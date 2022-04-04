Sports
Gold Cup triumph is another feather in Rachael Blackmore’s cap
Rachael Blackmore must have to pinch herself every now and then. The jockey who only turned professional in 2015, at the age of 25, has suddenly been thrust into the role of racing’s leading light after a year of unprecedented success.
It all started at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival, where Blackmore rode six winners to become the first woman to win the top jockey accolade, a run of success that included victories in the Champion Hurdle and Ryanair Chase.
Then, her crowning moment arrived in last year’s Grand National, with Blackmore adding to her success at Cheltenham with a triumphant victory on board Minella Times in Britain’s most famous horse race.
Now, she’s earned yet another major honour, having steered A Plus Tard to victory in the Gold Cup on day four of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, as well as winning a second successive Champion Hurdle with Honeysuckle. It’s been quite the year, and you can forgive Blackmore for struggling to come to terms with her own success.
“When I took out my licence, I didn’t think I would be riding at Cheltenham, let alone a favourite in the Gold Cup,” said Blackmore. “I’m so lucky to be getting the chance to ride horses in these kinds of races. This is the Gold Cup, you know what I mean?
“I never even dreamt I could be doing this and I am. What I’m doing now is a dream I could never allow myself to have because it was not even in my reality. You can never dream too big because this is something I never thought would be possible.”
Before last year’s Cheltenham Festival, everyone was aware that Blackmore was a talented rider, but not many could have predicted this sudden meteoric rise to superstardom. And yet, it felt like horse racing needed a fresh hero to rally around.
Blackmore has been a leading light for the sport over the last 12 months. In the build-up to the 2021 Cheltenham Festival, horse racing was in a dark place after trainer Gordon Elliott’s ban for the mistreatment of horses at his stables. Blackmore’s success brought a wave of optimism, and provided inspiration for many young racing enthusiasts following a bleak time for fans of the sport.
Much is owed to Honeysuckle, the talented mare who has been kind enough to let Blackmore share in her triumphs. The Henry de Bromhead-trained horse is a marvel, and with two Cheltenham Champion Hurdles in the bank already, one can only wonder what next season lies in store for the pair.
The Gold Cup win was all about A Plus Tard, a horse whose talents have widely been known, but who on occasion has failed to deliver the goods when it really mattered. Last year, Blackmore had to look on as A Plus Tard’s stablemate Minella Indo stole the Gold Cup spotlight with Jack Kennedy in the saddle. Not this time. The pre-race favourite in the horse racing betting delivered a stunning display to win with ease.
Blackmore is probably expecting to wake up at any moment now and realise that this was all a dream, but she has demonstrated her talents over the course of the last 12 months in a way that perhaps no other jockey ever has. The Irishwoman is here to stay, and we have no doubt that she’ll be adding plenty more honours to her racing CV in the years to come.
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Estates of passed celebrities, especially superstars and musicians, keep on generating revenue, decades after their passing. But exactly how much and at what rate?
PartyCasino Canada has published an interactive list where not only the top earning deceased celebrities are listed, but where you also can compare your own salary with these stars. This really put things into perspective!
Michael Jackson, held the top position for many years, but the king of pop can now be considered beaten by famous writer and author Roald Dahl. Other interesting and quite surprising names that make it on to the list are Juice Wrld, Luther Vandross and Arnold Palmer.
Names that one can expect to find on the list are musicians such as John Lennon, Prince, and Elvis Presley. The trend where musicians are selling their entire music catalogue to publishing companies is an added factor to why this profession in particular has turned into a multibillion-dollar machine that investors worldwide can’t wait to get their hands on. Owning the publishing rights means a steady cashflow even during tumultuous times. The list shows that money doesn’t slow after the passing of a superstar, in some cases it may even increase.
See the top list here: https://casino.partycasino.com/en-ca/blog/you-vs-the-dead-celebs/
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
We are sub-three weeks shy of the playoffs commencing on April 16th, 2022. The top seeds look to be clear-cut for the East and West. However, with buzzer-beating wins, injuries, and exhaustion creeping in, the race has never been tighter, particularly for the 4th, 5th, and 6th seeds. We present an honest review of the teams and how the playoff races are taking shape after yesternight’s action.
Where the Action Is
The Eastern Conference is once again the NBA’s most competitive conference. Initially, the Miami Heat looked to be on the driver’s seat, only for the Celtics to leapfrog them. Miami lost back-to-back games against the Knicks and Nets in the past week.
Despite the loss, they are the top-seeded team and will be in the playoffs. However, Boston will be looking to ride on the five-game winning streak to take a shot at the Championship.
Other seed spots look to be set for the Bucks and 76ers. The statement action is the race for the 6th seed. The battle is between the Cavs, the Bulls, and the Raptors. The Chicago Bulls charged their way through the Cavaliers on Saturday 98 to 94, taking their lead to two. Toronto Raptors won their eventful game against a depleted Pacers piling downward pressure that could see the Cavs in the play-in.
Despite many teams putting in clutch performances in the Eastern Conference, it will be an action-packed two weeks. Who would be your pick if you had to choose between Eastern and Western? Let us know?
Surprising Exits? (Maybe)
We can confirm that the Knicks and Wizards won’t be in the playoffs. The San Antonio Spurs are also looking to join the outside looking in teams. It is time for the respective teams and their managers to recap the season and compare notes.
Porzingis and his Wizards team upset the Golden State Warriors in the last kicks of a dying horse. On the other front, the Knicks shocked the Pistons. There’s still some energy left in their tanks, and they may very much shape the playoffs even if they don’t participate.
LeBron and the star-studded Lakers are holding on for a play-in position for the first time. Frank Vogel’s men face a challenging round of fixtures with Mavericks, Jazz, and the Pelicans, who they face next. The Lakers have already lost to the Pelicans, whom they compete for the tenth seed. I’m sure you get the picture of how tough it will be for the Lakers. Sadly, even King James can’t save them.
The Ones to Watch
Dubbed “the best team in the league,” Phoenix Suns cruised to an eighth straight win against the 76ers. The team boasts of a lethal shooting arsenal comprising Cameron Johnson, Devin Booker, and the star man Chris Paul. They are the team to watch for the playoffs.
Coming in hot at numbers two and three are the 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves. The Wolves control their destiny for a top-six seed spot while the former play Bucks on March 29th to determine the tiebreaker.
The Memphis Grizzlies are our wildcard team. They deserve the accolade owing to the stellar performances they have been making week in week out. At the heart of the performance is strong MVP contender Ja Morant.
Outlook
It will be interesting to see who clinches the middle seed spots for the playoffs on April 16th. These three weeks promise to be a spell-binding spectacle from our NMBVA teams, says the top sports bookie Vwin. We will update you as events unfold.
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
What Tyson Fury wants; Tyson Fury usually gets.
The self-styled Gypsy King is a showman in the heavyweight boxing division, an entertainer as much as a fighter. He’s proven that he takes what he wants, not only by winning a world title but by dropping out of the ring altogether, before coming back to triumph again.
He dispatched Deontay Wilder in their trio of fights, and when he’s felt like it, he’s branched out into other entertainment areas, namely the WWE, where he appeared in a fight with Braun Strowman. It seems now he wants to go toe-to-toe with a fighter from another discipline, namely UFC’s heavy hitter Francis Ngannou.
Fury is currently awaiting his mandatory meeting with Dillian Whyte and may even have to squeeze Anthony Joshua in before any bout with Ngannou. Still, the Morecambe-based brawler does seem keen on clashing with the UFC star. It could be a crossover bout, with Fury offering a boxing fight with MMA gloves, something countered by his intended opponent, who suggests an MMA fight with boxing gloves.
Whatever the format, Fury is adamant he will have the bout. “I am going to fight Francis Ngannou in Las Vegas next year – in March or February,” he is reported as saying by Sport Bible. “There have been no talks this year because I have got some boxing to do, but next year we can have some crazy fights. It’s a massive fight.”
Indeed, drawn by the potential revenue in the crossover, Fury added, “I believe it breaks all pay-per-view records in the United States. Two heavyweight champions going head-to-head.”
Of course, there’s every chance Fury won’t be champion by that time, although he is the favourite to win bouts against both Joshua and Whyte. In the latest odds from Ladbrokes, he is the hot favourite to defeat Joshua, in a bout that will only happen if his fellow Brit defeats Oleksandr Usyk. However, Fury is favourite to win that bout too, and the overwhelming favourite to beat Whyte. Whatever path the current champion takes to Ngannou, it does look likely he’ll arrive there with some gold around his waist.
As for the UFC star, he has his own path to walk before arriving in Vegas. He is the reigning heavyweight champion in UFC, but he is embroiled in a contract dispute with the promotion. Recently, Dana White didn’t put the belt on the Cameroonian following his unanimous decision against Ciryl Gane, although he later told MMA Fighting he had dinner with the champion after the UFC 270 win.
Ngannou is now officially out of contract, as his win marked the last fight of his five-year deal, although he does owe the promotion another fight as part of a clause extension. However, the contract row has cost him $7m (₹527m), a huge sum. He could look to recoup a good portion of that with a headline bout against Fury, one likely to make headlines worldwide.
If the two do meet, it won’t be the first time a boxer and UFC star have come together in a mega-money bout. In 2017, Floyd Mayweather met Conor McGregor in the infamous Money Fight, earning the boxer $100m (₹7.5bn). McGregor, defeated in the tenth round of the bout, pocketed $30m (₹2.2bn), and a prize purse of similar magnitude could be expected for Ngannou and Fury.
Both fighters have a journey to make before any possible bout, but there’s enough desire to make it happen, meaning fight fans can feast their eyes on something other than a second-rate meet between a YouTube star and a chosen patsy.
