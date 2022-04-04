GREEF line puts on a show as Wild crush Capitals

WASHINGTON, D.C. — All back-to-backs are not created equal. Sometimes playing a couple of games roughly 24 hours apart can actually help a team.

That proved to be the case for the Wild over the weekend. After looking very impressive in Saturday’s win over the Carolina Hurricanes, the Wild might have been even better in Sunday’s win over the Washington Capitals.

Asked pregame about fatigue potentially playing a factor, coach Dean Evason was adamant that the Wild are in great shape.

Meanwhile, the Capitals entered the matchup with quite a bit of rest after having nearly a week off. Or was that rust?

It looked like the latter in the opening 90 seconds as the Wild jumped the Capitals, then rode the wave to a 5-1 win. The victory helped the Wild stretch their point streak to a season-high 10 games as they inch closer to clinching a playoff berth.

Though the Wild weren’t exactly dominant on this particular night, they defended extremely well in front of Cam Talbot after securing the early lead. That style of play seemed to frustrated the Capitals as the game progressed.

It took all of 36 seconds for the Wild to go up 1-0, as Joel Eriksson Ek cashed in on a breakaway after a pinpoint touch pass from Jordan Greenway. The secondary assist went to Alex Goligoski, who held the puck behind the net for about 10 seconds before ripping a stretch pass up ice.

The offensive outburst continued a minute later as Tyson Jost corralled a puck along the boards, calmly skated toward the crease, and ripped a puck into the back of the net to make it 2-0. That marked Jost’s first goal since being traded to the Wild last month.

The game turned into a defensive clinic from there with the Wild protecting their lead after the Capitals awoke from their stupor. Whether it was Talbot coming up with a few big saves, or Goligoski blocking a bevy of shots in front of him, the Wild were impenetrable in their own zone.

The score held until midway through the second period when Eriksson Ek cleaned up a rebound in front to extend the lead to 3-0. The goal came on the heels of an incredible shift by Greenway, which featured him crashing into the boards, losing his stick, delivering a crushing blow, picking up his stick, and finally, funneling a shot on net.

With his linemates stealing the show, Marcus Foligno got in on the scoring action early in the third period, ripping home a shot to make it 4-0. Not surprisingly, Greenway and Eriksson Ek both added assists on the sequence.

That put the Wild in complete control, and while Garnet Hathaway spoiled Talbot’s shutout bid with a goal that cut the deficit to 4-1, the Capitals never got any closer. For good measure, Nic Deslauriers added an empty-net goal late to finalize the score at 5-1.

Now the Wild will shift their focus to the remainder of the road trip with divisional games against the Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues left on the docket.