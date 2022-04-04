Car Insurance For Your Kia

Share Pin 0 Shares

With over 640 auto dealers scattered all over the US, it’s not surprising that Kia Motors America has been slowly but steadily gaining car market share in the country. In the US, it focuses on providing a wide range of cars and SUVs or minivans.

For instance, if you’re in the market for a new car on a lower budget, you can try the Kia Rio, which is being retailed as of this writing at just above $12,000. (Got a higher budget? Then go for the Amanti, which starts at $26,580!). If you have a big family and want an SUV, how about the Kia Sportage, which starts to retail for just over $20,000? (Got a higher budget? Then go for the Borrego, which starts at $26,995!).

As you can see, there’s a Kia for every budget. However, always keep in mind that – just like with any car purchase – you need to arrange for insurance too. Following are a few pointers to consider to keeping your Kia car insurance down.

Ways to Save On Automobile Insurance for Your Kia

Nobody wants to pay more than they have to when it comes to insurance. If it’s your first time to get one, then be sure you shop and compare. Even if you’re already with a specific insurance provider, it won’t hurt to shop and compare again now. It’s not really impossible to save hundreds of dollars by simply moving over to a better provider.

In general, there are five ways you can keep auto insurance spending low: keep your driver records clean and updated, drive low-profile vehicles equipped with specific money-saving car safety features, adjust coverage for assuming more of the risk, shop around for low-cost providers, and check out discounts for which you may be qualified.

For the last tip, here’s a quick rundown of discounts you may get.

• Combined coverage. Save big bucks by insuring your car with the same provider who’s insuring your home. Find out if they offer combined coverage. Aside from lowering car insurance payments, this will make homeowners’ policies less expensive too. Inquire about renewal discounts given to people that remain with the same insurer for extended periods.

• Auto safety features. Antilock brakes, airbags and automatic seatbelts are examples of car safety features. Some states even encourage car drivers to purchase vehicles with such features by requiring auto insurers to provide discounts. If your Kia car has any safety traits then be sure to point this out to the provider.

• Low-risk jobs. Adjusters gather information on the types of people who are likely to figure in a car accident. Someone with a low-risk occupation is charged less for car insurance so be sure to look into this.

• Assume more risk. Drop collision insurance on older vehicles to realize dramatic reductions. Asking for higher deductibles is another way of redesigning a policy and saving money at the same time. Deductibles are the amounts car owners pay before insurance firms start paying for the rest. In short, car owners pay for the little bumps and dings while the insurance firms shoulder the heavy, more serious hits.

Enjoy your Kia vehicle without having to pay more than necessary for auto insurance. Savings are not hard to come by; one only needs to shop around and ask about them.