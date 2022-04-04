Finance
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)
A foreign direct investment (FDI) is an investment in the form of a controlling ownership in a business in one country by an entity based in another country. It is thus distinguished from foreign portfolio investment by a notion of direct control. In foreign portfolio investments an investor merely purchases equities of foreign-based companies.
Broadly, foreign direct investment includes “mergers and acquisitions, building new facilities, reinvesting profits earned from overseas operations and intra company loans”. In a narrow sense, foreign direct investment refers just to building new facility, a lasting management interest (10 percent or more of voting stock) in an enterprise operating in an economy other than that of the investor. FDI is the sum of equity capital, other long-term capital, and short-term capital as shown the balance of payments. FDI usually involves participation in management, joint-venture, transfer of technology and expertise. Stock of FDI is the net (i.e. outward FDI minus inward FDI) cumulative FDI for any given period. Direct investment excludes investment through purchase of shares.
Who can be a Foreign Investor?
A foreign direct investor may be classified in any sector of the economy and could be any one of the following:
- An individual;
- A group of related individuals;
- An incorporated or unincorporated entity;
- A public company or private company;
- A group of related enterprises;
- A government body;
- An estate (law), trust or other societal organization; or
- Any combination of the above.
How can a Foreign Investor invest his funds?
The foreign direct investor may acquire voting power of an enterprise in an economy through any of the following methods:
- By incorporating a wholly owned subsidiary or company anywhere.
- By acquiring shares in an associated enterprise.
- Through a merger or an acquisition of an unrelated enterprise.
- Participating in an equity joint venture with another investor or enterprise.
FDI incentives:
Foreign direct investment incentives may take the following forms:
- low corporate tax and individual income tax rates
- tax holidays
- other types of tax concessions
- preferential tariffs
- special economic zones
- EPZ – Export Processing Zones
- Bonded warehouses
- Maquiladoras
- investment financial subsidies
- free land or land subsidies
- relocation & expatriation
- infrastructure subsidies
- R&D support
- Energy
- derogation from regulations (usually for very large projects)
- by excluding the internal investment to get a profited downstream.
Corporate Structures:
Various Corporate structures are available for setting up a place of business. There are three (03) ways, whereby, a foreign company may have its presence in the country:
- Liaison Office;
- Branch Office; and
- Locally incorporated subsidiary
Security of Foreign Investment:
Legislative Protection: Several laws provide protection to foreign investors/investment.
Bilateral Investment Treaties (BITs): Bilateral Agreements on Promotion and Protection of Investment (46 countries) provide the following:
- The Contracting Parties shall encourage investments in their respective territories by investors of the other Contracting Parties.
- Non-discrimination between local investors and foreign investors.
- Equal/non-discriminatory treatment in case of compensation for losses owing to war, other armed conflicts or a state of national emergency.
- Free transfer of investments, and income deriving therefrom including profits, dividends, interest income, proceeds of sales or liquidation, repayments of loans, salaries, wages and other compensation, etc.
- A dispute settlement mechanism to settle any dispute between the countries with respect to the interpretation of the respective agreement and a dispute settlement procedure to settle any dispute between a host country and an investor of the other country.
Foreign Investment in Real Property Tax Act
In 1980, Congress enacted the Foreign Investment in Real Property Tax Act (FIRPTA), 26 U.S.C.S. 1445. The law provides that if a seller of real property is a “foreign person,” the buyer must withhold a tax equal to 10% of the gross purchase price, unless an exemption applies under the law.
A “foreign person” is a non-resident alien individual, a foreign corporation not treated as a domestic corporation, or a foreign partnership, trust or estate. A resident alien is not considered a foreign person under the law.
Exemptions to FIRPTA
There are a number of exemptions to FIRPTA. A transaction is exempt if:
- the seller of real property furnishes a non-foreign affidavit stating under penalty of perjury that the seller is not a foreign person
- the transaction involves the transfer of a property acquired for use as the buyer’s residence and the amount realized is not greater than $300,000
- the seller obtains a “qualifying statement” from the Internal Revenue Service stating that no withholding will be required
Obtaining Legal Counsel
In connection with any real estate sale involving a foreign investor the buyer and the seller should consider making a specific agreement with regard to FIRPTA compliance. The expertise of a real estate attorney may be helpful to avoid complications that may otherwise arise at the last minute and delay the closing. As always, when dealing with the Internal Revenue Service, it is important to proceed with an abundance of caution, as “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
Student Loan Consolidation
Student loans function as a vital financial assistance for students who require help with paying for educational expenses. However, once college is over, most students find themselves struggling with their debt. With several loans from multiple lenders, students often have to work overtime to pay off the debt from each lender every month. The only solution to this issue lies in student loan consolidation. Consolidation of the debt helps students pay towards one loan as opposed to several liabilities.
The Concept
Student loan consolidation refers to consolidating or putting together all the different student loans into one loan. This single loan will be from one lender and with a single repayment pattern. It is similar in concept to refinancing of home mortgage payments. Once the student loan is consolidated, all remaining balances across current student loans get paid off. The entire balance remaining is then rolled over into a consolidated loan. This means that at the end of it, the student needs to pay for only one loan instead of several loans each month. It is worth noting that parents as well as students can consolidate their existing loans.
Lower Interest Rate
There are several benefits offered by consolidation, which makes it a suitable option for students struggling with debt. One of the first benefits of such consolidation is that the interest rate is usually locked in at a significantly lower rate compared to before. This lower rate can help the student save literally hundreds of dollars in the process. The other benefit of consolidating all loans into one single package is that it reduces the hassle of having to pay towards several different loans.
Flexible Repayment
Such consolidated loans come along with flexible terms of repayment, which is a huge advantage to students with limited financial resources. There are no applicable fees or penalties should the student decide to prepay the due amount. This is in sharp contrast to conventional student loans, which have a penalty charge in case of prepayment. In addition, with such consolidated loans, there is no need for any credit checks and neither is there a requirement for co-signers. Hence, such loans come with fewer strings attached and lesser formalities involved.
Method of Interest Calculation
The rate of interest for the consolidation gets calculated through averaging interest rates applicable across existing individual student loans. This rate is then rounded off to the nearest 1/8th of 1%. The maximum applicable rate is 8.25%. It is easy to get the applicable interest rate by visiting any of the lender sites. These sites have online calculators to estimate the rate. Otherwise, it is also possible to ask for a no obligation quote to compare the rates across different rates.
It is best to obtain loan consolidation during the grace period of 6 months or once the loans are being repaid. Ideally, consolidating during the 5th month in the grace period is the best time. In this way, the student need not lose the grace period and receive a low competitive rate for his or her loan.
7 Power Habits to Guarantee Financial Independence
Are you always running short of your funds? Do you still have to borrow money sometimes to at least live comfortably? Do you get to pay your bills on time?
If you answered mostly yes, then you are in danger of being financially unstable. You cannot afford the things you want and sometimes, even the things you need. Don’t go sulking out there! You better move your body. If such is the case, better tell yourself that you cannot afford to be that way always. You have to be financially independent.
What is financial independence? Financial independence is the capability to determine and support yourself through your own endeavors. There are 7 ways or habits for you to follow to gain financial independence. With the right attitude and the proper goal in mind, you might just find yourself beaming with pride because of your achievement.
1. Keep a focused vision
Start with a vision. What is your vision for your life? Where are you definitely heading? You want financial independence. You want to be able to stand on your own and have a more stable and secured life, for yourself and for your family.
Keep that vision in mind. Hold on to it as you start to realize that vision. The choices and decisions you will make in the future will have to head to the direction of your goal. Return to that vision when things get doubtful or tough.
2. Invest your money wisely
Generate income. Your income will be the financial foundation of your vision. This will basically come from your job’s income, but don’t settle with that.
Aim to increase your income. Invest your time, money and effort into a beneficial enterprise. Start a business that you feel passionately about and make sure it will work. Think carefully of every detail in your enterprise and work on it. Do not settle with good enough results. Aim for excellence, quality and integrity to succeed.
3. Save up
Start a fund for your future. Allot a percentage of your present income to savings. Do this at the start of each month, before you go ahead. This will avoid the enticement to buy, buy, buy. It will also teach you how to properly budget your money for necessary expenses.
Money in the bank could also earn interest. Although it is not considerable compared to a good investment, it is still a good way to keep money for your future. Just make sure you maintain the money in your savings account. Avoid touching it unless it is really necessary.
Give value also to your coins. Every single cent matters. All of those scattered coins you have there could comprise a few dollars. Even if it is considerably small amount, it will still find some use for that.
4. Spend wisely
Don’t spend all your earnings. As they say, don’t earn to spend. Buy only things that you really need. Tighten those belts for now as you bank for a more secured future. Choose to live simply. Forget the need to show off on other people that you can afford. If you want achieve financial independence, you must hold on to your money as much as possible.
Avoid incurring debts as much as possible. Take control of your finances as much as possible. Credit cards for example could hold you locked in a desperate state. You could be getting what you want now through that credit card, but imagine yourself giving the bulk of your income for interest payments! Make ends meet in the meantime for later on in life, you will surely afford to be leisurely.
5. Keep contingency plans
You must plan ahead for events in the future. Have contingencies. Make certain that your financial assets are secured. At this phase, it is a good option to get an insurance policy. Insure your life, health and property, even your loved ones.
Protect your interests whenever you enter into any engagement. Make sure that your endeavor is legal, that you are financially capable, and that it is feasible within your means. This way, you will have optimal performance and desirable results. You could prevent harmful losses in the long run.
6. Take care of yourself
Health is wealth. The only way for you to achieve your dreams and be able to stand on your own is when you are physically and psychologically able to do so. Have regular check ups with your physician. Have a healthy diet. Exercise Regularly. Health will be your asset to achieve financial independence. Only a good physical standing would allow you to enjoy the fruits of your toils today.
7. Be Unstoppable
You must keep yourself focused to achieve the goal of being financially independent. Do not let yourself be distracted by whimsical desires. Do not spray. Do not procrastinate. Every cent and every minute counts as what you do today will have a lot to say on what you will have in the future. Take advantage of every opportunity that will come your way. Keep yourself confident.
Tell yourself, you will not be a loser in this game. You have to make it!
