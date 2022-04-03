News
Winderman’s view: Spoelstra inclined for nine even with full deck, plus Heat-Bulls thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Saturday night’s 127-109 victory over the Chicago Bulls:
— For the first time this season, and actually far longer, the Heat had all 17 players on the roster available.
— That included Caleb Martin (calf), Max Strus (shoulder) and Gabe Vincent (toe), who all had been listed as questionable earlier in the day.
— That also included Javonte Smart and Mychal Mulder, the Heat’s two-way players, who were back from the Sioux Falls Skyforce, whose G League season ended Saturday.
— No matter.
— Erik Spoelstra has shown he is inclined for nine, and that remained the case, even with additional options.
— As for the starters, it again was Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Kyle Lowry.
— The four reserves of choice again were Tyler Herro, Dewayne Dedmon, Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson.
— So Martin was back in uniform, but not back in the primary mix.
— In previous years, including the Goran Dragic-for-Kendrick Nunn switches, Spoelstra had waited for the playoffs to show his full hand.
— As also was the case with some of his Hassan Whiteside maneuvering.
— That doesn’t mean there can’t still be tweaks.
— But he has found something that works.
— And has worked against a high level of competition these past two.
— Could there still be tweaks?
— Certainly.
— With Robinson leaving that door open.
— But more and more, it is becoming clear where Spoelstra’s confidence for the playoff run is being placed.
— With the Strus move providing unexpected dividends.
— Including a one-handed flush on a transition alley-oop pass from Butler in the third period.
— The reality is that Butler, Adebayo, Lowry and Herro should all be capable of bigger minutes in the playoffs, when there are no back-to-back games.
— So the thinning makes sense.
— And perhaps there is something to be said about that part of the house in order early.
— Lowry’s eighth assist moved him past Reggie Theus for 29th on the NBA all-time assist list and his ninth moved him past John Lucas for 28th.
— Butler’s first steal tied him with Dan Majerle for 16th on the Heat all-time list.
— With Adebayo called for two early fouls, Dedmon played as the Heat’s sixth man.
— Herro followed.
— The Heat opened 11 of 12 from the field before Herro’s first two shots then were blocked.
— Robinson and incent then made it nine deep.
— Butler’s 11th point moved him past Brian Grant for 18th on the Heat all-time list.
— Butler’s first offensive rebound moved him past Steve Smith for 23rd on the Heat all-time list.
— Adebayo’s 16th point moved him past Hassan Whiteside for 13th on the Heat all-time list.
— Spoelstra said pregame he was “thrilled” Hurricanes assistant Chris Caputo for getting George Washington job.
—Bulls coach Billy Donovan, on the 15th anniversary of his second Gators title, was asked pregame about his Hall of Fame chances, “If that happens, that would be an incredible honor.” Said former University of Florida Athletic Director Jeremy Foley called to remind him of title anniversary.
— Donovan, pregame, on the Heat, “they’re battled tested in a lot of ways.”
()
Heat solidify hold on No. 1 seed, reach 50 wins with 127-109 decision in Chicago
And to think that just over a week ago the Miami Heat were limiting their fight and tough-guy routine to their own bench.
Now, from a four-game losing streak that included that contentious courtside moment between forward Jimmy Butler and coach Erik Spoelstra and team captain Udonis Haslem has come a three-game winning streak and the season’s 50th victory.
With each step more impressive than the previous.
This time, the Heat followed up Wednesday night’s victory over the Boston Celtics at the start of this three-game trip with a 127-109 decision Saturday night victory over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
Atop the East, the Heat can assure themselves the conference’s No. 1 seed with a 3-1 finish to the regular season, a schedule that continues Sunday night against the Toronto Raptors.
With the offense lifted to a higher level and the defensive tenacity ongoing, the Heat completed a 4-0 season sweep of the Bulls.
The contributions came across the board for the Heat. There were 19 points and 10 assists from Kyle Lowry, 14 points and seven rebounds from Bam Adebayo, 19 points and six 3-pointers from Tyler Herro and 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists from Butler.
Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 33 points, with DeMar DeRozan scoring 26.
Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday’s game:
1. Homecoming 1.0: Butler was in attack mode in his return to Chicago, up to 16 points at the intermission, on the way to his 7-of-12 night from the floor.
Butler, who spent his first six NBA seasons with the Bulls, opened from distance, with a first-quarter 3-pointer, and then took his game into the post in the second period, consistently scoring on the low block against the defense of Chicago’s Coby White.
Butler’s effort helped stake the Heat to a 66-57 halftime lead.
Butler’s 11th point moved him past Brian Grant for 18th on the Heat all-time list.
He then came out and converted another 3-pointer early in the second half, part of the Heat’s 17 of 34 on 3-pointers.
2. Homecoming 2.0: The second round of the Heat’s homecoming weekend comes Sunday, when Lowry returns to play in Toronto.
The veteran point guard, who played the previous nine seasons in Toronto, put together quite the warmup act, including creating a three-shot foul late in the second quarter that was upgraded to a Flagrant 1 on Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu.
Lowry turned his ankle, limped to the foul line to convert all three free throws, and then appeared fine when he came back for the start of the second half.
Lowry’s eighth assist moved him past Reggie Theus for 29th on the NBA all-time assist list and his ninth moved him past John Lucas for 28th.
He then sat out the fourth quarter because of the lopsided score, closing with just one turnover.
3. Rotation stabilization: Even with Caleb Martin available, as well as all 17 players on the roster, Spoelstra remained with the rotation the proved so successful in Wednesday night’s victory in Boston.
That had Dewayne Dedmon, Herro, Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent as the four primary reserves.
The starters remained Butler, Adebayo, Lowry, P.J. Tucker and Max Strus.
The prime nine, meant spectator roles for Martin, Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris, among others.
4. Central committee: With Adebayo called for his second foul with 7:14 left in the opening period, Spoelstra had to rush Dedmon into the game.
Adebayo then returned at the start of the second quarter, but was forced to the bench with 2:42 remaining in the second quarter with his third foul. He stood with 10 points and four rebounds at the intermission.
Dedmon picked up where Adebayo left off, also with 10 points and four rebounds in the first half.
Dedmon closed with 14 points and five rebounds.
5. Tyler, too: Herro had a most unusual start to his game, with his first three shots blocked, but then 3-pointers on his next three attempts.
It was part of an odd shooting line that had him 6 of 7 on 3-pointers, but 6 of 16 from the field.
As has been the case in recent games, Herro played in attack mode, again solid with his rebounding, closing with eight.
()
Kevin Durant’s 55-point night in loss to Hawks shows how flawed these Nets are
It’s hard to tell if the Nets are championship contenders or pretenders. The truth, as head coach Steve Nash likes to say, is probably somewhere in the middle.
When the Nets took the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks to overtime just to fall short by one point, they looked like undoubted contenders.
And when they sleepwalked through a disappointing 122-115 loss in Atlanta despite a career-high 55 points from Kevin Durant — a game with play-in tournament seeding implications, a must-win for all intents and purposes — the Nets looked more like a team with no business being named next to the Bucks and other teams atop the Eastern Conference.
With no Goran Dragic (health and safety protocols), no Bruce Brown (flu) and no Seth Curry (ankle), the Nets needed to play almost perfect basketball. They needed Nash to out-coach Nate McMillan. They needed Kyrie Irving to play like a $140 million player. They needed Patty Mills to play like an Olympic bronze medalist. And they needed to punch the Hawks in the mouth on their own home floor.
None of that happened. The Nets ran no semblance of an offensive set other than get Durant or Irving the ball and get out of the way, which doesn’t work anymore — especially not on Durant — because as he said after the loss to the Bucks, opposing defenses “know what it is.” The Nets didn’t play any defense, which resulted in careless fouling, which sent the Hawks to the line 30 times in the first half alone. They didn’t take care of the ball, didn’t appear on the same page, and didn’t move the ball, instead opting to run the offense exclusively through their two stars.
Only one of those stars showed up. Irving shot 7-of-14 from downtown but just 5-of-18 on all other shots. He missed a good look from downtown in the game’s final minute, a look that would have cut a five-point deficit to just two. He hit one of those threes in the final seconds of regulation, a look that may as well have been classified as a garbage basket.
It’s not enough. Not when the team is shorthanded. Not when Mills is as ice cold as the veins in Hawks star Trae Young, who hung 36 points and 10 assists on the Nets, including one three so uncontested that he had time to take a breath and shimmy before Durant closed out from the other side of the court. He also sent Mills stumbling with under 30 seconds to go in the fourth quarter before pulling up for the dagger three that gave the Hawks a late eight-point lead.
Durant was magnificent. He hung his third 50-point game of the season — his third 40-point game in his last four games — and set a new career-high with eight three-pointers made on the night. One of those threes was one-legged over two Hawks defenders. He accounted for more than half the team’s total scoring. He shot 19-of-28 from the field and only missed two threes and two foul shots.
But Durant’s greatness is only a bandaid on the Nets’ deeper issues as they approach a sudden-death elimination situation with the play-in tournament just four games away. The Nets are flawed from roster construction to how they run their offense. And they are relying on Durant to carry the load night after night, which is one of the reasons why star players team up with one another — to not have to carry the weight of an entire franchise’s championship aspirations squarely on their shoulders.
The Nets will get several of their absent players back soon. The health and safety protocols only require six days of isolation for players who enter, but Nash said Dragic is exhibiting symptoms, so there’s a chance he’s isolated longer. Brown is battling the flu and will be out until he’s feeling better. Curry is dealing with a lingering left ankle issue, but he is expected to play through it as long as he doesn’t feel in jeopardy of further injuring it. Getting those players back will help provide balance to a top-heavy and lopsided Nets roster.
But the Nets lack chemistry. You could see it when Durant stomped his feet in frustration when he lobbed a pass to Nic Claxton, who jumped in a different direction as the ball floated out of bounds. You could see it when Durant seethed with anger in the direction of James Johnson, who missed each of his wide-open corner threes, turned the ball over a number of times and was out of position on a few occasions.
The result may also have been different had Nash played Andre Drummond, who had eight points, 13 rebounds, two steals and a block, more minutes than he did Claxton.
In truth, Saturday’s result delivered a harsh dose of reality for a team that fancies itself a championship contender.
The Nets aren’t championship contenders or pretenders. They’re somewhere in the middle, and that’s not good enough. And now they find themselves the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference. If they don’t improve to seventh or eighth by the end of the regular season, they will be one loss away from a trip to Cancun.
()
Kirill Kaprizov breaks franchise record as Wild beat Hurricanes
RALEIGH, N.C. — Though he’s only played 121 games in the NHL to this point, Kirill Kaprizov is already a bonafide superstar, and might be the best player the Wild have ever had.
Despite the massive fan fare, Zach Parise and Ryan Suter never made the type of impact that Kaprizov does on a nightly basis. Same goes for Mikko Koivu. Frankly, Marian Gaborik is the only player in the same stratosphere, and his list of franchise records appear to be no match for Kaprizov.
The 24-year-old Kaprizov surpassed Gaborik’s longstanding rookie marks last season, and on Saturday night against the Carolina Hurricanes, he continued that trend by setting a new single season franchise record for points.
With a goal and an assist in the game, Kaprizov stretched his total to 85 points (39 goals, 46 assists), passing Gaborik in the process.
The play that gave Kaprizov the franchise record was rather innocuous considering some of his spectacular passes this season. After collecting a loose puck on the power play, Kaprizov funneled a pass to best bud Mats Zuccarello, who promptly ripped a shot into the back of the net.
That served as the ice breaker for the Wild on their way to a 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.
While the night belong to Kaprizov the moment he passed Gaborik, it was a very impressive effort from goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. He was unflappable in the contest, making his presence felt with 37 saves, including a few worthy of a spot on SportsCenter’s Top 10.
After slowly closing in on the franchise record for the past couple of weeks, Kaprizov got it out of the way midway through the first period, assisting on Zuccarello’s goal that made it 1-0.
It’s fitting that Zuccarello was involved in Kaprizov’s milestone moment. The dynamic duo has been a godsend for the Wild over the past couple of seasons, making highlight-reel plays to each other seemingly on a nightly basis.
With the Wild tightening up in the second period, Dmitry Kulikov provided some breathing room, unleashing a snipe stretch the lead to 2-0.
That score held into the third period where Kaprizov added a goal to make it 3-0. Though the Hurricanes spoiled Fleury’s shutout bid with a goal to make it 3-1, the night still ended on a high note for the Wild.
Now that Kaprizov has set a new single season franchise record for points, he can take aim at Gaborik’s single season franchise record for goals (42), which he shares with Eric Staal, and Pierre-Marc Bouchard’s single season record for assists (50).
It’s only a matter of time for Kaprizov chases those down.
