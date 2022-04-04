How To Make Money With Google Adsense

Share Pin 0 Shares

Simply developing a website and advertising it in the search engines is not enough to get the quality traffic you will need to increase your AdSense income.

It will require work… the difference is this… is it going to be minimal work that produces financial result, or just plain wasted work bouncing around in the dark…not knowing how to do right keyword research, the formula to get you search engine traffic…

Again, for those that just want to put a website up and say “yippee kai ehhh, show me da money”… turn of your computer, take a cold shower and come back.

Also some say that to be successful in Google AdSense marketing you must develop websites that contain focused and fresh content: articles, audios, videos, etc. Indeed, that’s a conventional and true way. Just to qualify that statement, there are also other ways to do get targeted traffic ready to click your Ads without doing these things. Its not Arbitrage, if that’s what you’re thinking. Google doesn’t like Arbitrage sites…still arbitrage works if you know how to do it. (that’s another branch and you can’t do it all folks)

Here’s something perhaps 99% of folks online may have never tried. I use a JV/Adwords approach to get targeted traffic. I build AdWords Campaigns for business owners for Free, help them advertise their business for pennies and the AdSense Ads belong to me. This way, they don’t pay 1 penny until traffic does indeed get to their webpage, and if traffic decides to leave after an online purchase or no purchase, they can exit by my AdSense ads that’s within Google’s TOS (You cannot solicit someone to click your ad). So it’s a win win win for everyone. Owner doesn’t need to pay for my monthly AdWords services, I get traffic to his site to buy his products, and I earn from traffic that leave the site whether by closing their browser or because of an AdSense Ad that appeals to customer’s interest. Win-Win-Win.

Then there are GREY hat AdSense practices, these tread the line so be very very careful when “dancing with the devil by the pale moonlight” and keep these AdSense sites on dedicated IPs away from your long terms money sites. This means you gotta keep them on VDS, or Virtual Dedicated Servers with their own IPs in case the sites for some reason “turn to the dark side” because of something extra naughty you did. Most hosting use shared IPs and webmasters often utilise the “Addon” Domain feature. So just in case an IP gets black listed by Google, deindexed in the search engine, axed, your main sites are safe.

Now even though an AdSense technique is termed grey hat, is it easy to set up these sites and earn tons of cash? No. There is always going to be a minimal amount of work, even for the shortest of shortcuts. “Grey Hat” doesn’t mean no work or investment, you need to buy software, special hosting which can cost up to $1000. And if you know the shortcuts, will cost a fraction of the price.

