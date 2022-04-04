News
Destanni Henderson, smallest player on court, steals show as South Carolina tops UConn for title
While dominant inside player Aliyah Boston was getting most of the headlines for South Caorlina entering the championship game of the Women’s Final Four, the smallest player on the court stole the show.
The Gamecocks’ 5-foot-7 guard Destanni Henderson scored 26 points to lead the school to its second national title in a 64-49 win over Connecticut on Monday night before 18,304 at the Target Center.
It marked the first time that the Huskies, who have won a record 11 NCAA titles, have lost in a championship game.
The ultra-quick Henderson scored 10 points in the fourth period as the Gamecocks pulled away from a 46-39 lead to start the period.
The game pitted the past two Player of the Year winners in the 6-5 Boston, who won the award this season and had 23 points and 18 rebounds in South Carolina’s 73-59 win over Louisville in the semifinals, and Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers, a former Hopkins High School star who won the award last season but missed 19 games this season due to a knee injury.
Boston had 11 points and a game-high 16 rebounds. Bueckers, who didn’t score in the first period, finished with 14 points on 6-of-13 shooting.
The top-ranked Gamecocks (35-2), with head coach Dawn Staley at the helm, won their previous national title in 2017. They were ranked No. 1 entering last year’s Final Four but were upset 66-65 by Stanford in a semifinal and had vowed to make up for that in the Twin Cities.
The Gamecocks became just the eighth school to win multiple titles since the NCAA began conducting women’s basketball tournaments in 1981-82. The Huskies and the Tennessee Volunteers, who has eight titles, have combined to win nearly half of them.
The bigger Gamecocks crushed the fifth-ranked Huskies (30-6) on the boards, 49-24. At one point in the first half, the margin was 17-3.
The Gamecocks dominated the first period, taking a 22-8 lead. And it soon would get more lopsided. They led early in second period by as much as 30-12.
But back came the Huskies. They closed the period with a 15-5 spurt to cut the deficit to 35-27 at halftime.
It helped Connecticut’s cause that Bueckers scored nine points in the second period after being shut out in the first period. Bueckers, guarded closely by Henderson, didn’t take a shot until 3:20 remained in the first period. And she didn’t score her first points until 8:35 was left in the first half.
In the first half, Boston managed just five points on 2-of-6 shooting. The Gamecocks looked other places for their scoring, with Henderson scoring 11 points in the half while shooting 3-of-3 from three-point range, and guard Zia Cooke having eight points of her 11 points. Cooke made her first three shots of the game but finished the first half 4-of-9.
In the third period, the Gameocks moved out to 43-27 lead, but back again came the Huskies. They went on a 10-0 run and cut the deficit to three-pointers by Caroline Ducharme with 2:03 left in the period and by Evina Westbrook with 1:33 left in the period.
But Henderson stepped up again. She was 1-of-2 from the foul line and then drove in for a layup to give the Gamecocks a 46-37 lead at the end of the period.
Then she really took over. While she was scoring her 10 point, most of South Carolina’s many fans on hand stood for much of the fourth period.
Jace Frederick: No dream ending Sunday for Paige Bueckers, but there’s plenty of future success to come
The dream ending for Paige Bueckers would’ve included a victory Sunday night in the national championship game at Target Center – just 10 minutes from where she grew up.
But Bueckers is a little too closely connected to Minnesota sports for a dream ending to come to fruition, so perhaps she was destined to taste defeat. Connecticut fell 64-49 to South Carolina in the title bout, with the Gamecocks earning their second NCAA championship.
And they did indeed earn it. South Carolina looked like the nation’s top team all season, and that was especially true this weekend in Minneapolis. The Gamecocks were too big, too physical and too athletic. They imposed their will on both ends of the floor, as great teams should.
It didn’t help UConn’s cause that the Huskies were undermanned with injuries and illness – starting freshman guard Azzi Fudd scored just three points in 16 minutes Sunday as she battled a reported stomach bug. Still, in general, the Huskies were simply overmatched. South Carolina out-rebounded UConn 49-24.
But the Huskies did have Bueckers, who’s the best player on the floor every time she steps onto it. That counted for something Sunday, as she played a large role in whatever offense the Huskies could muster – which wasn’t much against South Carolina’s suffocating defense.
Bueckers, who suffered a knee injury late in Friday’s win over Stanford, and looked to be less than 100 percent Sunday, led the Huskies with 14 points, six rebounds and two assists while playing every minute but one.
Perhaps she should’ve been more aggressive in hunting her own shot – about the only criticism you find in the sophomore’s game. Much of that credit goes to South Carolina’s guards, who all were superb in hounding Bueckers, and all of UConn’s guards and wings, on nearly every possession.
Certainly, Bueckers will find ways in which she needs to be better in similar situations should they arise in the future, as they undoubtedly will.
Remember, Bueckers has been in this position before. She dropped three straight state title games while at Hopkins – finishing second in her eighth-grade, freshman and sophomore seasons. In the latter, she scored 37 points on 14-for-23 shooting for the Royals, yet it wasn’t enough as Hopkins fell to Eastview at, ironically, Target Center.
Then there was last year’s national semifinals, where UConn fell to Arizona. Sunday’s feeling isn’t foreign to her.
“I just want to win every single time I step on the floor, every single game. Any time you come up short, you try to learn as much from it and use it as lessons and just try to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Bueckers said Saturday. “But definitely losing on the biggest stages stinks the most, so just trying to watch film and do everything you can to make sure you don’t have that feeling again is how I use it.”
She’ll learn from Sunday’s loss in a similar fashion. She certainly wasn’t why the Huskies lost to South Carolina – the clearly superior team. Still, losses fall on everyone. The good news for the point guard is failure leads to growth
For example, after those three state title game losses, Bueckers returned to Williams Arena as a junior and helped Hopkins outscore Stillwater 47-16 in the second half of the state title game to win a championship – on a day in which she was severely ill, nonetheless.
Similar results are likely on the horizon for Bueckers. She’s not someone who’s wise to bet against. She exits Minneapolis this weekend with everyone feeling what they felt when the point guard graduated from Hopkins — the best is surely yet to come.
No, there was no dream ending for the point guard on Sunday. But perhaps this one needed to be crushed, so others in the future can be realized.
“I think any time you lose, even in wins, you can learn a lot from it and watching film, breaking it down and making sure you’re focusing on little details,” Bueckers said Saturday. “I think you can get better from it.”
Winderman’s view: Tryout night for Morris, Oladipo, Yurtseven, plus Heat-Raptors thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Sunday night’s 114-109 victory over the Toronto Raptors:
— With the Heat resting players likely for the final time this season, this one had the feeling of last-chance saloon for Victor Oladipo, Markieff Morris and Omer Yurtseven.
— Likely little will change from the nine-man rotation that Erik Spoelstra has shown a preference for.
— But with the Heat holding out Jimmy Butler (toe), P.J. Tucker (knee), Dewayne Dedmon (ankle) and Gabe Vincent (toe), the opportunities were there.
— And taken advantage of.
— So Morris started at power forward, his first start as a member of the Heat.
— Yurtseven played as the first big man off the bench.
— And Oladipo played as the first guard off the bench.
— All while Spoelstra had to take it in from afar, having entered NBA health-and-safely protocols.
— Morris showed he can still fill a box score.
— Oladipo displayed a deft 3-point stroke, which was somewhat unexpected, considering where he had been trending in that regard, and can still explode for a dunk.
— And even Yurtseven had a six-point burst in the fourth quarter.
— Of the three, Oladipo arguably had the most significant impact.
— (At one stage, for both teams, considering he had five first-half turnovers.)
— And Morris certainly could be re-opened in case of emergency.
— But then consider that Butler, Tucker and Dedmon likely will be back Tuesday against the Hornets, and this likely remained the exception.
— All of rotation additions, including Caleb Martin, seemingly stepped forward enough to merit minutes.
— Perhaps as Spoelstra rethinks the Duncan Robinson role?
— Because on this night, Oladipo, Morris, Martin and Yurtseven all were better.
— Rounding out the starting lineup with Morris and Martin were Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Max Strus.
— Lowry took the court to a standing ovation in his return.
— The Raptors had their own late scratch, with OG Anunoby unavailable due to a quad bruise.
— Tyler Herro played as sixth man off the Heat’s limited bench.
— Herro’s third shot moved him past Steve Smith for 21st of the Heat all-time list.
— With Yurtseven then entering alongside Robinson.
— And then it was Oladipo, another player previously shuffled out of the mix.
— Oladipo’s seventh point was the 8,000th of his career.
— Adebayo’s sixth defensive rebound was 2,100th of his career.
— Lowry held court with the media prior to the game, flashing the 2019 championship ring he won with the Raptors.
— Among the questions he answered was one about his transition to the Heat.
— “It’s been fairly easy,” he said, “because I’m always gonna be myself no matter what jersey I got on, no matter what city it is. I’m still gonna go out there and try to win the game, play my best, play hard, do what I need to do to help my team win and win at the highest level. It’s been a smooth transition, because I’m always gonna be who I am. It’s different, yes, but at the same time it’s about basketball at the end of the day.”
— As far as adopting Heat culture, Lowry said it was more of the Heat accepting Kyle culture.
— “It’s me, so, it’s Kyle,” he said. “But they do have a culture. It’s a great culture.”
— He added of the comparisons to what he had in Toronto, “I’m always going to do me and be who I am. And you know, it’s great. They’re both great franchises, great cultures. and places, great organizations and coaches and places to be.
— Lowry was acquired at the cost of Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa, with only Achiuwa remaining with the Raptors.
— “I think him expanding his game to the three-point line, him being able to put the ball down on the floor has been good for him,” Lowry said of Achiuwa. “That’s one of the things where Nick [Nurse] and the coaching staff has done is give him the confidence to do that, to step outside of his comfort zone and be different. It’s just a young kid getting in a new situation and being able to kind of blossom a bit more. It’s good for him to be in that position to come here and change and be a different type of player and be more successful.”
— Lowry said the Florida transition has been embraced by his sons.
— “They wear shorts and T-shirts everyday,” he said. “My kids are great. My kids are awesome. You know, they originally was like, ‘No, no!’ “
()
