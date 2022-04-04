Finance
Getting Personal Loans With No Credit Checks: Loan Opportunity For Bad Credit Borrowers
There is a general belief that those of us with truly terrible credit scores are bound to find it impossible to secure a loan. But in fact, with the growth of options available from specialist lenders online, it is possible to get some small personal loans with no credit checks.
It may seem like a major risk for lenders to grant loans without checking on the credit history of the applicant – and this is certainly true. As a result, there are some compromises that applicants need to make if they are to get approval despite bad credit.
But what are the special conditions that an application must accept when applying for this kind of personal loan? And, how can a lender so confidently grant approval when they are clearly at a major risk?
No Credit Checks: Foolhardy or Wise?
Any lender who accepts the risk of taking on bad credit borrowers without question has clearly already calculated the chances of making a profit from the deal. Remember, no lender goes into a loan deal with their eyes closed, so granting personal loans with no credit checks is a carefully considered strategic loan option.
The simple fact is that statistics consistently show that borrowers are more interested in rebuilding their credit reputation than they are in taking the money and running. And in any case, a large percentage of bad credit borrowers today are honest borrowers who fell victim of the economic collapse of four years ago. So, get approval despite bad credit is not such a major risk.
Also, credit scores were never a major aspect of the approval process, so if any part of it is to be cast aside to make a personal loan faster to access, the minimum of risk is associated with the credit check.
Limitations on Loans
But lenders are not about to grant a $50,000 loan to someone who is not fully checked out. They have set clear limits to the size of the personal loan, with no credit checks offered to small sums from just $100 to $1,500. What is more, they come a very high interest rates to protect them further from losses.
There is no mystery to these limits, with the lower loan limit ensuring the maximum losses are kept low. This means that offering approval despite bad credit is really of use to those applicants who must pay specific emergency expenses or debts. Perhaps, a hospital bill or a final notice on late mortgage payment, for example.
For borrowers, the small loan does little to help the pressure of repaying these personal loans when high interest rates are charged (25%), and a repayment term is as short as just 14 days.
Payday and Cash Advance Loans
The fact is that these loans are better known as payday loans, or as cash advance loans. This is because they are granted against an imminent paycheck, and not on the basis of a long period of repayments. Offering personal loans with no credit checks means approval is almost certain, just proof that the next check is large enough to cover the sum borrowed, plus interest.
Repayments are usually complete in one go, a policy that also protects the lender as there is less opportunity for the borrower to fall behind or default. What is more, though offering approval despite bad credit, the likelihood of getting their money back is almost guaranteed.
Still, it is essential that the borrower budgets for the deal, with a $1,500 personal loan requiring $1,875 to repay – a very large sum to take from one paycheck.
Financial Planning – A Guide to Allocate Your Investments
Financial Planning is an important aspect in human life as it helps individuals set & achieve their long-term financial goals, through investments, tax planning, asset allocation, risk management & retirement planning. It means maximizing one’s wealth by investing in different asset classes, so as to capitalize on their unique risks, rewards & liquidity attributes. It is therefore, becomes necessary for an investor to identify their financial needs & goals, understand their investment choices & decide an appropriate mix of various investment choices. Financial planning is generally recommended to start early as possible as when a person starts earning, so that he/she can benefit from the compounding by the time they reach their retirement stage. Compounding means the computation of interest paid using the principal plus the previously earned interest. Each investor has different goals in life & in order to achieve that goal in a systematic & planned way, financial planning is necessary & for financial planning to make successful in the long -run, an investor should understand their available finances in different forms & how he/she can best utilize the available resources (finances) to achieve greater returns & within a time frame set by them.
Hence, in clear terms, financial planning can be defined as an exercise aimed at identifying all the financial needs of an individual, translating the needs into monetarily measurable goals at different times in the future, & planning the financial investments that will allow the individual to provide for & satisfy his/her future financial needs & achieve his/her life’s goals. The objective of financial planning is to ensure that the right amount of money is available in the right hands at the right point in the future to achieve an individual’s financial goals.
Financial Goals can be either:
ï Buying a Home
ï Providing for a child’s education & marriage or
ï For retirement
These can be measured in monetary terms.
Personal financial needs are of two types – protection and investment. An
earning member providing for his family to have continued income after his
death is an example of protection need. Providing for the marriage expenses
of a daughter is an example of an Investment need.
Hence, Financial planner helps the customer to maximize his/her existing
financial resources by utilizing financial tools to achieve his/her financial goals.
Therefore, mathematically we can say:
Financial Planning: FR + FT = FG
Where,
FR = Financial Resources
FT = Financial Tools
FG = Financial Growth
About Financial Planner
A Financial Planner is someone who uses the financial planning process to
help another person determine how to meet his or her life goals. The key
function of a financial planner is to identify their financial planning needs,
their present priorities & the products that are more suitable to meet their
needs.
The financial planner normally possesses detailed knowledge of a wide range
of financial planning tools & products, but the planner’s major role is to help
clients choose the best products for each need.
The planner can take a ” big picture ” view of a client’s financial situation &
make financial planning recommendations that are right for the client.
The planner can look at all of client’s needs including budgeting & saving,
taxes. Investments, insurance & retirement planning or the planner may work
with his client on a single financial issue but within the context of his overall
situation. Therefore, planner is set apart from other financial advisors, like
tax advisors & insurance agents, who may have been trained to focus on a
particular area of a person’s financial life.
Basis for financial planning
Financial planners generally pursue “The Life Cycle Stage” for making a well-defined financial plan for their clients. As the need for each stage of life-cycle is different, thereby financial planner has to cautiously devise a well-suited financial plan for their clients so that they can meet their objectives successfully within a given level of time frame & resources. However, priorities will change as people grow older & their personal circumstances change.
The life-cycle of any individual can be typically sub-divided into the following stages:
ï Childhood Stage
ï Young Unmarried Stage
ï Young Married Stage
ï Young Married with Children Stage
ï Married with older Children Stage
ï Post-family/Pre-retirement Stage
ï Retirement Stage
Steps to derive maximum benefits from a financial plan:
In order to derive maximum benefits from a financial plan, retail Investors should take the following steps into consideration:
1. They should know their goals properly & with a clear insight to achieve them.
2. They should have a clear estimate of the time frame from their own personal experiences & observations to achieve their goal.
3. They should not rely solely on what financial advisors, news reports says, but should do a thorough research of their own about the nature & potential of stocks’ generating returns that a particular scheme invests in.
4. They should not be drawn by emotional sentiments of the market.
5. They should not time the market for entry or exit. General rule says the best way to enter the market is during bearish phase.
6. They should try to analyze their risk-taking appetite while going for investments. If, facing problem, they can also take help from financial experts.
7. They should timely review their portfolio as & when market fluctuates or at the time of inflation.
8. They should be well-versed about financial statements of those companies time-to-time whose stocks they are preferring.
9. They should have a sufficient back-up of their additional financial resources at the time of losses, in case, if it happens.
10. They should diversify their holdings even through mutual funds as much as they can in order to minimize the risk.
And Then There Were None – High Finance Finagling Takes Down the Top 5 Investment Banks
The first of the top 5 investment banks to fall was Bear Sterns, in March of 2008. Founded in 1923, the collapse of this Wall Street icon shook the world of high finance. By the end of May, the end of Bear Sterns was complete. JP Morgan Chase purchased Bear Stearns for a price of $10 per share, a stark contrast to its 52 week high of $133.20 per share. Then, came September. Wall Street, and the world, watched while, in just a handful of days, the remaining investment banks on the top 5 list tumbled and the investment banking system was declared broken.
Investment Bank Basics
The largest of the investment banks are big players in the realm of high finance, helping big business and government raise money through such means as dealing in securities in both the equity and bond markets, as well as by offering professional advice on the more complex aspects of high finance. Among these are such things as acquisitions and mergers. Investment banks also handle the trading of a variety of financial investment vehicles, including derivatives and commodities.
This type of bank also has involvement in mutual funds, hedge funds, and pension funds, which is one of the main ways in which what happens in the world of high finance is felt by the average consumer. The dramatic falling of the remaining top investment banks affected retirement plans and investments not just in the United States, but also throughout the world.
The High Finance Finagling That Brought Them Down
In an article titled “Too Clever By Half”, published on September 22, 2008, by Forbes.com, the Chemical Bank chairman’s professor of economics at Princeton University and writer Burton G. Malkiel provides an excellent and easy to follow breakdown of what exactly happened. While the catalyst for the current crisis was the mortgage and lending meltdown and the bursting of the housing bubble, the roots of it lie in what Malkiel calls the breaking of the bond between lenders and borrowers.
What he is referring to is the shift from the banking era in which a loan or mortgage was made by a bank or lender and held by that bank or lender. Naturally, since they held onto the debt and its associated risk, banks and other lenders were fairly careful about the quality of their loans and weighed the probability of repayment or default by the borrower carefully, against standards that made sense. Banks and lenders moved away from that model, towards what Malkiel calls an “originate and distribute” model.
Instead of holding mortgages and loans, “mortgage originators (including non-bank institutions) would hold loans only until they could be packaged into a set of complex mortgage-backed securities, broken up into different segments or tranches having different priorities in the right to receive payments from the underlying mortgages,” with the same model also being applied other types of lending, such as to credit card debt and car loans.
As these debt-backed assets were sold and traded in investment world, they became increasingly leveraged, with debt to equity ratios frequently reaching as high as 30-to-1. This wheeling and dealing often took place in a shady and unregulated system that came to be called the shadow banking system. As the degree of leverage increased, so too did the risk.
With all the money to be made in the shadow banking system, lenders became less choosy about who they gave loans to, as they were no longer holding the loans or the risk, but rather slicing and dicing them, repackaging them and selling them off at a profit. Crazy terms became popular, no money down, no docs required, and the like. Exorbitant exotic loans became popular and lenders trolled the depths of the sub-prime market for still more loans to make.
Finally, the system grinded almost to a halt with the fall of housing prices and increased loan defaults and foreclosures, with lenders making short term loans to other lenders being afraid of making loans to such increasingly leveraged and illiquid entities. The decreased confidence could be seen in the dropping share prices as the last of the top investment banks drowned in shaky debt and investor fear.
September saw Lehman Brothers fail, Merrill Lynch choose takeover over collapse, and Goldman Sacs and Morgan Stanley retreat to the status of bank holding companies, with potential buyouts on the horizon. Some of these investment banks dated back nearly a century, and others longer, such as the 158-year old Lehman Brothers. Quite an inglorious end for these historic giants of finance, destroyed by a system of high finance finagling and shady dealings, a system that, as it falls apart, may even end up dragging down the economy of the entire world.
Training For ROI
The American Society for Training and Development (ASTD), a professional association of 70,000 corporate-learning specialists around the world, provides new ammunition for anyone who needs to make the case for employee training programs in their study “Profiting from Learning: Do Firms’ Investments in Education and Training Pay Off?” They suggest that companies should view employee training as an investment and report it in their financial statements alongside R&D and capital expenditures. While probably few companies will be reporting training as an investment, it is certainly an operating cost that gives a good ROI.
Considering that the latest figures show that dealing with poorly performing employees costs businesses in the United States $105 billion each year, that managers spend 14% of their time redoing or correcting the mistakes of others, and, according to a recent consumer study, fifty-seven percent of consumers surveyed identified poor employee training as a leading aspect of service deficiencies, employee training may be one of the most important expenditures a company can make in terms of getting a serious return on their investments.
The right training can improve employee performance and production, decrease management’s problem-solving time, and improve customer satisfaction. But, how does a company pick the “right training?” Technology training, team work training, motivational training, writing classes, sales training, job tasks and procedures training, the list of types of training is almost endless. Couple this with variety on old and new training methods, such as online training, classroom, rapid e-learning, DVD and CD-Rom training, etc. and you begin to see the difficulty in picking the “right training” for employees.
First, make goals and set objectives for training outcomes. Make sure you target your training to teach necessary skills. Get input from your staff what they think they need to know to do their job well.
Develop a training plan and policy based on the problems/needs to be addressed. Determine exactly what skills need to be taught and which staff members need training in what areas.
Determine format and resources for implementing training. The format might be group or individual, in-house or out-sourced, and the options on resources include CDs, intranet and internet resources, traditional classroom, books, DVDs, etc. In other words, present the material in a way that will match your staff’s learning style.
Evaluate each training session you implement, regardless of format or resources used. Ask staff for written evaluations of their training and set up a method for determining outcomes, such as analyze whether staff error has diminished after the training in that task/skill.
One example of a training need that most companies face each year is technology training. With rapid advancements in computer technology, companies must frequently update hardware and software, but without training, you and your staff will waste substantial time and money trying to accomplish old tasks with unfamiliar technology. Many experts have suggested that 70 percent of your technology budget should go to training and only 30 percent to hardware and software. However, those figures are based on last year, and like everything else that has to do with computers, last year is obsolete.
Let’s look at using e-learning for computer training, which has helped many companies increase their reach of training at a reduced cost from traditional training. However, it still was not inexpensive. Development and delivery required advanced skill sets and lengthy turnaround time. Today, many methods are available for rapid e-learning that can be used to quickly and inexpensively create learning tools for quickly giving employees training on software tasks. For example, we recently needed to train some staff on a new data entry task to be done in a database they were unfamiliar with. Our SME created a recorded training module with audio, video, and review questions while actually working on the database in about two hours, losing actually less than half an hour of productive time. The employees being trained required minimal training time, about thirty minutes, to be at least adequate at the task, began working at the task, and were proficient by the end of day working. Since the training module was a recorded session, it still existed if the employee needed a refresher or for training temporary or replacement employees. That’s cost and time efficient training, leaving more of your budget for hardware and software.
Today, more and more companies are embracing new learning resources and developing training that is job specific rather that concept or program oriented. In other words, companies are not looking so much for training in Microsoft Word as they are looking to train employees how they will use Word in their specific job. With such new resources as rapid e-learning, companies can reduce the time and money spent on training development.
