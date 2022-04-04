Entertainment
Grammys opens with slap at Will Smith: ‘Keeping people’s names out of our mouths’
The 2022 Grammy Awards opened with the host and presenters taking jabs at canceled actor Will Smith
Entertainment
Alan Ritchson, Rome Flynn, Chris Salvatore, and more Insta Snaps
In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos. Alan Ritchson eats clean, Rome Flynn hits the gym, Chris Salvatore is all wet, Anthony Ramos takes in the sun, Gordon Winarick creates, Tyson Beckford by the pool, and more Insta Snaps.…
Entertainment
Who was this week’s hottest RuPaul’s Drag Race roaster?￼￼
After another non-elimination last week (where Bosco was saved by the golden ticket in her chocolate bar) the queens come to the realization that a post lip sync save is out of the question but congratulate Bosco for enduring, even after being chosen for elimination by all of her competitors.
Entertainment
Kevin Samuels reads Willow Smith’s letter to Tupac: ‘Please come back so my mommy can be happy’
Kevin Samuels read young Willow Smith’s letter to the late Tupac Shakur that recently surfaced online
The post Kevin Samuels reads Willow Smith’s letter to Tupac: ‘Please come back so my mommy can be happy’ first appeared on Sandra Rose.
Grammys opens with slap at Will Smith: ‘Keeping people’s names out of our mouths’
