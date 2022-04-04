Car Insurance Companies for You

Share Pin 0 Shares

There are a lot of choices out there when it comes to car insurance. Whether you are looking for a new policy or you are looking to completely switch companies, it is important to know all about the companies that you will be looking at. This article will take a look at some of the companies that provide you with coverage. By understanding the company you will be able to find a policy that best suits your needs.

As they say in their slogan, Nationwide is on your side. Founded over 80 years ago, Nationwide grew from a small company to one of the largest insurance and financial services.

S Farm insurance was founded in 1922 by G.J. Mecherle. He thought that it was unfair that the local farmers had to pay the same rates as people that were living in Chicago. Today, S Farm serves over 80 million policies in the United States and Canada. Since S Farm was formed as a mutual company, it is not publicly traded and there are no stockholders that must be considered in decisions.

Allstate insurance was founded in 1931 along with Sears, Roebuck and Co. Allstate is currently the second largest insurer behind S Farm. They currently sponsor many sporting events, including the Allstate Sugar Bowl and is part of the United States Olympic Committee.

Progressive began their company by wanting to be innovators in their company. They were the first insurance company to allow their customers to pay for their premiums in installments instead in one annual payment. They were also the first to offer drive in claim services to their customers. Joseph Lewis and Jack Green were two lawyers starting out in 1937 that thought that Progressive would be a great investment.

In 1936 Geico was formed by Leo Godwin and his life in order to provide auto insurance directly to federal government employees and their families. His idea branched off of USAA which he had worked for at the time. Geico generally deals with consumers through the internet and over the phone. They believe that it frees up money for them by not having insurance agents in the field.

Those these are not all of the insurance companies that are available to consumers these are some companies that will get you started. If any of these companies sound like they would be the type of company that you want to represent you, you can research their car insurance quotes and find the best rates for you.