Finance
7 Common Reasons for Personal Loan Rejection
Personal Loans are called unsecured loans because you don’t have to provide any collateral or security against the loan. Because of that reason, the lenders go through every Personal Loan application with a fine tooth comb. If even a single factor does not match their eligibility criteria, they reject the application. The banks would not want to risk their money unless they find everything 100% perfect.
So if your application was rejected, it is most probably because of any one of these seven common reasons:
1. Your Credit Score
Have you been paying your EMIs and credit card bills on time? If there is any chance that you have defaulted on your payment bill payments, your credit score can be poor. Low credit score does not look good on your financial profile. When your track record has negative markings, the banks know that there are chances of you defaulting in future too. Thus, the banks get a strong reason to reject your loan application.
Your Personal Loan application can be turned down even if you don’t own any financial products like a loan or a credit card. It means you have a thin credit history which makes lenders hesitant about sanctioning your loan.
2. High Debts
Your debt to income ratio matters a lot to the lenders. If you have too many loans going on and almost 40% to 50% of your income goes into repayments, then the banks may not like to offer yet another loan to you. Too many loans will make them wonder whether you will be able to pay them back or not. At some point, your income will become insufficient, and you will default. So it is smarter to finish a loan or two before you apply for yet another loan.
3. Unstable Employment
If you have been changing your jobs every six months, then your loan application is most likely to end up in the rejection pile. The lenders need to know that you have a stable job and have a regular income which guarantees the repayment of the loan. But if you have been changing jobs frequently, they cannot trust your stability. Nowadays, most banks have criteria where you need to be in the same job for at least one year. Any individuals who do not meet this requirement get a rejection letter for their loan application.
4. Your Total Income
If what you earn is not enough to pay the EMIs, then the lenders may decide against giving you a Personal Loan. You need to check their eligibility criteria properly and evaluate yourself before applying. Most banks have a minimum income requirement which you have to fulfil. Your income cannot be lesser or equal to your EMI.
5. Incorrect Details in Application
Sometimes everything can be fine, and your application can still be rejected. The reason could be as simple as wrong information, a missing document or a discrepancy with the proof you have submitted. So make sure that while you are filling out the application, you make no mistake. Double-check every information and all the proofs you submit to the bank.
You should also check your credit report for errors. You may not be doing anything wrong, but sometimes incidents like identity theft or wrong entries can bring down your credit score.
6. Too Many Rejections
Did you know every loan application that you make gets recorded with the credit bureau? So each time your loan application has been rejected, it shows up in your credit record and brings down the score. Applying too many times also reflects badly in your credit report.
7. Right Age and Work Experience
Many banks have strict rules regarding the age of the loan applicant and the number of years of employment. Mostly you need to have a total work experience of at least two years before you can apply for a Personal Loan. Similarly, you have to be at least 21 years old to be eligible for the loan. The maximum age is the retirement age from work or 65 years.
Summing Up
There is no guarantee that your loan application will be approved. These above-given mistakes are the most common ones, and you need to do your best to avoid them. If you are planning on applying for a Personal Loan, then keep your credit history clean and provide correct information. Still, it is up to the vendor’s eligibility criteria whether you get the loan or not. All you can do is follow these simple must-dos.
Finance
Basic Differences Between Investment Options!
After, spending, decades in the financial services industry, and, over four decades, in leadership, consulting, personal development, and other areas, related to planning, as well as, over 15 years, as a Real Estate Licensed Salesperson, in the State of New York, I have come to, believe, strongly, a large percentage of Americans, seem to lack, a proficiency, and/ or, basic knowledge, and understanding, of, even, the most – basis, investment concepts! Although, most of these people, seem to believe, they do understand, when, you hear, people, holding income – oriented, investments, questioning growth, and/ or, vice versa, one realizes, it may be helpful, to introduce, some sort of basic – primer, to enhance, knowledge and understanding, in these types of matters. With, that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, some of these basic differences, and hopefully, help people, make wiser choices, for their specific circumstances, etc.
1. Stocks: There are a variety of different types of stock, which usually, fall – into, 2 overall, basic classifications/ categories, either, preferred, or common! One of the key differences is, common stock ownership, grants someone, more participation, in terms of voting, and/ or, decision – making, it, also, carries more risk! Generally, preferred types, have less fluctuation, and grant/ distribute, higher dividends, etc. In addition, some companies, are considered, large – caps, versus, others, which are, small, or medium caps! This has to do, with the total amount of capitalization, and/ or, value, these stocks, maintain, etc! One should also consider, the sector, of a particular corporation, or basic industry. Times change, and, some industries, perform better, than others, after these changes! Some of these investments, are considered, safer, while others, more speculative! Perhaps, the key to understand, is, a stock represents ownership, and shares, either risk, or greater success!
2. Bonds: Unlike owning a stock, bonds represent, debt obligations, of, either, a corporation, and/ or, government entity (municipal/ local; Federal). It is often, defined, as representing, a debt obligation, backed by, either, the full faith, etc, of the backing – entity, and/ or, by a specific revenue flow! Obviously, the former type, are, usually, safer and more secure, while the latter, may pay, a greater dividend rate! Municipal bonds, from the state, you reside, offer tax – free status, both, on the Federal and State levels, while, when, they are. from other areas, only, Federal taxes, are saved. It is also, important, to recognize, that, U.S. Treasury Bonds, Bills, and Notes, although, considered, the safest investment, offer, lower rates, and only are tax – free, in terms of local taxes.
3. Bank interest, versus, corporate dividends: Banks pay interest, while corporations pay dividends! Remember, however, while the F.D.I.C. backs most savings deposits, corporate dividends, are not guaranteed, in most cases! That is a primary reason, corporations generally pay a higher rate of return. Also, recognize, all corporations, are not, the same, and, since, any bond, is backed by the specific company, degree – of – risk, may vary, significantly!
4. Real estate: Investment real estate, when used, in a knowledgable manner, may offer, the type of overall return, including, tax considerations/ advantages, rent – income, and growth, of, asset value! However, the benefits of this area, often, depend on a variety of factors, while, understanding, it usually, does not offer, the degree of liquidity, other forms, may offer.
It is important to have the basic knowledge, to permit you, to enhance your chances, of making the most – personally – satisfying, wisest investment decisions, based on a degree of understanding, and hiring the finest professionals, for your circumstances, and needs! The more you know, the better!
Finance
What Is a Company Profile and How Do You Create One in Investment Banking?
Maybe it’s a bit jaded of me, but I think of company profiles the same way I think of Wikipedia entries – a hodgepodge of basic-as-Ben-Stiller information that’s not particularly interesting, but always necessary to have on hold.
The reason we create company profiles in investment banking is for use when analyzing the competitive landscape of our client company’s industry and for using in presentations to the client about possible deals (who can they buy, who can buy them, who to watch out for).
Company profiles also help us keep tabs on who’s doing what and where each player fits in – very CIAish I know.
What does a company profile literally consist of?
It depends on what it’s being used for.
In say a basic ‘Market Update’ PowerPoint presentation going out to a client, each company profile (of the client’s competitors/suppliers/customers etc) may only be a one slide summary with a 3 sentence description, 5 numbers/multiples, recent news etc – this super succinct form occurs when say 5-15 competitors are being profiled at once in a basic presentation.
In it’s longer form, say if you were detailing every potential acquisition target in a formal pitch book (!), a company profile could include several slides that straddle everything from historical financials to extensive qualitative descriptions of the company’s revenue streams to detailed analysis of specific parts of the company (to suit the immediate usage requirements).
In this form the company profile gets heavy and moves beyond the realm of mere Wikipedia copycat!
Because company profiles are often merely a collection of simple information scattered beautifully across a few slides, they’re considered Intern Level Work and will probably be one of the first things your analyst-mentor will palm off to you come summer. As you can see from the above, you don’t need a 3.8 GPA from Stanford to pull these off.
How should you go about prepping for company profiles?
When you get into the bank flick read through a couple past examples, internalize the language, structure, components, and metrics used, and quite soon you’ll know how to create company profiles without even referencing precedent samples.
The first thing you will notice when reading past examples is how tranquilizer-esque they are; they’ll put you to sleep in an instant.
The data, the language, the facts, the summary – it’s all so common knowledge and BS sounding. But your job is not to win a freaking Excel or creative writing competition so don’t try to break with convention and pen some Charles Dicken prose or engineer some insanely original multiples when you’re asked to give it a go.
Instead play it safe and create company profiles that blend in, not stand out
If you want to impress bankers here then all you need to do is present with extreme succinctness – super industrious language paired with only the really important numbers/graphs etc will wow bankers since it saves them time and hides the “who cares” details.
Some students think they need to find interesting facts and figures about the company that aren’t readily accessible via a company search on some half-rate intelligence database to impress here.
But trust me when I say finding uber original info like this is time consuming and really not expected – and when you’ve had 2 hours sleep in 2 days why would you get all sadomasochistic on yourself with some freaking primary research?
That said, you can’t create all your company profiles by simply grabbing text from a database search, or (and yes this is very common) copy-pasting a Wikipedia entry on the company or text from the company’s own website!!
Instead you need to write from scratch using the tone/type of language and exact structure you see in the banks existing company profiles, and with the type of conciseness you see in these; as well as drawing your figures and numbers directly from the original sources and condensing them into their most essential and insightful form (just like with spreading comps – which we talk about below).
ie you have to summarize the summarizers, but do it accurately and in a client friendly way.
As an investment banking intern you’ll probably more often than not be asked to simply update or double-check existing company profiles.
This can really suck if the intern or first year banking analyst who made the existing profiles did an awful job on them, because bankers will expect a mere ‘update’ to take you no time at all, and yet you’ll almost be making profiles from scratch!!
Although you are all bright eyed and bushy tailed now, don’t be disheartened if you make dozens of company profiles and they never get read – such is the nature of them. ie banks will want profiles on hand for ‘just in case’ a client requests them, or a deal takes heat.
If you have an investment banking internship coming up or are starting your analyst program soon you should check out the most common tasks junior bankers perform. In this article we list the top 39 and explain the what/why/how so you can get a flying head start.
Finance
Technology ROI – Process Mapping
(I want to thank Kathie Topel for her contribution to this article.)
The State of Project Management
As recent as 2015, a survey from portfolio management provider Innotas showed 55% of IT projects had failed within the last 12 months. By 2017, just two years later, the numbers had improved with only 6% of projects being deemed failures. Today IT projects are being delivered on-time and on-budget, however, as many as 24% are considered “Underperformers”; projects that don’t deliver the necessary business benefits. Frankly, projects that don’t deliver business benefit might as well not be implemented in the first place. The money spent on those projects could have been utilized better elsewhere.
So, why is this “Underperformance” occurring?
One of the key items is a lack of executive sponsorship. Too often a large multi-year project is started with great fanfare and with laser focus from the executive sponsor. Unfortunately, a crisis occurs (could anyone have predicted Covid-19 in 2020?), or some other major event and the executive sponsor loses his/her focus on the large project.
But there are ways to minimize, if not eliminating this from occurring.
Business Alignment
When a business is in alignment, that means that all levels and players are clear about the organization’s purpose and make decisions in accordance with it. The company’s resources, strategies, management systems and communications are all aligned to that purpose.
One would think any IT project would align with the Business, but this is not the case. My belief is this occurs because it takes a lot of hard work to really understand how IT features and capabilities can enable a business to reach its strategic goals and this hard work doesn’t happen. While the executive may be quite knowledgeable on the technology, it is the vendor and the front-line workers who best understand the current process and the capabilities of the new software or system.
However, the front-line worker may not have a good understanding of how the capabilities of the software can help in achieving the key goals of the company.
The key for a successful IT project, one that greatly benefits the business, is to take the business drivers, the Critical Success Factors, of a business and figure out how these drivers can be broken into metrics (Key Performance Indicators) that will drive the business forward. Metrics that can be provide clear actions that need to be taken.
Each industry has its own Critical Success Factors, we’ll examine two industries below.
Let’s take the example of an airline. One of the key factors for profitability of an airline is turnaround time at the gate. Why is this important? The faster plane turnaround happens at the gate, the more planes that can use that gate. The more planes that use that gate means more flights are taking place. More flights mean more profit. In addition, faster turnaround increases customer satisfaction from on-time departure/on-time landing.
In the case of a fast-food restaurant, drive-through duration is a Critical Success Factor. Customers do not want to sit in a drive-through for 20 minutes. It doesn’t matter if there are 3 cars or 30 cars in the drive-through, no customer wants to wait any more than a few minutes. Experiencing a long wait time means the customer will go to a different fast-food restaurant next time. The shorter the drive-through duration, the more customers that can be serviced and the more profitable the restaurant.
First Step for Business Alignment – Creating a Process Map
Let’s dig deeper into the fast-food restaurant illustration. Fast-food restaurants (also known as Quick Service Restaurants) derive more than 50% of their revenue from drive-through, so shortening the duration is key to a successful restaurant. The first step in reducing the drive-through time, is to map out the current drive-through process. At a high-level it is:
1. Taking the order
2. Taking the money
3. Preparing the food
4. Delivering the food (handing it to the person).
So, how do you shorten the drive-through time on these 4 areas? Would it decrease the drive-through time if the cashier was twice as fast? While it may be desirable to have a faster cashier, the amount of time saved would be negligible (along with the greater chance of error in order taking). The better approach is to step back and look at the process holistically by using process mapping.
Process Mapping along with the time durations for each process will reveal the Order Taking process can be broken into two sub parts. 1) The customer deciding what they want 2) verbalizing the order. The second part is fairly fast for most customers. Whether 3 items or 6 items are ordered, the time difference is slight. But the first part, the customer deciding what they want, especially if it is a family with small childre,n can take many minutes. With a single drive through, the entire line is held up, until Junior decides if he wants a Happy Meal or a Big Mac (in the case of McDonalds). But with two drive-through lanes, Junior (lane 1) can take all the time he wants. People in lane 2 are happy since they aren’t delayed and can jump in front of junior because they ordered first.
Anything that contributes to Critical Success Factors, should be considered as an area to improve.
In future articles we will discuss how technology can used for Critical Success Factors.
