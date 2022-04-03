News
Women’s Final Four: One coach will finish second for first time. Or not
Connecticut has been to the women’s NCAA Final Four 22 times and is 11-0 in championship games under coach Geno Auriemma. South Carolina is 1-0 in the title game under Dawn Staley.
One of them will finish second for the first time on Sunday. Or not.
“I don’t think I’ve won one national championship, and I don’t think Dawn is going to win any, either,” Auriemma said Saturday. “I think her team has a great chance to win a national championship. I think my team has a chance to win a national championship.”
The teams meet for a 7 p.m. tipoff at Target Center. The top-ranked Gamecocks (34-2) beat Louisville, 72-59, in the semifinals; the fifth-ranked Huskies (30-5) held off Stanford, 63-58.
The teams met in November in the championship of a season-opening tournament in the Bahamas and the Gamecocks won, 73-57. That doesn’t matter much, Staley said. “It was eons ago.”
Nor does what the teams have done in title games.
“Any person on (Connecticut’s) roster hasn’t won one (a championship). For us, same way – haven’t won one,” Staley said. “I think we’re going to duke it out. There’s no edge. There’s no edge.”
The Gamecocks, a No. 1 seed and the nation’s top-rated team from wire to wire, was 12-0 against ranked teams this season and was a four-point favorite to beat Connecticut again on Sunday.
“Every time we did win (a championship), we had the best team, and we played great that particular night,” Auriemma said. “Can that happen again (Sunday) night? I don’t think when we got on the plane to come out here, anybody in America thought we were the best team coming out here, so that’s probably not the case this year.
“But you don’t have to be the best team for a long time; you just have to be the best team for 40 minutes, or play the best for 40 minutes.”
LIGHT WORKOUT
Paige Bueckers got an early, if brief, look at what it takes to be a WNBA player when she was a sixth-grader.
The Hopkins graduate and 2021 consensus player of the year as a freshman at UConn, Bueckers was shooting baskets at the Minneapolis Lifetime Fitness when Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve — working out there on a break — gave her a short workout.
“I remember seeing her in the workout room, just working out, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I was sort of, like, fan-girling,” Bueckers said Saturday. “Then she actually came over to me, and she started working me out. I was like, ‘Wow, this is crazy.’
“I was so young, I didn’t even know what to think of it. I just remember I was trying to lock in on everything, look the best and be the best for her. She was really helpful and insightful. I just took a lot from that. It was an amazing experience at such a young age, for someone you really look up to to sort of give you that attention and opportunity was awesome.”
Reeve, the U.S. national team coach, is holding Team USA practices at Mayo Courts near Target Center this week.
MINNESOTA GET-TOGETHER
Connecticut freshman Azzi Fudd is from Washington, D.C, where her mother, Katie, and father, Tim, played college basketball and Georgetown and American, respectively. But Minnesota, she said Saturday, “Is like my second home.”
Fudd’s grandparents live in Shoreview, and it was in fact there that she and her father decided she would accept a scholarship offer from UConn.
“I’ve been coming here since I was in my mom’s stomach,” Fudd said. “I’ve never missed a State Fair. My grandparents live here and all their family. I have countless cousins here. I come every summer.”
Fudd, the first high school sophomore named the Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018, is averaging 12.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 24 games for the Huskies.
UCF defensive coordinator wants assertiveness: ‘A quiet defense is not a good defense’
The ending of the War On I-4 rivalry game between UCF and South Florida in November came down to the final play.
But it likely didn’t have to be that way.
Trailing 17-13 with 1:20 left, Bulls freshman quarterback Timmy McClain was picked off by Divaad Wilson, likely securing the win in favor of the Knights.
The turnover, however, didn’t count as Big Kat Bryant jumped offsides and USF was able to march down the field.
That mistake is still used as an example this spring by defensive coordinator Travis Williams.
“Those are the things we show the guys,” Williams said. “The game was supposed to be over. They shouldn’t have even gotten down to the 3-yard line.”
Focusing on a quarterback’s hard count in the red zone is something the Knights worked on during Saturday’s practice, which instead of a scrimmage was mostly situational work.
In addition to avoiding offsides, Williams is stressing communication on defense.
“A quiet defense is not a good defense,” he said. “We want them to talk and be confident.
“I want to hear the chaos of talking. Whether it’s the safeties coming down saying, ‘sky left, sky right,’ or whatever verbiage we’re using, let’s talk. The more you talk, the more confident you are. As coaches, it’ll make you feel a lot better.”
One Knight who is being vocal is Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, UCF’s only starter at linebacker returning.
“I love being around him,” Williams said about the senior. “He breaks down the huddle and he’s communicating. He’s a guy that you can hear.”
Other linebackers emerging alongside Jean-Baptiste is what Williams hopes to see in the remaining two weeks of spring camp. The Knights lack experience at the position.
Jean-Baptiste is joined by junior Quade Mosier and redshirt freshmen Cole Joyce and Kadeem Leonard. Mosier has mostly come off the bench on defense while appearing on special teams for two years.
Leonard and Joyce, who appeared in one game, took a redshirt while spending most of 2021 with the scout team.
“All of those guys are battling for playing time,” Williams said. “All of those guys are trying to do everything I ask of them.”
The young group of linebackers is looking up to Jean-Baptiste as well.
“They’re leaning on him,” Williams said. “He does a good job coaching them up and spending extra time with the guys. It’s important to him.”
Williams will be listening closely for communication on defense when UCF practices again Tuesday, before a second spring scrimmage Thursday.
Email Jason Beede at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede.
With Jordan Travis secure as starter, FSU happy with growth from backups Tate Rodemaker, AJ Duffy
Jordan Travis is no stranger to quarterback competitions at Florida State.
The West Palm Beach native has had to prove himself worthy to others around him. Even as the Seminoles prepare to wrap up spring football camp next week with Travis as the clear-cut starter, there will always be competition.
“Jordan is our starting quarterback,” coach Mike Norvell reiterated after FSU’s second scrimmage Saturday. “He’s done a phenomenal job. You better have competition at every position. Does that push guys? Yes, and you need to be pushed; everybody does.”
While Travis has cemented the top spot in the quarterback room, the competition between redshirt sophomore Tate Rodemaker and true freshman AJ Duffy has drawn interest.
“It’s exciting to see how they’re competing,” said Norvell. “Tate and AJ are showing that they are competing to be ready when their numbers are called.”
Rodemaker was thrown into the mix early as a true freshman in 2020, playing in four games with one start. Since then, it’s been the way he’s embraced the nuances of what it takes to be a college quarterback that’s impressed his coaches.
“He’s doing what I expected him to do,” said Norvell. “I saw steps last year in what he was doing, but I knew this would be a big spring for him. He’s shown confidence and the execution — he’s not a finished product and still has a lot of work to do, but seeing him come in and how he’s growing — I’m impressed.”
His performance in Saturday’s scrimmage drew praise, but new offensive coordinator Alex Atkins doesn’t believe this is a case where Rodemaker is pushing Travis for the starting job just yet.
“I don’t think it’s more about pushing Jordan; it’s just becoming the best quarterback he can become,” said Atkins. “Of course, we look at everything as a competition in football, and this is more of Tate becoming the best player he can become and getting better each day. Jordan is the QB, but I like to see Tate progress just like Jordan had before he was the guy.
“Competition comes with the job, but everyone’s job is to become better each day.”
Norvell has seen the transformation from Travis, who went from third-stringer to starter in two short seasons.
“He’s done a lot of things throughout his career and even the improvement he’s shown from the fall to the spring,” Norvell said. “He is in a much better place than he was at any point last year just in his skill set and understanding of the offense.
“It’s been fun to see and I’m excited about that quarterback group and the steps that we’ve seen and the competition.”
Dent shines for defense
The defense drew strong praise for its performance in Saturday’s scrimmage for the second week in a row. Again, the first-team unit was disruptive, creating miscues and shifting momentum, including redshirt junior defensive back Akeem Dent.
“He had two big picks today and that’s what a safety does,” said defensive coordinator Adam Fuller. “I do think Akeem is feeling comfortable. Akeem needs to be put in a position and once you tell him what to do, he’s very good at doing it.”
Dent is one of the veterans in the secondary, having appeared in 30 games (18 starts) during his career. He’s coming off a career season in 2021, where he had 44 tackles with 5 pass breakups and an interception and is one of 10 defensive backs to feature starting experience.
“Akeem is a very talented young man,” said Norvell. “He has excellent range and speed. That playmaking ability is something that has made the transition from corner to safety [better]; it’s put him in a great spot to utilize all of those talents.
“He’s doing a good job in the run game and he’s doing a good job in the passing game. You see the confidence and communication and things that are necessary to let him play at the next level.”
Added Fuller: “At his best, he’s a multi-tool player. He can tackle, cover, make plays on the ball, blitz — he can do a lot of things. It’s just about making sure he’s confident in everything we’re telling him to do and that comes with reps, that comes with clean and concise coaching to make sure that it makes sense to him.”
Poitier growing into role
While the Seminoles’ first-team offense struggled with turnovers and negative plays during Saturday’s scrimmage, Norvell praised the performance of the second-team unit. Among those to stand out was redshirt sophomore receiver Kentron Poitier.
“Kentron Poitier had a huge catch there today in a backed-up situation,” said Norvell. “He put together some impressive plays that we saw earlier in the spring.”
Poitier has been used sparingly in the offense, with 8 catches for 61 yards in 17 games. But the 6-foot-3 wideout has shown flashes of potential throughout his first two seasons, leading some to wonder what it will take to become a consistent contributor.
“I don’t think people realize he’s still relatively new to football in the sense of having to go out there and his physical development,” said Norvell. “He’s done a great job in the weight room. When we got here, he was thrown into situations probably a little quicker than we necessarily wanted because we knew there would be a growth process.
“His first year, you would see a flash play, but for him to stack positive plays on top of each other was something he had to work at. Last year, you started seeing him do that. Now it’s time for him to let that confidence show up.”
Email Matt Murschel at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.
