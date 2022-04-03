News
With no picks in the 1st round, whom will the Chicago Bears select? Brad Biggs’ NFL mock draft 1.0.
A busy offseason packed with some huge trades has created a situation in which eight teams — a quarter of the NFL — are without first-round draft picks.
The Chicago Bears are included in that group as a result of their trade up to select quarterback Justin Fields a year ago.
Six teams are stocked with two first-rounders, and the Philadelphia Eagles own three picks in Round 1. Here is a mock draft through both of the Bears’ second-round picks.
Round 1
1. Jacksonville Jaguars — Aidan Hutchinson, edge, Michigan
More surprising than the Jaguars’ shopping spree in free agency might have been the decision to franchise tag LT Cam Robinson. It’s a good draft for linemen, but the Jaguars can add a major defensive piece.
2. Detroit Lions — Travon Walker, DE, Georgia
The Lions made some small steps in coach Dan Campbell’s first season. The defense is still lacking a game-changer in the front seven.
3. Houston Texans — Evan Neal, OL, Alabama
A pass rusher might be tempting for Lovie Smith, but the Texans have needs across the board, and the chance to draft the first offensive lineman will be tempting.
4. New York Jets — Kayvon Thibodeaux, edge, Oregon
GM Joe Douglas made a play for Tyreek Hill on the trade market, but the Jets have a bounty of picks and need to be able to get after opposing quarterbacks.
5. New York Giants — Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State
The previous regime tried rebuilding the offensive line, but it remains a work in process.
6. Carolina Panthers — Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
The Panthers made an unsuccessful bid for Deshaun Watson and would like to replace Sam Darnold, but there probably isn’t a quarterback in this class who’s ready to plug and play.
7. New York Giants — Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
A pass rusher might make a lot of sense here but Hamilton will be a Swiss Army knife in the secondary and is too good to pass up.
8. Atlanta Falcons — Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
Calvin Ridley is suspended for the season and Russell Gage departed via free agency. New quarterback Marcus Mariota needs someone to throw to other than TE Kyle Pitts.
9. Seattle Seahawks — Jermaine Johnson II, edge, Florida State
The Seahawks can go any number of directions here, and quarterback and left tackle stand out as areas of need. The defense has been without a high-level edge rusher for some time.
10. New York Jets — Drake London, WR, USC
London should be a productive and dynamic player from Day 1, so you can make a case the still-rebuilding Jets are better off not having landed Tyreek Hill, especially with the talent they can add with later picks.
11. Washington Commanders — Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
The Commanders used five of their last six first-round picks on a defensive player and have a glaring need at cornerback.
12. Minnesota Vikings — Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
The Vikings have a new regime in place, but for the time being they have been busy bringing many players back. Help is needed in a few spots, especially cornerback.
13. Houston Texans — Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
Dean possesses the speed and range to be a perfect fit for what Lovie Smith wants in the middle of his defense.
14. Baltimore Ravens — George Karlaftis, edge, Purdue
The Ravens tried to re-sign Za’Darius Smith in free agency, but when that fell through, the need for an edge defender remained. Karlaftis is an ideal fit.
15. Philadelphia Eagles — Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
Davis put on a show at the scouting combine with his size and athleticism and could become a monster in the middle of the defense.
16. Philadelphia Eagles — Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
Staying up the middle of the defense, Lloyd has the size and range to be an impact player at a true position of need for the Eagles.
17. Los Angeles Chargers — Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
The Chargers were porous on defense last season. It’s tempting to look at a player on that side of the ball, but adding more protection for Justin Herbert a year after drafting Rashawn Slater is wise.
18. New Orleans Saints — Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
The Saints need a left tackle, but with Jameis Winston re-signed it can allow Pickett time to learn as a backup.
19. Philadelphia Eagles — Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
With three first-round picks, the Eagles can get plenty of immediate help while being able to wait for Williams to return from a torn ACL if he’s not ready at the start of the season.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers — Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
Once upon a time, Mitch Trubisky was the rookie drafted to a team with a veteran. This time he will be on the other end of that setup.
21. New England Patriots — Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was impressive as a rookie but he needs more dynamic playmakers.
22. Green Bay Packers — Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
The Packers traditionally have avoided using first-round picks on wide receivers. This year feels different after the Davante Adams trade.
23. Arizona Cardinals — Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
The Cardinals need to be better on the interior of the line for Kyler Murray. Getting the best center in the draft would go a long way toward doing that.
24. Dallas Cowboys — Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
Compact defensive tackle has quickness and will be a disruptive factor in the middle for the Cowboys.
25. Buffalo Bills — Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
Contenders in the AFC are going to need a small army of cornerbacks to defend against the best quarterbacks in the league. The Bills supply some help for Tre’Davious White.
26. Tennessee Titans — Zion Johnson, G, Boston College
The Titans need to be better on the offensive line, and Johnson will slide in as a Day 1 starter.
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
Green played four positions last season, and the Bucs needs help on the inside for Tom Brady.
28. Green Bay Packers — Boye Mafe, edge, Minnesota
As tempting as it is to have the Packers double up on wide receivers for Aaron Rodgers, they need to account for the departure of Za’Darius Smith.
29. Kansas City Chiefs — Travis Jones, DT, Connecticut
The Chiefs need to provide a playmaker for Patrick Mahomes, but they also have some big needs in the front seven. Jones will be a rotational player right away.
30. Kansas City Chiefs — Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
Moore isn’t very big but he’s an elite athlete with the ability to create separation. That will work well in the Chiefs offense.
31. Cincinnati Bengals — Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
The Bengals loaded up on offensive linemen in free agency, which allows the team to focus on the secondary. Adding a big and athletic cornerback will provide help.
32. Detroit Lions — David Ojabo, edge, Michigan
A torn Achilles tendon at the Michigan pro day is going to hurt Ojabo. Using the last pick of the round — he would sign a five-year contract — would give the Lions four seasons from him.
Round 2
33. Jacksonville Jaguars — Dax Hill, S, Michigan
If last year’s No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence can show growth, the Jaguars will be much more competitive with some immediate help for the defense.
34. Detroit Lions — Logan Hall, DT, Houston
It’s tempting to pair the Lions with a quarterback, but they could give Jared Goff one more year while trying to improve the roster elsewhere.
35. New York Jets — Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
The Jets were pretty busy in free agency addressing the secondary. More help is needed for the front seven.
36. New York Giants — Arnold Ebiketie, edge, Penn State
If new GM Joe Schoen maximizes his draft capital, the Giants will have a nice haul of impact players with QB Daniel Jones getting perhaps a final shot this season.
37. Houston Texans — Nik Bonitto, edge, Oklahoma
A left tackle, athletic linebacker and edge rusher in the first three picks would provide Lovie Smith with some building blocks, especially if QB Davis Mills can build off his rookie season.
38. New York Jets — Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
Pairing a big target who can move like Watson with Drake London would position second-year QB Zach Wilson for success.
39. Chicago Bears — Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama
Jobe isn’t coming off his best season after playing through a foot injury, but he has good length and could immediately compete for a starting job at a position of need.
40. Seattle Seahawks — Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa
Yes, the Seahawks need to replace quarterback Russell Wilson, but this might not be the year for that. GM John Schneider can take the opportunity to get better up front.
41. Seattle Seahawks — Cole Strange, G, Chattanooga
Doubling up on offensive linemen in Round 2 might not be sexy, but the Seahawks need to be better at running the ball.
42. Indianapolis Colts — Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
The Matt Ryan deal fell in the lap of the Colts, who have to feel better about what Frank Reich’s offense can produce. Help is needed on the back end to replace Rock Ya-Sin.
43. Atlanta Falcons — Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi
The Falcons are in the beginning stage of a rebuild, so it’s easy to envision GM Terry Fontenot waiting at least a year to take a shot at a quarterback. But Corral is athletic and could learn behind Marcus Mariota.
44. Cleveland Browns — Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma
The Browns’ offseason has been headlined by the arrival of Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper, but they need some big bodies up front on defense.
45. Baltimore Ravens — Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
Doston can be explosive after the catch and has some wiggle to his game. Another weapon for QB Lamar Jackson is never a bad idea.
46. Minnesota Vikings — Dylan Parham, G, Memphis
Parham is athletic for an interior lineman, and while he needs to get a little bigger, he should be able to help right away.
47. Washington Commanders (from Colts) — Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
The Commanders defense struggled last season, so adding a top cornerback and an athletic safety will instantly improve a unit that surrendered too many big plays.
48. Chicago Bears — John Metchie, WR, Alabama
Metchie had two very productive seasons for the Crimson Tide but is coming off a torn ACL in the SEC Championship Game, which has knocked him down draft boards. The Bears can get potential first-round value by waiting for an injured player to return.
News
Literary pick of the week: History professor discusses racial exclusion in Minnesota
Minnesotans pride themselves on being a progressive stronghold of the Midwest, but this state also has some of the greatest racial disparities in the nation.
How did this happen? With help and consent of white people of all classes, according to Chad Montrie’s new book, “Whiteness in Plain View: A History of Racial Exclusion in Minnesota” (Minnesota Historical Society Press).
The author, a professor in the history department at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, will host readings at five Twin Cities venues this week.
Montrie writes that his book examines the ways white residents across Minnesota acted to intimidate control, remove, and keep out African-Americans over the course of the 19th and 20th centuries:
“Their methods ranged from anonymous threats, vandalism, and mob violence to restrictive housing covenants, realtor deceit, and mortgage discrimination, and they were aided by local, state, and federal government agencies as well as openly complicit public officials … Chapter by chapter, the book shows that Minnesota’s overwhelming whiteness is neither accidental nor incidental, and that racial exclusion’s legacy is very much woven into the state’s contemporary politics, economy, and culture.”
Topics range from packinghouse workers and whiteness in Austin, the color line in Duluth (with a hard-to-look-at picture of young Black men who were hanged), racial exclusion in Edina, Black removal in St. Paul, and a housing integration campaign in Bloomington.
Here is the author’s schedule, with details and updates at: mnhs.org/calendar?tag=montrie.
- 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, virtual event presented by East Side Freedom Library
- 6 p.m. April 7, in-person, Pleasant Hill Library, Hastings
- April 8, in-person morning event, time to be announced, Edina Morningside Church, 4201 Morningside Road; and 6:30 p.m., Edina Historical Society, 4721-4761 W. 70th St.
- April 9, 5:30 p.m., Hennepin History Museum, 2303 3rd Ave. S., Mpls.
News
Readers and writers: Children’s picture books celebrate parks, frogs, poems and more
Finally, there are signs of spring. So we’re beginning this roundup of children’s picture books with two by St. Paulite Sarah Nelson that celebrate parks and frogs. What better topics to remind us of Minnesota’ s glorious outdoors as we anticipate a new season.
Sarah Nelson calls her newest book, “A Park Connects Us,” a love letter to city parks inspired by “all the parks I’ve known and loved, but especially our own Como Park, where I always feel connected to our diverse community and to our beautiful shared landscape.”
With bold, colorful illustrations by British Columbia-based Ellen Rooney, “A Park Connects Us” celebrates, in rhyming text, all the things we do in parks:
Wherever we are…
However we are…
a park holds us…
and heals us
and loves us
and needs us.
Illustrations, in shades of green, show turtles and ducks being greeted by kids, people sharing food at a picnic, a park party where everyone is dancing, including the bearded man who uses a wheelchair. In an interesting graphic device, boldfaced verbs add to the book’s energy.
In the back of “A Park Connects Us,” Nelson discusses the history of park systems and the value of open space available to everyone.
In an email to the Pioneer Press, Nelson said her new book “evolved in my mind over years, beginning with my deep appreciation for parks and expanding to include the unanswered questions that often occurred to me while walking, like: ‘Who made our systems even happen?’ History is full of stories that dishearten, but the parks’ story is a story of sharing — sharing beauty, resources, and neighborhoods. I rely on parks to keep me whole in all sorts of ways.”
Nelson’s “Frogness,” published last year but getting a push now, will make kids laugh before they even open the book because of the cover illustration by Eugenie Fernandes that shows three wide-mouthed frogs perched on a kid’s head, surrounded by more frogs of all sizes sitting on lily pads.
“My head is full of frogs,” says the young narrator, who looks for frogs with his dog, Chocolate. They look under bushes, fallen trees, in the marsh … but no frogs. But as the sun sets they hear “plop” many times and “all at once,/from everywhere –/ frogs come flying.”
The boldface type follows the frogs, spreading over pages in arcs and crooked lines, echoing the frogs’ LOUD sounds.
The child goes to sleep dreaming of “frogs, and stars, and pieces of the moon.”
Both books are published by owlkidsbooks at $17.95.
“Marshmallow Clouds: Two Poets at Play Among Figures of Speech” by Ted Kooser and Connie Wanek, illustrated by Richard Jones (Candlewick Press, $19.99)
If you are going to introduce your child to poetry, you can’t get much better than Kooser and Wanek.
In this collaboration, which will appeal to older children and adults, the poets invite us to lie on our backs and let our imaginations float among the clouds.
Divided into the four elements — fire, water, air, earth — the poems range from objects, like a fireplace and a TV remote, to the seasons and the sky. One funny poem, “Why Pets Don’t Write,” begins “Parrots could, actually/but they don’t believe that’s/ any of your business…”
This is a beautiful book with poems to be savored — sophisticated enough for adults and simple enough for kids.
Their poem titled “Spring” shows the poets’ Midwestern sensibility:
“A wake of black waves foamy with pebbles
follows the plow, rolls all the way up
to the fence, slaps into the grass and trickles
back, while farther out a spray of white gulls splashes down. Spring on the prairie..”
Kooser, who lives in Nebraska, is a former U.S. poet laureate and winner of the Pulitzer Prize for his book of poems “Delights & Shadows.” Wanek, a Duluth resident, is winner of the Witter Bynner Fellowship from the Library of Congress. Her collections include “Bonfire,” winner of the New Voices Award from New Rivers Press.
“A Warbler’s Journey” by Scott Weidensaul, paintings by Nancy Lane (The Gryphon Press, $17.99)
You can count on books from the Gryphon Press to be beautiful and nature-friendly, because the publisher is Emilie Buchwald, founder and longtime publisher of Milkweed Editions.
“A Warbler’s Journey” is a lyrical prose poem that’s a joy to read. It begins in the tropics of Central America, where a family tending a coffee farm watches a warbler who lives in the forest prepare to migrate:
“All day, the warbler’s excitement grew./Finally, as the sun went down, she could/no longer contain it, and she flew — not/to her snug little roost in the forest,/ but up through the treetops, out into/the darkening sky. She flew north.”
The little “lemon yellow” bird flies day and night, through thunderstorms and other challenges, until she arrives at the Gulf Coast of North America where an African-American grandmother and her son are planting a garden from which the tired and hungry little bird eats and eats.
Farther north, a First Nation girl is ready for a big celebration because the land where her family collected blueberries and her father hunted caribou and musk oxen was going to be protected forever. She, too, is happy to see the warbler, who knows she is finally home in her ancestral nesting place where her mate is waiting.
Not only does this book tell a sweet story of the migration of one bird among many millions, it also shows that wildlife can connect children across thousands of miles.
“The Big Island: A Story of Isle Royale” by Julian May, illustrations by John Schoenherr (University of Minnesota Press, $17.95).
First published in 1968, this is a story of survival of the fittest on Isle Royale, a national park in Lake Superior.
It tells of the island’s beginning, the kinds of animals that came to populate it. Among them were the magnificent moose, who soon overpopulated the land. Then wolves arrived by floating to the island on an ice floe. The wolves created a balance by taking down old and weak moose.
Schoenherr’s illustrations show the strength and majesty of the moose, and the tenacity of the wolves.
This new edition of “The Big Island” features a new note by wolf expert L. David Mech, who writes of how two wolves fell through the ice and drowned, meaning there weren’t enough predators to keep the moose population in check. Nineteen wolves were transported to the island, and once again its moose and wolves were in balance.
“Brandon Spots a Sign” by Sheletta Brundidge (Beaver’s Pond Press, $9.99)
Sheletta Brundidge wasn’t feeling inspired to write her third book about autism.
The Cottage Grove author made national news with her book “Daniel Finds His voice,” about her youngest child, who was nonverbal. He began to use words when he heard rapper Lil Nas X’s hit country tune “Old Town Road.” Her first book, “Cameron Goes to School,” was based on her autistic daughter’s preparations for new adventure.
Now, Brundidge is touting “Let’s Go Brandon,” about what happened when her autistic second son saw his name on flags. It comes out this week, the beginning of Autism Awareness Month.
“We where in Houston in our RV, hanging out on spring break,” Brundidge recalls. “Brandon kept saying ‘Mom, I think I wanna go swim. I’m feeling brave.’ This from a kid who is afraid to take a bath. Because of his autism he has really bad social anxiety. So I ask where he got this confidence from all of a sudden. He tells me he sees a lot of flags with his name on it. I had no idea what he’s talking about until he points out the Let’s Go Brandon flags flying everywhere. My sweet little 9-year-old autistic son thought all the flags were about people cheering him on and it gave him the confidence boost he needed to try new things, like swimming, riding his bike without the training wheels and eating s’mores.”
Brandon didn’t know the flags referred to the slogan “Let’s Go Brandon,” an insult to President Joe Biden that came about when Nascar driver Brandon Brown was doing an interview and the loud crowd behind him misunderstood what he said.
Whatever your political beliefs, there’s no doubt the flags helped one little autistic boy.
“A Kid’s Guide to Saving the Planet: It’s Not Hopeless and We’re Not Helpless” by Paul Douglas, illustrated by Chelen Ecija (Beaming books, $22.95)
Meteorologist Douglas presents the daunting problems of climate change and offers realistic solutions and actions that kids can participate in now, from planting trees and vegetable gardens to buying less, going solar. and riding bikes. Interspersed with discussions of acid rain and other problems, Douglas offers vignettes of youngsters who are making a difference and climate careers they can pursue.
“You Have Feelings All the Time” and “I Love You All the Time” by Deborah Farmer Kris, illustrated by Jennifer Zivoin (Free Spirit Publishing, both $16.99)
“I Love You All the Time” is the first book in the author’s All the Time series written to reassure children that they are loved and lovable no matter the ups and downs of the day. The book emphasizes the power of consistent love from caregivers to help children develop confidence, resilience, and emotional agility.
“You Have Feelings All the Time” is a reminder that emotions are a healthy, normal part of life; some feel good and others can feel uncomfortable, but that’s OK. Written from the perspective of a caring adult speaking to a child, the book also helps young children build an emotional vocabulary.
The author is a national columnist for PBS KIDS for Parents and NPR’s Mind/Shift, as well as founder of Parenthood365.
News
Sunday Bulletin Board: How much will you give for these United States of America?
Then & Now
Finders/Keepers Division
KH of White Bear Lake reports: “Subject: Those Were The Days (These Are The Days).
“You never know what you’ll come across when you start going through old things in the basement. Most of it turns out to be overdue for tossing, but occasionally you come across something that catches your eye.
“Recently I came across this essay written by a Wisconsin farm girl in the late ’60s. There is enough evidence to indicate it was written for her ninth-grade English class. In the interest of full disclosure, this beautiful girl became my wife, and I’ve had the absolute privilege of being witness to, and object of, her humble generosity for more than 40 years. Following is her essay:
“‘”So let us go forth to lead the land we love, asking His blessing, knowing that here on earth, God’s work must truly be our own.”
“‘This statement, that was given by President John F. Kennedy at the time of his inaugural address, is probably an answer to the problems of the United States today.
“‘Some day soon we may see a sign like this in your paper: For Sale — One United States of America. Going out of business; I am tired.
“‘Will someone give me one thousand dollars for America? Oh yes, I see a hand. It is the greatest land of all. With this price, you get fifty states to do with whatever you like. You get all the beauty of the mountains to look on whenever you want. You can have all the fish in the ocean, birds in the sky, and animals on the earth. Will someone give me one million dollars? Oh yes, I see a hand.
“‘If you buy this land, you can have all the freedom which the United States has, all the heritage of its past and hopes of the future. You get all the industries, wealth, and minerals. Everything the United States has, you can have. Will someone give me one billion dollars? Oh yes, I see a hand.
“‘With this United States comes all the people of various ancestry from many lands. You get the poor and the rich, educated and illiterate, skilled and unskilled, black and white. You get all the problems of this troubled land. You get the problems of feeding, clothing, and educating its people. Once you buy this land you have the problem of governing and guiding everyone on the right path. Will someone give me two billion dollars? One billion? One half-billion? Oh yes, I see a hand.
“‘With this land, you get the problem of riots, and black power against white power. You get the broken cities and all its poverty. Will someone give me one million dollars? One thousand dollars? One hundred dollars? Oh yes, I see a hand.
“‘With this land you can have the burden of the growing and unpopular war which the youth fear. So now make up your mind; Do you want to buy the USA? Look at all you get. You can have the greatest, richest, freest, nation in the world facing a broken, upset, and shaky future. Will someone give me one billion dollars? One thousand dollars? Fifty dollars? Five dollars? Does anyone have two cents?’”
Puzzlin’!
Plus: Hmmmmmmmm
GRANDMA PAULA reports: “Subject: First puzzle of 2022.
“I did not get around to starting this colorful puzzle of tropical fish until the end of February. It was only a 550-piece puzzle, so I was able to finish it last night, March 15th. I couldn’t sleep, so I worked on it until the wee hours of the night.
“There was an almost-full moon last night, so that explains my being wide awake until after 1 a.m. I have a hard time falling asleep for a couple of nights when the moon reaches this stage— full or almost full. I don’t know why. Maybe somebody out there in BB land can explain how the moon affects us humans.”
Mixed messages
Emoji Division
JIM FITZSIMONS of St. Paul: “There’s a parking ramp in downtown Minneapolis that gives me a message after I feed my paid ticket into the device that allows me to exit.
“The screen on the device tells me to drive safely, but I’m not sure it means it.”
Life (and death) as we know it
KATHY S. of St. Paul: “Subject: A little girl muttering ‘Nightmare nightmare.’
“Video recently emerged of Amelia Anisovych, a beautiful 7-year-old girl, singing in an underground bunker in war-torn Ukraine, to cheer people up. Later she appeared in a theater in Poland to sing the Ukrainian national anthem for her people. As she walked out onstage, she muttered ‘Nightmare nightmare’ to steel herself for the performance.
“There is a saying that courage is not created through adversity; it is revealed. May we all face life with even a fraction of her spirit.”
What’s in a (combination) name?
ZOO LOU of St. Paul writes: “Subject: Unholy Marriage.
“What do you get when you cross a vile, manipulative ‘mad monk’ who held sway with the court of Tsar Nicholas II, and a modern, cold-blooded warmonger currently wreaking death and destruction on a neighbor? RasPutin! That name, which means ‘debauched one’ or ‘ill-mannered child’ in Russian, is a perfect description of this unholy marriage.
“To paraphrase an old adage: Vultures of a feather flock together.”
What’s in a name?
Come Again? Division
THE DIVINE MUM of Crocus Hill: “Loved this post on Twitter:
“‘My 8 yo daughter met a girl at summer camp last year named “Internet.” I said no way, that can’t be her name but my daughter has been adamant. For almost a year we’ve been having this discussion.
“‘ANTOINETTE. I just found out her name is Antoinette.’
“I shared my story of the F-Bomb, now 15.
“My son came home from kindergarten and said he had a new friend named ‘Alenxander.’ My son had some trouble with speech, so I corrected him all fall: ‘Look at Mummy’s lips: It’s ALEX-ANDER.’
“He just kept saying ‘Alenxander.’
“When he brought the class list home in preparation for Valentine’s Day, I discovered he was right all along.”
Till death us do part
An entry in the Permanent Spousal Record at the home of RUSTY of St. Paul: “My wife has many admirable skills, but cooking is not one of them. She is from a family of 10, so the cooking she learned was quantity over quality. Plus: There were four boys, so it was a sprint to finish firsts to get seconds — if there were any.
“My mother was an adventurous cook, a gourmet before that was common. I enjoy cooking, watching cooking shows, reading recipes and trying them.
“When the chef does get a night off, we eat the wife’s glop casserole, gloppy Joes, or takeout (!). My utensil of choice is a large soup spoon, so when I get served a plop of glop from a can and heat-n-eat glop from a box, I mix them together on the plate in hopes that the sum will taste better than its parts. If not, then I keep stirring them around in a circle in hopes that somehow they will go away.
“I like to cook, but I don’t like doing dishes very well. The other day I took a turn, was washing rapidly and stabbed my finger with a steak knife. The skin break was minimal, but as I am on blood thinners, a wee squeeze of my wet finger made it look like it was hanging from a tendon at the last joint.
“I rushed into her sewing room and showed her the dangle. ‘Good Lord!’ she said. ‘Do you need help!?’
“‘Oh,’ I replied, ‘I think it will be OK with some direct pressure, but I don’t think I’ll be able to finish the dishes or do them for the next week.’
“P.S.: Today I cut myself shaving and bled enough where it looked like I might need a face transplant. I thought I had it stopped, but later my wife noticed my face was still bleeding. I told her I couldn’t possibly do any dishes for a week.”
Could be verse!
Writes TIM TORKILDSON:
“Marriage is a blissful state.
“It never can grow stale
“when the husband knows he’s got
“a tiger by the tail!”
Radio Days (cont.)
Another mini-memoir from THE GRAM WITH A THOUSAND RULES “In addition to the music we played all day, our radio station was heavy into religious programming, so our Program Director had to schmooze a lot of preachers for accounts.
“One memorable day, he had some time on his hands while he was waiting for a 2 o’clock appointment with a Man of the Cloth. He and another announcer, my brother-in-law, were both victims of stage mothers and had spent their childhood performing on stage, so with our smiling receptionist as an appreciative audience, they were entertaining her with some old vaudeville tap
routines. With their hats slouched down over their ears and pants legs rolled up to show their hairy legs, they were hoofing away when the realization dawned on them that the receptionist was no longer laughing. She was rolling her eyes — gesturing frantically for them to take a quick exit. Show-biz performers always, they judiciously kept their backs to the windowed entry and ‘Shuffled Off to Buffalo’ stage left as they heard her say: ‘Good afternoon, Reverend! My, you are nice and EARLY for your appointment, aren’t you? I will page the Program Director for you.’”
Penny foolish
Or: A nickel here and a nickel there, and pretty soon you’re talking about a [email protected]@@
JIMBO of Inver Grove Heights reports: “I had a large financial gain today.
“I was due to take the ’55 Alive’ senior refresher driving class. The cost of the class was $24, but I took it online, and the price was only $23.95!
“That should help me pay for the large increase in the price of gasoline.”
Where’ve you gone, Mrs. Malaprop?
BILL OF THE RIVER LAKE: “Subject: What she said?
“The other day I was talking by phone with a relative about a recent death of a mutual acquaintance. We were discussing the various legalities and challenges that survivors may have regarding the wide variety of economic details that would have to be attended to.
“My relative stated that the survivor had to be a good ‘executioner’ to perform
their duties thoroughly.
“‘What?’ I responded. ‘Don’t you mean “executor”?’
“‘Oh, yes!’
“Words really do have meaning.”
GRAMMA SHAN: “Three random recollections I have tonight after watching a movie about World War II:
“My father-in-law would never go camping, after World War II in the Pacific. His words: ‘I had enough sleeping in the open in tents in the war.’
“My dad came home from the Pacific war and would wake up in the night with my mom and walk on furniture to get to the bathroom. In the Pacific war, there were always critters on the floor of their tent and it took him some time to get past that.
“My husband, Jimmy, hated being in the rain after Vietnam. The monsoons there were so awful that they ruined the rains for him back home.
“War has so many repercussions that we can’t imagine. I love these men, and it makes me sad how the war changed them.”
Our theater of seasons
THE BICYCLE BABE of the Midway: “Subject: It’s official! Spring is Here!
“For many folks, spring’s arrival is marked by the sighting of the first American robin, or the first day when the thermometer reading is above 50 degrees.
“For us, spring officially arrived at 11 a.m.on Saturday, March 12. That’s when Conny’s Creamy Cone opened for the season. As is our custom, we arrived around 90 minutes in advance to be sure to be first in line. We have managed to be the first customers of the season for 10 years in a row, and the crew at Conny’s is always happy to see us.”
THE GRAND DUCHESS of Grand Avenue: “Subject: Spring signs!
“While some may view their first sightings of robins (some of whom we know winter over) as a sure sign of spring, I spotted a couple others that I see as also hopeful spring has finally sprung: Yesterday I spotted (1) a walker wearing flip-flops and white shorts and (2) a convertible with top down driving down Grand ahead of me!
“Yah for spring!”
Band Name of the Day: Glop Casserole
