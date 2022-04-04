News
April 5 election: Prop C, U and more online tax questions
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Voters in more than five dozen cities and municipalities in the region will have the choice to raise the use tax for out-of-state online vendors to the same rate customers pay at local businesses.
Missouri was the last state in the country to pass legislation allowing local municipalities to collect taxes on online purchases. The use tax, the same as the community’s local sales tax rate, would only apply to out-of-state vendors.
According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, “The use tax rate for Missouri is 4.225% unless the city and/or county for your residential location have entered a local option use tax, which will increase the use tax rate.”
What this means is online retailers would collect the extra local use tax on every sale.
The measure appears nearly identical on all the ballots, though the proposition itself is called something different depending on your jurisdiction. It’s called Prop C in St. Louis County and Prop U in 13 municipalities, as well as Prop 1, Prop S, and Prop P in others.
Prop C is worded thusly in St. Louis County: “Shall St. Louis County impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action?”
Prop U is similar: “Shall the (name of city/jurisdiction here) impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action?”
If approved, the local use tax provision in each jurisdiction would become effective on Jan. 1, 2023.
According to the Missouri Municipal League, the following 64 communities are putting use tax questions before voters next month:
- Ashland
- Ballwin
- Bellefontaine Neighbors
- Bellerive Acres
- Belton
- Billings
- Cameron
- Cassville
- Centertown
- Centerview
- Chesterfield
- Columbia
- Cottleville
- Crystal City
- Dardenne Prairie
- De Soto
- Dellwood
- Ellisville
- Eminence
- Eureka
- Exeter
- Fairview
- Fenton
- Ferrelview
- Festus
- Florissant
- Four Seasons
- Glen Echo Park
- Grantwood Village
- Hanley Hills
- Herculaneum
- Henrietta
- Innsbrook
- Ironton
- Jasper
- Jennings
- Kinloch
- Lakeshire
- Lone Jack
- Manchester
- Marshfield
- Monett
- Moscow Mills
- Mountain Grove
- Northwoods
- Oakland
- Overland
- Pasadena Park
- Pierce City
- Sarcoxie
- Scott City
- Shrewsbury
- St. Charles
- St. Peters
- Tipton
- Town & Country
- Troy
- Twin Oaks
- Unionville
- Versailles
- Webster Groves
- Wellston
- Wilbur Park
- Winchester
Five players to watch as Triple-A Saints open season Tuesday at Louisville
FORT MYERS, Fla. — When the St. Paul Saints kick off their second season as a Twins affiliate on Tuesday, they’ll do so with a roster full of intriguing players.
The roster is headed by three of the Twins’ top five prospects, per MLB Pipeline, in Royce Lewis (No. 1), Jose Miranda (No. 3) and Jordan Balazovic (No. 5), two of whom have never played at Triple-A before. The Saints begin their season at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday in Louisville — their home opener will come a week after that — and when they do, here are five players to keep an eye on:
Royce Lewis, SS
The Twins’ top prospect is making his way to the Twin Cities, where he’ll see his first regular game action since 2019.
Lewis, selected first overall in the 2017 draft, spent the 2020 season working at CHS Field, the Twins’ alternate training site, in lieu of a minor-league season. He then missed all of last year after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament, which required surgery and months of rehab.
But now he’s back, fully healthy after completing the lengthy rehab process. Though he has played just 33 career games at Double-A, the Twins believe Triple-A is the right place for him to start this season. There, he’ll be one step away from the majors. But with star Carlos Correa manning the position every day for the Twins, there won’t be any rush for the blue-chip prospect to make his way to the Twins’ lineup.
Jose Miranda, INF
Jose Miranda started hitting on Day One of last season and simply never stopped. The infielder — Miranda is expected to primarily play third base — hit .344 with a .973 OPS last season, recording a career-high 30 home runs between Double- and Triple-A last season.
But his path to playing time at the major-league level (even after the Twins traded Josh Donaldson) is currently blocked with Gio Urshela and Luis Arraez expected to see the bulk of the playing time at third base.
Given that, the Twins optioned Miranda to Triple-A, where he will be able to get consistent at-bats. But he’s near-ready and is likely to debut with the big-league club at some point during the 2022 season.
Jordan Balazovic, RHP
Like Lewis, the beginning of the 2022 season will mark the Triple-A debut for Balazovic, one of the organization’s top pitching prospects.
If all goes well for him, the 23-year-old righty, who was a fifth-round selection in the 2016 draft, could find himself debuting in the majors sometime in the 2022 season, as well.
After missing the beginning of last season with a back injury suffered during spring training, Balazovic finished last season with a 3.62 earned-run average in 20 starts at Double-A Wichita.
Trevor Larnach, OF
Larnach is no longer a prospect, having exceeded rookie limits last year. But, the Twins’ 2018 first-round draft pick is still one of the top young players in the organization.
Larnach struggled in his first taste of the majors, hitting .223 with a .672 OPS in 79 games in 2021. He eventually was sent back to Triple-A and ended the season on the injured list.
But he had a nice spring and should be back in the majors at some point during the 2022 season. For now, he starts at Triple-A, where he can get consistent at-bats, something which he would be unable to do at the major-league level currently.
Devin Smeltzer, LHP
Smeltzer isn’t a prospect or former top prospect like the rest of the group, but he did have a stellar spring and likely will have an opportunity at the major-league level at some point during the 2022 season.
The 26-year-old lefty was a late cut in spring training camp after posting 11 scoreless innings in Grapefruit League action. His strong spring came after he missed nearly the entire season last year.
Smeltzer dealt with a loss of feeling in three fingers, leading to an inability to command the baseball. He eventually was diagnosed with a herniated disc in his neck, and after a shutdown period, he was able to return healthy.
While he’s not on the 40-man roster, Smeltzer could be called upon as rotation depth for a spot start or used in long relief in the Twins’ bullpen at some point.
Eshram Card Benefits : If you also have e-shram card, then soon pick up these big benefits including insurance cover, know details
E-SHRAM CARD Benefits: If you also have e-shram card, then soon pick up these big benefits including insurance cover, know details
New Delhi : Central and state governments are coming forward to provide financial assistance to the people belonging to the unorganized section. The aim of the government is to make such people financially empowered. If your e-shram card is made, then your luck is going to wake up. Apart from 500 rupees a month, the government is also giving many more facilities to the people associated with this scheme.
Beneficiaries are getting these big benefits
Government is strengthening by giving insurance cover
If you have an e-shram card, then you get an insurance cover of up to Rs 2 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana. If a worker dies in an accident, his family gets Rs 2 lakh. At the same time, if the person has a disability, an amount of Rs 1 lakh is available.
Getting help in building a house
Everyone wants to have their own house. If you have an e-shram card, then you will also be provided money under this scheme as assistance in building a house. At the same time, the e-shram cardholder will also get the direct benefits of the schemes of the central government and state governments.
You also get the benefit of all the schemes of the labor department like- free cycle, free sewing machine, scholarship to children, free tools for your work etc. On the other hand, in future, the ration card will be linked to it, so that you will be able to get ration from any ration shop in the country. Apart from this, 500 to 1000 rupees are being sent by the government to the people in their bank accounts every month.
The post Eshram Card Benefits : If you also have e-shram card, then soon pick up these big benefits including insurance cover, know details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
How Strength Training Helped Dancer Elisa Clark Return to the Stage
When the pandemic hit in March 2020, Elisa Clark stopped taking dance class. She had retired from full-time dancing when she left Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in 2017, after a career that included dancing with the Lar Lubovitch Company and the Mark Morris Dance Group. Since then, her career has shifted more broadly to teaching, coaching, and directing rehearsals, with scattered freelance performances in between. Her last time on stage was in February of 2020 and, like many dancers during the uncertain days of dark theaters, she thought that maybe that’d be it. She was in her 40s, pursuing new endeavors, and why would she want to do pliés over Zoom if she didn’t have to?
But in November 2021, she accepted an unexpected invitation to return to the stage with the Mark Morris Dance Group for their March 24-27 run of Morris’ L’Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato at BAM – a role she hasn’t danced in ten years. The Problem: she was out of shape. L’Allegro is Morris’ opus – a two-act piece with an hour and forty-five minutes of dancing – and Clark was going to be hopping into rehearsals with dancers who had been taking Zoom and in-person classes every day for the past two years. The solution: Clark connected with trainers Andrew Schaeffer and Antoine Simmons who happened to be pursuing a case study focused on how strength-training can help prolong a dancer’s career. They trained her for free, three days a week, from December 30-March 4, tracking her progress along the way.
This was no simple endeavor to take on, emotionally or physically. Observer spoke with Clark, as well as with Schaeffer and Simmons, to hear about the lengths it takes to get back in performance-ready shape at her age and at this stage of her career for a piece as challenging as L’Allegro.
Why did you decide to return to L’Allegro?
Clark: This was the first work of Mark’s that I ever learned and performed, and it was also one of the first works of his that I had ever seen live – it’s what made me want to join his company. It’s not always the case that a dancer has the opportunity to perform a work early in their career, and then the chance to revisit that same work towards the end. This is a full-circle moment for me for which I am very grateful.
Did you have any hesitation about agreeing to do this?
Clark: I wasn’t sure. I had these questions of “Can I physically even do it?” “Wouldn’t it be great to just sit back and watch the show?” But I was hired by the company to help with an audition, and revisiting the material and being back in the studio with my colleagues, that made me really want to do this. Once I agreed, I started to get excited and I had time to plan how to get back in shape. But it also felt daunting.
What kind of cross-training have you done to stay in shape in the past?
Clark: Mostly yoga, I would find a yoga studio to take class in every city we ever toured.
Why did you decide to do strength-training?
Clark: I talked with one of my physical therapists, Marissa Schaeffer [Andrew’s wife], about getting back in shape, and she got me to consider strength-training. I knew I needed to get back into a routine of taking class, but also that I needed a lot more than that.
Andrew and Antoine, why did you want to work with Elisa?
Simmons: Andrew and I have talked a lot about the culture of dance and how to introduce what we do into that culture. We really thought it would be interesting to work one on one with a dancer, particularly someone who hadn’t danced in a long time or was at the tail end of their career, and introduce strength training to them and see what the outcome would be. Our belief, backed up by extensive research, is that strength training can prolong a dancer’s career, as well as prevent injury.
Schaeffer: We also think that there will be performance benefits. From a research perspective, it’s a ways away from finding out if we can quantify what we consider “performance” to mean and then to see if strength training helps one perform better. But we do believe that if dancers are stronger, they will perform better.
How did the training work?
Simmons: We started with an assessment to set a baseline. We made her do a single-leg hop test to see how far she could jump on one leg, we measured her vertical jump height, had her do a squat endurance test, and a single-leg relevé endurance test. Then in training, I focused more on unilateral, single-leg work and core work and Andrew focused more on basic strength-training – adding heavy loads and seeing how she could handle it.
Schaeffer: We know the injury rates for dancers – lower-extremity, knees, ankles – so we knew we were going to do more lower body than upper body. We based our training on what research tells us is the most helpful for dancers.
What were the results?
Schaeffer: Elisa added 8 inches to her right leg hop, 7 inches to her left leg. She added about ¾ of an inch to her vertical jump. She also added three reps to her relevé endurance test.
Elisa, what was training like for you?
Clark: The lifting of weights was exciting to me because it was different. It was a completely different entryway into my body – deadlifts, squats holding a kettlebell, back squats with a barbell. And it was helpful that there was so much communication with Antoine and Andrew about how all of this supports dancers, and an overall emotional well-being approach to it all.
What is your take away from this experience?
Clark: Strength training has helped me feel connected and organized, and, similarly, returning to perform in L’Allegro also allows me to feel connected and organized. Feeling the connection to others – to my wonderful cast mates, crew and staff at MMDG, and to the audience; and feeling organized as it relates to living fully in my purpose and being a part of something greater than oneself. I have no doubts that the brilliance of L’Allegro will provide some much needed healing to everyone who experiences it, whether it is euphoric, transcendent, fleeting, or life-changing.
What’s after this for you?
Clark: I hope to return to the show I was doing in February of 2020, Happy Hour with Monica Bill Barnes and Company. But this training has been incredibly beneficial to my body and my health overall, not just for the strength and endurance it takes to dance L’Allegro, but for teaching and for daily life. I feel differently just walking to the train. I’m not sure it’s sustainable to keep training this way if I’m not dancing full time, but I’m feeling really good physically, and it’s just great to know that people are interested in wanting me to dance with them.
