News
Black Violin show at Ordway postponed Sunday due to travel delays
Sunday night’s performance by Black Violin at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts has been postponed after company members experienced travel complications and were unable to make it to St. Paul in time for the concert, the theater announced Sunday afternoon.
Guests will be notified when a new performance date is finalized.
News
1 dead, 5 injured in 4 separate shootings in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police on Sunday were investigating multiple shootings overnight that left one man dead and five people injured in four separate incidents.
Police say two people are in custody.
The first shooting was reported at 9:30 p.m. Saturday when a man suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds. About 30 minutes later, police responded to reports of gunfire and found a 27-year-old man who was seriously injured from gunshot wounds. He died Sunday at a hospital.
The third incident involved a fight outside a business shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. Police found a man with non-life threatening injures, but his care was made more difficult by a large and unruly crowd. A suspect was arrested in that shooting.
The fourth shooting was reported about 2:20 a.m., when officers discovered a woman with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Another woman suspected in the shooting was arrested, police said.
While investigating that scene, police say two men with non-life-threatening injuries arrived at a hospital in private vehicles. Police did not specify how they were related to the shooting.
Officials have not said if any of the shootings were related.
News
News
Illinois state trooper wounds man suspected in Collinsville slayings
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A man suspected in the slayings of two women in southwestern Illinois has been shot and wounded by a state police trooper following a vehicle chase.
The Belleville News-Democrat reports that the women’s bodies were found Saturday morning outside a home in Collinsville, about 83 miles south of Springfield.
State police say local officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle about 1 p.m. Saturday near Hillsboro. The vehicle became disabled about 1:50 p.m. and stopped near Pana.
State police said the driver was shot after pointing a weapon at a trooper. He was being treated Saturday at an area hospital. The trooper was not hurt.
Details about the slayings in Collinsville were not released.
