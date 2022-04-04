Finance
Barbados Investment Property – Barbados Property Offers A Great Return On Investment
Why Invest in Barbados Property?
The Caribbean is well-known for its beautiful year-round weather and there are regular flights from the U.K., from the U.S.A. and from Canada providing easy access to the Caribbean. Barbados has a world-class international airport and is the hub for connecting with many of the other Caribbean islands. As a popular holiday destination, Barbadian investment properties afford year-round rental-opportunities.
Over the years, stable Barbados Governments have supported a thriving tourism-industry and active promotional programmes continue to bring a steady stream of visitors to the island from an increasing number of countries. This creates opportunities to rent your investment-property if you so desire. The capital-appreciation on investment-property has been between 5% and 10% per year for the last twenty years; this makes Barbados the ideal place to invest in real estate.
More Benefits For Owners of Investment Property in Barbados.
If you are buying investment-property in Barbados, there are many benefits that would appeal to non-residents (individuals).
- Capital Appreciation: Property prices in Barbados are stable and generally show a steady increase in value of over 5% per year. Ideally, you can invest in a luxury apartment or condominium today if you’re looking for rental income plus attractive capital appreciation.
- Rental Income from Your Barbados Investment Property: If you buy a luxury condominium or apartment, you can rent it out at very attractive rates. Most investment property developments will offer a property rental option.
- Investment Funds and Profits Can Be Repatriated: Money transferred to Barbados, to finance the purchase of property, must be registered with the Barbados Central Bank. This is to ensure that this money together with profits accruing from the property investment can later be taken out of the country should you decide to sell your investment property.
- Investment Property and Residency in Barbados: If you are not a Barbadian citizen or resident, you can live in Barbados as long as you own a property and can supply information indicating that your income will come from abroad. The Immigration Department will give a special entry permit allowing residence for 5 years and this is renewable. If you are over 60 years of age, you can apply for immigrant status in retirement. All applications for residency in Barbados should be made to:
Chief Immigration Officer
Immigration Department
Careenage House, The Wharf
Bridgetown, Barbados
Buying Investment Property In Barbados Is Easy.
When you decide to go ahead with your property investment, a 10% deposit will be required to secure the luxury condominium, house or luxury apartment at the negotiated price. This should be done through an Attorney of your choice. The contract for purchase will then be prepared by your Lawyer who will guide you through the various steps for closing the agreement.
Explained: Home EMI Calculators and All You Need to Know About Them
Ever heard of an EMI calculator for home loans? If not, it’s nothing to be worried about because there are thousands of borrowers do not know what these tools are but apply for their home loans anyways. However, since the internet brought you this article, you will now have the upper hand as it will explain everything you need to know about the useful yet mostly unknown calculators.
1. What is an EMI Calculator?
It’s a simple online tool that you can use to compute all your home loan EMI payments. Right from the first EMI amount to the last EMI payable; it will calculate it all in nothing but a few seconds.
2. How do you use the calculator?
Using a calculator is relatively easy. Just tap in simple details related to your home loan such as the amount, the tenure, the interest rate and give the enter button a tap. Within seconds, you should see a tabularized repayment schedule.
3. Where can you find one?
Finding an EMI Calculator is just as easy as using one, in fact, it’s probably easier. Most lender websites have one you can use and leading housing finance aggregators will also have one.
4. Is there any charge to use one?
These useful tools are made available to you for free. No need pay anything, subscribe to pesky newsletters or provide your details. Just find the calculator, fill in the fields and hit enter!
5. Reasons to use an EMI calculator.
There is the number of reasons why you should use a calculator before applying for a home loan. Firstly, you can create better plans to repay the loan successfully.
This ensures you enter into the decision of a home loan already well prepared. Knowing the EMI amount helps you adjust your income and expenses to accommodate this monthly cost.
Moreover, knowing the EMI amount helps you decide your loan affordability. If the EMI provided is too high, you cannot afford to borrow the given loan amount. If you were to skip on using a calculator, you would have applied for the amount and seeing that you cannot afford to pay that sort of EMI, the lender might reject your loan application.
However, you can keep reducing the loan amount you enter in the calculator until the EMI amount provided is within your financial capacity.
6. What are the other calculators besides an EMI Calculator?
There are a couple of other useful calculators that you can use. They are the home loan eligibility calculator, the length conversion calculator, and the affordability calculator. Using all of these in combination with the calculator for EMIs will ensure you are well-informed and ready to take on the home loan.
We hope these 6 points in regard to EMI Calculator help your decision making process and provide you with a hassle-free and smooth home loan journey. For any further assistance, you can turn to a financial expert or just reach out to one of the leading home loan providers. Good luck and all the best!
Failing to Update Retirement Plans – How to Avoid IRS Plan Disqualification & Penalties by Using VCP
In our fast paced world, many retirement plans are drafted and then often neglected. In extreme cases, plans are put aside without ever being updated. Some plan sponsors have failed to restate their plans for years or even decades. For many individuals, retirement plan accounts represent the largest portion of their wealth. As the following discussion will illustrate, the failure to protect this most valuable and important asset by keeping the retirement plan in full compliance with applicable retirement plan laws could result in some very nasty, costly and unforeseen financial repercussions.
The retirement plan laws have always required that plans be updated for tax law changes. Before 2003, the IRS allowed plans to be periodically restated for tax law changes that occurred over many years. This resulted in large, periodic major plan restatements. However, since 2003 the IRS has required amendments to retirement plans for each new tax law resulting in more frequent “interim amendments.” [For those of you interested in a more detailed discussion of these required interim amendments since 2003, please go to my questions answered at my Linked-In profile.] For many plans, the deadlines for many of these plan restatements or interim amendments have now expired. Current rules provide that plans that have not been redrafted to comply with required prior restatements or interim amendments cease to be qualified as of their applicable deadlines.
In the worst case scenario, the IRS may demand that the plan be retroactively disqualified. If the IRS is successful in disqualifying the plan, the plan sponsor’s tax deductions for contributions taken in the year of disqualification and in later years would be disallowed. The taxes owed by the plan sponsor due to the disallowance of previously claimed retirement plan deductions plus applicable interest and penalties could be enormous. In addition, participants of the plan would have to treat as taxable income the value of their plan account as of the date of such disqualification. The taxes, interest and penalties to the participants from the date of plan disqualification could be equally exorbitant. This would be a truly disastrous and harsh result for both the employer plan sponsor and participants in the disqualified plan.
However, in most cases, the current policy of the IRS is to impose monetary penalties instead of the more severe penalty of plan disqualification. Even so, when the IRS raises these failures as the result of an audit the penalties can be quite severe. Penalties can range from $2,500 to $80,000 depending on the failures involved and the size of the plan. It is worth noting that in recent years, the IRS has increased its auditing of retirement plans.
Here is Good News: How to Solve This Looming Problem
The IRS has a voluntary remedial program called the VCP (voluntary compliance program) to correct these plan document deficiencies. The IRS position is that retirement plans may be re-qualified only by having the plan sponsor voluntarily come forward before an IRS audit by submitting the newly drafted delinquent restatements and/or interim amendments to the IRS in accordance with some very detailed procedures and documentation pursuant to Revenue Procedure 2008-50. Once the IRS reviews and hopefully approves the application and the newly drafted required documentation, the plan is deemed to be in full compliance with applicable law and such plan is retroactively tax qualified.
Instead of paying a steep monetary penalty, the VCP submission results in the paying of a filing fee to the IRS. Sometimes, if the violation is quite limited the filing fee can be as low as $375. (Remember, you will still need to pay for documentation services associated with plan restatements and interim amendments. However, these costs would have been incurred in any event to keep your plan in full compliance with the law.) The important point here is that the use of the VCP program avoids the risk of plan disqualification or the imposition of a large monetary penalty.
How We Can Help:
Numerous VCP program applications under the applicable Revenue Procedure 2008-50 have been submitted by this office. This application along with the needed plan restatements and interim amendments must be carefully drafted to ensure efficient negotiations and a successful outcome with the IRS.
The Bottom Line:
Plan sponsors should immediately and voluntarily move to correct plan deficiencies pursuant to the more taxpayer friendly and cheaper VCP program before the IRS audits your plan. Once the IRS commences an audit, the VCP submission strategy is no longer an option and your plan is exposed to disqualification and/or severe monetary penalties.
Looking forward, you must establish a program with your plan adviser to ensure that your plan is kept in compliance with the laws concerning plan restatements, interim amendments and the changing IRS submission requirements and deadlines. This will avoid having to deal with all of these problems again in the future. In fact, the Revenue Procedure requires a disclosure in the VCP application as to what new procedures the plan sponsors will use to avoid this problem in the future.
Do Not Wait:
How Mutual Fund Distributor Is Different From an Investment Advisor?
When it’s about differentiating both of them it’s quite difficult to do, as both assist in making investment decisions. That involves choosing MF schemes as well. Both are the enrolled entities and managed by the different regulatory body. As the Mutual Fund Distributor is under and controlled by AMFI ( The Association of Mutual Funds in India). And the Investment Advisors are controlled by SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India).
Before moving on first understand a difference lets discuss that who are mutual fund distributor and investment advisor is?
Investment Advisor- A Investment Advisor is an individual or group who give financing and investment advice. Even manages securities analysis in return for a fee, whether by direct administration of client assets or by written publications. If he has sufficient assets to be enrolled with the SEC is recognised as a Registered Investment Advisor or RIA. Investment Advisors are also known as “Financial Advisors”. He/she do an evaluation of the investor’s assets, liabilities, income and expenses and advise investment plan.
Mutual Fund Distributor – They be person or entity facilitating in buying and selling of MF units to the investors. They earn income in the form of commission for bringing leads(investors) for investing in MF schemes. He/she is expected to know the investor’s situation, risk profile and suggest suitable investment plan to meet the investor’s demands.
Getting a commission never means that a Mutual Fund distributor is allowed to trade the MF scheme to the investors just to get a commission. Well, the regulations are very severe in this respect.
Now let’s discuss 8 points which help in differentiating between a Mutual fund distributor from Investment Advisor.
-
Paying mode for advice
We all know that mutual fund distributor is enrolled with AMFI, they are usually the executors of your investments. The investor asks the mutual fund distributor to buy/sell MF plans for them. From doing so the AMC gives commission to the MFD. To avoid mis-selling of MF plans the SEBI has directed AMCs. To pay only trail commission by utilising the trail-only model. Also, not to give any upfront commissions or upfronting of any trail commissions straight or secondhand. Even the contests or sponsorships would be recognised as an upfront payment. These investment advisors normally charge a fee rather than get commissions from AMC. So with this change in the industry investors.
-
Depositary Duty
Distributors differ from advisors in the sense that advisors are bound by depositary duty. That implies they are committed to giving investors with honest advice, while distributors are bound by no such promise.
-
Examination and Certification
The examination exam for both mutual fund distributor and investment advisor are different. For MFD get a valid certification by the National Institute of Securities Market(NISM). By clearing their certification examination NISM Series V-A: Mutual Fund Distributors Certification Examination. For Investment Advisor a person needs to clear both the levels 2 levels:
- NISM-Series-X-A: Investment Adviser -Level 1
- NISM-Series-X-B: Investment Adviser -Level 2
The mutual fund advisor must have a certification in financial planning.
-
Advisers can advise but not distribute
An MFD has a plus point that they can advise for the best MF schemes. They assist an investor to understand the benefits of mutual funds, types of MF and risk factor. They also guide the investor about the MF investment and meet the investors demands. After that, they ask the investor to invest money in mutual funds. They keep distributing the mutual fund’s plan. The Investment advisors give advice on which MF to invest but cannot work as a distributor. Their duty is just to advise. After that its investors choice but distributor make sure that investor does invest in mutual funds.
-
Duties differentiation
Apart from this, the central focus of a mutual fund distributor is the distribution of the funds. Whereas the job of a MF, the advisor involves various other duties.
- Helping the investor change his/her portfolio
- Record-keeping
- Evaluating risk-taking capacity funds
- Choosing the right investment option
Direct plan vs Regular plan
A Mutual fund distributor will give Investor regular plan and ask them to invest in the same. But the Investment Advisors advice an investor to invest in direct plans. In past the MF had to be purchased under the guidance of distributors, there wasn’t any different option. But in January 2013, SEBI mandated the AMCs to begin direct plans of the mutual funds. This enables the advisors to not only advise investors but also assist them to invest in direct MF plans. Direct plans have a more economical expense ratio than the regular plans. So while distributors may fascinate you towards the regular plans for their commissions, advisors will not.
-
Take into outline their level of gathering relevant information differs
Recognizing the necessity to find general information about your financial profile, is the base of good financial planning. It is consequently necessary to guarantee that the person you’re trusting with for finances, is interested to ask important questions. Like about your goals, income, expenses, long and short-term goals, assets, liabilities, tax status etc. They must also offer need-based plans to reach your financial goals, rather of product-based advice. While MFD is likely to discuss your demands with products they are commissioned to market. A financial advisor is expected to offer unbiased advice to fit your necessities.
-
Discussing the factor of risk and returns
This factor is usually discussed by the advisor in a great manner than the Investment advisor. He/she will discuss the risk factors for MF I.e high, low, moderate etc. Then he will look out for MF scheme performance in past years. After that will suggest you invest in the plan. The investment advisor will ask the distributor to convenience the investor to invest in plan particular MF plan they are looking for just to meet their financial need. An advisor would be more interested in evaluating your risk appetite. Also, setting the proper expectation with concerns to returns on investment.
Conclusion
It’s quite difficult to say that a mutual fund distributor is necessary or adviser. Both are an important source for the right investment in mutual funds. From the MF regulation view- all persons including companies, who get AMFI certification number (ARN), are mutual fund distributors, from the highest to the smallest. In the way of distributing the MF schemes of different AMCs, they also need advice in many ways – scheme selection, asset allocation, tax planning etc, all in the scope of MF schemes. So its all investor choice that he directly wants to contact a distributor or want advice for mutual funds.
‘Invest today – Enjoy tomorrow’!
