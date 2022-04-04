Finance
How To Make Money With Google Adsense
Simply developing a website and advertising it in the search engines is not enough to get the quality traffic you will need to increase your AdSense income.
It will require work… the difference is this… is it going to be minimal work that produces financial result, or just plain wasted work bouncing around in the dark…not knowing how to do right keyword research, the formula to get you search engine traffic…
Again, for those that just want to put a website up and say “yippee kai ehhh, show me da money”… turn of your computer, take a cold shower and come back.
Also some say that to be successful in Google AdSense marketing you must develop websites that contain focused and fresh content: articles, audios, videos, etc. Indeed, that’s a conventional and true way. Just to qualify that statement, there are also other ways to do get targeted traffic ready to click your Ads without doing these things. Its not Arbitrage, if that’s what you’re thinking. Google doesn’t like Arbitrage sites…still arbitrage works if you know how to do it. (that’s another branch and you can’t do it all folks)
Here’s something perhaps 99% of folks online may have never tried. I use a JV/Adwords approach to get targeted traffic. I build AdWords Campaigns for business owners for Free, help them advertise their business for pennies and the AdSense Ads belong to me. This way, they don’t pay 1 penny until traffic does indeed get to their webpage, and if traffic decides to leave after an online purchase or no purchase, they can exit by my AdSense ads that’s within Google’s TOS (You cannot solicit someone to click your ad). So it’s a win win win for everyone. Owner doesn’t need to pay for my monthly AdWords services, I get traffic to his site to buy his products, and I earn from traffic that leave the site whether by closing their browser or because of an AdSense Ad that appeals to customer’s interest. Win-Win-Win.
Then there are GREY hat AdSense practices, these tread the line so be very very careful when “dancing with the devil by the pale moonlight” and keep these AdSense sites on dedicated IPs away from your long terms money sites. This means you gotta keep them on VDS, or Virtual Dedicated Servers with their own IPs in case the sites for some reason “turn to the dark side” because of something extra naughty you did. Most hosting use shared IPs and webmasters often utilise the “Addon” Domain feature. So just in case an IP gets black listed by Google, deindexed in the search engine, axed, your main sites are safe.
Now even though an AdSense technique is termed grey hat, is it easy to set up these sites and earn tons of cash? No. There is always going to be a minimal amount of work, even for the shortest of shortcuts. “Grey Hat” doesn’t mean no work or investment, you need to buy software, special hosting which can cost up to $1000. And if you know the shortcuts, will cost a fraction of the price.
To learn how to make money with Google Adsense visit Sherman’s AdSense Blog post here
Barbados Investment Property – Barbados Property Offers A Great Return On Investment
Why Invest in Barbados Property?
The Caribbean is well-known for its beautiful year-round weather and there are regular flights from the U.K., from the U.S.A. and from Canada providing easy access to the Caribbean. Barbados has a world-class international airport and is the hub for connecting with many of the other Caribbean islands. As a popular holiday destination, Barbadian investment properties afford year-round rental-opportunities.
Over the years, stable Barbados Governments have supported a thriving tourism-industry and active promotional programmes continue to bring a steady stream of visitors to the island from an increasing number of countries. This creates opportunities to rent your investment-property if you so desire. The capital-appreciation on investment-property has been between 5% and 10% per year for the last twenty years; this makes Barbados the ideal place to invest in real estate.
More Benefits For Owners of Investment Property in Barbados.
If you are buying investment-property in Barbados, there are many benefits that would appeal to non-residents (individuals).
- Capital Appreciation: Property prices in Barbados are stable and generally show a steady increase in value of over 5% per year. Ideally, you can invest in a luxury apartment or condominium today if you’re looking for rental income plus attractive capital appreciation.
- Rental Income from Your Barbados Investment Property: If you buy a luxury condominium or apartment, you can rent it out at very attractive rates. Most investment property developments will offer a property rental option.
- Investment Funds and Profits Can Be Repatriated: Money transferred to Barbados, to finance the purchase of property, must be registered with the Barbados Central Bank. This is to ensure that this money together with profits accruing from the property investment can later be taken out of the country should you decide to sell your investment property.
- Investment Property and Residency in Barbados: If you are not a Barbadian citizen or resident, you can live in Barbados as long as you own a property and can supply information indicating that your income will come from abroad. The Immigration Department will give a special entry permit allowing residence for 5 years and this is renewable. If you are over 60 years of age, you can apply for immigrant status in retirement. All applications for residency in Barbados should be made to:
Chief Immigration Officer
Immigration Department
Careenage House, The Wharf
Bridgetown, Barbados
Buying Investment Property In Barbados Is Easy.
When you decide to go ahead with your property investment, a 10% deposit will be required to secure the luxury condominium, house or luxury apartment at the negotiated price. This should be done through an Attorney of your choice. The contract for purchase will then be prepared by your Lawyer who will guide you through the various steps for closing the agreement.
Explained: Home EMI Calculators and All You Need to Know About Them
Ever heard of an EMI calculator for home loans? If not, it’s nothing to be worried about because there are thousands of borrowers do not know what these tools are but apply for their home loans anyways. However, since the internet brought you this article, you will now have the upper hand as it will explain everything you need to know about the useful yet mostly unknown calculators.
1. What is an EMI Calculator?
It’s a simple online tool that you can use to compute all your home loan EMI payments. Right from the first EMI amount to the last EMI payable; it will calculate it all in nothing but a few seconds.
2. How do you use the calculator?
Using a calculator is relatively easy. Just tap in simple details related to your home loan such as the amount, the tenure, the interest rate and give the enter button a tap. Within seconds, you should see a tabularized repayment schedule.
3. Where can you find one?
Finding an EMI Calculator is just as easy as using one, in fact, it’s probably easier. Most lender websites have one you can use and leading housing finance aggregators will also have one.
4. Is there any charge to use one?
These useful tools are made available to you for free. No need pay anything, subscribe to pesky newsletters or provide your details. Just find the calculator, fill in the fields and hit enter!
5. Reasons to use an EMI calculator.
There is the number of reasons why you should use a calculator before applying for a home loan. Firstly, you can create better plans to repay the loan successfully.
This ensures you enter into the decision of a home loan already well prepared. Knowing the EMI amount helps you adjust your income and expenses to accommodate this monthly cost.
Moreover, knowing the EMI amount helps you decide your loan affordability. If the EMI provided is too high, you cannot afford to borrow the given loan amount. If you were to skip on using a calculator, you would have applied for the amount and seeing that you cannot afford to pay that sort of EMI, the lender might reject your loan application.
However, you can keep reducing the loan amount you enter in the calculator until the EMI amount provided is within your financial capacity.
6. What are the other calculators besides an EMI Calculator?
There are a couple of other useful calculators that you can use. They are the home loan eligibility calculator, the length conversion calculator, and the affordability calculator. Using all of these in combination with the calculator for EMIs will ensure you are well-informed and ready to take on the home loan.
We hope these 6 points in regard to EMI Calculator help your decision making process and provide you with a hassle-free and smooth home loan journey. For any further assistance, you can turn to a financial expert or just reach out to one of the leading home loan providers. Good luck and all the best!
Failing to Update Retirement Plans – How to Avoid IRS Plan Disqualification & Penalties by Using VCP
In our fast paced world, many retirement plans are drafted and then often neglected. In extreme cases, plans are put aside without ever being updated. Some plan sponsors have failed to restate their plans for years or even decades. For many individuals, retirement plan accounts represent the largest portion of their wealth. As the following discussion will illustrate, the failure to protect this most valuable and important asset by keeping the retirement plan in full compliance with applicable retirement plan laws could result in some very nasty, costly and unforeseen financial repercussions.
The retirement plan laws have always required that plans be updated for tax law changes. Before 2003, the IRS allowed plans to be periodically restated for tax law changes that occurred over many years. This resulted in large, periodic major plan restatements. However, since 2003 the IRS has required amendments to retirement plans for each new tax law resulting in more frequent “interim amendments.” [For those of you interested in a more detailed discussion of these required interim amendments since 2003, please go to my questions answered at my Linked-In profile.] For many plans, the deadlines for many of these plan restatements or interim amendments have now expired. Current rules provide that plans that have not been redrafted to comply with required prior restatements or interim amendments cease to be qualified as of their applicable deadlines.
In the worst case scenario, the IRS may demand that the plan be retroactively disqualified. If the IRS is successful in disqualifying the plan, the plan sponsor’s tax deductions for contributions taken in the year of disqualification and in later years would be disallowed. The taxes owed by the plan sponsor due to the disallowance of previously claimed retirement plan deductions plus applicable interest and penalties could be enormous. In addition, participants of the plan would have to treat as taxable income the value of their plan account as of the date of such disqualification. The taxes, interest and penalties to the participants from the date of plan disqualification could be equally exorbitant. This would be a truly disastrous and harsh result for both the employer plan sponsor and participants in the disqualified plan.
However, in most cases, the current policy of the IRS is to impose monetary penalties instead of the more severe penalty of plan disqualification. Even so, when the IRS raises these failures as the result of an audit the penalties can be quite severe. Penalties can range from $2,500 to $80,000 depending on the failures involved and the size of the plan. It is worth noting that in recent years, the IRS has increased its auditing of retirement plans.
Here is Good News: How to Solve This Looming Problem
The IRS has a voluntary remedial program called the VCP (voluntary compliance program) to correct these plan document deficiencies. The IRS position is that retirement plans may be re-qualified only by having the plan sponsor voluntarily come forward before an IRS audit by submitting the newly drafted delinquent restatements and/or interim amendments to the IRS in accordance with some very detailed procedures and documentation pursuant to Revenue Procedure 2008-50. Once the IRS reviews and hopefully approves the application and the newly drafted required documentation, the plan is deemed to be in full compliance with applicable law and such plan is retroactively tax qualified.
Instead of paying a steep monetary penalty, the VCP submission results in the paying of a filing fee to the IRS. Sometimes, if the violation is quite limited the filing fee can be as low as $375. (Remember, you will still need to pay for documentation services associated with plan restatements and interim amendments. However, these costs would have been incurred in any event to keep your plan in full compliance with the law.) The important point here is that the use of the VCP program avoids the risk of plan disqualification or the imposition of a large monetary penalty.
How We Can Help:
Numerous VCP program applications under the applicable Revenue Procedure 2008-50 have been submitted by this office. This application along with the needed plan restatements and interim amendments must be carefully drafted to ensure efficient negotiations and a successful outcome with the IRS.
The Bottom Line:
Plan sponsors should immediately and voluntarily move to correct plan deficiencies pursuant to the more taxpayer friendly and cheaper VCP program before the IRS audits your plan. Once the IRS commences an audit, the VCP submission strategy is no longer an option and your plan is exposed to disqualification and/or severe monetary penalties.
Looking forward, you must establish a program with your plan adviser to ensure that your plan is kept in compliance with the laws concerning plan restatements, interim amendments and the changing IRS submission requirements and deadlines. This will avoid having to deal with all of these problems again in the future. In fact, the Revenue Procedure requires a disclosure in the VCP application as to what new procedures the plan sponsors will use to avoid this problem in the future.
