Former Chicago Bears offensive line coach Juan Castillo lists Lake Bluff home for $799,000
Former Chicago Bears offensive line coach Juan Castillo placed his four-bedroom, 3,166-square-foot house in Lake Bluff on the market for $799,000.
Castillo, 62, joined the Bears in 2020 and was with the team for two seasons. After former head coach Matt Nagy was fired on Jan. 10, Castillo also was cut loose, and in February, the Washington Commanders hired him as that team’s tight ends coach. Castillo listed his Lake Bluff home for sale on March 30.
Built in 1986 and located in Lake Bluff’s Tangley Oaks area, Castillo’s eight-room house has 3-1/2 bathrooms, a living room with built-ins, a family room with a vaulted ceiling and a gas fireplace, and a first-floor primary bedroom suite with a large and recently expanded walk-in closet. The kitchen has an island, a double oven and an oversized breakfast bar. The house also has a large deck and sits on a 0.47-acre wooded lot.
Castillo paid $725,000 for the house in March 2021.
Listing agent Alissa McNicholas declined to comment on the listing. The house found a buyer after just two days on the market, and is presently under contract.
The house had a $16,727 property tax bill in the 2020 tax year.
Goldsborough is a freelance writer.
EAST ALTON, Ill. – A person is in custody Monday morning after attempting to evade a traffic stop, crashing, fleeing the crash, ramming a police vehicle, and then fleeing once again.
Officers with the South Roxana Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop at about 12:03 a.m. with the suspect who they believed was an impaired driver. The driver fled and then crashed in East Alton, Illinois. The suspect drove the heavily damaged vehicle away from the crash. The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was taken to a hospital and treated for their injuries.
South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles arrived at the scene and determined that the suspect “could not have made it too far from the accident.” Coles found the vehicle and driver parked behind a closed business on Fosterburg Road in Alton, Illinois. Another pursuit started at this point. The suspect rammed “the police chief’s squad car and eventually jumped out of the vehicle where a short foot pursuit was initiated.” The suspect was taken into custody in Godfrey, Illinois and then transported to the South Roxana Police Department.
The suspect has not yet been formally charged. The police department is seeking multiple counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, driving under the influence, and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
