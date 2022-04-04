Finance
Achieve Your Investment Goals With a Mutual Fund Programme
Whenever we think of putting our money into any investment project, we first make sure that the project is proficient enough to provide maximum returns. Losing the hard-earned money is never acceptable, and this is the reason we sometimes hesitate to make investments. But, this is not the solution.
Investments have the capability of changing our future and creating a fortune. Then why there is a need to skip the idea because of some doubts in mind? Instead, we should think about such alternatives which can promise the desiring results. The mutual fund is one of the best alternatives in this regard.
What is the major risk associated with an investment project? The only answer is the market volatility, which affects the returns on our investments. And, the mutual fund has the best solution for the same. It is a programme in which the fund manager pools the monies of many investors and puts them into diversified investment schemes to reduce the associated risk. One can opt for mutual funds to fetch many benefits which involve the following:
- Diversification: The most important feature that differentiates it from others is its nature of diversification. The monies of investors are allocated into various assets in a way that it reduces the exposure of risk to any one asset or scheme. As not all plans shall suffer downfall simultaneously, thus by putting money into various plans, it aims to diversify the risk factors.
- Maximisation of returns: As the funds are put into varied investments, it provides maximum possible returns to the investors. So, one can fulfil his/her investment goals by putting money in the mutual funds.
- Liquidity: It consists of various open-ended schemes, which are liquid in nature and provide easy cash convertibility to the investors. Thus, one can easily redeem his funds as and when required and realise the money.
- Flexibility: Money helps a person to face the hard times with ease, and this is the reason, s(he) never wants to indulge in a rigid investment structure. But, the schemes designed hereunder do not have a lock-in period. Thus, an investor can choose to exit from it whenever required with the help of the redemption process.
- Professional Management of Funds: The money that we invest in the schemes is handled by the fund managers who are professionally trained and highly experienced. Thus, we can make sure that our monies are administered with expertise.
- Tax Savings: An investor suffers from the burden of paying a huge amount of taxes to the government. There are various schemes under mutual fund programme which offer tax benefits under section 80C of Income Tax Act. Thus, one can save the tax amount as well.
- Different Ways to Invest: An investor can put money into the investment schemes by making payment in ‘Lump Sum’ or by using the ‘Systematic Investment Plan’, in which investment amount is payable in easy instalments.
- Different Modes of Investing: Investors can put their monies into mutual funds by using any one out of the ‘online’ or the ‘offline’ modes, as per their feasibility and convenience.
- Well-Regulated: There are a large number of asset management companies which are registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. They manage the funds of mutual fund programme and accordingly, assure proper regulation of the money.
- Contribution Towards Economic Growth: It provides great benefit to the economy by investing the funds in various sectors of the country. Thus, an individual investor can also contribute to creating wealth for the country.
Consequently, an investor can fetch the maximum benefits from his/her investment by putting the monies into mutual fund programme and reach the goals of investment. To counter the volatility and earn good returns, it is the smart approach towards making an investment.
Finance
Why Business Equipment Finance Makes Sense
If you are starting a new venture, or you are expanding an existing one, then you might be going through a menacing time to set things up. It is a complex undertaking when you have to spend a lot of money for more equipment, or else the new business won’t run. Equipment procurement is an essential part of setting up a business and you don’t have much choice but to buy new gears and paraphernalia to get things started.
First, you have to plan for the equipment needed and it is important that you know how to select the products that would address your needs. After you have determined the equipment needed, you have to create a plan on how you should be paying for the equipment. If you don’t have money to spend for it, then you probably need a business equipment finance company.
What is this company that would supply financing for your equipment purchase? Basically, this is considered a smart thing to do when you are short of funds to buy equipment. Or even when you have money, you can use the equipment loans to pay for practically any kind of business equipment you require. The amount you can borrow would vary and it would depend on the equipment you are procuring, and the state of the equipment such as if it is new or a used equipment.
You would normally need financing if you need a car loan. If you have already tried a car loan, then you have probably known how the financing system works. The equipment will serve as your collateral to the company that gives business equipment finance. The interest rates are fixed which can be from 8% to 30%, depending on the term. These companies also offer a fixed length for terms, and this gives the borrower ease in repayment through having the same amount of amortization every month.
The length of the loan term would also vary, depending on the nature of the equipment and how long it is expected to be useful. There is varying depreciation of different equipment and this is to be considered before the terms can be determined. Some equipment types are given 36 months or 48 months terms. But some terms provide only 12 months for loan to be repaid.
What type of business equipment can qualify for equipment loans? All sorts of equipment would be viable for this such as: IT equipment and computers, heavy machinery, medical equipment, scientific equipment and commercial vehicles.
Thus, you can get a loan for trucks, prime-movers, tractors, tankers, laptops, desktops, servers, factory automation, robotic assembly devices and many more. The list is long and you have to talk with the company’s representative to determine if the equipment you need can be financed.
You may get advised on having a lease on your equipment and not a loan. However, with a lease, you are only renting the equipment and it won’t be yours after the lease term is done. With a loan, you own the equipment once fully paid.
Finance
7 Common Reasons for Personal Loan Rejection
Personal Loans are called unsecured loans because you don’t have to provide any collateral or security against the loan. Because of that reason, the lenders go through every Personal Loan application with a fine tooth comb. If even a single factor does not match their eligibility criteria, they reject the application. The banks would not want to risk their money unless they find everything 100% perfect.
So if your application was rejected, it is most probably because of any one of these seven common reasons:
1. Your Credit Score
Have you been paying your EMIs and credit card bills on time? If there is any chance that you have defaulted on your payment bill payments, your credit score can be poor. Low credit score does not look good on your financial profile. When your track record has negative markings, the banks know that there are chances of you defaulting in future too. Thus, the banks get a strong reason to reject your loan application.
Your Personal Loan application can be turned down even if you don’t own any financial products like a loan or a credit card. It means you have a thin credit history which makes lenders hesitant about sanctioning your loan.
2. High Debts
Your debt to income ratio matters a lot to the lenders. If you have too many loans going on and almost 40% to 50% of your income goes into repayments, then the banks may not like to offer yet another loan to you. Too many loans will make them wonder whether you will be able to pay them back or not. At some point, your income will become insufficient, and you will default. So it is smarter to finish a loan or two before you apply for yet another loan.
3. Unstable Employment
If you have been changing your jobs every six months, then your loan application is most likely to end up in the rejection pile. The lenders need to know that you have a stable job and have a regular income which guarantees the repayment of the loan. But if you have been changing jobs frequently, they cannot trust your stability. Nowadays, most banks have criteria where you need to be in the same job for at least one year. Any individuals who do not meet this requirement get a rejection letter for their loan application.
4. Your Total Income
If what you earn is not enough to pay the EMIs, then the lenders may decide against giving you a Personal Loan. You need to check their eligibility criteria properly and evaluate yourself before applying. Most banks have a minimum income requirement which you have to fulfil. Your income cannot be lesser or equal to your EMI.
5. Incorrect Details in Application
Sometimes everything can be fine, and your application can still be rejected. The reason could be as simple as wrong information, a missing document or a discrepancy with the proof you have submitted. So make sure that while you are filling out the application, you make no mistake. Double-check every information and all the proofs you submit to the bank.
You should also check your credit report for errors. You may not be doing anything wrong, but sometimes incidents like identity theft or wrong entries can bring down your credit score.
6. Too Many Rejections
Did you know every loan application that you make gets recorded with the credit bureau? So each time your loan application has been rejected, it shows up in your credit record and brings down the score. Applying too many times also reflects badly in your credit report.
7. Right Age and Work Experience
Many banks have strict rules regarding the age of the loan applicant and the number of years of employment. Mostly you need to have a total work experience of at least two years before you can apply for a Personal Loan. Similarly, you have to be at least 21 years old to be eligible for the loan. The maximum age is the retirement age from work or 65 years.
Summing Up
There is no guarantee that your loan application will be approved. These above-given mistakes are the most common ones, and you need to do your best to avoid them. If you are planning on applying for a Personal Loan, then keep your credit history clean and provide correct information. Still, it is up to the vendor’s eligibility criteria whether you get the loan or not. All you can do is follow these simple must-dos.
Finance
Basic Differences Between Investment Options!
After, spending, decades in the financial services industry, and, over four decades, in leadership, consulting, personal development, and other areas, related to planning, as well as, over 15 years, as a Real Estate Licensed Salesperson, in the State of New York, I have come to, believe, strongly, a large percentage of Americans, seem to lack, a proficiency, and/ or, basic knowledge, and understanding, of, even, the most – basis, investment concepts! Although, most of these people, seem to believe, they do understand, when, you hear, people, holding income – oriented, investments, questioning growth, and/ or, vice versa, one realizes, it may be helpful, to introduce, some sort of basic – primer, to enhance, knowledge and understanding, in these types of matters. With, that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, some of these basic differences, and hopefully, help people, make wiser choices, for their specific circumstances, etc.
1. Stocks: There are a variety of different types of stock, which usually, fall – into, 2 overall, basic classifications/ categories, either, preferred, or common! One of the key differences is, common stock ownership, grants someone, more participation, in terms of voting, and/ or, decision – making, it, also, carries more risk! Generally, preferred types, have less fluctuation, and grant/ distribute, higher dividends, etc. In addition, some companies, are considered, large – caps, versus, others, which are, small, or medium caps! This has to do, with the total amount of capitalization, and/ or, value, these stocks, maintain, etc! One should also consider, the sector, of a particular corporation, or basic industry. Times change, and, some industries, perform better, than others, after these changes! Some of these investments, are considered, safer, while others, more speculative! Perhaps, the key to understand, is, a stock represents ownership, and shares, either risk, or greater success!
2. Bonds: Unlike owning a stock, bonds represent, debt obligations, of, either, a corporation, and/ or, government entity (municipal/ local; Federal). It is often, defined, as representing, a debt obligation, backed by, either, the full faith, etc, of the backing – entity, and/ or, by a specific revenue flow! Obviously, the former type, are, usually, safer and more secure, while the latter, may pay, a greater dividend rate! Municipal bonds, from the state, you reside, offer tax – free status, both, on the Federal and State levels, while, when, they are. from other areas, only, Federal taxes, are saved. It is also, important, to recognize, that, U.S. Treasury Bonds, Bills, and Notes, although, considered, the safest investment, offer, lower rates, and only are tax – free, in terms of local taxes.
3. Bank interest, versus, corporate dividends: Banks pay interest, while corporations pay dividends! Remember, however, while the F.D.I.C. backs most savings deposits, corporate dividends, are not guaranteed, in most cases! That is a primary reason, corporations generally pay a higher rate of return. Also, recognize, all corporations, are not, the same, and, since, any bond, is backed by the specific company, degree – of – risk, may vary, significantly!
4. Real estate: Investment real estate, when used, in a knowledgable manner, may offer, the type of overall return, including, tax considerations/ advantages, rent – income, and growth, of, asset value! However, the benefits of this area, often, depend on a variety of factors, while, understanding, it usually, does not offer, the degree of liquidity, other forms, may offer.
It is important to have the basic knowledge, to permit you, to enhance your chances, of making the most – personally – satisfying, wisest investment decisions, based on a degree of understanding, and hiring the finest professionals, for your circumstances, and needs! The more you know, the better!
