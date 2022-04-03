Young Investers

Share Pin 0 Shares

Since youth are the dominant contributors to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), they make a great difference to the economy. All the major concern center around young population. As compared to the past, today the individuals are more financially potential and independent and it is all because of steep rise in tertiary sector. Now-a-days spending a few bucks on coffee or on shopping has become a casual activity which was very rare some time ago. It is all because of changes in lifestyle and adoption of western culture not the youth of today hardly think of ‘savings’ for the future. There is a need to focus on the disability of savings despite the fact that there are insufficient earnings.

There are just few things we should understand and minor changes we should bring to inculcate the habit of investment to bridge the gap between income and spending. One should know the sum of money earned in the form of salary and the avenues where this income is spent. Now what is salary? It is the amount working people take home after deducting the tax and contributions to EPF from gross income. This balance is also called net salary. Thus, to save you need to deduct expenses from salary.

Analysing goals-

Goals are basically the personally set standards which one wants to achieve to reach the target. These are our milestones which can help in taking right decisions. Goals can be set for different time periods say-

a) For one or two years, called the short term goals. They require immediate attention.

b) For five or seven years, called the medium term goals. They give us time to wait and analyse things between investment period and return period.

c) For ten or fifteen years, called the long term goals. These are meant for retirement.

Opting for a suitable investment plan-

Investment plan means channelising your money in the most efficient method. Since various plans are available in the market but only right plan can reap benefits in the future and for that an expert advise is highly appreciable. After selecting an appropriate plan start your investment considering the retirement because a small amount invested today can make your future bright.

Investment planning is not a one time phenomenon but it needs to be received and readjusted according to the present need and trend to make investment successful. Thus, it is high time that the youth of our country should be made aware about the best investing options and its benefits for them in the long run. Also since the young generation is the representative of the present and future economic condition of the country so they should be driven by the right motive and prospective.

1. Investment – A thoughtful task making investment is not an easy task so it requires a careful analysis of its pros and cons. You should know the purpose and need for using your hard earned income in the most profitable venture. Don’t be convinced by what your friends or neighbours or relative advice you to invest in because all have their own needs. Besides realising your need you should also be aware about the risk associated with investment plan. As it is said that more the risk, higher the chances of returns, so to earn more profit you should make careful decision about your risk taking ability. Let us consider a situation where we want to buy a bungalow in next seven-eight years so for that traditional method of investment would not be efficient rather we have to invest in stock or mutual funds for an additional advantage.

2. Get insurance – Financial goals can only be fulfilled when one lives a healthy and secured life. You should not get a term plan which has a greater coverages and last till 75 years at least. It should also increase with increase in income. In case of change in job where insurance facilities are not available on increase in coverage becomes essential. At any stage of Life you can suffer from health problems so you should try to get the best facilities and the most efficient as well as reliable term plan. Investing in health or life insurance not only protect you but also your family from unpredictable circumstances. The young generation should set up an emergency fund that would benefit them in long run. Thus, the youth are not that young that they do not know how to increase their earnings or make better returns. They are responsible for their own expenses and with other demands or commitments in their pay check it becomes more important to do systematic investment planning at a young age to secure life after retirement.

So, it is essential to invest in better and profitable plans to lesser the risk of losing money. Also for some people investment is a means of growth as it keeps up with inflation. By calculating your ROI you can get better idea about how well planned your investment is.

ROI=Investment Gains/Costs

Since investing is not an easy task and requires the help of an expert so for that you need to pay them fees but with your efforts and research you can minimize it. Even you have to pay taxes on investments made. So considering all the pros and cons of investment at a young age one can make provisions for the ins and outs of funds. It won’t be always successful but then one learns from one’s mistake and experiences.

Making investments at the earliest has an additional advantage and that is devoting time because if you lose your site, you have the time to make up for the loss. It is advisable not to use your short-term money for investment purpose because you would not like to block your money during the time of need. Investing at the right time and in the right plan is your ladder towards becoming rich.

CONCLUSION

The young investors should invest in equity because it benefits them to fulfil their long-term goals. Also they should not ignore the risks associated with it. It is better to start a SIP on a mutual fund scheme if you do not want to invest directly in equities.