Failing to Update Retirement Plans – How to Avoid IRS Plan Disqualification & Penalties by Using VCP
In our fast paced world, many retirement plans are drafted and then often neglected. In extreme cases, plans are put aside without ever being updated. Some plan sponsors have failed to restate their plans for years or even decades. For many individuals, retirement plan accounts represent the largest portion of their wealth. As the following discussion will illustrate, the failure to protect this most valuable and important asset by keeping the retirement plan in full compliance with applicable retirement plan laws could result in some very nasty, costly and unforeseen financial repercussions.
The retirement plan laws have always required that plans be updated for tax law changes. Before 2003, the IRS allowed plans to be periodically restated for tax law changes that occurred over many years. This resulted in large, periodic major plan restatements. However, since 2003 the IRS has required amendments to retirement plans for each new tax law resulting in more frequent “interim amendments.” [For those of you interested in a more detailed discussion of these required interim amendments since 2003, please go to my questions answered at my Linked-In profile.] For many plans, the deadlines for many of these plan restatements or interim amendments have now expired. Current rules provide that plans that have not been redrafted to comply with required prior restatements or interim amendments cease to be qualified as of their applicable deadlines.
In the worst case scenario, the IRS may demand that the plan be retroactively disqualified. If the IRS is successful in disqualifying the plan, the plan sponsor’s tax deductions for contributions taken in the year of disqualification and in later years would be disallowed. The taxes owed by the plan sponsor due to the disallowance of previously claimed retirement plan deductions plus applicable interest and penalties could be enormous. In addition, participants of the plan would have to treat as taxable income the value of their plan account as of the date of such disqualification. The taxes, interest and penalties to the participants from the date of plan disqualification could be equally exorbitant. This would be a truly disastrous and harsh result for both the employer plan sponsor and participants in the disqualified plan.
However, in most cases, the current policy of the IRS is to impose monetary penalties instead of the more severe penalty of plan disqualification. Even so, when the IRS raises these failures as the result of an audit the penalties can be quite severe. Penalties can range from $2,500 to $80,000 depending on the failures involved and the size of the plan. It is worth noting that in recent years, the IRS has increased its auditing of retirement plans.
Here is Good News: How to Solve This Looming Problem
The IRS has a voluntary remedial program called the VCP (voluntary compliance program) to correct these plan document deficiencies. The IRS position is that retirement plans may be re-qualified only by having the plan sponsor voluntarily come forward before an IRS audit by submitting the newly drafted delinquent restatements and/or interim amendments to the IRS in accordance with some very detailed procedures and documentation pursuant to Revenue Procedure 2008-50. Once the IRS reviews and hopefully approves the application and the newly drafted required documentation, the plan is deemed to be in full compliance with applicable law and such plan is retroactively tax qualified.
Instead of paying a steep monetary penalty, the VCP submission results in the paying of a filing fee to the IRS. Sometimes, if the violation is quite limited the filing fee can be as low as $375. (Remember, you will still need to pay for documentation services associated with plan restatements and interim amendments. However, these costs would have been incurred in any event to keep your plan in full compliance with the law.) The important point here is that the use of the VCP program avoids the risk of plan disqualification or the imposition of a large monetary penalty.
How We Can Help:
Numerous VCP program applications under the applicable Revenue Procedure 2008-50 have been submitted by this office. This application along with the needed plan restatements and interim amendments must be carefully drafted to ensure efficient negotiations and a successful outcome with the IRS.
The Bottom Line:
Plan sponsors should immediately and voluntarily move to correct plan deficiencies pursuant to the more taxpayer friendly and cheaper VCP program before the IRS audits your plan. Once the IRS commences an audit, the VCP submission strategy is no longer an option and your plan is exposed to disqualification and/or severe monetary penalties.
Looking forward, you must establish a program with your plan adviser to ensure that your plan is kept in compliance with the laws concerning plan restatements, interim amendments and the changing IRS submission requirements and deadlines. This will avoid having to deal with all of these problems again in the future. In fact, the Revenue Procedure requires a disclosure in the VCP application as to what new procedures the plan sponsors will use to avoid this problem in the future.
Do Not Wait:
How Mutual Fund Distributor Is Different From an Investment Advisor?
When it’s about differentiating both of them it’s quite difficult to do, as both assist in making investment decisions. That involves choosing MF schemes as well. Both are the enrolled entities and managed by the different regulatory body. As the Mutual Fund Distributor is under and controlled by AMFI ( The Association of Mutual Funds in India). And the Investment Advisors are controlled by SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India).
Before moving on first understand a difference lets discuss that who are mutual fund distributor and investment advisor is?
Investment Advisor- A Investment Advisor is an individual or group who give financing and investment advice. Even manages securities analysis in return for a fee, whether by direct administration of client assets or by written publications. If he has sufficient assets to be enrolled with the SEC is recognised as a Registered Investment Advisor or RIA. Investment Advisors are also known as “Financial Advisors”. He/she do an evaluation of the investor’s assets, liabilities, income and expenses and advise investment plan.
Mutual Fund Distributor – They be person or entity facilitating in buying and selling of MF units to the investors. They earn income in the form of commission for bringing leads(investors) for investing in MF schemes. He/she is expected to know the investor’s situation, risk profile and suggest suitable investment plan to meet the investor’s demands.
Getting a commission never means that a Mutual Fund distributor is allowed to trade the MF scheme to the investors just to get a commission. Well, the regulations are very severe in this respect.
Now let’s discuss 8 points which help in differentiating between a Mutual fund distributor from Investment Advisor.
-
Paying mode for advice
We all know that mutual fund distributor is enrolled with AMFI, they are usually the executors of your investments. The investor asks the mutual fund distributor to buy/sell MF plans for them. From doing so the AMC gives commission to the MFD. To avoid mis-selling of MF plans the SEBI has directed AMCs. To pay only trail commission by utilising the trail-only model. Also, not to give any upfront commissions or upfronting of any trail commissions straight or secondhand. Even the contests or sponsorships would be recognised as an upfront payment. These investment advisors normally charge a fee rather than get commissions from AMC. So with this change in the industry investors.
-
Depositary Duty
Distributors differ from advisors in the sense that advisors are bound by depositary duty. That implies they are committed to giving investors with honest advice, while distributors are bound by no such promise.
-
Examination and Certification
The examination exam for both mutual fund distributor and investment advisor are different. For MFD get a valid certification by the National Institute of Securities Market(NISM). By clearing their certification examination NISM Series V-A: Mutual Fund Distributors Certification Examination. For Investment Advisor a person needs to clear both the levels 2 levels:
- NISM-Series-X-A: Investment Adviser -Level 1
- NISM-Series-X-B: Investment Adviser -Level 2
The mutual fund advisor must have a certification in financial planning.
-
Advisers can advise but not distribute
An MFD has a plus point that they can advise for the best MF schemes. They assist an investor to understand the benefits of mutual funds, types of MF and risk factor. They also guide the investor about the MF investment and meet the investors demands. After that, they ask the investor to invest money in mutual funds. They keep distributing the mutual fund’s plan. The Investment advisors give advice on which MF to invest but cannot work as a distributor. Their duty is just to advise. After that its investors choice but distributor make sure that investor does invest in mutual funds.
-
Duties differentiation
Apart from this, the central focus of a mutual fund distributor is the distribution of the funds. Whereas the job of a MF, the advisor involves various other duties.
- Helping the investor change his/her portfolio
- Record-keeping
- Evaluating risk-taking capacity funds
- Choosing the right investment option
Direct plan vs Regular plan
A Mutual fund distributor will give Investor regular plan and ask them to invest in the same. But the Investment Advisors advice an investor to invest in direct plans. In past the MF had to be purchased under the guidance of distributors, there wasn’t any different option. But in January 2013, SEBI mandated the AMCs to begin direct plans of the mutual funds. This enables the advisors to not only advise investors but also assist them to invest in direct MF plans. Direct plans have a more economical expense ratio than the regular plans. So while distributors may fascinate you towards the regular plans for their commissions, advisors will not.
-
Take into outline their level of gathering relevant information differs
Recognizing the necessity to find general information about your financial profile, is the base of good financial planning. It is consequently necessary to guarantee that the person you’re trusting with for finances, is interested to ask important questions. Like about your goals, income, expenses, long and short-term goals, assets, liabilities, tax status etc. They must also offer need-based plans to reach your financial goals, rather of product-based advice. While MFD is likely to discuss your demands with products they are commissioned to market. A financial advisor is expected to offer unbiased advice to fit your necessities.
-
Discussing the factor of risk and returns
This factor is usually discussed by the advisor in a great manner than the Investment advisor. He/she will discuss the risk factors for MF I.e high, low, moderate etc. Then he will look out for MF scheme performance in past years. After that will suggest you invest in the plan. The investment advisor will ask the distributor to convenience the investor to invest in plan particular MF plan they are looking for just to meet their financial need. An advisor would be more interested in evaluating your risk appetite. Also, setting the proper expectation with concerns to returns on investment.
Conclusion
It’s quite difficult to say that a mutual fund distributor is necessary or adviser. Both are an important source for the right investment in mutual funds. From the MF regulation view- all persons including companies, who get AMFI certification number (ARN), are mutual fund distributors, from the highest to the smallest. In the way of distributing the MF schemes of different AMCs, they also need advice in many ways – scheme selection, asset allocation, tax planning etc, all in the scope of MF schemes. So its all investor choice that he directly wants to contact a distributor or want advice for mutual funds.
‘Invest today – Enjoy tomorrow’!
A Finance Approval Can Be a Moving Target
Financing equipment in all markets is always a slightly moving target. Hard credit rules are constantly changing because underwriters and credit teams are pressured to make the right decision; their jobs depend on it. The squeeze on one end for lenders is to minimize bad debt by avoiding financing clients which end up in default. On the other end, lenders and investors need to make a profit and federal regulations require they approve a certain number of loans. The scenario is frustrating for both the customer and finance agent but we can confirm that investors are still lending and approvals are much higher than last year.
What are some common approval guidelines?
Complete financial disclosure is best for getting a quick decision. Knowing what your credit, assets, liabilities look like and how your company is performing will provide the underwriter a complete picture thus allowing them to offer the best terms possible. Hiding bad debt almost always comes out and simply delays or terminates the evaluation process so put all your cards on the table. Explain specific losses or why certain bills went unpaid.
Check your own credit score or Dun & Bradstreet report; if something negative pops up then work to correct or repair it before you fill out an application; there are many agencies which help correct or fix credit quickly. Rectify the issue and have proof that it has been cleared; this step will show the underwriter that your credit is being managed properly.
If you’re a smaller business, be prepared to PG (personally guarantee) your finance. It’s a blanket guarantee with your assets as a pledge that you will make your payments. If you don’t, then like any creditor, they will leverage or take your assets to repay the debt. Years ago, small businesses were not regularly asked to PG but now, they are. Lenders feel if you don’t “believe” in your business and prepared to stand behind it, then why should they. Side note; often high net worth individuals with poor cash flow feel they should get approved based on how much they are worth. This is often not the case, lenders are not in the business of filing lawsuits and chasing after assets for repayment which often results in a loss to them anyways. They want to lend to businesses which have a high probably of paying them back through their normal business operations.
Finally, write a brief summary of yourself, your business and why the finance request will benefit your company. Whether you are the vendor or the borrower, putting a human touch to the finance application goes a lot further than many people realize. Describe length of time in business, who the owners are with brief background, what products you sell and areas or markets you serve and describe the opportunities. It’s how you would describe the business in a two minute introduction to a stranger.
This market requires awareness and flexibility on both sides of the transaction; it’s not what lending was five years ago but in the long run it will be much better for all of us. Remember, you’re asking to borrow money from a stranger who has to be comfortable with your ability and willingness to pay them back.
Personal Loans Help Those With Bad Credit Onto the Road to Financial Recovery
There was a time when having bad credit score effectively meant that loans were impossible. However, these days there is always the chance of turning financial strife around, and regaining a good credit rating. It is widely accepted that personal loans help those with bad credit, and provide the stepping stones to a good credit score.
It is never really possible to have guaranteed personal loans with poor credit, but there are some things that can be done to greatly improve the chances of an application being successful. While there is a list of conditions that must be satisfied, the fact is that there are ways around some of the more problematic issues.
The first thing to do is to look at what some of those issues are, and by knowing what to look out for, it is more likely to see personal loans approved, with bad credit no longer the debilitating factor it seemed.
Reasons A Loan is Rejected
There are a few reasons why a loan application might be rejected by a lender. While it is certainly true that a personal loan helps those with poor credit on their way to financial recovery, the application needs to be carefully structured to appeal to the lenders.
Bad credit can put the applicant in a bad light, thereby reducing the chances of a guaranteed personal loan with poor credit. However, low ratings are not always caused by irresponsible money management.
Pointing out that circumstance was the cause of falling scores, such as a reduction in income, a job loss or even an unexpected financial emergency, can put the score in context for the lender. It is not unusual to see personal loans approved with bad credit as a result.
By stating the purpose of the loan, lenders are assured that the money is not to be wasted on unnecessary things. After all, personal loans help those with poor credit, by clearing credit card debt, or paying for sudden medical bills, but to finance a vacation in Las Vegas is irresponsible.
Finally, the size of the loan being applied for is telling, with lenders understanding that the applicant is beginning a structured approach to dealing with their poor credit.
Why Small Loans Work
The fact is that the closest thing to a guaranteed personal loan with bad credit is a small loan. The lender sees that the applicant has avoided the temptation to seek a big sum, and instead chosen a loan that is easily repaid. For example, a $2,000 loan can be repaid within a year at perhaps just $200 repayment per month. This is affordable and can be quickly repaid in full.
While $2,000 might not repay all of the existing debts, the chief benefit is that it allows a simple way to improve the credit rating. In this way, these small personal loans help those with poor credit, seeing them edge up the rating table.
Type of Short-Term Loans
There is a range of short-term and small personal loans to choose from. Collateral goes some way to creating a guaranteed personal loan with bad credit, since it provides security for the lender. But an unsecured loan, without collateral is more likely.
Other short-term loans approved with bad credit may be only a year or less, but a cash advance or pay day loan can be just a few weeks in duration. These are issued on the basis of an upcoming pay check, with the loan paid in full once the next one arrives.
Such personal loans help those with poor credit, but the terms and conditions are telling and the right one should be chosen carefully.
