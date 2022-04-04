How To Save Hundreds Of Dollars A Year On Gas!

Share Pin 0 Shares

Hello! My name is Dustin Hale. I’m an Entrepreneur, Marketer, Researcher, and Educator. I live in the great state of Indiana and have two beautiful children, Ariya and Adrian Hale. One of the things that I do is inform people about the Products, Idea, Opportunity, and the Cost to get started in a wide variety of companies! However, that’s of course not all that I do. Another thing I do is provide free information and guide people on ways they can Save Money!

Here in the year 2015, many things are very expensive and many people who need these things are starting to have problems affording them. Therefore, people make cutbacks! Sometimes these cutbacks are major, sometimes they are minor. But if people have to make cutbacks for things they absolutely need, there’s a problem! By many things, I mean pretty much Everything! Things such as food, water, clothes, furniture, vehicles, tires, shampoo, deodorant, the list goes on!

You can find almost anything to be much cheaper than what you would normally pay for them; All you have to do is a little searching! I’m here to help You make that search a little easier.

How To Save Money On Gas

Gas prices continue to rise and a solution for recyclable and more affordable gas seems to be a futuristic concept. There are a plethora of ways you are able to Save money on the cost of gas itself or doing certain things to make it last longer. In this article I offer ways to keep more money in your wallet, keep more gas in your tank, and keep your car alive longer!

Take Care Of Your Vehicle – Drive Smarter

1. Change your vehicles spark plugs often! Spark plugs are relatively inexpensive and (depending on the vehicle) easy to replace. If you’re not that handy or mechanically inclined, read some auto repair books or take a local mechanic class. One of the greatest abilities we have as humans is to learn unlimited amounts of information, so why not?

2. Don’t top up your gas tank between fills. Not only is it terrible for the environment but it’s a total waste of your money!

3. Avoid idling as much as possible! Idling is a great way to drain your gas tank. Idling with the air conditioning on uses even more fuel. Also, avoid going so fast that you have to abruptly brake for someone. Whenever you brake, you waste the gas it took to get going that fast which brings us to our next way to save money on gas, driving at a consistent speed.

4. Drive at a consistent speed. Avoid quick acceleration and hard braking. Calm down, we will all get to our locations just fine. There is no need to rush. Anticipate the stops signs and lights to reduce hard-braking even more. Also, keep your distance from other vehicles on the road. If they brake, you brake! You should keep a car length distance away so if the car in-front of you stops, you have time to stop your car smoothly rather than immediately and aggressively.

5. Avoid coming to a complete stop at Stop lights. Anticipate the stops signs and lights to reduce hard-braking even more. Try to coast through lights rather than coming to a complete stop, this will save the gasoline you would otherwise use from having to get back up to that speed after a complete stop.

6. Park in the shade as much as possible! Not everybody knows this, but gasoline actually evaporates right out of your gas tank. By parking your vehicle in the shade, your gas will evaporate much slower. Also, parking your vehicle in the shade keeps your car cooler inside so you don’t have to crank the A/C immediately after getting in and burn even more gas!

How To Spend Less Money On Gas

Tip #1 – Sometimes you can find Discounted Gas Cards. This is where the searching kind of comes into play. A website that sells these kinds of cards is PlasticJungle. If you go on this site and look for discounted cards you may be able to purchase a $75 gas card for only $70, giving you $5 in Free Gas!

Tip #2 – Get a gas rewards card. It doesn’t even have to necessarily be a credit card. I personally drive quite a bit and got myself a gas rewards card from the grocery store, Meijer. A credit card isn’t a bad idea though. You can go to a website called Nerdwallet and they will help you find the best credit card for you. It’s important to remember, credit cards are great unless used incorrectly. So put some thought into it and make sure its the right decision for you. If you do, however, use it correctly, you Could build you credit while saving money on gas each month!

Tip #3 – There are many applications for your smartphone such as GasBuddy in which helps you find which gas station offers the cheapest gas in your area.

Now go save some money!