13 Glorious And Viral Spectator Moments That Broke The Internet
Watching a cricket match is thrilling and exciting especially when we are watching the match live. The anticipation and frustration at certain moments like your favorite batsman missing a ball can lead to some dangerous and awkward moments. Among the spectators, and on the ground, no one really knows what can happen while the game is on. Some spectator moments turn out to be more memorable than the match itself.
Here are 13 spectator moments that were more memorable than the cricket match!
1. The disappointed fan whose reaction went viral
Who can forget the “disappointed Pakistan cricket fan”? He was one of the most memorable memes of the 21st century. Since Pakistan vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Muhammad Sarim Akhtar became an internet sensation, his highly disappointed look when his team lost stirred the internet. Everyone could relate to Sarim’s expression.
2. The Kanpur gutkha guy
During the India Vs New Zealand Test match, the video of a man chewing gutkha while speaking on his phone went viral, and netizens responded with hilarious reactions. The attitude of the man sitting leisurely and chewing gutka was enough to make everyone laugh.
— (@dtsaae) November 25, 2021
3. Ye koi mazaak hora hai, maaro mujhe maaro.
Following the team’s loss in an India Vs. Pakistan World Cup 2019 match, another Pakistan cricket team supporter, Momin Saqib went viral for his rant. The British-Pakistani influencer became an internet sensation when he lashed out at the losing Pakistani team. He even went on to blame the team for not being fit enough for the match and also said that they were having “burger pizza” the night before the match. Ekdum se waqt badal diya, jazbbat badal diye.
4. Jarvis’s invasion of the pitch
A man wearing an Indian jersey entered the field during the India Vs. England Test, and tried to blend in with the players, and casually lined up with them. A YouTuber named Daniel Jarvis, also known as Jarvis 69, tried to convince the security who took him out pointing to the BCCI sign on his jersey. The Internet erupted with hilarious memes on this incident.
Actors joining Politics after retirement#ENGvIND | #INDvENGpic.twitter.com/SiFZdRhwv5
— Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) August 14, 2021
5. Then who casually caught an international cricketer’s ball without spilling a drop of his beer
An Australian spectator became an internet sensation after catching a ball hit by Ashton Turner in January during a Big Bash League game. The guy was holding a glass of beer in his other hand, everyone was impressed that he didn’t even spill a drop of beer from the glass.
What a catch from Old Mate! He’s just SO casually pouched this without a worry in the world
A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/hI5795vF39
— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 30, 2021
6. Zaheer I Love You Story
A woman was seen holding a poster that said “Zaheer I Love You” during an India Pakistan Test match in 2005, she became lucky because when her image flashed on the big screen, the camera zoomed on to Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh in the dressing room. When nudged by Yuvraj, Zaheer gave the woman her flying kiss back.
7. The man who didn’t let go of the ball.
This man successfully caught one of Liam Livingstone’s sixes but stumbled over the front row while doing so. He kept holding on to the ball in The Hundreds. For his spectacular catch jaan ki baazi lagakar, he received loud applause.
Great night of entertainment again in #TheHundred
Only thing better than all of Liam Livingstone’s sixes have been the crowd catches at Headingley. Catch of the night here pic.twitter.com/6oTte47nxp
— Tom Hyland (@TomHyland4) August 17, 2021
8. The Viral Balancing Act
Do you have a healthy sleeping life? Well, this man surely does! During Essex’s T20 match with Hampshire in 2018, a video went viral. In the video, one can see the other spectators pile drinks and cardboard trays on a sleeping man, who continued to sleep even after the pile reached the third layer.
9. When the ball landed in a beer glass
In January, during the Big Bash League match between the Melbourne Stars and Hurricanes the English batsman Dawid Malan hit a six that landed unexpectedly in the beer glass of a man who continued to drink from it!
Spot the ball #TeamGreen pic.twitter.com/9JZlZ1iNkx
— Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) January 2, 2021
10. The copycat game by the audience
Ronnie Irani shared the moment with the Australian fans during a 2015 Australia Vs. England ODI, as the audience imitated the former England cricketer Ronnie Irani when he stretched to warm up.
11. The Game of Love
During the 2019 World Cup, while India rejoiced over the win over Pakistan the audience went “aww!” when an Indian fan proposed to his girlfriend during the match. And she said yes!
So this happened #INDvPAK #INDvsPAK #CricketWorldCup #Proposal pic.twitter.com/8lg8AcJvKv
— Anvita (@BebuJ) June 21, 2019
12. Caught on Camera
During a match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, a picture of a couple who were spotted kissing in the stands went viral on social media.
Ipl may come and go bruh but this stays pic.twitter.com/yydMGaL35a
— Bhumika (@thisisbhumika) April 3, 2022
13. When “prayer aunty” ki dua worked
Even when all the odds were against it, Mumbai Indians won the IPL 2017 in their final match against Rising Pune Supergiant. It was all because of the mother-in-law of Mukesh Ambani, Purnima Dalal, aka “prayer aunty”.
To be honest Mumbai Indians won because of this old lady’s Prayer.#IPLfinal #IPL #RisingPuneSupergiant #RSPVSMI #RPSvsMI #RPSvMI pic.twitter.com/WxzfYHFVpu
— Astik (@bhaveshastik) May 21, 2017
The post 13 Glorious And Viral Spectator Moments That Broke The Internet appeared first on MEWS.
Former Chicago Bears offensive line coach Juan Castillo lists Lake Bluff home for $799,000
Former Chicago Bears offensive line coach Juan Castillo placed his four-bedroom, 3,166-square-foot house in Lake Bluff on the market for $799,000.
Castillo, 62, joined the Bears in 2020 and was with the team for two seasons. After former head coach Matt Nagy was fired on Jan. 10, Castillo also was cut loose, and in February, the Washington Commanders hired him as that team’s tight ends coach. Castillo listed his Lake Bluff home for sale on March 30.
Built in 1986 and located in Lake Bluff’s Tangley Oaks area, Castillo’s eight-room house has 3-1/2 bathrooms, a living room with built-ins, a family room with a vaulted ceiling and a gas fireplace, and a first-floor primary bedroom suite with a large and recently expanded walk-in closet. The kitchen has an island, a double oven and an oversized breakfast bar. The house also has a large deck and sits on a 0.47-acre wooded lot.
Castillo paid $725,000 for the house in March 2021.
Listing agent Alissa McNicholas declined to comment on the listing. The house found a buyer after just two days on the market, and is presently under contract.
The house had a $16,727 property tax bill in the 2020 tax year.
Goldsborough is a freelance writer.
Join our Chicago Dream Homes Facebook group for more luxury listings and real estate news.
()
Pink mocks Rolling Stone magazine: You’ve ‘been irrelevant since 1990’
Person rams police vehicle during pursuit in East Alton, Ill.
EAST ALTON, Ill. – A person is in custody Monday morning after attempting to evade a traffic stop, crashing, fleeing the crash, ramming a police vehicle, and then fleeing once again.
Officers with the South Roxana Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop at about 12:03 a.m. with the suspect who they believed was an impaired driver. The driver fled and then crashed in East Alton, Illinois. The suspect drove the heavily damaged vehicle away from the crash. The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was taken to a hospital and treated for their injuries.
South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles arrived at the scene and determined that the suspect “could not have made it too far from the accident.” Coles found the vehicle and driver parked behind a closed business on Fosterburg Road in Alton, Illinois. Another pursuit started at this point. The suspect rammed “the police chief’s squad car and eventually jumped out of the vehicle where a short foot pursuit was initiated.” The suspect was taken into custody in Godfrey, Illinois and then transported to the South Roxana Police Department.
The suspect has not yet been formally charged. The police department is seeking multiple counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, driving under the influence, and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
