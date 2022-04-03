Finance
What Is an Online Advertising Network and How to Utilise a CPM and CPC Advertising Network
Utilizing the Different Online Advertising Network Formats for Your Business
The Internet has become increasingly complex over the years, so much so that today, it has almost become a necessary household tool that’s being used by almost everyone.
And, with the evolution of the Internet, also comes the evolution of online advertising. Today, online ad networks come in different formats and vary on how they serve advertising content to users, and it is a business owner’s responsibility to know and understand more about these formats, in order to find out which one is best used for a given marketing strategy.
CPC Advertising
CPC stands for “cost-per-click” advertising, and is arguably one of the more simple advertising formats to use. It’s a format that generates revenue for the publisher when the user gives a single valid click-through on the advertisement hosted. CPC ads usually come in text-based and rich media formats, and the most effective ads utilize some form of “call to action” to be noticed.
Utilizing the service of a CPC ad network is effective when the business is attempting to generate new leads, as well as driving new and potential customer sales. Hence, it is best utilized by publishers who have lower amounts of web traffic.
CPM Advertising
CPM stands for “cost-per-mile” advertising. In this format, the advertisers pay the publisher a set amount for every thousand actions a certain ad receives. CPM advertising is quite similar to CPC, but on a much larger scale. CPM advertising networks usually cater to publishers who receive a large amount of web traffic prior to their approval, due to the volume of potential leads that this format generates. CPM advertising networks are best used when the product being advertised is now receiving a growing amount of product exposure or recognition.
CPA Advertising
CPA stands for “cost-per-action” advertising, and is a commission-based advertising format in which the publisher receives revenue when a user clicks AND buys the advertised product or service being served. The amount of revenue the publisher receives is a percentage of the total price of the product being purchased. CPA advertising networks, or “online affiliate networks” as they are commonly called, are preferred when the business wants not only to increase their potential leads, but also their sales.
What to Use?
Deciding on what advertising format and online ad network to use largely depends on the capital available for the business, as well as the quality of the product being published. For newer brands who are taking some time to build their reputation, a CPC advertising network is preferable. Once the brand has generated enough leads, and has build up a very strong reputation level, switching to a CPM advertising network should now be considered to avoid running low on capital when the ads have a higher click-through rate. Finally, once the product and brand has established a very firm foundation for its reputation, a CPA advertising network should be used.
Of course, limiting yourself to one ad network certainly isn’t going to get you anywhere. In order to truly succeed, utilizing all of these in conjunction with each other is the best strategy to generate the maximum leads and revenue possible.
Funnels Via Instagram
As I’ve said before, a funnel is just the automated way of leading a prospect or customer through your sales process. Making it simple is best. I’ve talked about digital or online funnels before. There are some basic aspects or parts that make up funnels, and a given funnel may have some, many, most, or even all the parts built into it. Those parts might include:
- An advertisement, or some way to entice a lead to enter the funnel
- A headline
- A greeting
- A statement of the problem you solve
- The solution you provide
- Your offer
- Collection of contact information
- Collection of payment
- A thank-you page
- A confirmation message
- One or more educational or relationship-building messages
Your offer may include –
- – the main offer
- – an upsell
- – a downsell
- – a cross-sell
A short & simple lead generation funnel might consist of a problem statement, the offer of a lead magnet, collection of contact information, and a thank-you/delivery message. It’s always best to “strike while the iron is hot,” as they say, and offer something for sale immediately after you collect their contact information, but we’ll go into that in a few minutes.
It’s now possible to create a funnel directly within the Direct Messaging stream of Instagram, using DM automation software. Traffic is often the single biggest problem and expense for those creating a funnel. Any Instagram account with 10,000 or more followers already has the potential for a steady stream of traffic.
DM automation tools (my marketing agency uses a tool called Chatmatic) allow you to automate conversations with prospects, based on them DMing an Instagram account. Chatmatic also lets you initiate a conversation with someone who interacts with a post or an Instagram Story that they’ve posted.
The conversation is the funnel – you don’t need complex pages, or to even take the prospect away from Instagram, where they’re comfortable. The DM automation tool makes it possible to offer the prospect choices (“Is your basement too wet, or too dry?”, “What size shirt do you wear? Small, Medium, Large, XL, XXL” etc.), collect contact information like email or mobile number, and even deliver a digital file or information by offering a button with an embedded URL.
Since the DM automation tool can collect contact information (name, email, mobile number, birth date, etc.), you can then move this information to an email list or similar contact database. Most importantly, you can use the funnel on Instagram to reach back out to your prospect within 24 hours and offer to sell them something that is related to the problem your funnel addresses. As an example, let’s say you sell household heating & cooling solutions, and your automated conversation was about problems with the prospect’s basement. Once you collect their contact info, you can offer them a PDF about basements, and why it’s important to keep them at a constant temperature and humidity level. Within Instagram’s 24-hour contact window, you can follow up with that prospect. If they’ve said their basement is too wet, you can offer to sell them a dehumidifier. If it’s too dry, you can offer them a humidifier. If they take either offer, you can then offer upsells (“Keep your new machine in top shape with our maintenance kit: normally $250, now only $198”) and downsells (“Don’t need the complete kit? Get just the brush and cleaning fluid for $49 plus S&H”) on the sales page on your website, or even from the Instagram conversation itself.
By moving the prospect’s contact info to a list, you can then continue to build a relationship with them, and send them marketing messages. Why is moving followers “off the algorithm and onto your list” important? Instagram’s current system will show your posts only to about 8% of your followers. An email message is likely to be seen by around 16% of your list, effectively doubling your contact ability. And SMS, or text messages, are opened within minutes by approximately 90% of the recipients!
If you’re serious about using Instagram to make sales, you simply must build a list, and then follow up with a sales message. Ideally, by SMS.
Advice For New Criminal Defense Attorneys Seeking Clients
Many criminal defense attorneys begin their career as state prosecutors or public defenders. They eventually opened their own private practice after a brief career working for the government. However, there is one important problem they encounter when they open their private practice: they no longer receive a steady paycheck.
Of course new defense attorneys understand that they are taking a risk by “going on their own”. Unfortunately a lot of these new attorneys don’t fully understand how to start generating their own clientele. Any successful private law practice understands that in order to keep your practice afloat you must generate your own clients.
The question in every new private criminal attorneys head becomes “how do I start a new practice and gain new clients to stay alive?” The answer is not simple, but the solution is.
Advertising is the key for any new business to grow and succeed. If you are new to any market or any industry, odds are that the consumers in this industry do not know who you are. If you are new to criminal defense, the odds are very slim that recently arrested individuals know who you are. The solution is to quickly let them know who you are by introducing yourself through effective advertising.
There are many forms of advertising for criminal defense attorneys: television ads, billboard ads, radio ads, yellow page listings, search engine optimization, search engine advertising and direct mail advertising. New criminal defense attorneys do not have a large budget, therefore television, radio and billboard advertising may not be an option. A yellow page listing is necessary, but is not anywhere near as effective as it may have been 20 years ago.
Search engine optimization, optimizing your firm website so that you are ranked high in search results, is slowly becoming a saturated and ineffective advertising tool. As more attorneys have their website “optimized”, the less likely it is that your website will rank high on search results. Search engines constantly change their algorithms, so your website might be “optimized” for today but it may need maintenance in the future.
Search engine advertising allows you to appear on the top of the search results. This can be extremely expensive for any attorney. For criminal defense attorneys, the cost-per-click for search engine advertising can be as high as $20. This means that anytime someone clicks your online ad it will cost you $20. This can be very expensive, and if your ads are not set up correctly it can be very ineffective.
This leaves attorneys with one more option: direct mail advertising to individuals recently arrested. Do not underestimate the power of direct mail advertising. Direct mail advertising for criminal defense attorneys can provide the highest return on investment compared to any other advertising method. With direct mail advertising, specifically mailing to those individuals recently arrested, you have a great source of leads and can target individuals who need immediate legal help. Direct mail advertising can become the ultimate client source for any criminal defense attorney.
Directly contacting those who were recently arrested not only gives you the opportunity to introduce yourself you numerous individuals at the same time, it also introduces yourself to clients at the time they need an attorney the most. Direct mail advertising for criminal defense attorneys is also one of the few methods in which you can be proactive in reaching out to a potential client. Instead of hoping they find you on their own, find them and let them know who you are.
I highly suggest you read more about direct mail advertising at http://www.legalgrab.com and also check out my other articles listed here which both go into even greater detail.
How to Make Money Online With Article Marketing
Article marketing has been built for several years now and has been used by all the big time Internet marketing professionals. Because of the many affiliate programs online there is an endless limit on ways you can make money online promoting their products. Even better is the fact that you don’t have to be an expert in any subject, all you need is to be able to type and write in English.
The way to make money online with article marketing is pretty simple in theory. All you need is a affiliate product with a sales page to direct all your articles to. One of the more popular places to find affiliate programs is Clickbank which offers electronic products. From video course to ebooks you can find around ten thousand different products to promote. Some allowing you to get up to a 75 percent commission. So all one needs to do is to sign up with Clickbank and establish and account with them and search the marketplace for good products that have good affiliate programs. You want to evaluate their pitch page so that even you would want to buy it. If it doesn’t have a good sales page then your probably not going to do to well driving traffic there. Another thing to look for is if they have an affiliate package that provides ecovers and graphics that allow you to use them on your sales page. Another thing that is nice to have is keywords already selected that are good.
Once you have found a good product that you think will have a good sales ratio you need to create a blog on blogger or wordpress. Because it is free for both of these you will not have any upfront costs. With that being said their are people out there making money online without even using their own websites or having a hosting service. I would recommend that you use WordPress because I think that it is SEO friendly but Blogger rates well also. Once you setup your blog you want to make sure the URL relates to your product that your tying to sell. And then you are going to want to search for a theme that will go well with the product that you are promoting and upload it to your site.
After you find your theme and get everything setup the way you like it you need to add content to the site. If you found a good affiliate program you should have some good graphics to promote with your reviews on your site. What I like to do is write several reviews with related products giving them an rating of like 1/10 scheme. With the five or so products that your reviewing your going to want to give one an OK review then a couple with a moderate review and then the product your trying to sell you need to make it look like its the best of the best. The idea is that you want to make it look like a legit review site and not to downgrade all the other products and just give the one your promoting a thumbs up. Since people are looking for answers to something or a fix you need to make sure in your review that you list the benefits that they will have by buying this product. Also don’t forget to link yourself to the other products just in case for some reason they buy those too.
Now once you have a nice sales page set up through your free blog your going to want to drive traffic to that site. This is where you need to do some keyword research that will help you target long tailed keywords. If you can I would also do this for your review articles to help you get organic traffic. Your going to be looking for keywords that have a good search amount but not a lot of competition. You can Google seotools and you will find a good tool for researching your keywords. Now with those keywords that you have found your going to start writing articles to drive traffic.
The idea with the articles is to make them keyword rich so that you can rank high in Google with the terms you selected. This allows you to get a good amount of traffic that is targeted to your site. Remember your wanting to have people looking to solve their problem or provide a product for them. So basically your looking for buyers. Now if you don’t know the subject all you have to do is Google the keywords you have and read the articles or posts on the sites that are already established and just put an article together from what you find. Now this takes the most time but your going to want to write at least 30 to 50 articles that are around 250 to 500 words long. And remember your trying to get them to follow through to your site so that you can make a sale. With that being said you don’t want the article to long so that they don’t get bored and move on. You also don’t want to give them all the answers so that they will want to continue on to your site to find them. After doing all of this you just start over and do it with another product and keep it going. Before you know it you will be making a few thousand or more a month with about 2 to 3 hours of work a day. Cant beat that!
So as you can see making money online with article marketing is accessible even to the newbie. With a little bit of work and time you can make and online income. For further information you can check out my blog and learn more about affiliate marketing and how to make money online.
