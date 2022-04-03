Finance
Young Investers
Since youth are the dominant contributors to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), they make a great difference to the economy. All the major concern center around young population. As compared to the past, today the individuals are more financially potential and independent and it is all because of steep rise in tertiary sector. Now-a-days spending a few bucks on coffee or on shopping has become a casual activity which was very rare some time ago. It is all because of changes in lifestyle and adoption of western culture not the youth of today hardly think of ‘savings’ for the future. There is a need to focus on the disability of savings despite the fact that there are insufficient earnings.
There are just few things we should understand and minor changes we should bring to inculcate the habit of investment to bridge the gap between income and spending. One should know the sum of money earned in the form of salary and the avenues where this income is spent. Now what is salary? It is the amount working people take home after deducting the tax and contributions to EPF from gross income. This balance is also called net salary. Thus, to save you need to deduct expenses from salary.
Analysing goals-
Goals are basically the personally set standards which one wants to achieve to reach the target. These are our milestones which can help in taking right decisions. Goals can be set for different time periods say-
a) For one or two years, called the short term goals. They require immediate attention.
b) For five or seven years, called the medium term goals. They give us time to wait and analyse things between investment period and return period.
c) For ten or fifteen years, called the long term goals. These are meant for retirement.
Opting for a suitable investment plan-
Investment plan means channelising your money in the most efficient method. Since various plans are available in the market but only right plan can reap benefits in the future and for that an expert advise is highly appreciable. After selecting an appropriate plan start your investment considering the retirement because a small amount invested today can make your future bright.
Investment planning is not a one time phenomenon but it needs to be received and readjusted according to the present need and trend to make investment successful. Thus, it is high time that the youth of our country should be made aware about the best investing options and its benefits for them in the long run. Also since the young generation is the representative of the present and future economic condition of the country so they should be driven by the right motive and prospective.
1. Investment – A thoughtful task making investment is not an easy task so it requires a careful analysis of its pros and cons. You should know the purpose and need for using your hard earned income in the most profitable venture. Don’t be convinced by what your friends or neighbours or relative advice you to invest in because all have their own needs. Besides realising your need you should also be aware about the risk associated with investment plan. As it is said that more the risk, higher the chances of returns, so to earn more profit you should make careful decision about your risk taking ability. Let us consider a situation where we want to buy a bungalow in next seven-eight years so for that traditional method of investment would not be efficient rather we have to invest in stock or mutual funds for an additional advantage.
2. Get insurance – Financial goals can only be fulfilled when one lives a healthy and secured life. You should not get a term plan which has a greater coverages and last till 75 years at least. It should also increase with increase in income. In case of change in job where insurance facilities are not available on increase in coverage becomes essential. At any stage of Life you can suffer from health problems so you should try to get the best facilities and the most efficient as well as reliable term plan. Investing in health or life insurance not only protect you but also your family from unpredictable circumstances. The young generation should set up an emergency fund that would benefit them in long run. Thus, the youth are not that young that they do not know how to increase their earnings or make better returns. They are responsible for their own expenses and with other demands or commitments in their pay check it becomes more important to do systematic investment planning at a young age to secure life after retirement.
So, it is essential to invest in better and profitable plans to lesser the risk of losing money. Also for some people investment is a means of growth as it keeps up with inflation. By calculating your ROI you can get better idea about how well planned your investment is.
ROI=Investment Gains/Costs
Since investing is not an easy task and requires the help of an expert so for that you need to pay them fees but with your efforts and research you can minimize it. Even you have to pay taxes on investments made. So considering all the pros and cons of investment at a young age one can make provisions for the ins and outs of funds. It won’t be always successful but then one learns from one’s mistake and experiences.
Making investments at the earliest has an additional advantage and that is devoting time because if you lose your site, you have the time to make up for the loss. It is advisable not to use your short-term money for investment purpose because you would not like to block your money during the time of need. Investing at the right time and in the right plan is your ladder towards becoming rich.
CONCLUSION
The young investors should invest in equity because it benefits them to fulfil their long-term goals. Also they should not ignore the risks associated with it. It is better to start a SIP on a mutual fund scheme if you do not want to invest directly in equities.
Investment Banking Superday Explained in Plain English
You will likely face a varied range of bankers from analyst level to MD. But given you are within touching distance of a $100,000+ offer, the interviewer-sheet will be stacked towards the senior side, which means less junior bankers than first rounds and definitely no HR reps.
Numbers wise, you could face anywhere from as little as 3 interviews to as many as 7 or more.
As you can imagine a true banking Superday can last anywhere from 3 hours to the good part of an entire day. And sometimes they can even spill into the night.
But fear not. Banks tend to err on the side of less is more, because it’s an insane logistical task to organize more than 5 interviews per student and overall it’s a surprisingly exhausting use of bank resources.
We are referring to senior bankers’ time here of course – not the $20 an hour analysts! Note the sliding scale with respect to range, interviews and length; the bigger the bank and the recruiting drive, the greater the range/interviews/length. No wonder BBs (bulge brackets) are the source of infamous Superday war stories then, as opposed to the middle market i-banks and lower end boutique investment banks.
Why does the focus of each superday banking interview differ?
Different interviewers will be staffed with testing you on different things. This is often decided based on their level.
Consequently students can experience 40 minutes of technical questions when interviewing with Analyst Chuck Chuckford and 40 minutes of “Tell me about yourself” mind numbing questions during MD Larry Larryson’s hour of power.
Let’s break it down very clearly though…
The younger monkeys (analysts & associates) will throw down the technical questions gauntlet as they try to objectively assess you for brains. Think McGee in NCIS. If you’ve got some finance and accounting study or worse – a banking internship – under your belt expect to be pushed a lot harder than someone with a liberal arts major.
Although the technical finance questions might hurt, the investment banking accounting interview questions won’t – they’re comparatively easy.
Meantime the graying apes (MD Larryson and the other BSDs) will go ‘fit’ and ‘you’ crazy as they try to answer the question “Would Richard make a strong member of the team and do I want to work with him?”. For this think Gibbs in NCIS. But don’t forget Larry will also enjoy asking you (with a deadpan face) “How many 128-slide pitch books would fit in a chartered Lear Jet to Greenland?”*. In other words, interviews with the graying apes will often involve both technical and fit questions. The Masters of the Universe will give you a taste of everything!
Finally, it’s worth noting that multiple interviews at the one bank can also overlap in both theme and the specific questions asked. This is done on purpose. Just like a computer-driven personality test, this process of repetition allows bankers to spot inconsistencies in your answers over time when they share notes at the end of the day.
Were you actually lying about your leadership experience at Chucky Cheese? Either way they’ll find out.
Greyhound Handicapping – Know Your ROI Percentage
ROI or “return on investment” means how much you get back for what you put out in wagers at the dog track or anywhere else. If you bet $2 and win and the payoff is $4, your simple return on that investment is $2. Of course, you don’t win every bet.
When you factor in the money you spend on losing bets, you get your real rate of return. Let’s say you make ten $2 bets on a program and hit 6 of them. For the sake of simplicity, let’s say that each bet returns $4. That’s an investment of $20 for a return of $24. You’ve made an ROI of $4.
Of course, this is just a very simple explanation. To be realistic, you have to figure in all of your expenses: programs, gas for your car, what you pay for food and drink at the track, any systems you buy etc, etc. It’s plain to see that few people really know whether they’re making a profit at the track or not. Do you?
The only way to figure that out is by keeping very good records of every bet you make and how much you win or lose on every bet. You can write it in your program and then transfer it to a little notebook or however you want to do it.
But if you don’t do it, or something like it, you’ll never know for sure how much you’re winning or losing. Just make sure that you write the bets down right as you make them, instead of depending on memory. Memory can be a very tricky thing when money – and greyhound handicapping – are involved.
Fair Lawn Ranks As “Best City in New Jersey”
A recent study done by Movoto, a blog dedicated to real estate research, has named Fair Lawn the best city in New Jersey. Movoto used many factors to evaluate each individual city in New Jersey.
All of the statistics are based on the state average. Real estate factors in a few ways, between home and business values, cost of living, and the amount of businesses and amenities (both total and per person). Movoto counted pizzerias, bagel shops, and diners as amenities since those three staples are unique and indicative of New Jersey. Crime and education were also factored in. After all of these statistics were tallied, and Fair Lawn came out on top.
Movotos study showed that the town has 16 pizzerias, six bagel shops, and three diners. There are several historic locations. The town’s crime rate is also 60 percent lower than the state’s average. So, in Fair Lawn, one can sight-see, get a good meal, and not have to worry about being robbed.
Fair Lawn is a small town with just over 32,000 residents according to recent census reports. It is located between the larger city of Paterson and Paramus, the mall capital of the world. It is a mere 12 miles away from New York City and boasts a diverse population, including a large Ukrainian and Russian section.
While maybe the most impressive, “best city” is not the only accolade granted recently. Over the past year, many studies and lists were compiled. Fair Lawn has made its way onto a number of websites’ state and country best of lists. Here are some of the lists that it has recently ranked on:
- Family Friendly. Last month, the San Francisco financial site Nerd Wallet ranked the city the third most family friendly city in New Jersey. This was based off of income, cost of living, municipalities, and education.
- Employment. Nerd Wallet released another list last week. This one was for the best cities in New Jersey for job seekers. Fair Lawn ranked in seventh due to a 5.3 percent work increase from 2009 to 2011.
- Safety. Earlier this year, the research website Neighborhood Scout declared Fair Lawn the 49th safest city in America. This website based its data on comparing the 12.5 crime index to the amount of residents.
These lists all show that Fair Lawn and Bergen County is an area that supports both real estate and employment markets. Activity in both residential and commercial real estate are on the rise.
