Finance
FPS – First Person Shooter Games
Among the biggest sellers in online PC games are FPS, or First Person Shooter, games.
Kids love ’em. So do most Dads.
Many moms think the level of violence is too high and too graphic, so Dad and the kids play them when she is not looking.
FPS games are centered on you, the player, from your point of view. Armed with various handheld weapons, you might be called on to thwart the invasion of Earth by aliens or to stop a Nazi advance in WWII. As a player, you interact directly with the game environment from your own perspective.
FPS games evolved in the late 1990s as PCs became powerful enough to render the 3D graphics in real time. These are way beyond the arcade shooters from Space Invaders on up.
Several sub-genres of FPS have distinguished themselves:
* tactical – most have a military motif
* stealth – avoiding detection by opponents is a major element
* run and gun – among the most popular with multiple enemies and fast-paced action
* real-time strategy (RTS) – able to give commands to other units and control the strategy
* first person adventure (FPA) – free roaming adventure which takes one to the edge, like the controversial series Grand Theft Auto
Most FPS games take graphics to a new level of realism while exaggerating the attributes of the player. You now likely have muscles and strength that make Arnold look like a girlie-man.
Kids and adults alike love the frantic blasting of enemies within the context of heroic storylines.
While FPS games are demanding on your reflexes, they are also demanding on your PC. You will definitely have a need for speed, as well as a good graphics card and a decent set of speakers. The demands of gamers have pushed the PC industry to make better desktop computers for all.
The next big shift – with broadband Internet service now in millions of homes worldwide – will be the delivery of the latest FPS game to your PC via streaming download instead of CD. As more gamers accept online streaming delivery of the game itself, costs should come down over time as the game developers turn to online delivery and bypass the CD/DVD publishers and retailers in the supply chain.
For the game developers, online delivery of FPS games represents an opportunity to open up a new market of gamers who would be willing to try FPS online, but who never visit EB Games, the Electronics Boutique, or other game retailers in the mall.
For those who want to try/demo any number of FPS games, I recommend the Triton player. This streaming download allows you to begin play well before the entire download is completed. You can even demo recent releases like Prey from 3D Realms.
You can register free and download the player at: http://www.playtriton.com
As long as there are heroes and villains, and kids with vivid imaginations, there will be a place for FPS games when the aliens come calling.
Finance
Homeowners Insurance Options – What is Good Neighbor Property Damage?
There is a certain type of coverage option that is often included in a standard homeowners insurance policy that many people are not aware of. It is called the good neighbor property damage coverage. For people who have it, and many do, it will provide you terrific protection for damage caused to your neighbors home that you would be considered liable for.
How does it work? Simple. Coverage is provided for damage caused to a neighbors home by you cutting down a tree and having it smash in their fence. Or, coverage is provided if your kids are playing ball in the front yard and a ball goes through a neighbors window. Surprisingly, coverage is provided even if your neighbor can prove that your kids did damage to their home intentionally.
Damage caused to your neighbors house by pets is also covered with this good neighbor property coverage. If your dog chews a hole in their fence or gets into your neighbors home and destroys their carpet or furniture, you are covered.
The amount of coverage provided varies from insurance company to insurance company but most coverage limits are between one thousand dollars and two thousand dollars. The best part about it is there is no deductible that needs to be paid when making a claim. Simply contact your insurance company and explain what happened. Sometimes you will have to come out of pocket to repair the damage, then wait for reimbursement. Other times, the check will be sent out immediately once the damage to your neighbor’s home is assessed.
Finance
What is the Difference Between Domestic and Offshore Mutual Funds?
In understanding the difference between domestic and offshore mutual funds, it is important to know what these funds are. It is true that there are a number of different mutual funds that are available to investors, but the basic construction of a mutual fund is that it is created by a firm that takes the money of many investors and invests that money into stocks, short-term money markets, bonds, and other types of securities. It is then that the manager of the portfolio manages that money by investing and trading the underlying securities of that fund. What happens is that capital gains or losses are realized and those gains and losses are then passed to each individual investor.
The United States and Canada have mutual funds that operate in a similar manner. These funds are open-end funds, closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts. Those investing in offshore mutual funds may find that the term is used more broadly. It is used to refer to any type of collective investment. The names that the investor may see these referred by include open-ended investment companies, unit trusts, undertakings for collective investments in transferable securities, and unitized insurance funds. That may seem like a lot to swallow, but many investors find that their offshore mutual fund investment opportunities are not as restricted because there are more types of mutual funds to invest in.
The offshore mutual fund
There are tax advantages to the offshore mutual fund that individuals will not find with their domestic mutual funds. Unless one of the rare loopholes is found, United States residents will still be fully taxed on their offshore mutual fund. This is usually referred to as “foreign arising income” on IRS tax forms. Nevertheless, individuals have found that investor-friendly countries allow savings on investments through tax incentives. Some offshore locations, such as the Virgin Islands, do not require tax to be paid. This allows the portion of the gain that would normally go to tax to be reinvested.
There are certain organizations that argue that allowing no tax to be paid or reducing the amount of tax is a form of legalized tax evasion. However, tax incentives are a way for individuals to invest into that economy, making that economy even stronger.
But what one will find is that there is a high degree of regulation when it comes to offshore mutual funds. One may find that there may be a minimum investment of $100,000 and that an individual is required to identify him or herself as a “professional investor.” In the U.S., Canada, and various other countries around the world, a person does not have to be a professional investor to invest in mutual funds. They have brokers who can take care of that for them and guide them through the process or simply take care of 100% of the account transactions.
There may also be instances in which the number of investors is limited because of stipulations set forth in constitutional documents. It is these types of regulations that can limit the number of foreign investors in mutual funds, but they can prove to be quite profitable.
The differences
So as you can see, there are differences between domestic mutual funds and offshore mutual funds. Offshore mutual funds can be a fantastic investment for the investor once the hurdles are cleared. Domestic mutual funds may be easier to invest in, but an individual may find that the return on their investment is not as high. However, many prefer their domestic mutual funds over the confusion that surrounds offshore mutual funds. Nevertheless, many find that the confusion is worth it and that the process becomes easier for them over time.
Finance
4 Things You Must Know Before Hiring a Financial Advisor
1. Are You a Fiduciary?
Most people have the common misconception that all financial advisors must always act in the best interest of their clients. Unfortunately, this is not the case at all. In fact, only a small percentage of advisors actually practice strictly as fiduciaries. Why is this so important? By law, a fiduciary must always act in the client’s (your) best interest.
The easiest way to determine this is to ask the advisor how they get paid. As a fiduciary, I’m paid a flat fee as a percentage of the assets I manage or based on the financial plan that I complete. I don’t receive commission-based on the investments I recommend.
Beware that some advisors practice as “hybrid” registered investment advisors (RIA). This means that at times they will act as a fiduciary and others they can practice under a lesser standard (suitability). While this is a convenient registration as it allows them to sell insurance and other commission based products to their clients and/or charge a flat fee, it also can blur the lines of whose interest (yours or theirs) takes priority and when.
If your advisor is a “hybrid” RIA and they recommend investments that charge a commission you have the right to ask them how much they receive in commission based on you investing in the product. To take it a step further, ask them why this product is better than others along with a table that includes a break down of the analysis they performed with similar products.
2. What is Your Area of Expertise?
The world of financial advising is unnecessarily complicated. The professional recommending auto insurance can call themselves a financial planner while a hedge fund manager may call themselves the same thing. Unfortunately there is no law ruling against this. However, what’s the difference?
One is an expert in property and casualty protection and the nuances of protecting your assets using different insurance companies and policy riders. The other is a wiz at implementing strategies and purchasing securities to mitigate investment risk. Two distinct specialties, but both may use the same title.
When hiring a professional to help you accomplish your financial goals understand what their area of focus is. This is especially helpful to understand their capabilities and limits. It will also help you better understand if you should keep all of your assets with this one person or company.
When I worked as an insurance advisor I would frequently try to upsell clients to open an IRA or investment account with me. In doing so I could then help them diversify their investments between insurance and securities while making money from the mutual funds or ETFs they invested in. In some cases this made sense, but for more complicated cases I found myself out of my league.
Be up front with your advisor to find out what focus they can assist you with. While it may be convenient for you to keep all of your assets with one professional, it may not be your most cost efficient choice or quickest path to achieving your goals.
3. How Does Your Advice Fit in My Financial Plan?
Every person needs a financial plan. It doesn’t matter if your goals are to pay off student loan debt, buy a home or to make your portfolio last your lifetime.
The easiest way to accomplish your goals is to measure your activity and track your progress. Why do you think professional boxers weigh themselves every day? They want to know each day if they are overweight so they can take specific actions to meet their target. Your financial goals should be approached using the same technique: precise measurements.
During your first meetings an advisor may stress how their product or strategy can help you take the fast lane to your financial goals, but the easiest way to clearly see if this is true is by reviewing their advice within a financial plan.
Doing so will allow you to see how their advice affects other areas of your life such as income, taxes, legacy, etc. More importantly, it will give you a benchmark to review with any other financial professional who may be assisting you and to revisit at your next meeting with that advisor recommending their solution.
4. Where will my money be held?
Remember that Bernie Madoff guy? He was the one who was able to keep a ponzi scheme (paying old investors off with new investors money) going for at least two decades while stealing several billion dollars. How was he able to do so for so long?
The most significant reason is because his firm served as the investment advisor and custodian. This means that he not only chose the securities his clients invested in, but he also kept possession of the money within his firm.
The easiest way to protect yourself from ever becoming victim of a ponzi scheme is to make sure your advisor places your funds with a third party custodian. Most RIAs will use one of the major custodians such as Charles Schwab, Vanguard, TD Ameritrade or Fidelity.
Placing your money in these firms puts a firewall between your advisor and your account. That means they will be able to make adjustments to what type of securities you invest in and the amount in each, but will not be able to withdraw funds without your permission. Even better, the custodian will provide a statement, typically monthly that allows you to keep track of the activity and balance (if you decide to open it).
Another quick way to protect your money is to NEVER write a check to the advisor themselves. This is a big red flag that should always be avoided.
There are several other areas to focus on when selecting your advisor, but these are the core concerns anyone should be familiar with. Remember, it’s your money and your future. The biggest complaint I hear from clients when we begin working together is that they are reluctant to make changes that are in their best interest because they have been burned in the past by other advisors. Don’t let your dreams fall victim to an unscrupulous advisor, be knowledgeable and protect yourself.
