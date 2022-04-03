News
With camp nearing its end, five questions as Twins make final roster decisions
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Twins have until noon Thursday to finalize their Opening Day roster, mere hours before they host the Seattle Mariners at Target Field.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli would like to let all his players know as soon as possible whether they’ve made the team or not. Problem is, Twins decision-makers haven’t made all these choices yet. So, with just a few days remaining in camp, here are five questions as the Twins narrow down their options:
How many pitchers will the Twins carry?
As a result of the lockout, pitchers had half the time they’re used to this spring to stretch out, necessitating the need for expanded rosters. Teams will carry 28 players during the month of April.
The number of those rosters spots dedicated to pitchers remain to be seen, but it’s likely the Twins carry 15 or even 16 pitchers, giving them plenty of arms in the bullpen to cover the middle and end of games after shortened starts. That leaves the Twins with five starters — Sonny Gray, Bailey Ober, Joe Ryan, Dylan Bundy and Chris Archer — and 10 or 11 relievers.
While there’s a number of locks among relievers — Taylor Rogers, Tyler Duffey, Caleb Thielbar, Jorge Alcala, Joe Smith — there’s also decisions to be made to round out the group, and the Twins must weigh adding a player to the 40-man roster, like Devin Smeltzer perhaps, and how many long relievers they need.
Will the Twins carry three catchers?
The answer to this and the answer to the above question are likely linked, but given the fact that Gary Sánchez is expected to take a decent number of his at-bats at designated hitter, could the Twins opt to carry a third catcher?
If so, it would be José Godoy, whom the Twins claimed off waivers earlier this month, adding him to a group that already includes Sánchez and Ryan Jeffers.
“There are scenarios where we start the year with two, we start the year with three, we start the year with two knowing that we may have to go to three at a certain point,” Baldelli said. “But knowing one of your catchers is going to be one of your semi-regular DHs, it definitely forces you to consider a lot of different things.”
Who will the Twins carry as their fourth outfielder?
The Twins currently have three outfielders left in camp that are not guaranteed a spot — Brent Rooker, Kyle Garlick and Jake Cave — with Alex Kirilloff, Byron Buxton and Max Kepler set to start.
Kirilloff left Saturday’s game with minor knee soreness and will be assessed on Sunday. But assuming he’s healthy enough to play by Thursday, of the above group, Rooker, whose camp was slightly interrupted by a shoulder strain, is the only one on the 40-man roster.
Cave is the only lefty of the trio, and the only one with extensive center field experience. Baldelli said there wasn’t “one particular skill set” the team was looking for in making a decision on its fourth outfielder.
“I do think there is a straightforward kind of way of looking at it where, yes, to balance things out, we’ll be looking for a right-handed-hitting outfielder to complement our group, but I think that like any move that we make … it has to complement the rest of our team and not just our outfield,” he said.
What will Jhoan Duran and Josh Winder’s roles look like?
The Twins already have optioned or reassigned most of their top prospects by this point in camp. Besides Joe Ryan, the Twins’ Opening Day starter, Duran and Winder are the Twins’ top two prospects remaining in camp.
Duran, 24, checks in at No. 6 on MLB Pipeline’s list, while Winder, 25, is No. 7.
Duran, a hard-throwing righty with a unique splinker, spent much of last season injured, throwing in just five games. While he has been a starter in the past, the Twins plan on using him in relief, and Baldelli has said they could see him fitting a “multi-inning relief role.”
Duran has pitched six scoreless innings this spring, striking out eight, and appears in line for a spot in the bullpen.
“He’s making these conversations that we’re having very interesting is what he’s doing,” Baldelli said. “He’s put himself in a great spot going into the end of camp.”
Winder, meanwhile, looked as if he potentially could have had a shot at the fifth spot in the rotation. But when the Twins signed Archer, that changed. Now, his path to the Twins, should he start the season with them, would be in the bullpen. It’s also possible that the Twins option him to Triple-A and let him get stretched out there.
When will these decisions be made?
Baldelli said the Twins plan on making some decisions in the next day or two, which should provide more clarity into the way the club is thinking, though they have some time still until they make their final decisions.
“If we can finalize all the things we want to, we will,” Baldelli said.
If not, Baldelli said they could travel with an extra player or two back to Minneapolis. The Twins will leave Fort Myers on Tuesday afternoon following the conclusion of their exhibition game against the Red Sox.
News
Bruce Arians didn’t just win games for Bucs, he blazed trails for minority coaches | Commentary
With all the wild, rampant speculation as to why Bruce Arians stepped down as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this week, it seems the media and fans have forgotten something that is normal protocol when a Super Bowl-winning coach retires.
We forgot to celebrate him.
We forgot to commemorate him.
We forgot to say goodbye in a proper way.
So instead of speculating as to why Arians is leaving as Tampa Bay’s coach, let us just be thankful that he ever became Tampa Bay’s coach in the first place.
Let us honor his legacy.
A legacy of winning and grinning.
A legacy of love and loyalty.
A legacy of inclusivity and diversity.
Thank you, Bruce Arians, for all you did for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL coaching profession.
Let us start with Brady, who is now being portrayed as not only the quarterback of the team but the de facto general manager, ownership partner and, now, head coach, too. Because of the odd timing of Arians’ retirement (more than two months after the season ended) coming on the heels of Brady’s even odder unretirement, the rumors and rumblings are that Brady clandestinely choreographed Arians’ departure.
Believe what you want to believe about whether or not Brady forced Arians to walk the plank on the Buccaneers’ pirate ship, but make no mistake about this: Arians is the main reason Brady ever boarded the pirate ship.
Brady was enamored with Arians’ reputation as an offensive guru and quarterback whisperer; he loved Arians’ fearless “no risk it, no biscuit” passing philosophy; he was intrigued with Arians’ reputation as a personable players’ coach who relishes having a couple of celebratory cocktails with the team after victories. As Arians once said of his relationship with his players: “I’m not a father figure. I’m the cool uncle you’d like to have a drink with.”
Unlike the rigid, unbending, dictatorial Bill Belichick, Arians was willing to let Brady be Brady; have more input on the offense, the game plan and, yes, personnel matters. He even let Brady talk him into the signing of perpetual malcontent receiver Antonio Brown.
Arians took an obvious shot at Belichick in a conversation about Brady with NBC’s Peter King before the Bucs won the Super Bowl in 2021.
“I allow Tom to be himself,” Arians said. “New England didn’t allow him to coach. I allow him to coach. I just sit back sometimes and watch.”
Brady understandably gets the brunt of the credit for coming to Tampa and immediately leading the Bucs to their first playoff appearance in a dozen years and their first championship in two decades. But it’s not just coincidence that at the unprecedentedly advanced age of 44 years old, Brady is coming off two of his greatest statistical seasons. Don’t kid yourself, ol’ Buccaneer Bruce, the quarterback sage and offensive genius, has had much to do with Brady’s renaissance as one of the league’s elite passers.
The year before Brady came to Tampa, he completed 61% of his passes for 4,057 yards and 24 touchdowns with the Patriots. Last season with the Bucs, he completed 68% and led the league with 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns.
Even though Arians was only Tampa Bay’s coach for three seasons, he has the highest winning percentage of any coach in Bucs history. Here’s all you need to know: Arians recorded five playoff victories with the Bucs in his three seasons; in the 43 years previous years before his arrival, the franchise had a total of just six playoff victories.
And Arians didn’t just win games; be blazed trails in the process. In these politically, racially, sexually divisive times when the NFL’s hiring (or lack thereof) of minority coaches has been put under the microscope, Arians didn’t need a Rooney Rule to do the right thing. When he took over in Tampa Bay, the Bucs became the only team in the league with all-Black coordinators – offense, defense and special teams. Not only that, but the Bucs also became the first team with two full-time female assistant coaches,
“Inclusivity and diversity are great ways to teach,” Arians would say. “I mean, the more input you get from different types of voices, the better output you get. The first thing a player asks a coach is, ‘How are you gonna make me better?’ He doesn’t really care if the answer comes from a male or female, Black, white, brown, yellow, who[ever]; he just wants someone to help him get better. Coaches are just glorified teachers. The best teachers I had were all different races, all different ethnic groups, male and female. If you can teach, you can coach.”
One of the reasons Arians says he waited to retire is because he wanted to set up his hand-picked replacement — defensive coordinator Todd Bowles — for success. Bowles, who played for Arians at Temple and has coached with Arians on and off over the years, becomes one of the few Black men in NFL history to get a second chance as a head coach. Bowles was previously the head coach of the New York Jets from 2015-18, when he went 24-40.
Arians says when Brady made the shocking decision to unretire a couple of weeks ago then his decision to retire became “easy.” With Brady and many other key players back from last year’s divisional-championship team, Arians knew Bowles would be taking over a Super Bowl contender.
“We’re in the best shape we’ve ever been,” Arians said. “There’s no better time to pass the torch then now. A number of people have asked, ‘Why are you stepping away from a chance to win another Super Bowl and go to the Hall of Fame?’ Because I don’t give a [expletive] about the Hall of Fame. Succession is way more important to me. This has been my dream for a long time. Guys that know me, they know I wanted one of my guys to take over. That’s more important to me than anything.”
So long, Bruce Arians.
Whether or not Tom Brady had anything to with your departure will always be a source of debate, but there is no debate about this:
You were a helluva football coach, not to mention an amazing mentor and friend to your players and assistants.
The pirate ship won’t be the same without you as the captain.
As another great pirate, Jimmy Buffett, once sang:
“I wave bye bye,
I pray Godspeed,
I wish you lovely weather,
More luck than you’ll need.”
Email me at [email protected]. Hit me up on Twitter @BianchiWrites and listen to my Open Mike radio show every weekday from 6 to 9:30 a.m. on FM 96.9, AM 740 and HD 101.1-2
()
News
Women’s Final Four: One coach will finish second for first time. Or not
Connecticut has been to the women’s NCAA Final Four 22 times and is 11-0 in championship games under coach Geno Auriemma. South Carolina is 1-0 in the title game under Dawn Staley.
One of them will finish second for the first time on Sunday. Or not.
“I don’t think I’ve won one national championship, and I don’t think Dawn is going to win any, either,” Auriemma said Saturday. “I think her team has a great chance to win a national championship. I think my team has a chance to win a national championship.”
The teams meet for a 7 p.m. tipoff at Target Center. The top-ranked Gamecocks (34-2) beat Louisville, 72-59, in the semifinals; the fifth-ranked Huskies (30-5) held off Stanford, 63-58.
The teams met in November in the championship of a season-opening tournament in the Bahamas and the Gamecocks won, 73-57. That doesn’t matter much, Staley said. “It was eons ago.”
Nor does what the teams have done in title games.
“Any person on (Connecticut’s) roster hasn’t won one (a championship). For us, same way – haven’t won one,” Staley said. “I think we’re going to duke it out. There’s no edge. There’s no edge.”
The Gamecocks, a No. 1 seed and the nation’s top-rated team from wire to wire, was 12-0 against ranked teams this season and was a four-point favorite to beat Connecticut again on Sunday.
“Every time we did win (a championship), we had the best team, and we played great that particular night,” Auriemma said. “Can that happen again (Sunday) night? I don’t think when we got on the plane to come out here, anybody in America thought we were the best team coming out here, so that’s probably not the case this year.
“But you don’t have to be the best team for a long time; you just have to be the best team for 40 minutes, or play the best for 40 minutes.”
LIGHT WORKOUT
Paige Bueckers got an early, if brief, look at what it takes to be a WNBA player when she was a sixth-grader.
The Hopkins graduate and 2021 consensus player of the year as a freshman at UConn, Bueckers was shooting baskets at the Minneapolis Lifetime Fitness when Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve — working out there on a break — gave her a short workout.
“I remember seeing her in the workout room, just working out, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I was sort of, like, fan-girling,” Bueckers said Saturday. “Then she actually came over to me, and she started working me out. I was like, ‘Wow, this is crazy.’
“I was so young, I didn’t even know what to think of it. I just remember I was trying to lock in on everything, look the best and be the best for her. She was really helpful and insightful. I just took a lot from that. It was an amazing experience at such a young age, for someone you really look up to to sort of give you that attention and opportunity was awesome.”
Reeve, the U.S. national team coach, is holding Team USA practices at Mayo Courts near Target Center this week.
MINNESOTA GET-TOGETHER
Connecticut freshman Azzi Fudd is from Washington, D.C, where her mother, Katie, and father, Tim, played college basketball and Georgetown and American, respectively. But Minnesota, she said Saturday, “Is like my second home.”
Fudd’s grandparents live in Shoreview, and it was in fact there that she and her father decided she would accept a scholarship offer from UConn.
“I’ve been coming here since I was in my mom’s stomach,” Fudd said. “I’ve never missed a State Fair. My grandparents live here and all their family. I have countless cousins here. I come every summer.”
Fudd, the first high school sophomore named the Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018, is averaging 12.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 24 games for the Huskies.
News
UCF defensive coordinator wants assertiveness: ‘A quiet defense is not a good defense’
The ending of the War On I-4 rivalry game between UCF and South Florida in November came down to the final play.
But it likely didn’t have to be that way.
Trailing 17-13 with 1:20 left, Bulls freshman quarterback Timmy McClain was picked off by Divaad Wilson, likely securing the win in favor of the Knights.
The turnover, however, didn’t count as Big Kat Bryant jumped offsides and USF was able to march down the field.
That mistake is still used as an example this spring by defensive coordinator Travis Williams.
“Those are the things we show the guys,” Williams said. “The game was supposed to be over. They shouldn’t have even gotten down to the 3-yard line.”
Focusing on a quarterback’s hard count in the red zone is something the Knights worked on during Saturday’s practice, which instead of a scrimmage was mostly situational work.
In addition to avoiding offsides, Williams is stressing communication on defense.
“A quiet defense is not a good defense,” he said. “We want them to talk and be confident.
“I want to hear the chaos of talking. Whether it’s the safeties coming down saying, ‘sky left, sky right,’ or whatever verbiage we’re using, let’s talk. The more you talk, the more confident you are. As coaches, it’ll make you feel a lot better.”
One Knight who is being vocal is Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, UCF’s only starter at linebacker returning.
“I love being around him,” Williams said about the senior. “He breaks down the huddle and he’s communicating. He’s a guy that you can hear.”
Other linebackers emerging alongside Jean-Baptiste is what Williams hopes to see in the remaining two weeks of spring camp. The Knights lack experience at the position.
Jean-Baptiste is joined by junior Quade Mosier and redshirt freshmen Cole Joyce and Kadeem Leonard. Mosier has mostly come off the bench on defense while appearing on special teams for two years.
Leonard and Joyce, who appeared in one game, took a redshirt while spending most of 2021 with the scout team.
“All of those guys are battling for playing time,” Williams said. “All of those guys are trying to do everything I ask of them.”
The young group of linebackers is looking up to Jean-Baptiste as well.
“They’re leaning on him,” Williams said. “He does a good job coaching them up and spending extra time with the guys. It’s important to him.”
Williams will be listening closely for communication on defense when UCF practices again Tuesday, before a second spring scrimmage Thursday.
Email Jason Beede at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede.
()
With camp nearing its end, five questions as Twins make final roster decisions
How to Make Money Online With Article Marketing
Bruce Arians didn’t just win games for Bucs, he blazed trails for minority coaches | Commentary
SEO, Social Media and Online Reputation Management – The Trinity of Internet Marketing
Women’s Final Four: One coach will finish second for first time. Or not
UCF defensive coordinator wants assertiveness: ‘A quiet defense is not a good defense’
Varying Video for Effective Law Firm Web Marketing
With Jordan Travis secure as starter, FSU happy with growth from backups Tate Rodemaker, AJ Duffy
How to Mix Your Sales and Marketing Efforts – And Why You Should
Types of Participants in Marketing Channels
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3