Finance
Cyber Hackers Can Mess With Google – Are You Afraid For Your Business?
If you have been reading the news lately and picking up on all the commotion around hack attacks on some of the big guns like Google, Yahoo and Adobe you may be experiencing a twinge of anxiety over the security for your own business. You may have believed your network was invincible so this news could leave you feeling shaky. You have good reason to feel this way – according to an article in the Sydney Morning Herald the number of hackers tampering with private financial information belonging to Australian business is on the rise. Obviously using the internet and intranet for business has become a viable solution to accomplishing company objectives, but on the downside the criminal faction sees just as much opportunity.
Australia is a Frequent Target for Cyber Crime
Symantec, a data security firm reported that Australian and New Zealand businesses suffer 75% more security breaches than the global average with 89% of the companies polled in the last 12 months admitting at least one intrusion. Hackers are not necessarily going after the major companies where they can make off with large sums of money. Like any other thief, they go where the risk is low and they can get in and out of a system quickly and without detection. The fact is you don’t have to be at any particular level of business profitability to be targeted. Smaller companies tend to use less comprehensive IT security making them more susceptible. In general, hackers are interested in easy money.
Google and Other Large Corporations are Not Exempt
The threat does not always revolve around banking information or sensitive intellectual property. As Google discovered in December 2009, issues such as human rights are at stake in cyber attacks. The advertising and search giant was appalled that a highly organized effort dubbed “Aurora” was being made to hack into the Gmail accounts of Chinese human right activists. They managed to infiltrate only two accounts and were not able to see the account holders’ actual correspondence. The action put Google in the position where it felt it necessary to warn the Chinese human rights community of the attack and to prepare to withdraw business ties with China. Officials at Google did not directly accuse the Chinese government of being the perpetrators but they decided to review doing business with the country based its attempts to limit free speech on the internet. Google stated concern for the safety of the Chinese citizens and the potential for them to be interrogated and imprisoned.
There were at least 20 other large internet, media, finance and technology companies included in the attack: Yahoo, Adobe, Symantec, Dow Chemical and Northrop Grumman to name a few. It was accomplished through a technique called “spear phishing.” This resembles an attack against 100 IT companies in July 2009 where company employees were targeted with infected email attachments.
Small and Midsize Businesses have Minimal Defense
Most businesses are totally defenseless against these sophisticated attacks. They use instant messages and emails that seem innocent at first because the senders appear to be friends and trusted colleagues. The messages are fine-tuned to evade the anti-virus programs designed for these applications. Evidently the best practices for IT security that have successfully held attackers at bay for many years are no longer sufficient. There is an innovative caliber of attacks circulating around the globe using custom malware written specifically for individual companies. The hackers don’t seem to mind if it takes longer to get around the antivirus software in use by the large corporations. They continue painstakingly to tweak their malware until it is effective. Smaller companies that don’t have the budget for a large scale security have not stood a chance. The hackers have the ability to commandeer only one employee’s laptop and make it a gateway for total administrative access to the company’s entire network.
The security firm, iSec Partners that investigated the attack on Google and ensuing corporations recommend we make fundamental changes to the way we protect our networks. They say we have simply not been prepared for the level of sophistication demonstrated by the new cyber criminals.
Hacker Stories in the Australian News
Internet news sites report the direct effects of cyber hacking on Australia. Today Online posted a news article about a hacker called “Ghostbuster” that has been targeting Melbourne businesses as a response to violence against Indians. The person behind the attacks has been sending threatening emails stating Australian servers will be hacked until racism against Indian nationals is ended. The action came in the wake of the murder of a 21-year-old Punjabi student in January 2010. Several Melbourne businesses were victimized when their entire networks were thrown into chaos.
In the technology section of The Age is a report describing the effects on government websites by hackers associated with the group “Anonymous”, known for its attacks on Scientology. This is the same group that temporarily blasted pornography across Prime Minister Kevin Rudd’s website. On the morning of February 10, 2010 a number of government sites were down. The attack was in opposition to the government’s plans for internet censorship. Communications Minister Stephen Conroy was not happy with the fact that Australian citizens could not obtain needed services online and felt it was irresponsible on the part of the hackers.
In the Sydney Morning Herald one journalist mentions the statistics that there are now more mobile devices in the country than Australians. It is not unusual for an individual to own two or three. The rising use of wireless broadband provides accessibility and convenience for subscribers but it also expands the territory for cyber criminals. Currently there are more barriers to cyber hacking wireless devices than terrestrial networks, such as the cost of making a phone call. However with the advances in mobile device technology to the point where it can replace the need for owning a laptop computer the potential for being targeted by hackers exists. The actual devices may be secure but the Wi-Fi network, often free and faster for users in public places is a temptation for cyber criminals. You may believe you have connected to a site operated by an airport, hotel or coffee shop, but there is no way of knowing for sure who controls the IP address that now has access to everything in your computer or mobile device. It is not that difficult for hackers to present a fake website you feel you can trust that they can use to steal from your network at any time in the future.
Millions of dollars are stolen everyday from individuals and businesses that use the internet. We are warned frequently about viruses, worms and phishing scam but somehow we get caught anyway. The situation is getting worse as hackers become better adept at breaking down the unique systems designed to keep them out. If you are still experiencing discomfort about the vulnerability of your network it will pay off to attend to your gut feeling.
Finance
Banking Interview Question With an Answer – What Would You Do If I Gave You $100,000?
“If I gave you $100,000 right now, what would you do with it?” Ah the classic “does this kid have a brain?” question. It’s got to be one of the easiest investment banking interview questions you’ll ever get and quite fun once you’ve nutted out your 5-part answer.
But in order to crush it you must avoid the one answer-killing mistake that about 2/3rd of students make; they think the banker is asking them what they would do with the $100,000 if they personally had it.
And although the question seems like it is aimed at you and your personal situation, it is not. It’s also not aimed at the banker interviewing you.
How are you meant to handle this question then? Like a budding consultant you need to first answer this question with a question
“Who is the investor and what are their goals, risk profile etc.?”
Yeah that’s right. Put on your $60k-a-year financial planner hat and enquire about the type of return the mythical investor wants, cash flow requirements over time, their personal tax situation, preferred asset classes, favorite industries etc.
PS Unlike management consulting case interviews, don’t expect a banker to offer you that much extra information – 2 or 3 points and they’re usually done. This is after all but one small question in investment banking interviews.
Based on this new information you can explain what you would do. Suggesting an investment strategy that even remotely takes into account this new information will earn you an A here.
If you want to bring your answer to an A+ level…
- Put together a diverse portfolio of stocks, bonds, real estate, cash and other alternative asset classes. Students who fail to combine asset classes and instead offer up just one in a “Oh, risk averse, then I’d invest the money in bonds” fashion, are idiots. That is a blunt investment strategy with zero ounces of finance finesse – different asset classes deliver different risk / return / cash flow / tax consequences etc, so mix & match with that in mind.
- Mention how much of each in $ amounts, not % – this is a small point, but it can make a big difference to bankers.
- And explain the allocations using the investor’s personal information – particularly their risk profile, income requirements over time, lifestyle goals and personal tax situation.
But when all is said and done, don’t get so sophisticated that you confuse yourself! Wondering aloud “Oh, but hang on, maybe…” like your Drew freaking Barrymore will undo all your hard work in an instant.
PS If the bankers turn around and says the mythical investor is in fact you – and thus what would ‘you’ do with $100,000 – use the same answering strategy as above, but tailor it to your youthful circumstances. Hint: a 40+ year time horizon = heavy in stocks!
Finance
What’s the Return on Investment (ROI) on a Physical Therapy EMR Anyway?
If you’re a PT, OT or SLP who runs your own private practice and considering a physical therapy EMR, you can actually see how much ROI an EMR can generate for your private practice. They’re easy to find online searching under physical therapy ROI calculator.
What Makes One EMR Different From Another?
There are many physical therapy EMR options available in the market. Picking the solution that’s right for your practice doesn’t have to be a daunting task. During your search, it’s important to always stay focused on the needs of your practice, not the software. Using an online ROI calculator and simply inputting numbers like your average monthly visits, average net revenue per visit, annual revenue, number of unpaid claims, billing cost per claim, percent of appointment reminders reaching your customers successfully and the number of no-shows and cancellations into the calculator can really help you see the potential benefits of going from paper to electronic can really be. In fact, electronic medical records are quickly becoming the way of the near future. In most cases, switching to a physical therapy EMR produces positive results.
Improve Revenue
Physical therapy software improves revenue and collections by allowing providers to instantly submit claims and receive status updates in real-time via bi-directional clearing house integration. There are physical therapy EMR systems out there that automatically capture every billable treatment directly from the PT documentation, so therapists always have the support for a denied claim should one occur. Through this automated process, organizations have increased their charges by as much as 10-20 percent. Therapy practice solution can also alert you when a patient approaches their authorized treatment limit and display a patient’s referral status before each visit. All these functions of an EMR can significantly help improve revenue in your practice.
Reduce No-Shows and Cancellations
With private practice facilities currently averaging 12-18 percent no-shows and cancellations per year, appointment system reminders are emerging as a way to reduce or eliminate them all together. Your current automated reminder system could be costing as much as $.25/reminder. Manual calls take up staff time and are costly as well. There are some physical therapy scheduling software programs out there that can automatically send text, phone or email reminders to patients and are including at no additional cost. Make sure you go with a software solution that offers automated reminders at no cost – there really is such a thing.
Keep Your Referring Physicians Happy
Physical therapy EMR systems can also help you keep your referring physicians satisfied. Many EMR solutions out there are designed to strengthen relationships with referring physicians and ultimately help grow your practice. The nice thing some practice management solutions feature are instant one-page summary plan of care reports that provide referring physicians with information on their patient’s treatment, which are commonly sent by fax or a secure online portal – all before the patient even leaves the office.
Finance
Commercial Real Estate Financing With Many Ways to Make the Grade
Commercial real estate financing is currently being used for many different types of profitable business ventures: office buildings, retail outlets, apartment complexes, storage facilities, and the list continues to grow. At the present time, business loan rates are still reasonable enough to capitalize on the hospitality hotel/motel industry as well; business loans are also being used by investors to purchase storage unit facilities across the country, meaning that opportunities abound for those who are interested in making some serious money.
As the state of the economy moves well past its recovery stage, commercial real estate financing is helping new business owners get established, while the seasoned veterans are taking advantage of refinancing via expansion.
Becoming familiar with a business loan calculator can help newer company owners get a quicker handle on their finances. Office building and/or storage facility owners opting for adjustable rates will likely see their numbers fluctuate a bit more than those who’ve signed on for fixed business loan rates. Either way, having access to an online business loan calculator is a great way to keep things in check.
Quite a few commercial real estate financing recipients have invested in office buildings and/or storage facilities for a few good reasons: constant cash flow, low maintenance, and the ability to build equity for future endeavors. These types of contracts fall under the category of small business loans, yet the term small may be somewhat misleading. The idea of starting out small is a noble concept; however, semantics has little or nothing to do with actual profit margins that can allow for expansion. In such cases, construction loans are designed for growth and bigger business on the whole.
Commercial real estate financing at the onset is generally orchestrated for all types of small businesses, meaning that company owners can either maintain operations at a slower pace with steady growth or shoot for the moon when the time is right. No matter the case, small business loans can also be used in other areas, such as corner store strip malls, hotel/motel operations, or apartment building ownership.
The hospitality business can be extremely lucrative, especially when each respective facility provides prospective patrons with amenities galore. When investing in the hotel/motel forum, funding from commercial real estate financing can allow owners to create state-of-the-art facilities, which also falls in line with a number of construction loans used for renovations. The initial investment-to-turnaround timetable may depend upon the location and the climate, which is when doing some detailed research may come in handy. Densely populated areas with temperate climates are ideal for travelers both near and far, and yes, it’s true; location really does matter.
Strip malls, on the other hand, require less involvement, yet making sure that each space is occupied should be a primary concern. With this type of commercial real estate financing, the same small business loans principle applies when investing in apartment complexes. Offering incentives and low move-in specials can increase occupancy and retain tenants as well.
The above-mentioned investment opportunities are merely a drop in the bucket when compared to the thousands of business loans that have already been approved and are now operational. With business loan rates remaining relatively reasonable, staying in the black and beyond is more than just a possibility. Going a step further may also be in the cards for investors who have higher expectations. Commercial real estate financing is now available for those who qualify and who can supply the proper financial documents.
Cyber Hackers Can Mess With Google – Are You Afraid For Your Business?
Banking Interview Question With an Answer – What Would You Do If I Gave You $100,000?
What’s the Return on Investment (ROI) on a Physical Therapy EMR Anyway?
Commercial Real Estate Financing With Many Ways to Make the Grade
Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies
Individual Retirement Account and Its Different Types
Butler fueling Heat’s latest power play in Spoelstra’s rotation remix, given Sunday off vs. Raptors
How to Invest and Why You Need a Plan
The Key to Personal Finance
6 people injured in 4 separate shootings in Minneapolis
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
-
News2 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3