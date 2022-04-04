Finance
How Mutual Fund Distributor Is Different From an Investment Advisor?
When it’s about differentiating both of them it’s quite difficult to do, as both assist in making investment decisions. That involves choosing MF schemes as well. Both are the enrolled entities and managed by the different regulatory body. As the Mutual Fund Distributor is under and controlled by AMFI ( The Association of Mutual Funds in India). And the Investment Advisors are controlled by SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India).
Before moving on first understand a difference lets discuss that who are mutual fund distributor and investment advisor is?
Investment Advisor- A Investment Advisor is an individual or group who give financing and investment advice. Even manages securities analysis in return for a fee, whether by direct administration of client assets or by written publications. If he has sufficient assets to be enrolled with the SEC is recognised as a Registered Investment Advisor or RIA. Investment Advisors are also known as “Financial Advisors”. He/she do an evaluation of the investor’s assets, liabilities, income and expenses and advise investment plan.
Mutual Fund Distributor – They be person or entity facilitating in buying and selling of MF units to the investors. They earn income in the form of commission for bringing leads(investors) for investing in MF schemes. He/she is expected to know the investor’s situation, risk profile and suggest suitable investment plan to meet the investor’s demands.
Getting a commission never means that a Mutual Fund distributor is allowed to trade the MF scheme to the investors just to get a commission. Well, the regulations are very severe in this respect.
Now let’s discuss 8 points which help in differentiating between a Mutual fund distributor from Investment Advisor.
-
Paying mode for advice
We all know that mutual fund distributor is enrolled with AMFI, they are usually the executors of your investments. The investor asks the mutual fund distributor to buy/sell MF plans for them. From doing so the AMC gives commission to the MFD. To avoid mis-selling of MF plans the SEBI has directed AMCs. To pay only trail commission by utilising the trail-only model. Also, not to give any upfront commissions or upfronting of any trail commissions straight or secondhand. Even the contests or sponsorships would be recognised as an upfront payment. These investment advisors normally charge a fee rather than get commissions from AMC. So with this change in the industry investors.
-
Depositary Duty
Distributors differ from advisors in the sense that advisors are bound by depositary duty. That implies they are committed to giving investors with honest advice, while distributors are bound by no such promise.
-
Examination and Certification
The examination exam for both mutual fund distributor and investment advisor are different. For MFD get a valid certification by the National Institute of Securities Market(NISM). By clearing their certification examination NISM Series V-A: Mutual Fund Distributors Certification Examination. For Investment Advisor a person needs to clear both the levels 2 levels:
- NISM-Series-X-A: Investment Adviser -Level 1
- NISM-Series-X-B: Investment Adviser -Level 2
The mutual fund advisor must have a certification in financial planning.
-
Advisers can advise but not distribute
An MFD has a plus point that they can advise for the best MF schemes. They assist an investor to understand the benefits of mutual funds, types of MF and risk factor. They also guide the investor about the MF investment and meet the investors demands. After that, they ask the investor to invest money in mutual funds. They keep distributing the mutual fund’s plan. The Investment advisors give advice on which MF to invest but cannot work as a distributor. Their duty is just to advise. After that its investors choice but distributor make sure that investor does invest in mutual funds.
-
Duties differentiation
Apart from this, the central focus of a mutual fund distributor is the distribution of the funds. Whereas the job of a MF, the advisor involves various other duties.
- Helping the investor change his/her portfolio
- Record-keeping
- Evaluating risk-taking capacity funds
- Choosing the right investment option
Direct plan vs Regular plan
A Mutual fund distributor will give Investor regular plan and ask them to invest in the same. But the Investment Advisors advice an investor to invest in direct plans. In past the MF had to be purchased under the guidance of distributors, there wasn’t any different option. But in January 2013, SEBI mandated the AMCs to begin direct plans of the mutual funds. This enables the advisors to not only advise investors but also assist them to invest in direct MF plans. Direct plans have a more economical expense ratio than the regular plans. So while distributors may fascinate you towards the regular plans for their commissions, advisors will not.
-
Take into outline their level of gathering relevant information differs
Recognizing the necessity to find general information about your financial profile, is the base of good financial planning. It is consequently necessary to guarantee that the person you’re trusting with for finances, is interested to ask important questions. Like about your goals, income, expenses, long and short-term goals, assets, liabilities, tax status etc. They must also offer need-based plans to reach your financial goals, rather of product-based advice. While MFD is likely to discuss your demands with products they are commissioned to market. A financial advisor is expected to offer unbiased advice to fit your necessities.
-
Discussing the factor of risk and returns
This factor is usually discussed by the advisor in a great manner than the Investment advisor. He/she will discuss the risk factors for MF I.e high, low, moderate etc. Then he will look out for MF scheme performance in past years. After that will suggest you invest in the plan. The investment advisor will ask the distributor to convenience the investor to invest in plan particular MF plan they are looking for just to meet their financial need. An advisor would be more interested in evaluating your risk appetite. Also, setting the proper expectation with concerns to returns on investment.
Conclusion
It’s quite difficult to say that a mutual fund distributor is necessary or adviser. Both are an important source for the right investment in mutual funds. From the MF regulation view- all persons including companies, who get AMFI certification number (ARN), are mutual fund distributors, from the highest to the smallest. In the way of distributing the MF schemes of different AMCs, they also need advice in many ways – scheme selection, asset allocation, tax planning etc, all in the scope of MF schemes. So its all investor choice that he directly wants to contact a distributor or want advice for mutual funds.
‘Invest today – Enjoy tomorrow’!
A Finance Approval Can Be a Moving Target
Financing equipment in all markets is always a slightly moving target. Hard credit rules are constantly changing because underwriters and credit teams are pressured to make the right decision; their jobs depend on it. The squeeze on one end for lenders is to minimize bad debt by avoiding financing clients which end up in default. On the other end, lenders and investors need to make a profit and federal regulations require they approve a certain number of loans. The scenario is frustrating for both the customer and finance agent but we can confirm that investors are still lending and approvals are much higher than last year.
What are some common approval guidelines?
Complete financial disclosure is best for getting a quick decision. Knowing what your credit, assets, liabilities look like and how your company is performing will provide the underwriter a complete picture thus allowing them to offer the best terms possible. Hiding bad debt almost always comes out and simply delays or terminates the evaluation process so put all your cards on the table. Explain specific losses or why certain bills went unpaid.
Check your own credit score or Dun & Bradstreet report; if something negative pops up then work to correct or repair it before you fill out an application; there are many agencies which help correct or fix credit quickly. Rectify the issue and have proof that it has been cleared; this step will show the underwriter that your credit is being managed properly.
If you’re a smaller business, be prepared to PG (personally guarantee) your finance. It’s a blanket guarantee with your assets as a pledge that you will make your payments. If you don’t, then like any creditor, they will leverage or take your assets to repay the debt. Years ago, small businesses were not regularly asked to PG but now, they are. Lenders feel if you don’t “believe” in your business and prepared to stand behind it, then why should they. Side note; often high net worth individuals with poor cash flow feel they should get approved based on how much they are worth. This is often not the case, lenders are not in the business of filing lawsuits and chasing after assets for repayment which often results in a loss to them anyways. They want to lend to businesses which have a high probably of paying them back through their normal business operations.
Finally, write a brief summary of yourself, your business and why the finance request will benefit your company. Whether you are the vendor or the borrower, putting a human touch to the finance application goes a lot further than many people realize. Describe length of time in business, who the owners are with brief background, what products you sell and areas or markets you serve and describe the opportunities. It’s how you would describe the business in a two minute introduction to a stranger.
This market requires awareness and flexibility on both sides of the transaction; it’s not what lending was five years ago but in the long run it will be much better for all of us. Remember, you’re asking to borrow money from a stranger who has to be comfortable with your ability and willingness to pay them back.
Personal Loans Help Those With Bad Credit Onto the Road to Financial Recovery
There was a time when having bad credit score effectively meant that loans were impossible. However, these days there is always the chance of turning financial strife around, and regaining a good credit rating. It is widely accepted that personal loans help those with bad credit, and provide the stepping stones to a good credit score.
It is never really possible to have guaranteed personal loans with poor credit, but there are some things that can be done to greatly improve the chances of an application being successful. While there is a list of conditions that must be satisfied, the fact is that there are ways around some of the more problematic issues.
The first thing to do is to look at what some of those issues are, and by knowing what to look out for, it is more likely to see personal loans approved, with bad credit no longer the debilitating factor it seemed.
Reasons A Loan is Rejected
There are a few reasons why a loan application might be rejected by a lender. While it is certainly true that a personal loan helps those with poor credit on their way to financial recovery, the application needs to be carefully structured to appeal to the lenders.
Bad credit can put the applicant in a bad light, thereby reducing the chances of a guaranteed personal loan with poor credit. However, low ratings are not always caused by irresponsible money management.
Pointing out that circumstance was the cause of falling scores, such as a reduction in income, a job loss or even an unexpected financial emergency, can put the score in context for the lender. It is not unusual to see personal loans approved with bad credit as a result.
By stating the purpose of the loan, lenders are assured that the money is not to be wasted on unnecessary things. After all, personal loans help those with poor credit, by clearing credit card debt, or paying for sudden medical bills, but to finance a vacation in Las Vegas is irresponsible.
Finally, the size of the loan being applied for is telling, with lenders understanding that the applicant is beginning a structured approach to dealing with their poor credit.
Why Small Loans Work
The fact is that the closest thing to a guaranteed personal loan with bad credit is a small loan. The lender sees that the applicant has avoided the temptation to seek a big sum, and instead chosen a loan that is easily repaid. For example, a $2,000 loan can be repaid within a year at perhaps just $200 repayment per month. This is affordable and can be quickly repaid in full.
While $2,000 might not repay all of the existing debts, the chief benefit is that it allows a simple way to improve the credit rating. In this way, these small personal loans help those with poor credit, seeing them edge up the rating table.
Type of Short-Term Loans
There is a range of short-term and small personal loans to choose from. Collateral goes some way to creating a guaranteed personal loan with bad credit, since it provides security for the lender. But an unsecured loan, without collateral is more likely.
Other short-term loans approved with bad credit may be only a year or less, but a cash advance or pay day loan can be just a few weeks in duration. These are issued on the basis of an upcoming pay check, with the loan paid in full once the next one arrives.
Such personal loans help those with poor credit, but the terms and conditions are telling and the right one should be chosen carefully.
7 Steps to Retirement Planning to a Safe and Secure Future
Retirement is a tricky thing, one day you feel good about it as you will be relaxing, finally, and the other day you feel worried about your finances. But people who plan for their retirement beforehand may have little or nothing to worry.
Retirement planning is a continuous process, and you would have to try to foresee things. Although, no one can predict everything and it will be better to try to be close enough can do some benefit.
Many people are too scared to retire because they are worried about how things will go when they cut that income off. However, retirement planning is not a hard science and following these 7 steps may let you secure future.
1. Retirement Planning – Assess your financial situation
First of all, make an inventory of all your current assets, liabilities, incomes and expenses. You can sit with your retirement planner and make an estimate of what your responsibilities and expenses would be. When you’ve retired, some expenses may stay the same, like groceries and insurance, and others.
However, some expenses may increase like travel cost, vacation costs, and spending less on growing-up kids. Some expenses would also be taken care of by pension and social security. Highlight your worries and questions that haunt you at night and discuss them with your planner.
2. Calculate the value of your assets and Liabilities
Here are a few tips on how to calculate the value of your current assets.
- Write down the current amount in each of your account where you keep cash and liquid savings. These include checking, savings and money market accounts and certificates of deposits.
- If you have saving bonds, then calculate and determine the current value or call the bank to find out the current value.
- Call your agent and find out the cost of your whole life policy also.
- Invested in stocks, bonds or mutual funds, then check the value on financial websites or from your last statement.
- Use the current value of your house and other real states.
- List the current value of your pension, IRAs, or other retirement plans you have in mind. Try to know the value if you decide to get them cashed today.
- Keep other assets such as business and rental property in mind too.
- The balance of the mortgage on your house is a monthly liability.
- Keep all other mortgages or home equity loans in mind as well.
- Record the balance due on credit cards, installments, loan, and investment accounts.
- List all the current and over-due bills you owe. These include utility bills, doctors, dentists, telephone, water, gas, property tax, etc.
3. Know what you want
We all want so much that we confuse ourselves with so many things. Make up the list of the things you think must be in your lifestyle after your retirement. Consider everything that may even seem small to you so that you would be prepared for it.
Are you aware of how much money would you need to retire and live comfortably?
Well, research says that you need to replace 70-90 percent of your pre-retirement income. It helps you to estimate your target based on your current income. Although it is a rough estimate, and keeping this in mind allows you to be on track. Maintaining factors such as vacation habits, medical expenses, house rent will have a substantial impact on how much you need to save.
If you can save a right amount of money for retirement, then you will also have options for living the kind of life you want. Proper retirement planning lets you overcome any barriers and constraints, and add to the leisure of golden retirement period. You might even also have enough to leave something for your next generation. Don’t be scared to aim high!
4. Cash Flow Planning
Present value is significant for your retirement planning. It is the amount of money you need in your account today to plan and save for your future. Many people work with their financial advisors or their retirement planners and make individual retirement accounts to prepare for their retirement. You can do so while planning before and after retirement.
Planning Before Retirement
- Budgeting
It is almost impossible to start any retirement planning without budgeting. Your budget is an essential part of your cash flow planning for both before and during retirement. It is an essential analysis that one should necessarily do to determine how much cash is needed to maintain the lifestyle you and your family is used to living.
Once your budget is in place, it should be reviewed annually to determine if the addition and subtractions are changing the planned budget or if any other adjustments are needed. A budget will also help to protect your long-term and retirement savings.
- Emergency Fund
Let’s face it, unexpected financial problems can arise anytime, and it’s not easy to avoid them too. So, it’s always a good idea if we have some savings to help you in your inevitable needs.
Your emergency fund should be set aside in a liquid manner because you never know what time or situation you might need those. The total amount needs to be decided by you and your family, and it should be at your comfort level. Some people might agree on having $10,000 or $20,000, whereas some people would want to put a higher amount for their emergency funds.
- Risk Management
One area that is often overlooked in retirement planning is risk management. People usually focus on saving money for retirement. However, they forget to keep risk management in their minds. Risk management includes car insurance, house insurance, short-term and long-term disability, and health insurance. You need to make policies regarding these and should be monitored, reviewed and updated as needed.
Planning During Retirement
- Budgeting
During retirement, your plan should again start with budgeting. Your income will be changing after retirement, so it is essential to monitor your cash flow through-out retirement.
Budgeting after retirement does not only mean to keep a check on the flow of cash. In fact, it also involves analyzing all your expenses throughout the year. It lets you identify places where you can use other or less expensive substitutes or how to plan a significant expenditure.
- Taxes
Tax planning is a massive ordeal for some retired people. It takes up a lot of planning regarding analyzing the sources of funds. It allows you to maintain your lifestyle and hence you need to keep your tax consequences in mind.
Different types of accounts have different types of tax consequences when funded or get withdrawn. Retirement savings or qualified accounts are taxed as ordinary income level. Non-qualified accounts are taxed with capital gains levels.
When specific funds are needed to maintain a lifestyle during retirement, it is essential to keep the tax consequences of the accounts funding your retirement.
Taxes should not be the only consideration when making your retirement planning. Instead, it should be combined with other aspects of your overall financial planning.
- Estate Planning
While necessary estate planning is a critical component before retirement, but post-retirement planning has a more important role in managing real estate. It is essential for you to determine what you and your family would like to settle for.
What is crucial is that the approach to estate planning should be similar to your attitude towards risk management. Your estate plan should be reviewed and updated regularly.
5. Invest or Save
It’s entirely okay if you start late as well. The key to expecting success has a positive outlook and understanding that being late is better than never starting!
If you are over 55 years of age, the government offers savings on the catch -up contributions so you can get help to save a little bit more. Sometimes, the chances are that savings account and employee pensions are not enough to reach your goals. That’s when you explore investment products.
It is always good to have an investment on your side if you are planning to upgrade your living standard and staying financially sound for long. There are many different ways to save your money, but IRA accounts have proven to be the best. If you do not know about it yet, then search the mighty internet for guidance.
Create a diversified portfolio of savings accounts, investments, stocks, bonds, property, and insurance that can all contribute to benefit you.
6. Make Strategies to Maximize Your Social Security Income
Social security is likely to remain an essential part of your retirement planning, and it is essential to maximize this benefit.
To maximize the benefits of social security, you need to sit with your retirement planner and make effective strategies for collecting social security. The age at which you decide to withdraw funds will also have an impact on your lifetime savings. You can start receiving from the age of 62. Moreover, the more you wait, the more you will be paid. If you wait till 70 years of age, your payment will increase up to 77%.
Another important thing that you should be aware of is if you’re eligible for more than just your own retirement benefits! You might also be eligible to claim “spousal” or even “survivor” benefits, if you are married, divorced, or widowed. Although, these are based on your records with your spouse, whether they are dead or alive.
Remember not to file for two or more types of benefits at once. Chances are you will lose one of them if you file for both simultaneously. Make strategies to claim the smaller one first, and later on the larger one.
Social security uses the best 35 years of your working life to calculate your monthly earnings. If you have worked less than 35 years, you should keep working. As this will also help you to bump some of your lower earning years.
7. Check and Repeat
The most important thing to keep in mind while doing retirement planning is to focus on your savings. It needs to be updated and changed as needed. Review your retirement plan annually. Nothing is set in stone and with a strong and stable planning leads you to live a happy retirement life. All you need is to put yourself in a position to be successful and organized.
Retirement is a life transition process. Just like other major life transitions, retirement requires you to adapt and grow. It might involve some sad moments for you like leaving your workplace, workmates, moving houses, having ups and downs, being short on money, etc.
However, these grieve moments don’t last forever! The efforts that you make before and during retirement to have a balanced life will help to ensure that your retirement is a smooth and pain-free process.
Although the act of retirement happens in a day, or a week. In fact, the retirement process is taking place over the years before your actual departure. Retirement cannot be successful overnight and it requires in-depth planning and preparation. Your retirement plan might even change at some points in life, depending on your interests, activities, and health fluctuations.
Trust yourself that you will adjust to retirement, relax and enjoy!
