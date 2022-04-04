News
Daywatch: Can Chicago reverse a 2-year gun violence spike? | Park District wants to seal lawsuit from public | Would a Bears stadium get taxpayer help in Arlington Heights?
Good morning, Chicago.
In the first three months of 2022, both fatal and nonfatal shootings were down in Chicago. And while those are welcome statistics in the wake of a two-year surge in gun violence, the Tribune’s Annie Sweeney reports, experts cautioned it’s too early to say whether the city is finally coming off a period of high crime.
Asiaha Butler, a longtime organizer in Englewood, has seen crime fluctuate over the years: “It shouldn’t be a story that crime is down. That should hopefully be the norm.”
And in the latest from Ukraine, Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians.
Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.
Chicago Park District wants to seal from public lawsuit against Mayor Lori Lightfoot over obscene comments
The Chicago Park District has filed a motion attempting to seal a lawsuit involving allegations that Mayor Lori Lightfoot berated a lawyer and used obscene language in a Zoom call over a Christopher Columbus statue — an unusual move that would keep the public in the dark about the case.
The Park District argues that the case should sealed to protect its interests as it defends a separate lawsuit brought by an Italian Americans group over Lightfoot’s removal of a Columbus statue in Little Italy. It is rare for a whole case to be sealed from public view, experts said.
Crime and budget are top of mind for Illinois lawmakers as session wraps up Friday
With their condensed election-year session scheduled to wrap up Friday, Illinois lawmakers are eager to leave Springfield for the campaign trail, but they’ll first have to tackle issues expected to play a significant role in the upcoming election: combating crime and crafting a state spending plan with a rare projected surplus.
Elections often create unanticipated dynamics, and amid both national and local concerns over an inflationary economy, violent crime and corruption, and an unending pandemic, Democrats have been forced to play defense after years of enjoying supermajorities in the General Assembly and extending their power into the once-Republican rich suburbs.
Longtime Fenwick High School teacher on leave following complaint from former student
A longtime teacher and former coach at Fenwick High School in Oak Park was placed on administrative leave in the wake of a complaint from a former student alleging inappropriate behavior.
In a letter sent to Fenwick parents, the Rev. Richard Peddicord, the Catholic high school’s president, said “a Fenwick alumna posted a video detailing her experience as a student at Fenwick and our handling of a serious matter involving a faculty member.”
The Tribune is not naming the teacher because he has not been charged with a crime. The teacher issued a statement through an attorney denying the allegations.
A Chicago Bears stadium in Arlington Heights could get public help, village’s mayor says, but resources are limited
After initially downplaying taxpayer subsidies for a proposed Chicago Bears stadium, the mayor of Arlington Heights is leaving the door open to limited public help for the project.
Such help might come in the form of a tax increment financing district or another local tax district that would use the site’s property taxes to pay for roads, sewers and other infrastructure. Any proposal would be subject to a public hearing. With the Bears hoping to do a deal by early 2023, Mayor Tom Hayes said a public hearing would likely be before the end of this year.
- The Arlington Heights Bears? Here’s what to know about the team’s possible move from Chicago’s Soldier Field.
- With thoroughbreds no longer running at Arlington ― which Bears may call home ― struggling racing industry pins hopes on Hawthorne
Column: Some of Chicagoland’s best veggie tacos are made at Taco Mucho in Oak Park
Step up to the register at Taco Mucho in Oak Park, and you’ll see a number of familiar taco fillings like carnitas and carne asada.
Order both, because they are excellent. But trust Tribune critic Nick Kindelsperger: No order is complete without a roasted poblano con queso taco ($5), one of Chicago’s very best vegetarian tacos.
()
News
News
Last day to vote in-person absentee in municipal election
ST. LOUIS – Tuesday is municipal election day in Missouri, but there will also be some action at the polls Monday.
St. Louis City and St. Louis County are allowing voters who meet certain requirements to cast an absentee ballot Monday. That is the last day for in-person absentee voting.
In St. Louis City, the only place to vote absentee in person is at the St. Louis City Board of Elections headquarters on Tucker. There are five places to vote absentee in-person Monday in St. Louis County. Absentee voting hours Monday are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
There are several propositions on the ballot in St. Louis City and St. Louis County. Multiple municipalities are also electing mayors. Light voter turnout is expected.
Gary Stoff, the city’s Republican director of elections, told the Post-Dispatch that St. Louis City is expecting a 20 percent turnout. St. Louis County is expecting general turnout to be about the same. Election officials in St. Charles and Jefferson counties are predicting up to about a 15 percent turnout.
Tuesday’s polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.
News
Coby White is stuck in a shooting slump — and the Chicago Bulls guard says the only way out is to keep shooting
No matter how many times his shots miss their target, Coby White says his plan is simple: Keep shooting.
White’s 0-for-9 performance in Saturday’s loss to the Miami Heat hung heavy on the Chicago Bulls guard, whose shot has been off since mid-March. He went 2-for-24 from 3-point range in the last five games and scored in double digits only twice in the last eight games, shooting 29% from the field and 20% from 3-point range during that stretch.
But even in a cold streak, White says the only way out is to keep shooting until the ball begins to fall again.
“Only I can dig myself out of this,” he said. “I haven’t been shooting the ball well, but for me it’s just continuing to shoot. It doesn’t matter if I go 0-for-10, if I go 0-for-11. The bad thing would be if I stopped taking open shots. My teammates tell me to keep shooting.”
White is a streaky shooter — even within a game. In a February game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he didn’t make a single 3-pointer in the first half, then went 6-for-7 in the second half.
Despite this proclivity, White found some consistency in February. He shot above 54% from 3-point range for four straight games and dipped below 30% only once all month.
That hot shooting coincided with the Bulls’ longest winning streak of the season. But now as they tumble down the Eastern Conference standings, White can’t find his spark behind the arc.
Saturday’s game was a frustrating example of doing everything right — except for the finish. White found wide-open looks by tucking himself behind screens and scanning for outlet passes at the top of the arc, but every shot clanked off the rim.
“Honestly, tonight was probably some of the more clean looks I got all year,” White said. “I love those shots for me. I know my team loves those shots for me. So I’m going to keep shooting.”
It has been a season of disruptions for White, who coach Billy Donovan believes has been affected the most by the Bulls’ injury turmoil. White started out coming off the bench, then became the starting point guard, then continued to move back and forth from the starting lineup to the bench almost on a weekly basis.
He’s back with the bench unit at shooting guard after Alex Caruso replaced Ayo Dosunmu as the starting point guard. And that could change again as Zach LaVine (knee) and Caruso (back) continue to nurse nagging injuries that could require rotational rests in the final week of the regular season.
Amid these constant changes, White said it has been a challenge to find his shooting rhythm.
“Obviously my role changed,” he said. “For me, it’s just to adapt. I’ve been doing it all year. I’ve been in the lineup, starting, coming off the bench, playing 15 to 20 minutes, playing 30 minutes. So I’m used to it.”
A slip in shooting for White often precedes desperation on both ends of the floor — a common problem for the entire Bulls roster. In Saturday’s loss, White struggled to keep up defensively every time he switched onto Jimmy Butler, who led the Heat with 22 points.
To outlast bad shooting nights, Donovan said the Bulls need to keep frustration from seeping into their defense.
“That’s an area of growth that we’ve got to make,” Donovan said. “We had some pop to us early in the game because the ball was going in the basket, but as some of those shots started to dry up, you’ve got to be able to dig in. … If (Coby’s) not making shots, there’s other things he can do.”
()
