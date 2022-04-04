Finance
Banking Interview Question With an Answer – What Would You Do If I Gave You $100,000?
“If I gave you $100,000 right now, what would you do with it?” Ah the classic “does this kid have a brain?” question. It’s got to be one of the easiest investment banking interview questions you’ll ever get and quite fun once you’ve nutted out your 5-part answer.
But in order to crush it you must avoid the one answer-killing mistake that about 2/3rd of students make; they think the banker is asking them what they would do with the $100,000 if they personally had it.
And although the question seems like it is aimed at you and your personal situation, it is not. It’s also not aimed at the banker interviewing you.
How are you meant to handle this question then? Like a budding consultant you need to first answer this question with a question
“Who is the investor and what are their goals, risk profile etc.?”
Yeah that’s right. Put on your $60k-a-year financial planner hat and enquire about the type of return the mythical investor wants, cash flow requirements over time, their personal tax situation, preferred asset classes, favorite industries etc.
PS Unlike management consulting case interviews, don’t expect a banker to offer you that much extra information – 2 or 3 points and they’re usually done. This is after all but one small question in investment banking interviews.
Based on this new information you can explain what you would do. Suggesting an investment strategy that even remotely takes into account this new information will earn you an A here.
If you want to bring your answer to an A+ level…
- Put together a diverse portfolio of stocks, bonds, real estate, cash and other alternative asset classes. Students who fail to combine asset classes and instead offer up just one in a “Oh, risk averse, then I’d invest the money in bonds” fashion, are idiots. That is a blunt investment strategy with zero ounces of finance finesse – different asset classes deliver different risk / return / cash flow / tax consequences etc, so mix & match with that in mind.
- Mention how much of each in $ amounts, not % – this is a small point, but it can make a big difference to bankers.
- And explain the allocations using the investor’s personal information – particularly their risk profile, income requirements over time, lifestyle goals and personal tax situation.
But when all is said and done, don’t get so sophisticated that you confuse yourself! Wondering aloud “Oh, but hang on, maybe…” like your Drew freaking Barrymore will undo all your hard work in an instant.
PS If the bankers turn around and says the mythical investor is in fact you – and thus what would ‘you’ do with $100,000 – use the same answering strategy as above, but tailor it to your youthful circumstances. Hint: a 40+ year time horizon = heavy in stocks!
Finance
What’s the Return on Investment (ROI) on a Physical Therapy EMR Anyway?
If you’re a PT, OT or SLP who runs your own private practice and considering a physical therapy EMR, you can actually see how much ROI an EMR can generate for your private practice. They’re easy to find online searching under physical therapy ROI calculator.
What Makes One EMR Different From Another?
There are many physical therapy EMR options available in the market. Picking the solution that’s right for your practice doesn’t have to be a daunting task. During your search, it’s important to always stay focused on the needs of your practice, not the software. Using an online ROI calculator and simply inputting numbers like your average monthly visits, average net revenue per visit, annual revenue, number of unpaid claims, billing cost per claim, percent of appointment reminders reaching your customers successfully and the number of no-shows and cancellations into the calculator can really help you see the potential benefits of going from paper to electronic can really be. In fact, electronic medical records are quickly becoming the way of the near future. In most cases, switching to a physical therapy EMR produces positive results.
Improve Revenue
Physical therapy software improves revenue and collections by allowing providers to instantly submit claims and receive status updates in real-time via bi-directional clearing house integration. There are physical therapy EMR systems out there that automatically capture every billable treatment directly from the PT documentation, so therapists always have the support for a denied claim should one occur. Through this automated process, organizations have increased their charges by as much as 10-20 percent. Therapy practice solution can also alert you when a patient approaches their authorized treatment limit and display a patient’s referral status before each visit. All these functions of an EMR can significantly help improve revenue in your practice.
Reduce No-Shows and Cancellations
With private practice facilities currently averaging 12-18 percent no-shows and cancellations per year, appointment system reminders are emerging as a way to reduce or eliminate them all together. Your current automated reminder system could be costing as much as $.25/reminder. Manual calls take up staff time and are costly as well. There are some physical therapy scheduling software programs out there that can automatically send text, phone or email reminders to patients and are including at no additional cost. Make sure you go with a software solution that offers automated reminders at no cost – there really is such a thing.
Keep Your Referring Physicians Happy
Physical therapy EMR systems can also help you keep your referring physicians satisfied. Many EMR solutions out there are designed to strengthen relationships with referring physicians and ultimately help grow your practice. The nice thing some practice management solutions feature are instant one-page summary plan of care reports that provide referring physicians with information on their patient’s treatment, which are commonly sent by fax or a secure online portal – all before the patient even leaves the office.
Finance
Commercial Real Estate Financing With Many Ways to Make the Grade
Commercial real estate financing is currently being used for many different types of profitable business ventures: office buildings, retail outlets, apartment complexes, storage facilities, and the list continues to grow. At the present time, business loan rates are still reasonable enough to capitalize on the hospitality hotel/motel industry as well; business loans are also being used by investors to purchase storage unit facilities across the country, meaning that opportunities abound for those who are interested in making some serious money.
As the state of the economy moves well past its recovery stage, commercial real estate financing is helping new business owners get established, while the seasoned veterans are taking advantage of refinancing via expansion.
Becoming familiar with a business loan calculator can help newer company owners get a quicker handle on their finances. Office building and/or storage facility owners opting for adjustable rates will likely see their numbers fluctuate a bit more than those who’ve signed on for fixed business loan rates. Either way, having access to an online business loan calculator is a great way to keep things in check.
Quite a few commercial real estate financing recipients have invested in office buildings and/or storage facilities for a few good reasons: constant cash flow, low maintenance, and the ability to build equity for future endeavors. These types of contracts fall under the category of small business loans, yet the term small may be somewhat misleading. The idea of starting out small is a noble concept; however, semantics has little or nothing to do with actual profit margins that can allow for expansion. In such cases, construction loans are designed for growth and bigger business on the whole.
Commercial real estate financing at the onset is generally orchestrated for all types of small businesses, meaning that company owners can either maintain operations at a slower pace with steady growth or shoot for the moon when the time is right. No matter the case, small business loans can also be used in other areas, such as corner store strip malls, hotel/motel operations, or apartment building ownership.
The hospitality business can be extremely lucrative, especially when each respective facility provides prospective patrons with amenities galore. When investing in the hotel/motel forum, funding from commercial real estate financing can allow owners to create state-of-the-art facilities, which also falls in line with a number of construction loans used for renovations. The initial investment-to-turnaround timetable may depend upon the location and the climate, which is when doing some detailed research may come in handy. Densely populated areas with temperate climates are ideal for travelers both near and far, and yes, it’s true; location really does matter.
Strip malls, on the other hand, require less involvement, yet making sure that each space is occupied should be a primary concern. With this type of commercial real estate financing, the same small business loans principle applies when investing in apartment complexes. Offering incentives and low move-in specials can increase occupancy and retain tenants as well.
The above-mentioned investment opportunities are merely a drop in the bucket when compared to the thousands of business loans that have already been approved and are now operational. With business loan rates remaining relatively reasonable, staying in the black and beyond is more than just a possibility. Going a step further may also be in the cards for investors who have higher expectations. Commercial real estate financing is now available for those who qualify and who can supply the proper financial documents.
Finance
Individual Retirement Account and Its Different Types
IRA or Individual Retirement Accounts are generally saving plans that have lots of restrictions. A key benefit of an IRA indeed is that you postpone paying taxes both on the earnings as well as the growth of the savings till you withdraw the money. IRAs are of 3 types with each having its respective eligibility needs and tax implications.
1) Traditional IRA- its key features are as follows,
• You will receive a tax deduction on the savings which you provide to the account. It is this reduction that will cut down your taxable income which means you will not pay income tax especially on the amount that you set separately in the traditional IRA
• Your savings will grow but tax deferred that indicates you will not require including capital gains, dividends or interest from the Individual Retirement Accounts in your yearly income
• While withdrawing the cash, the IRA’s distribution will be added in the taxable income. This will be taxed as an ordinary income
• For instance, if the money is withdrawn prior to you turning 59 years and a half, an additional 10 percent tax will be there on that distribution made earlier
• In fact, you should begin to withdraw cash from traditional IRA when you turn 70 and a half years old. And you should take the needed minimum distribution every year or pay 50% excise tax on the needed minimum distribution amount
2) Non deductible traditional IRA- This is a traditional IRA. The contributions, however is not tax-deductible. Its features include,
• The savings develop tax deferred
• While you begin taking distributions, a section of the distribution indeed is a return that is tax-free of your nondeductible, original contribution while the remaining will be taxed like ordinary income
Usually people opt for the nondeductible IRA at a time when he finds himself in a specific financial situation, especially when they are covered via a retirement plan via their employer while their income is high in being eligible in deducting the traditional IRA contributions as well as are not eligible for funding a Roth IRA while they wish in contributing additional savings towards retirement in case of the tax-deferred account. A key difference amid a traditional IRA and a nondeductible IRA is indeed the tax treatment related to the original contribution. Because it is a traditional IRA, the other rules which apply to a traditional IRA also applies to the nondeductible IRAs.
The Roth IRA
The Roth IRA offers tax-free savings as well as distributions. As opposed to the traditional IRA, here you will not get any deduction for the contributions. This makes it similar to that of the nondeductible IRAs. Yet there are noteworthy differences in the manner in which the distribution is taxed. Below are some key features of the Roth IRA,
• The needed minimum distribution rules is not applicable to the Roth IRA
• It has income limitations
• You can actually contribute to the Roth IRA despite being covered via a retirement plan
• Distributions from Roth IRA are absolutely tax-free as far as you cater certain conditions
• The savings develop inside of a Roth IRA devoid of the requirement of paying any taxes both on the growth and the earnings
These are the different types of IRAs. Study them thoroughly and avail untold benefits.
Banking Interview Question With an Answer – What Would You Do If I Gave You $100,000?
What’s the Return on Investment (ROI) on a Physical Therapy EMR Anyway?
Commercial Real Estate Financing With Many Ways to Make the Grade
Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies
Individual Retirement Account and Its Different Types
Butler fueling Heat’s latest power play in Spoelstra’s rotation remix, given Sunday off vs. Raptors
How to Invest and Why You Need a Plan
The Key to Personal Finance
6 people injured in 4 separate shootings in Minneapolis
Man in Germany gets 90 COVID-19 shots to sell forged passes
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
-
News2 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3