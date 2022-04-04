Connect with us

Former Chicago Bears offensive line coach Juan Castillo lists Lake Bluff home for $799,000

Former Chicago Bears offensive line coach Juan Castillo placed his four-bedroom, 3,166-square-foot house in Lake Bluff on the market for $799,000.

Castillo, 62, joined the Bears in 2020 and was with the team for two seasons. After former head coach Matt Nagy was fired on Jan. 10, Castillo also was cut loose, and in February, the Washington Commanders hired him as that team’s tight ends coach. Castillo listed his Lake Bluff home for sale on March 30.

Built in 1986 and located in Lake Bluff’s Tangley Oaks area, Castillo’s eight-room house has 3-1/2 bathrooms, a living room with built-ins, a family room with a vaulted ceiling and a gas fireplace, and a first-floor primary bedroom suite with a large and recently expanded walk-in closet. The kitchen has an island, a double oven and an oversized breakfast bar. The house also has a large deck and sits on a 0.47-acre wooded lot.

Castillo paid $725,000 for the house in March 2021.

Listing agent Alissa McNicholas declined to comment on the listing. The house found a buyer after just two days on the market, and is presently under contract.

The house had a $16,727 property tax bill in the 2020 tax year.

Goldsborough is a freelance writer.

