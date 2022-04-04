Finance
Five Steps to Assessing Your Retirement Financial Readiness
“Do I have enough money to retire?” As the wave of boomers approach retirement, this is the question on the minds of many. But, how do you find an answer to this most important, but complex of questions? Will a refrigerator crate over an urban heating grate be your version of “condo living” in retirement or will you thrive? There is a lot written on this topic, but how do you put the pieces together to get an answer for you?
As I have attempted to come to grips with this issue in my own retirement planning, I have identified five steps. Follow these steps and you should have a sense of whether you have the financial resources to retire:
STEP #1: Determine your retirement income:
– Social Security: The Social Security Administration can provide an estimate of your retirement benefits. Get an estimate of your benefits at the ssa.gov/estimator/ website.
– Pension Benefits: Pensions are becoming less frequent these days. If your current employer offers a pension plan, contact your Human Resources Department for an estimate of benefits at your proposed retirement date.
– Retirement Savings: If you have retirement savings in a 401K, IRA or the like you will need to estimate the balance at your proposed retirement date. Savings forecasting tools are available on-line.
– Post-Retirement Income: If you are anticipating working in retirement or plan to start a home-based business, you should estimate the annual income you may derive from this.
STEP #2: Estimate your expenses in retirement:
– Expenses: The general belief is that expenses will decrease in retirement, although this is dependent on individual spending patterns. Start with your anticipated income just before you plan to retire. Estimate your current expenses. If you use personal finance software such as Quicken, this should be easy. Then for each major spending category such as food, housing, taxes, etc., estimate what they will be in retirement. Some categories of spending may go up, such as entertainment and healthcare. However, some will go down. For example, you will not be contributing to a 401K or IRA when you retire. You will not have Social Security or Medicare taxes coming out of your check if you don’t work. Your state and federal taxes should decrease. If you downsize your residence, your housing expenses such as utilities and property taxes should decline.
– Relocation: If you are planning to relocate to a different city when you retire, the cost-of-living in the new location may increase or decrease compared to your current residence. To get a handle on the cost-of-living in your new location compared to your current residence, go to one of the many on-line cost-of-living calculators.
STEP #3: Estimate the unknowns:
– Inflation: Inflation affects your cost-of-living. We don’t know with any certainty what it will be in the future. However, one good bet is to use the long-term average between 3.2%-4.0%.
– Investment Returns: Unless you plan to draw out your savings in retirement and stuff it in a mattress, you should earn a return on the balance. It is difficult to provide a specific percentage because it will vary with your mix of investments. However, you can research the internet for guidelines on the historic returns for each investment class you own and do an estimate of the returns you can expect.
– Lifespan: How long will you live in retirement? In other words, how long must your savings last? For an estimate of your expected lifespan, go to http://www.livingto100.com and complete the on-line questionnaire.
STEP #4: Bring all of the information you have gathered together to get an estimate of how well you are financially positioned for retirement. Typically, you will search out an on-line retirement financial calculator. Retirement financial calculators are very useful for assessing your financial readiness. However, the more accurate your assessment of your retirement income, expenses, and the unknowns, the more reliable the results. Don’t be overly optimistic. In this case, hedging your bets (being a little pessimistic) will probably work better for you. Also remember, as the assumptions change such as when you would like to retire, your savings balance, your social security benefits, etc. you should reassess.
STEP #5: Consider the uncertainties. Many on-line retirement financial calculators have relatively simple outputs. You put in your numbers and they come back with a specific number of years your savings will last. However, the reality is that given the uncertainties a specific number is likely to be inaccurate. The more sophisticated financial calculators use a statistical procedure known as “Monte Carlo” to estimate retirement financial readiness. Monte Carlo changes the question from “how long will my retirement savings last” to “what is the probability that it will last for various time periods. For example, what is the probability that your savings will last for 20 years, or 24 years, etc.? There are no certainties in the world. This is a much more realistic way of assessing your financial health.
Retirement financial planning can be complex and a little daunting. However, if you follow the five steps, you should be on better footing to answer the question of your retirement financial readiness.
Finance
Your Large Retirement Account – Too Much of a Good Thing?
As tax time approaches, we reach out to many clients recommending they make an annual contribution to a tax advantaged retirement account. Saving for retirement- or whatever that next phase of life may be- is generally the most important long-term goal for every investor. It takes discipline and commitment to accumulate the necessary savings for a comfortable and enjoyable retirement lifestyle.
Today, we are also tickled to be helping clients with a more surprising challenge- How do you manage taxes when you have done too good a job saving in tax-advantaged retirement accounts?
401Ks were launched in 1978 to supplement and eventually replace traditional pensions in the workplace. Many young workers heeded the best advice and worked to regularly contribute the maximum allowed, reducing current taxable income and saving for the future. The magic of compounding and a couple of very long bull markets have helped many people accumulate large, growing retirement accounts by their 50s. It is easy to think, “I have done everything right and I can watch this account still grow for many years.” However, that might not be the best approach.
The challenge is that traditional 401K plans and traditional IRAs require withdrawals starting at age 70 ½, and these withdrawals will be taxed as ordinary income – both the deposits you made as well as the growth of capital. This works out well if you find yourself in a low tax bracket in your retirement. Many successful savers today, however, are forced to make such large required withdrawals in their 70s that they find themselves paying high income taxes well into their later years.
In contrast, a Roth IRA only accepts after-tax contributions, but there never is a required withdrawal. Additionally, after age 59 1/2 all withdrawals that meet certain requirements are completely tax free- both your after-tax deposits as well as the growth.
What can you do to celebrate the great savings you have accumulated in that IRA or 401K, and still make some smart decisions to limit your tax liability in the future? Here are 4 steps to start now to help avoid high income taxes later in life:
- Make a Roth IRA contribution each year. If your annual income qualifies, you should be making a contribution to a Roth IRA. This year, the limit is $6,000 per person and $7,000 for those over age 50. If your earned income exceeds the limits, you may be able to make a “back door” contribution by making your deposit into a traditional IRA and then converting it to a Roth IRA.
- Switch to Roth 401k contributions instead of traditional contributions at work. Your Roth 401K is funded with after-tax contributions. That means they will no longer reduce your reported income on your W2 each year, but now these funds will grow tax deferred and when you leave your employer, you can roll them directly into a Roth IRA. Then you may choose to withdraw the funds entirely tax-free when necessary, or leave the funds untouched in the account, to grow for your heirs.
- Convert traditional IRAs in low income years. If you have stopped working or have a year with unusually low taxable income, it might be the perfect time to convert part or all of your traditional IRA to a Roth IRA. You will pay ordinary income taxes on any amount in the traditional IRA that you convert to a Roth IRA.
- Take distributions or make partial IRA conversions. Even if you are in a high tax bracket, if you have a particularly large IRA today and you are over 59 1/2, you might consider taking small distributions each year starting early. Check with your accountant as to how much you might be able to withdraw (or convert) without pushing you into a new tax bracket. Sometimes, you might even be able to make a small withdrawal/conversion with little to no additional tax in the year. These small amounts can add up over time and help reduce future taxes.
Who would have thought you could “win the retirement game” but lose it all to taxes? When 401ks were first launched, everyone imagined a structure that could encourage savings and offer an income source later in life when a person’s taxes would be lower. Today, few of us expect that U.S. tax rates will be lower years from now. If you have done a great job saving on your company retirement plan or a traditional IRA, you now may be realizing you could be forced to withdraw hundreds of thousands per year one day- at the same or higher tax rates than you may be paying today. Consider these steps you can start now to manage those future taxes.
Finance
Should You Invest or Buy Endowment Plans of LIC?
Insurance companies have to offer an array of plans and policies that are suitable for policyholders. Life Insurance Corporation, popularly referred to as LIC, is known for its LIC endowment plans, a form of life insurance and investment plan.
While other private insurance companies focus on other forms of insurance policies, but most of the policies offered by LIC are premium endowment plans. Here are a few things that need to be considered while investing or buying an LIC endowment plan.
What is an Endowment Policy?
The question that needs to be addressed is what is meant by LIC endowment plan. Simply put, an endowment policy is a combination of both investment and insurance, quite like ULIPs (Unit Linked Insurance Plans). However, endowment plans offer guaranteed returns, whereas ULIP offer return depending upon the market.
The policyholder’s life is insured for a pre-agreed time frame and is the coverage is referred to as sum assured. A premium is paid by the policy-holder out of which a part of it is used to cover expenses of the company while the rest of the amount is invested in the policyholder’s account.
There are two types of premium endowment plans: with or without profit. There are several options that policy-holders can select from like life pension, education of children, or a retirement plan.
What are the Key Features of the LIC Endowment Plan?
The USP of LIC’s new endowment plan is that it serves a dual purpose of ensuring the policyholder’s life and investment at the same time. This combination is helpful in case of the policyholder’s death as the family will be entitled to a lump sum amount when the policy matures.
One of the major concerns that family members of a deceased policy-holder have is a cash flow problem. However, this endowment and investment plan provides a loan facility to take care of this issue.
The endowment plans help salaried individuals save in a systematic manner and ensures financial security. Also, LIC endowment plan is an excellent option for those who do not like taking risks as this is a safe plan to opt for.
What are the Advantages Offered by Endowment Plans?
Some of the main advantages of investing in endowment plans include:
• Long- term insurance
• Risk-free and safe option
• Systematic savings
• Assured bonuses
• Premium flexibility
• Double tax benefit
Another advantage is that riders can be added to the policy like disability and accident benefit. Under this rider, an add-on benefit is added to the policy that will ensure the policy-holder in the event of accidental death due to the accident.
In case the policy-holder becomes disabled, as part of the rider, a payout plan will be executed based on agreed upon terms. Note that these riders are eligible for discounts based on a higher amount of premium of the policy purchased.
What are the Benefits offered Under LIC Endowment Plan?
The various benefits extended under the premium endowment and investment options offered by LIC include:
• Death benefit
• Maturity benefit
• Participation of profits
In the event of the death of the policy-holder, during the policy period provided all premiums are paid, then death benefit is payable. However, it must be noted that the benefit should not be less than 105% of the premiums paid.
The basic sum with revisionary bonuses and additional bonuses, if applicable, along with a lump sum amount will be paid to the policy-holder at the time of maturity. However, these payments will be made if all the premiums have been paid.
Bonuses can be declared for a policy when the results of policy claim are established either due to maturity or death of the policy-holder. However, this is subject to the clause that the policy must complete a minimum term as stated in the policy document signed and approved by both the insurer and the policy-holder.
Are Any Tax Benefits Available by Investing in Premium Endowment Policy?
Yes, policy-holders investing in endowment plans receive tax benefits. Policy-holders can claim benefit from section 80 C on the premium paid and under section 10 D in lieu of death benefit.
The dual incentive in the form of tax relief encourages people to invest in long-term plans that are beneficial to policyholders.
What Factors that Need to be Considered While Selecting LIC Endowment Plan?
While selecting an endowment plan, one should consider the policyholder’s current life stage, income, investments, long-term financial goals, number of dependents, and individual needs. Also, the premium rates offered by the insurer, a bonus payment track record, reputation, financial standing, claim and settlement ratio, and financial standing need to be taken into consideration.
Select a plan that is easy to understand, simple, and terms that one is comfortable with. Avoid selecting a complex policy and read the insurance document carefully before signing on the dotted line.
LIC endowment plan is a safe and dependable investment that one will never regret taking up. Investing in a policy like this can help one ensure financial security and an excellent option to fall back on at times of emergency.
Finance
Personal Finances and Debt Management
Income is hard-earned and precious in terms of future needs. Don’t think of it as ‘easy come, easy go’ as many are all too wiling to do. To ensure one can manage one’s needs and not go into debt it is advisable to put some aside each income day. That little next will grow in time and when emergencies arise it will be on hand. If, on the other hand, one has already stuck bad times and has debts as a result then there is a way of managing it.
For this exercise you need a special book. It can be an exercise book in which you rule some columns, or the more specialised ledger bought from the store. On one page you need to write all your debts, include such things as rent, expected cost of shopping, and such. It matters not the quantity or size at this stage. Make a total at the bottom.
On the opposite page write out all your income. You will quickly see how much short you are between the two columns. Now here comes the tricky bit.
Subtract the rent and expected shopping from the expenditure total. Now decide what are the most pressing bills you have to pay and the total of them? Ring each company and offer a smaller payment per week or fortnight over the next couple of months. Don’t over reach yourself and make sure this is doable.
Make a note of this commitment on the debit side and total that to the rent and shopping amounts and make sure you have covered them. Now take a little extra, whatever you can afford, even if it’s as low as $5 or $10 and slip that into an envelope and put it in a safe place. Don’t spend a cent unnecessarily. Forget the cups of coffee and luxury items because they don’t fit the budget.
Slowly work your way out the debt situation and don’t buy anything for which you can’t pay cash. Cut up the credit card and use only cash to purchase your goods. Rent can be paid through the b-pay system is possible, along with the bills from other companies. This will save you time and effort in running around.
This program works and all it takes is discipline and time to work out the budget and stick to it. In time the little bit you set aside each income day will give you security to deal with the unexpected humps as they arise. They might also be enough to provide an outing or a holiday once in a while. Under no circumstances relax about managing debt because you will never regret it.
