Finance
Boat Insurance Explained the Way You Like It
There’s nothing as invigorating – or relaxing – as navigating the waters on a boat. Don’t let your family, friends and guests’ down-time be spoiled by any worries of an accident with any form of watercraft. Safety matters. Related insurance costs pennies a day, making it one of the best bargains around.
Of course, just as auto, homeowners, renters, commercial and other forms of coverage need a scrutinizing eye, boat insurance requires the same vigilance. It’s important for you seek guidance before buying a protective policy. Sitting down with an experienced independent agent that has your best interest in mind will help you navigate the deep and wide world of indemnity in regard to watercraft protection.
The following are some of the plans to look out for when shopping for boat insurance.
Navigational Area Coverage –
The range of water expanse coverage varies so make sure your policy covers the amount you need. For the avid boater, there are companies that provide coverage until seventy-five miles from the United States coastline to the coastal or inland water of Canada as well as the Pacific Oceans coast in Mexico. Some states offer coverage for more water space.
Agreed Value Coverage –
Just as cars, vans and other vehicles, water vessels go down in value as they age. Be aware that this may mean your boat will give you the insured value, minus your deductible, should it be stolen or rendered a total loss as a result of an accident.
Liability Coverage –
Much the same as auto insurance, boat insurance provides personal liability. This means that it pays for losses and damages for other boat riders and boat owners should you be at fault in an accident. This coverage provides payment for repairs or property replacement. It also pays for medical costs and lost wages as well as other payments due to a boat collision that you are liable for.
Medical Payment Coverage –
This coverage pays for medical care incurred because of a boat accident. Covering the policyholder, the passengers and any involved water skiers and tubers, it is broad protection irrespective of who is the liable party.
Physical Damage Coverage –
This coverage takes care of boat, motor, permanent equipment and tailor repair or replacement costs.
Uninsured/Under-insured Watercraft Bodily Injury Coverage
Unlike auto insurance, boat insurance is not mandated by the government. If you should be in an accident with another boat that has no coverage or is under-insured, this form of insurance will pay for medical bills, lost wages and other covered costs connected to the collision.
Fuel Spill Liability/Wreckage Removal –
In the scenario that your boat sinks or is extensively damaged, an oil or fuel leak is likely. Legally, you are responsible to clean any of this out of the water. With this coverage, all payments and cleanup will be handled by the insurance company.
Personal Effects Coverage –
While this insurance does not cover jewelry, watches or furs, it does provide protection for clothes, cell phones, sports equipment and fishing gear.
Unattached Equipment Coverage –
This will pay for any equipment that is not attached, yet is used on your boat. Covered items include: lifesaving apparatus, water skis, oars, fire extinguishing equipment, tarps and the like.
Emergency Assistance Coverage –
This will pay for towing, labor on repairs and delivery of gasoline and oil. It will also provide coverage for a loaned battery in the event the boat is not functioning as it sits on the waters.
Finance
Find Cheap Car Insurance Online Guide: Things to Consider When Comparing Policies and Rates
There are many sites dedicated to helping users find cheap car insurance, but not all of them are worthwhile. You need to make sure the site has a good reputation and has the latest encryption technology since you will probably be expected to enter personal information, such as your zip code, current auto insurance details, marital status, driving records, etc. The exact information you are expected to give varies from one site to the next. Some car insurance quote comparison sites might ask for things like credit history. To get more than basic quotes, you’ll have to provide more specific information.
Think about the level of coverage you need. Some people opt for the absolutely cheapest coverage they can get in order to drive legally in their state. However, if the vehicle is still in pretty good condition and isn’t an old clunker, you’ll probably need some type of collision / comprehensive coverage. Select a higher deductible in order to lower the premium. Some extras, like towing and rental coverage, are good to have, but might not be worth the costs.
7 major companies offer coverage for approximately 2/3 of the country (65%). However, this doesn’t mean that YOU have to. There might be some regional / small insurance that offer better deals. The benefit of going through a smaller, regional insurance company is that you can likely get superior, personalized customer service.
Find Cheap Car Insurance To Get Discounts
When you are trying to find cheap car insurance, try to get discounts with it. You can even ask for discounts to find out if you qualify for anything. For instance, if you are retired and don’t drive as much as you did when you got your current or previous policy, you might be eligible for a low-mileage discount. There are also discounts for students who maintain good grades.
When comparing quotes, make sure you have a good understanding of your own driving habits, budget, and financial risk tolerance. Will it be worthwhile to scrape up a bit of extra money every month if that will prevent you from paying a fortune in the event of a collision? What about medical bills should you be injured in an accident? What if someone else is injured and you find yourself facing a lawsuit?
In other words, you need to compare policies and not just quotes. Don’t just automatically go with whichever policy has the lowest rate. Customer service is crucial as well. One good site where you can find cheap car insurance and get quality customer support is esurance. Discounts are easy to find at this site as well. You can learn about everything from “5 Fast Discounts” and “Online Shopper Deals”.
Finance
Insurance Agents Name Choices – Insurance Specialist, Financial Planner, or Life Advisor?
Are you one of the plain insurance agents? Agents often prefer to upgrade their title as an insurance specialist or financial advisor on their business card. Names like life advisor reflect positive experience and knowledge. Which of these different terms distinguishes you from being just one of the insurance agents? Here are 101 top choices to pick from.
There is a lot more to a name then may realize. Calling yourself an agent or sales agent makes you sound run of the mill. It also projects the sound of a salesman trying to sell you something. Few people enjoy feeling a person is selling them anything, it stinks of pressure. This is why in this list of different terms you will see how high words like specialist, expert, and professional rank. The prospect gets a completely new perspective, just by the title you give yourself! Prospects closely take notice when an agent jointly works with them in reaching a decision on what is the best plan of action. Prospective clients want to feel like they are part of the decision process.
Important internet search tip: to get an accurate count use quote marks around your term, “insurance specialist” will only give you that term in that exact order. Without the quotes you would also get all instances of people searching terms such as specialist insurance, specialist in writing insurance claims, specialist in automobile insurance sales, etc.
To give this article value, in front of each of the insurance agents distinctions is the number of current Google listings. This way you can easily see how often internet views “insurance agent ” look-up terms like specialist, planner, representative, and. advisor. Please remember the Google count figures often change daily.
1. 10,600,000 = financial advisor
2. 6,690,000 = insurance agent
3. 4,280,000 = financial planner
4. 2,120,000 = investment advisor
5. 1,780,000 = insurance agents brokers
6. 1,600,000 = investment adviser
7. 999,000 = insurance guide
8. 735,000 = insurance specialist
9. 638,000 = financial expert
10. 604,000 = financial professional
11. 590,000 = financial specialist
12. 513,000 = life pro
13. 433,000 = insurance professional
14. 431,000 = health insurance agent
15. 322,000 = insurance expert
16. 271,500 = insurance salesman
17. 269,000 = life professional
18. 268,000 = life insurance agent
19. 253,000 = insurance consultant
20. 252,000 = insurance advisor
21. 244,000 = insurance sales representative
22. 219,000 = insurance manager
23. 218,000 = estate advisor
24. 217,000 = insurance executive
25. 189,000 = estate planner
26. 186,000 = independent insurance sale
27. 179,000 = insurance sales agent
28. 155,000 = insurance seller
29. 130,000 = insurance producer
30. 126,000 = investment representative
29. 120,000 = insurance authority
30. 119,000 = insurance representative
31. 112,000 = life agent
32. 107,000 = life insurance specialist
32. 104,000 = life specialist
33. 102,000 = insurance adviser
34. 89,900 = insurance sales manager
35. 86,200 = licensed insurance agent
36. 85,200 = insurance manager
37. 71,000 = health agent
38. 66,600 = insurance pro
39. 65,100 = insurance sales rep
40. 60,000 = insurance designer
41. 59,400 = insurance sales person
42. 55,600 = life consultant
43. 54,500 = group agent
44. 52,200 = ins agent
45. 50,100 = estate adviser
46. 50,000 = insurance pros
47. 46,800 = insurance counselor
48. 43,800 = financial pro
49. 43,400 = insurance salesperson
50. 40,200 = insurance sales specialist
51. 37,700 = life producer
52. 37,000 = insurance sales executive
53. 35,400 = independent insurance brokers
54. 34,700 = long term care professional
55. 34,500 = financial planning advisor
56. 33,900 = medical insurance specialist
57. 31,300 = health insurance professional
58. 29,300 = life insurance expert
59. 29,000 = insurance rep
60. 28,900 = financial planning advisor
61. 27,500 = health insurance specialist
62. 26,000 = health insurance advisor
63. 25,500 = independent insurance professional
64. 24,700 = employee benefits specialist
65. 24,000 = life advisor
66. 22,900 = life insurance advisor
67. 21,800 = life insurance sales specialist
68. 19,900 = life insurance professional
69. 19,300 = insurance producer
70. 19,200 = licensed financial planner
71. 16,200 = health insurance producer
72. 14,900 = insurance sales consultant
73. 14,000 = term life insurance broker
74. 12,800 = long term care specialist
75. 12,700 = annuity specialist
76. 12,500 = estate planning specialist
77. 12,200 = insurance marketer
78. 11,950 = life insurance representative
79. 11,900 = insurance planner
80. 10,600 = insurance sales professional
81. 10,400 = life insurance advisor
82. 10,200 = insurance writer
83. 9,650 = insurance recruiter
84. 9,480 = financial planning advisor
85. 9,030 = estate planning advisor
86. 8,570 = annuity broker
87. 7,520 = insurance general manager
88. 7,070 = insurance trainee
89. 6,800 = long term care insurance specialist
90. 6,670 = term life insurance agent
91. 6,440 = long term care insurance agent
92. 5,870 = licensed life agent
93. 5,300 = financial insurance agent
94. 5,270 = annuity agent
95. 5,080 = ins professional
96. 5,030 = medical insurance professional
97. 5,010 = disability insurance agent
98. 4,990 = employee benefits professional
99. 4,430 = mortgage insurance agent
100. 4,200 = disability insurance specialist
101. 3,900 = long term care agent
For your own sake, never tell prospective clients that you are one of 1,500,000 insurance agents licensed to sell life, health, annuities, and financial policies. The term insurance specialist or insurance professional immediately makes your prospect more confident of your abilities. However, please do not use the overused and abused terms of financial planner or estate planner unless you actually are qualified to be one.
If case, you are interested, here are more titles with over 1,000 Google entry occurrences that did not make the top 101 list. They include group health professional, ins specialist, insurance marketing representative, health insurance adviser, ins representative, term life insurance specialist, mortgage life insurance agent, insurance marketing specialist, disability insurance broker, life ins agent, term life agent, senior market specialist, life investment adviser, MDRT insurance agent, and insurance saleswoman.
Should you want to get more attention on major search engines like Google, Yahoo, and Ask, here are some tips. On the front of your website entry page, use the title and first line to put a more descriptive term about the services you provide. Rather than announcing “insurance agent for many products”, try this, “medical insurance professional and disability insurance specialist.” Both these titles only have about 5,000 competing entries, which could include 3,500 to 4,000 weak ones each. Now it depends on following the advice given, and internet search engine skills you possess. An internet searcher might now find you in the top 100 listings for each of the terms! On an “insurance agent” search, with well over 6,000,000 listings, it might take a 24/7 week to find you listed toward the end of the heap.
Finance
The Four Main Types of Bail Bonds
There are four main types of bail bonds used in the industry; however, it can differ slightly, depending on the particular jurisdiction, city, and state that the bonding is taking place. The four most common heard-of bail bonds used to obtain a person’s release from jail are surety bonds, cash bonds, federal bonds, and immigration bonds. Each type of bond has a different method of releasing a person from jail. Continue reading to learn more about cash, surety, federal, and immigrations bonds; as well as, how to obtain one in your particular city or state.
Cash Bonds
A cash bond is used in a situation when a defendant, friend, or family member requests to simply pay cash for their bail. Once the defendant completes the required probationary terms of their arrest, and shows up to all their court hearings, the money is returned in whole. This is not a recommended option because bail is usually thousands of dollars. This type of cash can be saved for more important or immediate needs; rather than using it to obtain a release from jail. This type of bond has been a popular choice for elite persons, celebrities, professional athletes, and other exclusive groups.
Surety Bonds
Surety bonds are another popular choice when it comes to obtaining a release from jail following an arrest. Surety bonds work like this: once a person is arrested and taken into custody, another person or themselves can contact a professional indemnitor, such as a bail bondsman, to assist in the bail process. These types of bail bonds usually include some form of collateral for the required bail amount. This is because the person being released on bail will most likely have ongoing court stipulations, such as drug testing and counseling, that must be completed or the indemnitor takes on the responsibility of the entire bail amount. So the personal signing for the bail bond will most likely have to pay a non-refundable fee (a percentage of the full bail amount) as the collateral. This form of bail bond is most popular among the general population.
Federal Bonds
These bonds are not as common as the ones mentioned above. This is because they are only used in the case of a federal crime. Crimes such as these include embezzlement, tax evasion, kidnapping, bank robbery, aircraft hi-jacking, counterfeiting, and more. These bonds, for good reason, are more expensive than the other common forms of bail bonds. Using a reputable and experienced bail bondsman for federal bonds is very beneficial and can make a big difference in a person’s bonding process.
Immigration Bonds
Immigration bonds sound self-explanatory. They are a little more complicated than the average person would think. They are extremely complicated because they are for crimes that involve foreign nationals and non-us citizens. They are expensive, just like federal bonds, because they require a bail bondsman to take on a great deal of risk. For examples, a person that is a citizen of Canada can commit a crime in the United States, then flee back to Canada once out on bail; leaving the bail bond agency responsible for the full bond (which can range from thousands to millions of dollars) because the defendant is not here to serve for their crimes.
Bail bonds can be quite confusing, most understandable; which is why it is highly recommended to consult a professional and licensed bail bond agent in your area to give you accurate information on bail bonds and how they are used in the legal industry.
