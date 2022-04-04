Finance
And Then There Were None – High Finance Finagling Takes Down the Top 5 Investment Banks
The first of the top 5 investment banks to fall was Bear Sterns, in March of 2008. Founded in 1923, the collapse of this Wall Street icon shook the world of high finance. By the end of May, the end of Bear Sterns was complete. JP Morgan Chase purchased Bear Stearns for a price of $10 per share, a stark contrast to its 52 week high of $133.20 per share. Then, came September. Wall Street, and the world, watched while, in just a handful of days, the remaining investment banks on the top 5 list tumbled and the investment banking system was declared broken.
Investment Bank Basics
The largest of the investment banks are big players in the realm of high finance, helping big business and government raise money through such means as dealing in securities in both the equity and bond markets, as well as by offering professional advice on the more complex aspects of high finance. Among these are such things as acquisitions and mergers. Investment banks also handle the trading of a variety of financial investment vehicles, including derivatives and commodities.
This type of bank also has involvement in mutual funds, hedge funds, and pension funds, which is one of the main ways in which what happens in the world of high finance is felt by the average consumer. The dramatic falling of the remaining top investment banks affected retirement plans and investments not just in the United States, but also throughout the world.
The High Finance Finagling That Brought Them Down
In an article titled “Too Clever By Half”, published on September 22, 2008, by Forbes.com, the Chemical Bank chairman’s professor of economics at Princeton University and writer Burton G. Malkiel provides an excellent and easy to follow breakdown of what exactly happened. While the catalyst for the current crisis was the mortgage and lending meltdown and the bursting of the housing bubble, the roots of it lie in what Malkiel calls the breaking of the bond between lenders and borrowers.
What he is referring to is the shift from the banking era in which a loan or mortgage was made by a bank or lender and held by that bank or lender. Naturally, since they held onto the debt and its associated risk, banks and other lenders were fairly careful about the quality of their loans and weighed the probability of repayment or default by the borrower carefully, against standards that made sense. Banks and lenders moved away from that model, towards what Malkiel calls an “originate and distribute” model.
Instead of holding mortgages and loans, “mortgage originators (including non-bank institutions) would hold loans only until they could be packaged into a set of complex mortgage-backed securities, broken up into different segments or tranches having different priorities in the right to receive payments from the underlying mortgages,” with the same model also being applied other types of lending, such as to credit card debt and car loans.
As these debt-backed assets were sold and traded in investment world, they became increasingly leveraged, with debt to equity ratios frequently reaching as high as 30-to-1. This wheeling and dealing often took place in a shady and unregulated system that came to be called the shadow banking system. As the degree of leverage increased, so too did the risk.
With all the money to be made in the shadow banking system, lenders became less choosy about who they gave loans to, as they were no longer holding the loans or the risk, but rather slicing and dicing them, repackaging them and selling them off at a profit. Crazy terms became popular, no money down, no docs required, and the like. Exorbitant exotic loans became popular and lenders trolled the depths of the sub-prime market for still more loans to make.
Finally, the system grinded almost to a halt with the fall of housing prices and increased loan defaults and foreclosures, with lenders making short term loans to other lenders being afraid of making loans to such increasingly leveraged and illiquid entities. The decreased confidence could be seen in the dropping share prices as the last of the top investment banks drowned in shaky debt and investor fear.
September saw Lehman Brothers fail, Merrill Lynch choose takeover over collapse, and Goldman Sacs and Morgan Stanley retreat to the status of bank holding companies, with potential buyouts on the horizon. Some of these investment banks dated back nearly a century, and others longer, such as the 158-year old Lehman Brothers. Quite an inglorious end for these historic giants of finance, destroyed by a system of high finance finagling and shady dealings, a system that, as it falls apart, may even end up dragging down the economy of the entire world.
Training For ROI
The American Society for Training and Development (ASTD), a professional association of 70,000 corporate-learning specialists around the world, provides new ammunition for anyone who needs to make the case for employee training programs in their study “Profiting from Learning: Do Firms’ Investments in Education and Training Pay Off?” They suggest that companies should view employee training as an investment and report it in their financial statements alongside R&D and capital expenditures. While probably few companies will be reporting training as an investment, it is certainly an operating cost that gives a good ROI.
Considering that the latest figures show that dealing with poorly performing employees costs businesses in the United States $105 billion each year, that managers spend 14% of their time redoing or correcting the mistakes of others, and, according to a recent consumer study, fifty-seven percent of consumers surveyed identified poor employee training as a leading aspect of service deficiencies, employee training may be one of the most important expenditures a company can make in terms of getting a serious return on their investments.
The right training can improve employee performance and production, decrease management’s problem-solving time, and improve customer satisfaction. But, how does a company pick the “right training?” Technology training, team work training, motivational training, writing classes, sales training, job tasks and procedures training, the list of types of training is almost endless. Couple this with variety on old and new training methods, such as online training, classroom, rapid e-learning, DVD and CD-Rom training, etc. and you begin to see the difficulty in picking the “right training” for employees.
First, make goals and set objectives for training outcomes. Make sure you target your training to teach necessary skills. Get input from your staff what they think they need to know to do their job well.
Develop a training plan and policy based on the problems/needs to be addressed. Determine exactly what skills need to be taught and which staff members need training in what areas.
Determine format and resources for implementing training. The format might be group or individual, in-house or out-sourced, and the options on resources include CDs, intranet and internet resources, traditional classroom, books, DVDs, etc. In other words, present the material in a way that will match your staff’s learning style.
Evaluate each training session you implement, regardless of format or resources used. Ask staff for written evaluations of their training and set up a method for determining outcomes, such as analyze whether staff error has diminished after the training in that task/skill.
One example of a training need that most companies face each year is technology training. With rapid advancements in computer technology, companies must frequently update hardware and software, but without training, you and your staff will waste substantial time and money trying to accomplish old tasks with unfamiliar technology. Many experts have suggested that 70 percent of your technology budget should go to training and only 30 percent to hardware and software. However, those figures are based on last year, and like everything else that has to do with computers, last year is obsolete.
Let’s look at using e-learning for computer training, which has helped many companies increase their reach of training at a reduced cost from traditional training. However, it still was not inexpensive. Development and delivery required advanced skill sets and lengthy turnaround time. Today, many methods are available for rapid e-learning that can be used to quickly and inexpensively create learning tools for quickly giving employees training on software tasks. For example, we recently needed to train some staff on a new data entry task to be done in a database they were unfamiliar with. Our SME created a recorded training module with audio, video, and review questions while actually working on the database in about two hours, losing actually less than half an hour of productive time. The employees being trained required minimal training time, about thirty minutes, to be at least adequate at the task, began working at the task, and were proficient by the end of day working. Since the training module was a recorded session, it still existed if the employee needed a refresher or for training temporary or replacement employees. That’s cost and time efficient training, leaving more of your budget for hardware and software.
Today, more and more companies are embracing new learning resources and developing training that is job specific rather that concept or program oriented. In other words, companies are not looking so much for training in Microsoft Word as they are looking to train employees how they will use Word in their specific job. With such new resources as rapid e-learning, companies can reduce the time and money spent on training development.
How To Save Hundreds Of Dollars A Year On Gas!
Hello! My name is Dustin Hale. I’m an Entrepreneur, Marketer, Researcher, and Educator. I live in the great state of Indiana and have two beautiful children, Ariya and Adrian Hale. One of the things that I do is inform people about the Products, Idea, Opportunity, and the Cost to get started in a wide variety of companies! However, that’s of course not all that I do. Another thing I do is provide free information and guide people on ways they can Save Money!
Here in the year 2015, many things are very expensive and many people who need these things are starting to have problems affording them. Therefore, people make cutbacks! Sometimes these cutbacks are major, sometimes they are minor. But if people have to make cutbacks for things they absolutely need, there’s a problem! By many things, I mean pretty much Everything! Things such as food, water, clothes, furniture, vehicles, tires, shampoo, deodorant, the list goes on!
You can find almost anything to be much cheaper than what you would normally pay for them; All you have to do is a little searching! I’m here to help You make that search a little easier.
How To Save Money On Gas
Gas prices continue to rise and a solution for recyclable and more affordable gas seems to be a futuristic concept. There are a plethora of ways you are able to Save money on the cost of gas itself or doing certain things to make it last longer. In this article I offer ways to keep more money in your wallet, keep more gas in your tank, and keep your car alive longer!
Take Care Of Your Vehicle – Drive Smarter
1. Change your vehicles spark plugs often! Spark plugs are relatively inexpensive and (depending on the vehicle) easy to replace. If you’re not that handy or mechanically inclined, read some auto repair books or take a local mechanic class. One of the greatest abilities we have as humans is to learn unlimited amounts of information, so why not?
2. Don’t top up your gas tank between fills. Not only is it terrible for the environment but it’s a total waste of your money!
3. Avoid idling as much as possible! Idling is a great way to drain your gas tank. Idling with the air conditioning on uses even more fuel. Also, avoid going so fast that you have to abruptly brake for someone. Whenever you brake, you waste the gas it took to get going that fast which brings us to our next way to save money on gas, driving at a consistent speed.
4. Drive at a consistent speed. Avoid quick acceleration and hard braking. Calm down, we will all get to our locations just fine. There is no need to rush. Anticipate the stops signs and lights to reduce hard-braking even more. Also, keep your distance from other vehicles on the road. If they brake, you brake! You should keep a car length distance away so if the car in-front of you stops, you have time to stop your car smoothly rather than immediately and aggressively.
5. Avoid coming to a complete stop at Stop lights. Anticipate the stops signs and lights to reduce hard-braking even more. Try to coast through lights rather than coming to a complete stop, this will save the gasoline you would otherwise use from having to get back up to that speed after a complete stop.
6. Park in the shade as much as possible! Not everybody knows this, but gasoline actually evaporates right out of your gas tank. By parking your vehicle in the shade, your gas will evaporate much slower. Also, parking your vehicle in the shade keeps your car cooler inside so you don’t have to crank the A/C immediately after getting in and burn even more gas!
How To Spend Less Money On Gas
Tip #1 – Sometimes you can find Discounted Gas Cards. This is where the searching kind of comes into play. A website that sells these kinds of cards is PlasticJungle. If you go on this site and look for discounted cards you may be able to purchase a $75 gas card for only $70, giving you $5 in Free Gas!
Tip #2 – Get a gas rewards card. It doesn’t even have to necessarily be a credit card. I personally drive quite a bit and got myself a gas rewards card from the grocery store, Meijer. A credit card isn’t a bad idea though. You can go to a website called Nerdwallet and they will help you find the best credit card for you. It’s important to remember, credit cards are great unless used incorrectly. So put some thought into it and make sure its the right decision for you. If you do, however, use it correctly, you Could build you credit while saving money on gas each month!
Tip #3 – There are many applications for your smartphone such as GasBuddy in which helps you find which gas station offers the cheapest gas in your area.
Now go save some money!
How To Make Money With Google Adsense
Simply developing a website and advertising it in the search engines is not enough to get the quality traffic you will need to increase your AdSense income.
It will require work… the difference is this… is it going to be minimal work that produces financial result, or just plain wasted work bouncing around in the dark…not knowing how to do right keyword research, the formula to get you search engine traffic…
Again, for those that just want to put a website up and say “yippee kai ehhh, show me da money”… turn of your computer, take a cold shower and come back.
Also some say that to be successful in Google AdSense marketing you must develop websites that contain focused and fresh content: articles, audios, videos, etc. Indeed, that’s a conventional and true way. Just to qualify that statement, there are also other ways to do get targeted traffic ready to click your Ads without doing these things. Its not Arbitrage, if that’s what you’re thinking. Google doesn’t like Arbitrage sites…still arbitrage works if you know how to do it. (that’s another branch and you can’t do it all folks)
Here’s something perhaps 99% of folks online may have never tried. I use a JV/Adwords approach to get targeted traffic. I build AdWords Campaigns for business owners for Free, help them advertise their business for pennies and the AdSense Ads belong to me. This way, they don’t pay 1 penny until traffic does indeed get to their webpage, and if traffic decides to leave after an online purchase or no purchase, they can exit by my AdSense ads that’s within Google’s TOS (You cannot solicit someone to click your ad). So it’s a win win win for everyone. Owner doesn’t need to pay for my monthly AdWords services, I get traffic to his site to buy his products, and I earn from traffic that leave the site whether by closing their browser or because of an AdSense Ad that appeals to customer’s interest. Win-Win-Win.
Then there are GREY hat AdSense practices, these tread the line so be very very careful when “dancing with the devil by the pale moonlight” and keep these AdSense sites on dedicated IPs away from your long terms money sites. This means you gotta keep them on VDS, or Virtual Dedicated Servers with their own IPs in case the sites for some reason “turn to the dark side” because of something extra naughty you did. Most hosting use shared IPs and webmasters often utilise the “Addon” Domain feature. So just in case an IP gets black listed by Google, deindexed in the search engine, axed, your main sites are safe.
Now even though an AdSense technique is termed grey hat, is it easy to set up these sites and earn tons of cash? No. There is always going to be a minimal amount of work, even for the shortest of shortcuts. “Grey Hat” doesn’t mean no work or investment, you need to buy software, special hosting which can cost up to $1000. And if you know the shortcuts, will cost a fraction of the price.
To learn how to make money with Google Adsense visit Sherman’s AdSense Blog post here
