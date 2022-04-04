Finance
10 Years in 1 Day: How Did It Pass?
Envision this: You dozed off at a companion’s New Year’s celebration and you’ve quite recently woken up. The solitary thing is, it was Dec 31 20010 when you showed up however now you take a gander at the schedule on the kitchen divider you understand it’s January 1st 2021! Much the same as that, 10 years have flown by!
After you battle out the entryway, you end up remaining in a dubiously recognizable road and you locate that equivalent battered old earthy colored wallet in your back pocket. Some way or another you were cryogenically frozen (however that is a story for one more day) and now you have a ton of making up for lost time to do.
How about we take a gander at the world around and perceive how things have changed, particularly for you-a tech enthusiast and one of the main computerized individuals in your organization’s advertising division.
Contactless Connectivity
It’s New Year’s morning and the entire world feels somewhat perplexed, not simply you. You need to discover your direction towards home. You walk around the bus station, which is still there, (however with another extravagant tracker that discloses to you when the transports are coming), and understand your yearly pass may be obsolete. Taking a gander at the transport driver while you bumble for coins in your pocket, he inquires as to whether you have contactless on your credit card or debit card.
You recall that back in 2009 you had seen the contactless logo on your bank card with doubt, never envisioning it could at any point get on). However, presently, you’re welcome to tap your card on the installment terminal by the driver and sit down and watch every other person do likewise.
Omni-channel Experiences
You jump off your transport in the town community. Aside from some new bistros and spots offering you to accomplish something many refer to as vape, very little has changed. Yet, you, being a nerd, can’t resist the urge to see all the digital advertisements around the spot.
Taking a gander at your valuable old iPhone 4 (when the jealousy of your companions), it’s reasonable it has become worn and even somewhat corroded, especially when you see a few adolescents swagger past with colossal screens and a wide range of shimmering devices hanging from their handsets. Indeed, it’s an ideal opportunity to get yourself a redesign. Along these lines, with a recently discovered spring in your progression (and expectation that your card may work), you waltz into the closest mobile store.
All that looks captivating and the in-store ‘mobile guru’ springs over to offer help.
Vivid technology
You stop to look inside the furniture store you recollect from youth, presently occupied with colorful digital displays, intuitive mobile screens, and odd VR-style headsets, and discover it amassing with post-Christmas deal customers. As opposed to entering, you choose to download the application which you’re charmed to find is fueled by expanded reality (AR), something you’d just at any point run over before in the 2002 film Minority Report.
While you were lying in a frozen state, everything had gotten customized.
Back in 2010, a brand that called a client by name was viewed as personalization, and now it’s a showcasing standard. In the present hyper-associated advanced world, customers want esteem driven substance, offers, and item recommendations that suit their particular requirements. Here are a few experiences that show that idea:
57% of shoppers are glad to share individual information as a trade-off for customized offers or limits.
62% of shoppers anticipate that brands should send customized offers or limits dependent on the things they’ve just bought.
91% of buyers are bound to shop with brands that give relevant offers, deals, and content recommendations.
Into the Unknown
It’s been a stunning day (incidentally, you’d elected to be frozen for 10 years as a feature of a social/clinical test, and now you’re a mogul, hurrah!) and obviously digital marketing has developed quickly in the short space of 10 years. You can’t completely get your head around all that has changed, yet as the tune from that old film says, “Let it Go”.
It’s difficult to anticipate precisely what will occur in the following decade, yet by keeping your finger on the beat, you’ll have the option to advance with the occasions, riding the peak of the steadily remunerating innovative wave consistently. Here’s to 2021… and getting yourself 10 years more youthful!
How to gain financial literacy
Your financial literacy is your ability to make financially smart decisions. You were not born financially smart or dumb; your financial knowledge or ignorance was developed over a period of time. I assume that you are not ignorant otherwise you would not be reading this. So without further ado, here are ways of gaining financial literacy.
Your own experience
There is no better teacher than your own experience but that does not mean you have to go ahead and make all of the mistakes it is possible to make. It is more a case of using your personal judgement based on your knowledge and the advice of others but you will make mistakes along the way; it is a part of the learning process. It is a matter of who are you going to accept advice from and whose advice to treat with a grain of salt.
An excellent way of gaining financial literacy is to register with one or more of the share market online platforms where you are able to buy and sell shares online. Only a minimal amount of money is needed to get involved. In New Zealand sharesies.nz is one such platform but is by no means the only one around. Other countries have similar such share trading platforms available.
Experience of others
The easy way to learn is from the mistakes of others. All you need to do is to keep your eyes open; many people do not do this and instead follow others like sheep. This is not necessarily the best way. In fact history has taught me that following the crowd is often the wrong way. A classic example is the share market when a stock is overvalued because so many people have jumped on the bandwagon and bought shares in that particular company because everyone else is doing it. It is young people without experience in the markets who are prone to this mistake.
It pays to go against the crowd; what this means is that you look for bargains in the markets whether it is gold, shares, property, and so forth. You do not have to experience what others are experiencing if you have the ability to assess what is a good investment and what is not.
Be prepared to listen to what the older generation has to say. Many of their opinions will be based on their own experience.
Books
Ignorance is no excuse as far as not being financially educated because your local library will stock books on finance. There are terrific books on finance. Some I recommend are, “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” by Robert T. Kiyosaki with Sharon L. Lechter. They have several other books which are recommended reading. “How to Be Rich & Happy” by Hans Jakobi, Australia’s wealth coach is another book I recommend. Hans also has several other books published, “Underground Knowledge” and “Due Diligence,” are two of them. “Making money made simple” written by Australian financial advisor Noel Whittaker is a good read. Mary Holm and Martin Hawes are other excellent financial authors.
The internet
There is a lot of information available online on finance and investing; a simple Google search will bring these up but like listening to your mates you have to use your own judgement when assessing the information from some sites and how it relates to your own personal situation. Martin Hawes and Mary Holm are both reputable advisors with good websites.
Newspapers
Most newspapers carry financial information and these are worth reading. Cut out articles that interest you; they make good reading in a year or so.
The Importance of Ethics in the Marketplace! (Part One)
Answers to some of the most frequently asked questions in the Global economy.
In the past it was assumed that all that had to be done to ward off bad behavior and unethical practices in the financial industry was to put in place regulations to help guide and encourage ethical behavior in the marketplace. However, regulation is no longer a guarantee of ethical behavior.
Billionaire Warren Buffett acknowledged the need to put measures in place to make sure that this behavior is practiced on a daily basis with his execs. Buffett has told his managers that there is a difference between what’s legal and what’s ethical. “Let’s start with what is legal, but always go on to what we would feel comfortable about being printed on the front page of our local paper.”
“A good name is to be chosen rather than great riches, and favor is better than silver or gold”.
Proverbs 22:1 (esv)
Here are some questions with answers that I hope are helpful and that will provide some form of guidance.
Q & A:
1. How do ethics affect the stock broker on Wall Street?
a. Misleading the client
i. When a broker is dealing with a client, the client is of the impression that he/she is dealing with a professional. Giving in to bad practices that promote laziness on behalf of the broker is a sure way to make oneself vulnerable to conduct unbecoming a broker. This can also cause that broker to lose his license as an investment banker or a broker/dealer. The broker should sticks to the facts as is relates to the advice that the investor seeks. For example, if the investor is seeking further clarity as is relates to a group of mutual funds, his answer should not be ambiguous due to the broker being bias. Keep it simple and clear.
b. Lack of full disclosure
i. All too often we are looking for the easy way out of things. When it comes to financial matters one can never be too detailed. The investor expects full disclosure. Never take short cuts in the name of expediency. Besides, if something goes wrong in the market, you would have peace in your mind knowing that you served the client well. The broker is obligated to making sure that when the investor buys a product from him that the investor is making an informed decision.
c. Breach of Confidentiality
i. This is the “holy grail” to long life in this industry. If a broker breaches client confidentiality, he can kiss his career good-bye. This is like have a bad rap sheet that follows you everywhere you go. The broker can face possible reporting to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
d. Neglecting to offer Alternatives
i. It is said that a person who works on commission will tell you anything they believe you want to hear to close the deal or sale. This is why Insurance Professionals, Car Salesman/woman and Realtors have a hard time with people trusting them. People don’t feel confident that they are being given all the facts and options that are available to them. That they are only being told what the Salesman wants them to know, to streamline their options so that the decision that is made will be to the benefit of the salesman. The broker should not allow this to be said of them. Trust is the key to building long lasting relationships. Give your clients options, and help guide them in their decision making – they’ll do the right thing and you would have gained a possible long term loyal client.
“The plans of the diligent lead surely to abundance, but everyone who is hasty comes only to poverty”
Proverbs 21:5 (esv)
In The Next Issue:
Question 2: What are some rules a broker should follow?
Best Return On Investment – Sure-Fire Path To Wealth Creation In Today’s Economical Crisis
With all that is going on in the economy, a lot of people are not being told the truth. Many are continuously being lied to by the media about the gradually and incessantly grim and worse economic and political realities not just nationally, but worldwide. The public is satisfied with the pleasure of the present and the moment rather than the current denial of themselves for a better future both for themselves and their children.
Many people are not facing the hard but very sincere truth – that what used to work before is not working anymore. The notion of putting your investments in the hands of your supposedly friendly neighbor called your Financial Advisor who is very knowledgeable about the P&G (Protecting & Growing) of your investment or portfolio. He’s the nice man that gives you a call to wish you a great birthday and checks in with you during holidays… so will he steer me in the wrong direction?
He is the great adviser that told not only you, but the rest of his clients, to be well-rounded, balanced and well-diversified in mutual funds. My question to you is how is that working for you? Perhaps, you should ask him to show you his own financial portfolio to see how he is personally doing with his investments… Then, perhaps, you will have a change of mind as to how to immediately change course.
Speaking of growing your money, it reminds me of the bible parable of the servants with talents – particularly the one with one talent. He had buried his talent with the hope of protecting it so that he wouldn’t lose it. But the problem with that as well, is that keeping your money safely in your savings account is not only not helping you, but it’s rather hurting you. Because of the fact that there is constant inflation in the economy, the money you keep in your bank, not just several months or several weeks, but several days later may be less in value that what it was when you put it into your account. So, putting your money away in the bank, burying it or storing it will hurt you, rather than help you. That is the cold, hard but truthful facts that you need to sincerely come to terms with.
Now, what was the recommendation to the “talent-burying” servant? Well, he was told to have given it to money changers – or those with an expert knowledge of handling one’s finances, so that they could bring in a great return for him, rather than let his investment go idle or dwindle in value. But, then some may go back to the answer of their Financial Advisors. Once again, my response will be that if your Financial Advisor is making great returns that you would like to have in his own personal portfolio, you can perhaps follow him. Otherwise, begin your search today and do not stop until you have found that financial expert that who are making it big in the investing world and go with them and follow their financial principles and philosophy, so that you can begin to achieve the results that they are having, that you would love to have.
So, what is the sure-fire and guaranteed way to have a best return on investment and create wealth in today’s economical crisis? This is how we are making it in the world of investing and the financial markets. Well, a few of us called the insiders are… (wait for it… ) investing in precious metals and emerging markets. Precious metals? Absolutely! Have you noticed what recently happened in the financial markets, particularly, the 1st of March, 2011? There was quite a significant drop in the market – in the DOW and S&P, but this is just the beginning.
Fast-forward to April 22, because of the continuously weak dollar due to inflation, there is a inversely proportional effect happening to precious metals. Gold and Silver are skyrocketing. A particularly recommended precious metal ETF went up by over 180%… in just 3 months, with over $200/share profit! Again, and this is only just the beginning. Personally, and I feel that would be the same for many of the investors making big in this continuously and steadily declining economy, the tried and true formula which many have always thought the DOW and S&P stocks are, for asset growth and retirement freedom is not working anymore.
Conclusion: So, how do I conclude on this note? The state of the affairs of the economy, that is, the economic and political realities in the US and on the global horizon, are getting grim and worse… and it will probably get much more worse. My recommendation? If you were to defy the public nature (which is normally to reject the truth and continue in the error of their ways), you would be willing to sacrifice and defer your current and enhanced lifestyle until a much further and future date, after you must have been well-positioned for the profiting even in this economy.
My best advice to you is to begin to change your ways and to begin to put all your eggs in the basket of precious metals. My final and very simple questions to you are: “How will your life change if you begin to take action now?” It is for you to fully implement this idea and to begin to see the results very soon. “Are you invested to the fullest in precious metals, particularly in gold and silver based investments?” and “If you are not, why don’t you begin now and begin to experience the great change many are enjoying?”
On a final note, I need to answer some questions/doubts in your mind. You probably have questions in your mind like, “Can I really trust his suggestions/recommendations?” You’re may also be wondering, “what gives him the audacity and the authority to write this article to me?” Well, the results tell it all.
