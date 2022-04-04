Gold Cup triumph is another feather in Rachael Blackmore’s cap

Share Pin 0 Shares

Rachael Blackmore must have to pinch herself every now and then. The jockey who only turned professional in 2015, at the age of 25, has suddenly been thrust into the role of racing’s leading light after a year of unprecedented success.

It all started at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival, where Blackmore rode six winners to become the first woman to win the top jockey accolade, a run of success that included victories in the Champion Hurdle and Ryanair Chase.

Then, her crowning moment arrived in last year’s Grand National, with Blackmore adding to her success at Cheltenham with a triumphant victory on board Minella Times in Britain’s most famous horse race.

Now, she’s earned yet another major honour, having steered A Plus Tard to victory in the Gold Cup on day four of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, as well as winning a second successive Champion Hurdle with Honeysuckle. It’s been quite the year, and you can forgive Blackmore for struggling to come to terms with her own success.

“When I took out my licence, I didn’t think I would be riding at Cheltenham, let alone a favourite in the Gold Cup,” said Blackmore. “I’m so lucky to be getting the chance to ride horses in these kinds of races. This is the Gold Cup, you know what I mean?

“I never even dreamt I could be doing this and I am. What I’m doing now is a dream I could never allow myself to have because it was not even in my reality. You can never dream too big because this is something I never thought would be possible.”

Before last year’s Cheltenham Festival, everyone was aware that Blackmore was a talented rider, but not many could have predicted this sudden meteoric rise to superstardom. And yet, it felt like horse racing needed a fresh hero to rally around.

Blackmore has been a leading light for the sport over the last 12 months. In the build-up to the 2021 Cheltenham Festival, horse racing was in a dark place after trainer Gordon Elliott’s ban for the mistreatment of horses at his stables. Blackmore’s success brought a wave of optimism, and provided inspiration for many young racing enthusiasts following a bleak time for fans of the sport.

Much is owed to Honeysuckle, the talented mare who has been kind enough to let Blackmore share in her triumphs. The Henry de Bromhead-trained horse is a marvel, and with two Cheltenham Champion Hurdles in the bank already, one can only wonder what next season lies in store for the pair.

The Gold Cup win was all about A Plus Tard, a horse whose talents have widely been known, but who on occasion has failed to deliver the goods when it really mattered. Last year, Blackmore had to look on as A Plus Tard’s stablemate Minella Indo stole the Gold Cup spotlight with Jack Kennedy in the saddle. Not this time. The pre-race favourite in the horse racing betting delivered a stunning display to win with ease.

Blackmore is probably expecting to wake up at any moment now and realise that this was all a dream, but she has demonstrated her talents over the course of the last 12 months in a way that perhaps no other jockey ever has. The Irishwoman is here to stay, and we have no doubt that she’ll be adding plenty more honours to her racing CV in the years to come.