The city boasts the nation’s largest concentration of colleges (so they’re an educated and studious city), an extensive public transportation system, and some of the best cultural attractions in the U.S. However, one of the downsides to a city with such a wide range of culture, history and charm for its inhabitants is the high-dollar home cost. The reason for Boston making it to number 5 on our list is almost entirely a factor if their housing prices.
4. Washington DC 1-1.38
Washington DC – our nation’s capital – has one of the strongest job markets in our country. This is largely in part to the amount of government employers and contracts based in the city. This plus the central location make it a highly desirable place in which to live. Keep in mind, though the average price for a one-bedroom apartment is approximately $1,100 per month – quite a bit for a small space. But you’re paying for the location and the luxury. Add the mild winters and gorgeous summers, the national museums and the variety of activities available year-round and it becomes clear why Washington DC is number four on the list.
3. Los Angeles, CA 1-1.40
Los Angeles – home to celebrities, movie stars, glamour, and thousands of hopes and dreams of affluence gilded with gold. Everyone has entertained the idea of moving to LA to “make it.” It’s the hot spot of Los Angeles and anyone who is anyone has lived or worked there at some point in their career. While southern California may be the very embodiment of excess and luxury, it’s also home to such family-friendly places like Disney World, Magic Mountain, Universal Studios, Knott’s Berry Farm. Overall, the general cost of living in Los Angeles can be rather affordable, the surrounding areas like Bel Air and Beverly Hills, and the lack of public transportation really drives up the cost of living and the home prices as well.
2. San Francisco, CA 1-1.62
San Francisco – Los Angeles’ cool northern brother. The vibe of northern California is much more relaxed and friendly than its southern counterpart. The greenery, the cooler climates, the views all enhances the lassiez-faire vibe of the city. It’s a big city with a culturally-diverse community which means more places to explore, more sights to see and definitely more delicious foods! Living in San Francisco means plenty of access to outdoor activities, an active nightlife and a laid-back atmosphere. However, the technology boom has made it a highly sought after location for people and companies around the globe – pushing the already expensive cost of buying a home even higher as product falls short of demand.
1. New York, NY 1-2.17
Does it come as much of a surprise that New York comes in at number one on the list of most expensive US cities to live in? It’s one of the most famous cities forever immortalized in movies, comics, cartoons, and the hearts of millions around the world. The Big Apple wins the top spot on the list because of the outrageous housing market for both renters and buyers. On average, NYC has an average home price of $1.1 million while an average apartment can cost renters $3,400 per month. While it may seem outrageous, the price of having a place to hang your hat is worth it when you have places like Central Park, Broadway, Yankee stadium, or some of the world’s best museums at your disposal.
The thread that ties these cities together is not location or the amenities; it’s the cost of owning or renting a home. Home buyers looking to stop renting or current home owners looking to take advantage of historically low interest rates should look no further than Quicken Loans. Whether you’re looking for a dream home in the city of angels or the city that never sleeps, one of our highly trained mortgage experts help you finance a new home loan or refinance your existing loan.
Finance
How to Get the Best Rate on Your Commercial Mortgage
Commercial mortgage borrowers often ask us how lenders determine the rates that they offer on commercial mortgage loans. There are many criteria that lenders use when determining rates, but lenders will assess the relative risk of a loan when reviewing a loan application. The lower the risk, the lower the rate. The higher the risk, the higher the rate. It is important to understand what factors are important to lenders and underwriters.
– Borrower Qualifications. Lenders will analyze a borrower or guarantor’s net worth, liquidity, cash flow, credit history and real estate experience in determining overall risk. Lenders like to see borrowers with a good history owning and managing similar properties. They want to see sufficient cash reserves to cover unexpected issues that might arise and they expect to see that borrowers have a good history of paying their bills in a timely matter.
– Property location and market. Good quality properties in large metropolitan and suburban areas are considered lower risk than inferior properties and properties in small rural locations. Good properties in good locations are easier to rent in the case where tenants move out or situations where the remaining lease terms are short. For example, if a property in a poor location becomes vacant, it will require a significant amount of renovation to attract new tenants.
– Tenant mix. Multi-tenanted properties with good quality tenants and long-term leases are very desirable when financing office and retail properties. Lenders do not like vacancy, high turnover rates and properties in a constant state of flux. Lenders like to see well run properties that attract and maintain long term tenants
– Stabilized occupancy. Lenders look for properties that have enjoyed high occupancy levels with minimal disruption for the last 2 to 3 years. Properties with vacancies and fluctuating rental histories are considered higher risk. Lenders will ask for operating statements for the past 2-3 years. They expect to see steady occupancy and increasing net income. Properties that fluctuate wildly with income and expenses will generate lots of questions.
– Property Condition. Properties in good condition with little deferred maintenance are considered lower risk than properties in need of major capital improvements. Properties in poor condition will usually require that the lender set aside or escrow funds for repairs and maintenance. Properties in poor condition tend to perform worse than well maintained properties.
– Leverage. Loan-to-Value is very important in determining risk. A 50% LTV(loan to value) loan will price better than a loan at 80% LTV. If a property experiences difficulty, there is much more room for error on low leverage loans.
-Debt Coverage. This refers to the excess in net operating income over annual mortgage payments. The more excess cash flow a property produces, the lower the risk. Excess cash flow can be used to mitigate against turnover, repairs or other cash drain.
At the end of the day, lenders do not want to expose their lending institutions to undue risk. A borrower should be prepared to address all of these issues to the satisfaction of the lender at application in order to increase the chances of getting approved for a loan at the lowest rate possible.
Once you are qualified for a commercial mortgage loan, it is helpful to get an idea of your proposed monthly payment in advance. A commercial mortgage calculator is a very helpful and useful tool. Whether you are purchasing a new commercial building, or refinancing an existing commercial loan, it is helpful to know how much of a loan you can afford at today’s rates. A commercial mortgage calculator will calculate your monthly payment for you. You will be asked to enter the loan amount, number of years, and interest rate. The mortgage calculator will calculate your monthly payment.
