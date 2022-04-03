Finance
VA 100% Financing! Exclusive to Our Military Thanks to the GI Bill of Rights
VA 100% financing is offered by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) of our federal government. The VA recognizes the service our men and women have contributed to this great nation and they want to help by offering home ownership benefits exclusive to our military. Many of our Veterans are not aware that they can obtain 100% home financing and no monthly mortgage insurance to purchase a home.
VA loans are created by banks, savings and loans, and mortgage companies. They are guaranteed or insured by the Veterans Benefits Administration. The VA Home Loan Guaranty protects the lender in the unfortunate case the borrower fails in their mortgage payment. In a typical conventional mortgage, the lender gets this protection by requiring 20% down payment, or adding costly mortgage insurance to the loan.
VA loans are easier than you think. The application process is much the same as other home loan programs, but the lender will need the veteran’s certificate of eligibility and a VA-assigned appraisal. Loans can be approved via automatic processing and closed without waiting for credit approval by the VA.
It is advantageous to VA borrower to get pre-approved as soon as possible. Once the borrower knows the amount they are eligible for they can start the home search in earnest. Sellers view buyer pre-approvals as serious, this is important especially if others are interested in the same home. Pre-approval tells the seller the pre-approved buyer is not going to waste their time: The buyer knows in advance what they can afford to purchase and are not looking to go outside their price range.
There are many applications to a VA home loan. Borrowers can purchase and upgrade a home at the same time, or even repair an existing one. The list of home improvements, and replacement items, range from replacing windows, roofing, appliances, and much more. One can use a VA mortgage loan to increase the energy efficiency of a home.
The VA even offers help for those looking to refinance. At little to no cost, streamline refinancing can help VA homeowners lower their monthly mortgage payments. Veterans should take full advantage of VA loan benefits and ask about interest rate reduction plans.
VA foreclosed properties are available too. They are offered in the same manner as HUD repos. If you are interested in foreclosed single-family houses, check your area on the following website: http://www.homesales.gov/homesales/mainAction.do Check with your VA Center or mortgage lender if you need more information regarding purchasing terms and conditions.
Less expensive than conventional programs VA home loans offer better rates and generally offer more money that can be borrowed at the start of the loan to pay varied costs and fees. The average state maximum guarantee is 25% or $104,250 and the maximum home loan amount is $417,000. Some states have a higher maximum guarantee and loan amount. Call your local VA center or mortgage lender for maximum benefits in your state.
HCFP Mortgage Loans Program Information
Not everyone has heard about the Housing and Community Facilities Programs (HCFP) because they provide funding for many types of loans other than the conventional home loan in the city or suburb of a city. The loans they provide begin with loans for rural individuals for housing. They also provide funding for rural community facilities, apartments for low-income persons and the elderly. They provide funding for so many different types of loans including housing for farm laborers, childcare centers, nursing homes, and schools. Also, included are fire and police stations, hospitals and libraries. The HCFP is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The HCFP has a Loan Guarantee Program that is similar to FHA or VA loans where they are not actually doing the funding of the money. With this type of program a borrower may borrow as much as 100 percent of the appraised value of the home they want to purchase. Borrowers that qualify for this type of loan may have 115 percent of the median income for the area they live in.
The Housing and Community Facilities Programs for Individuals is for the following:
1) single family rural housing;
2) renovations and repair of a home;
3) programs that supply assistance for the disabled, low-income rural residents of multi-family housing, and the elderly.
Then there is the HCFP Direct Loan Program which makes it possible for individuals or families to qualify for a home loan at a reasonable interest rate. There are limits for the loans made under this program and they are different depending on which area you live in. Also, the borrowers using this program must be in the low income range which falls below eighty percent of the median income for their community.
There are many programs that fall under HCFP and another one is the HCFP Mutual Self-Help Housing Program. This program is to help certain people construct their own homes. These borrowers must be in the very low-income range of approximately fifty percent of the median of the area they live in. The borrowers actually perform at least sixth-five percent of the construction on not only their home but on the homes of other borrowers in the same category. Of course, there are professional builders that supervise this construction.
There are also HCFP loan for refurbishment of very low-income borrowers. These grants or loans can be repaid in a period up to two years and the interest rate is only one percent. Also, there is a program for Rural Development Real Estate for Sale which includes real estate owned by the government and fall under the category of possible foreclosures.
The HCFP and the USDA makes it possible for those people in this nation that live in the rural areas of this country to be able to provide housing for their families. Most of the citizens living in the rural areas fall within the very low-income category and they are given the opportunity to help themselves by participating in building their own homes with the help of HCFP. The HCFP even helps the poor families that have to live in multi-family dwellings that are overcrowded and in areas where they actually have to live off the land and grow their own food, etc. If they were not assisted by the HCFP they would not even be able to do that.
The Basics of an Offer in Compromise
You probably have all heard of the television or radio commercials whereby some company promises to settle your delinquent federal taxes for pennies on the dollar. But here is what those commercials do not tell you about the OIC program.
The OIC is the program if you meet certain qualifications you can settle your past delinquent federal taxes for pennies on the dollar. But not everyone can qualify for this program and it takes a lot of work to be successful. So here are the basics.
First you must file any past tax returns that you never filed even if you do not owe any money. If for example you never filed your 2006 tax return, then you must file it.
Next you have to make a complete financial disclosure to the IRS on all of your assets, income and expenses. If you own a house you must disclose the fair market value of the house along with the mortgage balance. You will also have to disclose any checking or savings accounts that you may have and must give the IRS not one, not two but three months worth of bank statements.
Of course they will also want to know if you have any brokerage accounts, mutual funds or any stocks and if you are about to inherit any money from your long lost uncle. You will also have to disclose any vehicles that you own and whether or not you have any auto loans. Often I will have a client who is driving a vehicle that is 15 years old and they just do not think to let me know. But when it comes to vehicles the Internal Revenue Service will check the records of the Department of Motor Vehicles. So you better disclose all your vehicles, even the very old ones.
Now after you have disclosed all of your assets, you must report all of your income. This includes income from a W-2 job, self employment income, unemployment income, disability income, or any interest or dividend income from investments.
After disclosing all of your assets and income, you then detail all of your expenses. So you will disclose your mortgage or rent payments, utilities, auto expenses for gas or insurance, medical expenses either out of pocket or for health insurance. You will also list any other taxes you are currently paying to a state or local city. Finally if you are making any child support payments or you have credit cards and are making the minimum monthly payments, then these expenses would also be listed.
Now of course after disclosing the above expenses you will have to provide the necessary supporting documents to the IRS so that they know you are not just making up the numbers.
So this basically includes all of the financial information that you must provide to the IRS. The Offer in Compromise Program is a great way to legally reduce and eliminate your delinquent taxes. However it is very, very complicated and you must have professional advice and assistance to be successful.
Dealing with the Internal Revenue Service can be very difficult and expensive for the average person or business. You must be well prepared when dealing with the IRS. The author has over 20 years of experience in successfully helping his clients with the IRS.
Twitter Marketing Best Practices
Social media is here to stay and utilizing it for marketing is only going to become more important as more people embrace this channel to give and receive information. This article focuses on Twitter but these core principles can be applied to any social media or even traditional off-line marketing techniques. None of the concepts are difficult to apply.
If all you do is tweet out 140 characters that say, “Buy this great thing now! link to my site” then you may get a sale or two. Heck, if you have a large enough list you may even be fooled into believing that it’s effective. You may get some quick results you will not have any lasting results if you’re not providing people with a reason to stay connected.
Lead with value.This is first, and by far the most important, core principle in marketing. Leading with value leaves the door wide open for you to determine what “value” is for you and your market. I have provided value by writing this article. You can provide value by sharing this article (and others like it) or by posting a quote that others may find inspiring, thereby valuable. It’s really that simple. The more you give, the more you get.
Keep it interesting and varied. Every post doesn’t have to be the greatest, new thought or even specific to your topic. Find a good quote, a video that’s interesting or funny, share ways to save money, get organized or save time or just post a fun photo. There is an endless supply of quality content that you can post so when you’re ready to post a sales tweet prospects will actually look at it instead of saying to themselves, “Here we go again with another sales pitch” and press “delete”.
Do not over-saturate with “sales” tweets.There are differing theories on how often you should place a sales tweet in your rotation. Those ratios vary from one sales tweet in every three tweets to one in ten. I tend to subscribe to the one in ten arena myself. I’d rather have people stay connected to me than have them feel pressured or bothered by a constant flood of “BUY! BUY! BUY!” tweets. Wouldn’t you delete someone if they did that to you?
Respond to Direct Messages (DM).This is a very effective way to build a relationship with your followers. Also, thank people for their comments or retweets of your content. Remember Twitter is a two way street – it’s not just for you to blast out content. It’s for creating relationships. Take a little time and explore some of the sites and links your followers send you and comment on them. People love to get complements and know that you are “listening.”
Build relationships. Twitter is a quick and easy way to connect with people and open the door for a genuine conversation. Once you’ve engaged someone you have a far better chance of them buying your goods or services. After all, people don’t buy on fact. They buy on emotion. When you interact with someone you develop trust, and that’s essential for a lasting relationship and a sale.
