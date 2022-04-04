Finance
Chicago Car Insurance Rates
According to an estimate, United States has approximately 16 million car accidents a year, the total costs running as high as 90 billion dollars. Aside from this, a car is either stolen or broken into every 19 seconds. The only means to protect yourselves is to invest in a solid affordable auto insurance policy that not only offers you great coverage, but great rates also. Before you begin shopping for Chicago car insurance rates, check what Illinois requires in terms of minimum coverage, etc and then start comparing rates.
In Chicago, existing policies offer a range of deductibles. The deductible reflects the amount you must spend before your insurance carrier provides benefits. Always elect to carry a higher deductible. For example, a more popular $500 deductible is preferable to a $250 deductible.
It is not advisable to purchase more collision coverage than your car is worth. The older your car is, the less is collision coverage you will need. If your car is valued at $1,000 or less, you probably won’t even need collision coverage at all. It is better to consult your insurance company to find out what they recommend.
For protecting your assets, liability coverage is a must. Generally, the asset value has a direct bearing on the amount of liability coverage you choose.
Chicago car insurances offer discounts various programs including students with good driving records, automobiles with anti-theft devices, insuring more than one car with the same carrier, driver’s training course attendance, individuals with no accidents or moving violations in the last three years, a strong credit history, as well as certain occupations/ professions and safety features like anti-lock brakes and airbags.
Finance
Choosing Cigna Dental Insurance Plans in Today’s World
Cigna dental insurance plans are still offering some great savings on dental care even in today’s world of uncertainty. There are some plans that will be helpful for those who are finding themselves in the situation where they have to pay all of the dental costs themselves. Since more employers are not able to give their workers benefits like visions and dental care, you may soon find yourself in this same predicament.
There are a lot of dental insurance plans offered by Cigna, so choosing the right one can be tricky. Some of the plans I have seen include PPO, EPO, traditional indemnity, Flex Advantage, Plus Savings, and the Dental Care DHMO. It is this last plan we will look at first so help you determine if it’s right for you and your family.
The DHMO plan offered by Cigna does not have any deductible to worry about and does not have a yearly maximum either. But the best part about it is that there are no claim forms to have to fill out and you will not have to wait for your coverage to kick in. Waiting for insurance companies to pay up can be the most frustrating part of getting good dental health care, so this is a big benefit here.
Each family member also has the advantage of choosing his or her own dentist to visit and if Cigna arranges a second opinion there will be no charge added on at all.
The Cigna Plus Savings program may also be ideal for your circumstances, as it allows you to choose from over 76,000 dentist offices across the country. On average you will be able to save 35% on all of the most common dental procedures like x-rays, fillings, crowns, check-ups, and other treatments. With the Plus Savings program, Cigna also lets you forget about any claim forms, deductibles, age limitations, waiting periods, or even current dental conditions that would stop you from getting coverage.
Finance
Cheap Car Insurance Quotes
The yearly cost of running and maintaining a vehicle is very high and one of the main cost elements involved is insurance.
In the UK it has been illegal to drive without insurance since 1930 when a law was passed that required every person to have third party insurance or higher. The problem is, getting insurance can be a costly affair.
Many drivers will try any means possible to get cheap car insurance. There are many different companies in the insurance market offering a variety of different means to get a quote. There are many reasons why prospective customers choose different methods for finding a car insurance quote. If we look at the different ways, we may be able to see the reasons why.
Telephone
Many people choose this method to get a quote because they can do this from the comfort of their own home, the only issue with calling for a quote is the time it takes for the call to be answered, which if you have ever contacted a call center, can be a long time.
Websites
This is the method insurers prefer customers to use as it is the cheapest way for them to give a quote, because of this some companies offer discount incentives to customers who book online. The reason why a lot of people use this way to find a quote is because they can fill in the forms at their leisure and without the pressure talking to a sales representative can bring.
Brokers
Brokers are “middlemen” who buy blocks of policies from insurers and sell them onto prospective customers or get paid by the insurers for each customer that buys a policy through them. The customer benefits from using a broker because the broker searches for the cheapest quote by using a large range of insurers, also when dealing with a broker this can be done on a face-to-face basis. The drawback comes with having to travel to the broker’s office.
Overall each method has positive and negative sides, but when it comes to getting a car insurance quote or buying cheap car insurance the Internet seems to be the most cost effective method.
Finance
Key Highlights for Insurance Bill in India: Increased Consumer Safety & Scope of Investment
The Insurance Bill passed in March 2015 in both the houses is expected to have a deep impact on the Indian Insurance industry. Much anticipated and awaited, this amendment offered a bunch of benefits to both the Insurance Company and the policy holder. Increased power to regulatory bodies, more protection to policy holders and increased level of foreign investment in the sector are some of the key features of the Insurance Bill.
Listed here are some major highlights of the bill and how they can affect you:
Increased Foreign Investment: The new amendment allows up to 49% foreign investment in Indian Insurance companies from now onward. This increased capital flow is expected to revitalise the industry all together. The national players now will be able to invest in new products and expand their portfolio manifold.
What does this mean to you: how is this going to effect you as a policy holder? Well, at a glance it may seem of no significance at all, but increased foreign participation means, increased competition, wider product range and more professionalism. The increased competition in the market will also reduce malpractices such as miss-selling and misleading the policy holders. So, in long run this move can actually change the entire scenario of Indian Insurance market.
An Empowered IRDAI: This act goes a long way in strengthening the fist of IRDAI. This governing body will now onward be involved in the grass root level, such as appointing insurance agents and monitor their eligibility, capability and professionalism.
Also this governing body is now empowered to regulate the key areas of Insurance Companies such as expenses, investments, commissions payable to agents, code of conduct etc.
What does this mean to you: This enhanced power to IRDAI is sure to curtail many malpractices that are rampant today in Insurance market in India. So, as a policy holder your money will now be safer than before.
Consumer safety: Indian Insurance market was never as safe as it is now from consumers point of view. If you are worried about being misled by the insurance agent, then this act will give you peace of mind. In an effort to curtail the malpractices, the new amendment levies penalty ranging from INR 1 Crore to INR 25 Crore on any Insurance Company that indulges in mis-selling and misrepresentation.
What does this mean to you: In view of this high penalty, companies are likely to enforce stringent norms for their agent, which will in turn give you more protection as a consumer.
The Bill will also make the payment process easier for the nominees of any policy holder.
Another very significant amendment that the Bill brought is the shortening of repudiation time period for any policy. Repudiation time is the particular time period within which a policy can be declared null and void in light of wrong information furnished by the policy holder. The new bill has shortened this time to 3 years, to keep the consumer interest intact.
Health Insurance: Health insurance in India never quite received the status of a separate business vertical. But this Insurance Bill identified and addressed the problem. The amendment defines “Health Insurance Business” in full details and includes personal accidental coverage and accidental coverage while traveling in it.
What does this mean to you: This move will definitely forge a path for many robust insurance products related to health.
Empowered Industry Council: The two Insurance industry councils The Life Insurance Council and General Insurance Council are now given the status of self-regulatory bodies under this Act. Now, these two industry councils are entitled to frame bye-laws for their meeting and elections. Also the bodies can levy fees and collect them from its members.
What does this mean to you: Empowerment of these bodies has now opened up the ways of communication between the stakeholders of the industry.
Opening up the Reinsurance business front in India: The new amendments in the law have opened up the reinsurance segment quite broadly. With 49% foreign investment cap, the foreign investors can now insure a portion of the Insurance Company.
What does this mean to you: A re-insurer takes away a major risk factor from your insurance company. Re-insurance companies are generally more knowledgeable about international insurance practices. Thus opening up the re-insurance possibilities will bring in knowledge and expertise from the international players as well as make the insurance companies much more stable.
With all this key points, the Insurance Bill, 2015 was robust and actually could stand up to most of the expectations.
