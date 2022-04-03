With camp nearing its end, five questions as Twins make final roster decisions

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Twins have until noon Thursday to finalize their Opening Day roster, mere hours before they host the Seattle Mariners at Target Field.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli would like to let all his players know as soon as possible whether they’ve made the team or not. Problem is, Twins decision-makers haven’t made all these choices yet. So, with just a few days remaining in camp, here are five questions as the Twins narrow down their options:

How many pitchers will the Twins carry?

As a result of the lockout, pitchers had half the time they’re used to this spring to stretch out, necessitating the need for expanded rosters. Teams will carry 28 players during the month of April.

The number of those rosters spots dedicated to pitchers remain to be seen, but it’s likely the Twins carry 15 or even 16 pitchers, giving them plenty of arms in the bullpen to cover the middle and end of games after shortened starts. That leaves the Twins with five starters — Sonny Gray, Bailey Ober, Joe Ryan, Dylan Bundy and Chris Archer — and 10 or 11 relievers.

While there’s a number of locks among relievers — Taylor Rogers, Tyler Duffey, Caleb Thielbar, Jorge Alcala, Joe Smith — there’s also decisions to be made to round out the group, and the Twins must weigh adding a player to the 40-man roster, like Devin Smeltzer perhaps, and how many long relievers they need.

Will the Twins carry three catchers?

The answer to this and the answer to the above question are likely linked, but given the fact that Gary Sánchez is expected to take a decent number of his at-bats at designated hitter, could the Twins opt to carry a third catcher?

If so, it would be José Godoy, whom the Twins claimed off waivers earlier this month, adding him to a group that already includes Sánchez and Ryan Jeffers.

“There are scenarios where we start the year with two, we start the year with three, we start the year with two knowing that we may have to go to three at a certain point,” Baldelli said. “But knowing one of your catchers is going to be one of your semi-regular DHs, it definitely forces you to consider a lot of different things.”

Who will the Twins carry as their fourth outfielder?

The Twins currently have three outfielders left in camp that are not guaranteed a spot — Brent Rooker, Kyle Garlick and Jake Cave — with Alex Kirilloff, Byron Buxton and Max Kepler set to start.

Kirilloff left Saturday’s game with minor knee soreness and will be assessed on Sunday. But assuming he’s healthy enough to play by Thursday, of the above group, Rooker, whose camp was slightly interrupted by a shoulder strain, is the only one on the 40-man roster.

Cave is the only lefty of the trio, and the only one with extensive center field experience. Baldelli said there wasn’t “one particular skill set” the team was looking for in making a decision on its fourth outfielder.

“I do think there is a straightforward kind of way of looking at it where, yes, to balance things out, we’ll be looking for a right-handed-hitting outfielder to complement our group, but I think that like any move that we make … it has to complement the rest of our team and not just our outfield,” he said.

What will Jhoan Duran and Josh Winder’s roles look like?

The Twins already have optioned or reassigned most of their top prospects by this point in camp. Besides Joe Ryan, the Twins’ Opening Day starter, Duran and Winder are the Twins’ top two prospects remaining in camp.

Duran, 24, checks in at No. 6 on MLB Pipeline’s list, while Winder, 25, is No. 7.

Duran, a hard-throwing righty with a unique splinker, spent much of last season injured, throwing in just five games. While he has been a starter in the past, the Twins plan on using him in relief, and Baldelli has said they could see him fitting a “multi-inning relief role.”

Duran has pitched six scoreless innings this spring, striking out eight, and appears in line for a spot in the bullpen.

“He’s making these conversations that we’re having very interesting is what he’s doing,” Baldelli said. “He’s put himself in a great spot going into the end of camp.”

Winder, meanwhile, looked as if he potentially could have had a shot at the fifth spot in the rotation. But when the Twins signed Archer, that changed. Now, his path to the Twins, should he start the season with them, would be in the bullpen. It’s also possible that the Twins option him to Triple-A and let him get stretched out there.

When will these decisions be made?

Baldelli said the Twins plan on making some decisions in the next day or two, which should provide more clarity into the way the club is thinking, though they have some time still until they make their final decisions.

“If we can finalize all the things we want to, we will,” Baldelli said.

If not, Baldelli said they could travel with an extra player or two back to Minneapolis. The Twins will leave Fort Myers on Tuesday afternoon following the conclusion of their exhibition game against the Red Sox.