Women’s Final Four: One coach will finish second for first time. Or not

Connecticut has been to the women’s NCAA Final Four 22 times and is 11-0 in championship games under coach Geno Auriemma. South Carolina is 1-0 in the title game under Dawn Staley.

One of them will finish second for the first time on Sunday. Or not.

“I don’t think I’ve won one national championship, and I don’t think Dawn is going to win any, either,” Auriemma said Saturday. “I think her team has a great chance to win a national championship. I think my team has a chance to win a national championship.”

The teams meet for a 7 p.m. tipoff at Target Center. The top-ranked Gamecocks (34-2) beat Louisville, 72-59, in the semifinals; the fifth-ranked Huskies (30-5) held off Stanford, 63-58.

The teams met in November in the championship of a season-opening tournament in the Bahamas and the Gamecocks won, 73-57. That doesn’t matter much, Staley said. “It was eons ago.”

Nor does what the teams have done in title games.

“Any person on (Connecticut’s) roster hasn’t won one (a championship). For us, same way – haven’t won one,” Staley said. “I think we’re going to duke it out. There’s no edge. There’s no edge.”

The Gamecocks, a No. 1 seed and the nation’s top-rated team from wire to wire, was 12-0 against ranked teams this season and was a four-point favorite to beat Connecticut again on Sunday.

“Every time we did win (a championship), we had the best team, and we played great that particular night,” Auriemma said. “Can that happen again (Sunday) night? I don’t think when we got on the plane to come out here, anybody in America thought we were the best team coming out here, so that’s probably not the case this year.

“But you don’t have to be the best team for a long time; you just have to be the best team for 40 minutes, or play the best for 40 minutes.”

LIGHT WORKOUT

Paige Bueckers got an early, if brief, look at what it takes to be a WNBA player when she was a sixth-grader.

The Hopkins graduate and 2021 consensus player of the year as a freshman at UConn, Bueckers was shooting baskets at the Minneapolis Lifetime Fitness when Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve — working out there on a break — gave her a short workout.

“I remember seeing her in the workout room, just working out, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I was sort of, like, fan-girling,” Bueckers said Saturday. “Then she actually came over to me, and she started working me out. I was like, ‘Wow, this is crazy.’

“I was so young, I didn’t even know what to think of it. I just remember I was trying to lock in on everything, look the best and be the best for her. She was really helpful and insightful. I just took a lot from that. It was an amazing experience at such a young age, for someone you really look up to to sort of give you that attention and opportunity was awesome.”

Reeve, the U.S. national team coach, is holding Team USA practices at Mayo Courts near Target Center this week.

MINNESOTA GET-TOGETHER

Connecticut freshman Azzi Fudd is from Washington, D.C, where her mother, Katie, and father, Tim, played college basketball and Georgetown and American, respectively. But Minnesota, she said Saturday, “Is like my second home.”

Fudd’s grandparents live in Shoreview, and it was in fact there that she and her father decided she would accept a scholarship offer from UConn.

“I’ve been coming here since I was in my mom’s stomach,” Fudd said. “I’ve never missed a State Fair. My grandparents live here and all their family. I have countless cousins here. I come every summer.”

Fudd, the first high school sophomore named the Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018, is averaging 12.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 24 games for the Huskies.