Franz Wagner misses first game as Magic fall to Knicks
For the first time this season, the Orlando Magic had to play without Franz Wagner. While it’s unknown if his presence on the floor would’ve changed Sunday’s result, it’s clear the Magic missed his steadiness.
The Magic (20-59) fell to the Knicks (35-44) 118-88 at Amway Center for their sixth consecutive loss and ninth in the last 11 games to stay tied with the Houston Rockets for the league’s worst record.
With three games left in the season, including Tuesday’s home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Magic could potentially finish the season with their worst record in nearly a decade.
Sunday’s defeat ensured Orlando will finish with its worst record since the 2013-14 season when the Magic went 23-59. Their 20-62 record in 2012-13 was their worst finish since their inaugural season in 1989-90.
Wagner, the No. 8 pick in last year’s draft, missed his first game because of a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury 20 seconds into Friday’s home loss to the Toronto Raptors.
The Magic already ruled out Wendell Carter Jr. (sprained left wrist) and Jalen Suggs (bone bruise in right ankle) before Sunday.
Carter’s missed the last five of six games because of his injury while Suggs has sat the last 10.
Neither have officially been ruled out for the season and Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said the team continues to evaluate their status day to day.
Cole Anthony aggravated his sprained left toe early in the first quarter and was ruled out of the game later in the period, leaving the Magic without four starters for most of Sunday. Admiral Schofield (left knee contusion) also sat Sunday.
The Magic, led by Moe Wagner (18 points on 7-of-10 shooting and 9 rebounds), kept the game close for most of the first half and even led at one point late in the second quarter. But the Knicks took advantage of Orlando’s abysmal third-quarter shooting (5 of 19 for 26.3%) to outscore the Magic 37-15 in the period.
New York, which had three players finish with at least 20 points, was led by RJ Barrett’s 27 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds. Obi Toppin (20 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists) and Immanuel Quickly (20 points, 10 assists) also scored 20.
Ignas Brazdeikis, who started in place of Franz, finished with 13 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Markelle Fultz had 11 points (4 of 8), 6 assists and 3 rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench.
After Tuesday’s home game vs. the Cavaliers, the Magic will close out the season with a Thursday road matchup against the Charlotte Hornets and their season finale against the Miami Heat April 10 at Amway Center.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com.
UF WR Justin Shorter goes extra mile to improve himself, help Gators
Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter arrives early and leaves late.
A day off is one misspent.
“I just feel like I’m wasting time,” Shorter said.
Shorter, a redshirt senior who turns 22 this month, maximizes each day in an unending quest to improve his craft. Frustration with the Gators’ six-win 2021 season is among the ingredients fueling his desire.
“We’ve got players that are hungry and just hate losing,” he said Saturday after practice. “Just thinking about last year, every loss, it makes me so angry. Everyone’s working so much harder.
“We’re all just trying to come back and get after it really.”
From his chiseled 6-foot-4, 215-pound physique to post-practice route-running Shorter sets a standard for everyone to follow.
“He leads by example,” wide receiver coach Keary Colbert said. “Just how he takes care of his body, how he’s always up here, whether it’s in the weight room or he’s in here catching Jugs [machine], how he practices and how he goes. For the young guys or guys coming in, they’ll see that and kind of understand that’s the way to go as far as having a work ethic and being serious about your craft.”
Sometimes, Shorter’s pedal-to-the-metal approach causes Colbert to encourage him back off the gas.
The Gators’ Sept. 3 season opener against defending Pac-12 champion Utah is five months away.
“I gotta kind of slow him down and get him to take a little off of his body on an off day,” Colbert said. “He always wants to go. He’s always trying to get better, which is a good thing. He’s been a joy to be around and to coach because it means something to him.”
Shorter fits heavily into first-year coach Billy Napier’s plans to resurrect Florida after a losing season.
Shorter’s 41 catches for 550 yards and three touchdowns are highs among a group of returners with much to prove. He looks to better those numbers for the good of the Gators and his NFL prospects.
Most considered Shorter a can’t-miss prospect out of New Jersey and ranked No. 1 among the 2018 wide receiver class.
But after two unproductive years at Penn State, Shorter transferred to UF. In 2020, he showed the occasional flash of brilliance while waiting his turn behind NFL first-round pass catchers Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney.
Inconsistency at quarterback in 2021 hindered a Gators’ passing attack that finished a respectable sixth in the SEC with 27 touchdowns but led the league with 18 interceptions.
Shorter, though, has high hopes for redshirt sophomore Anthony Richardson, who battled injuries last season as Emory Jones’ backup.
“I just love how calm he is in really any situation,” Shorter said of the 19-year-old Richardson. “He knows what he’s doing. He’s telling people where to go, making the right checks, right reads, and I just really see him putting the time in and that work in to be that guy.”
To become Richardson’s go-to guy in 2022, Shorter has followed Colbert’s lead. A record-setter at USC and six-year NFL veteran, the 39-year-old emphasizes the position’s finer points.
A receiver of Shorter’s stature, for example, often struggles to create separation with defenders or fails to fully capitalize on his size.
“I’ve learned so much from him already and we’re only two weeks into spring ball,” Shorter said. “Learning how to control my body, like top of my routes counting steps … really working on those jump balls, really going and getting the ball instead of letting it come to me.
“Just small stuff like that where some bigger wideouts you can get better on.”
Shorter’s obsession with improvement is a family affair. Last season, Shorter revealed his mother, Paula, threw him a couple hundred passes every morning before school.
These days, Mom is back in New Jersey. While she rests her arm before returning to Gainesville, her son continues the grind toward greatness — perhaps even All-America status at season’s end.
“I just want to be the best,” Shorter said. “I want my name under Pitts over there in the stadium. I feel like you’ve just got to put the time in and just everyday just do it, no matter how you feel.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com.
North St. Paul police investigating threats of school violence
Police are investigating threats of violence at North High School in North St. Paul after rumors circulated last week.
On March 30, North St. Paul officers were told about threats of violence that students and families at North High school had heard. The rumors did not name the school, according to a press release by police.
The next day, Thursday, March 31, police received more reports of potential violence, this time specifying North High School.
Police are working with high school staff to “assure that the upmost safety of all students is maintained and achieved moving forward,” the press release Sunday said.
“The North St. Paul Police Department treats all threats of violence seriously and will continue working diligently to investigate and identify all individuals responsible for these threats and hold them accountable,” the release said.
People with information about the threats are asked to call the North St. Paul Police Department at 651-747-2533 or email [email protected] In addition, they can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 800-222-8477 or online at the information provided leads to a felony arrest, the person may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
NEET 2022: Registration expected to begin soon at neet.nta.nic.in, details here
New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to begin the application process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 soon.
NTA is expected to release the notification in April on the official websites at nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in.
As per media reports, NEET UG 2022 exam will be conducted in July. It is to be noted that the agency is yet to officially announce the NEET UG 2022 examination date and time. Candidates will be able to access the confirmation page of the NEET UG application form on the DigiLocker app and the website– digilocker.gov.in.
In a relief to aspirants, the National Medical Commission (NMC) in March had removed the upper age limit for appearing in NEET exam. Earlier, the maximum age limit was 25 years for unreserved candidates and 30 years for reserved candidates imposed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 2017.
NEET is the national-level undergraduate medical entrance examination conducted for admission in UG courses, including MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Veterinary, BSc Nursing and Life Science. Besides Hindi and English, NEET is held in 11 other regional languages.
In addition to Indian nationals and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), NRIs, Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), and Foreign Nationals can also apply for NEET.
The post NEET 2022: Registration expected to begin soon at neet.nta.nic.in, details here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
