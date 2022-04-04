Finance
How To Save Hundreds Of Dollars A Year On Gas!
Hello! My name is Dustin Hale. I’m an Entrepreneur, Marketer, Researcher, and Educator. I live in the great state of Indiana and have two beautiful children, Ariya and Adrian Hale. One of the things that I do is inform people about the Products, Idea, Opportunity, and the Cost to get started in a wide variety of companies! However, that’s of course not all that I do. Another thing I do is provide free information and guide people on ways they can Save Money!
Here in the year 2015, many things are very expensive and many people who need these things are starting to have problems affording them. Therefore, people make cutbacks! Sometimes these cutbacks are major, sometimes they are minor. But if people have to make cutbacks for things they absolutely need, there’s a problem! By many things, I mean pretty much Everything! Things such as food, water, clothes, furniture, vehicles, tires, shampoo, deodorant, the list goes on!
You can find almost anything to be much cheaper than what you would normally pay for them; All you have to do is a little searching! I’m here to help You make that search a little easier.
How To Save Money On Gas
Gas prices continue to rise and a solution for recyclable and more affordable gas seems to be a futuristic concept. There are a plethora of ways you are able to Save money on the cost of gas itself or doing certain things to make it last longer. In this article I offer ways to keep more money in your wallet, keep more gas in your tank, and keep your car alive longer!
Take Care Of Your Vehicle – Drive Smarter
1. Change your vehicles spark plugs often! Spark plugs are relatively inexpensive and (depending on the vehicle) easy to replace. If you’re not that handy or mechanically inclined, read some auto repair books or take a local mechanic class. One of the greatest abilities we have as humans is to learn unlimited amounts of information, so why not?
2. Don’t top up your gas tank between fills. Not only is it terrible for the environment but it’s a total waste of your money!
3. Avoid idling as much as possible! Idling is a great way to drain your gas tank. Idling with the air conditioning on uses even more fuel. Also, avoid going so fast that you have to abruptly brake for someone. Whenever you brake, you waste the gas it took to get going that fast which brings us to our next way to save money on gas, driving at a consistent speed.
4. Drive at a consistent speed. Avoid quick acceleration and hard braking. Calm down, we will all get to our locations just fine. There is no need to rush. Anticipate the stops signs and lights to reduce hard-braking even more. Also, keep your distance from other vehicles on the road. If they brake, you brake! You should keep a car length distance away so if the car in-front of you stops, you have time to stop your car smoothly rather than immediately and aggressively.
5. Avoid coming to a complete stop at Stop lights. Anticipate the stops signs and lights to reduce hard-braking even more. Try to coast through lights rather than coming to a complete stop, this will save the gasoline you would otherwise use from having to get back up to that speed after a complete stop.
6. Park in the shade as much as possible! Not everybody knows this, but gasoline actually evaporates right out of your gas tank. By parking your vehicle in the shade, your gas will evaporate much slower. Also, parking your vehicle in the shade keeps your car cooler inside so you don’t have to crank the A/C immediately after getting in and burn even more gas!
How To Spend Less Money On Gas
Tip #1 – Sometimes you can find Discounted Gas Cards. This is where the searching kind of comes into play. A website that sells these kinds of cards is PlasticJungle. If you go on this site and look for discounted cards you may be able to purchase a $75 gas card for only $70, giving you $5 in Free Gas!
Tip #2 – Get a gas rewards card. It doesn’t even have to necessarily be a credit card. I personally drive quite a bit and got myself a gas rewards card from the grocery store, Meijer. A credit card isn’t a bad idea though. You can go to a website called Nerdwallet and they will help you find the best credit card for you. It’s important to remember, credit cards are great unless used incorrectly. So put some thought into it and make sure its the right decision for you. If you do, however, use it correctly, you Could build you credit while saving money on gas each month!
Tip #3 – There are many applications for your smartphone such as GasBuddy in which helps you find which gas station offers the cheapest gas in your area.
Now go save some money!
How To Make Money With Google Adsense
Simply developing a website and advertising it in the search engines is not enough to get the quality traffic you will need to increase your AdSense income.
It will require work… the difference is this… is it going to be minimal work that produces financial result, or just plain wasted work bouncing around in the dark…not knowing how to do right keyword research, the formula to get you search engine traffic…
Again, for those that just want to put a website up and say “yippee kai ehhh, show me da money”… turn of your computer, take a cold shower and come back.
Also some say that to be successful in Google AdSense marketing you must develop websites that contain focused and fresh content: articles, audios, videos, etc. Indeed, that’s a conventional and true way. Just to qualify that statement, there are also other ways to do get targeted traffic ready to click your Ads without doing these things. Its not Arbitrage, if that’s what you’re thinking. Google doesn’t like Arbitrage sites…still arbitrage works if you know how to do it. (that’s another branch and you can’t do it all folks)
Here’s something perhaps 99% of folks online may have never tried. I use a JV/Adwords approach to get targeted traffic. I build AdWords Campaigns for business owners for Free, help them advertise their business for pennies and the AdSense Ads belong to me. This way, they don’t pay 1 penny until traffic does indeed get to their webpage, and if traffic decides to leave after an online purchase or no purchase, they can exit by my AdSense ads that’s within Google’s TOS (You cannot solicit someone to click your ad). So it’s a win win win for everyone. Owner doesn’t need to pay for my monthly AdWords services, I get traffic to his site to buy his products, and I earn from traffic that leave the site whether by closing their browser or because of an AdSense Ad that appeals to customer’s interest. Win-Win-Win.
Then there are GREY hat AdSense practices, these tread the line so be very very careful when “dancing with the devil by the pale moonlight” and keep these AdSense sites on dedicated IPs away from your long terms money sites. This means you gotta keep them on VDS, or Virtual Dedicated Servers with their own IPs in case the sites for some reason “turn to the dark side” because of something extra naughty you did. Most hosting use shared IPs and webmasters often utilise the “Addon” Domain feature. So just in case an IP gets black listed by Google, deindexed in the search engine, axed, your main sites are safe.
Now even though an AdSense technique is termed grey hat, is it easy to set up these sites and earn tons of cash? No. There is always going to be a minimal amount of work, even for the shortest of shortcuts. “Grey Hat” doesn’t mean no work or investment, you need to buy software, special hosting which can cost up to $1000. And if you know the shortcuts, will cost a fraction of the price.
To learn how to make money with Google Adsense visit Sherman’s AdSense Blog post here
Barbados Investment Property – Barbados Property Offers A Great Return On Investment
Why Invest in Barbados Property?
The Caribbean is well-known for its beautiful year-round weather and there are regular flights from the U.K., from the U.S.A. and from Canada providing easy access to the Caribbean. Barbados has a world-class international airport and is the hub for connecting with many of the other Caribbean islands. As a popular holiday destination, Barbadian investment properties afford year-round rental-opportunities.
Over the years, stable Barbados Governments have supported a thriving tourism-industry and active promotional programmes continue to bring a steady stream of visitors to the island from an increasing number of countries. This creates opportunities to rent your investment-property if you so desire. The capital-appreciation on investment-property has been between 5% and 10% per year for the last twenty years; this makes Barbados the ideal place to invest in real estate.
More Benefits For Owners of Investment Property in Barbados.
If you are buying investment-property in Barbados, there are many benefits that would appeal to non-residents (individuals).
- Capital Appreciation: Property prices in Barbados are stable and generally show a steady increase in value of over 5% per year. Ideally, you can invest in a luxury apartment or condominium today if you’re looking for rental income plus attractive capital appreciation.
- Rental Income from Your Barbados Investment Property: If you buy a luxury condominium or apartment, you can rent it out at very attractive rates. Most investment property developments will offer a property rental option.
- Investment Funds and Profits Can Be Repatriated: Money transferred to Barbados, to finance the purchase of property, must be registered with the Barbados Central Bank. This is to ensure that this money together with profits accruing from the property investment can later be taken out of the country should you decide to sell your investment property.
- Investment Property and Residency in Barbados: If you are not a Barbadian citizen or resident, you can live in Barbados as long as you own a property and can supply information indicating that your income will come from abroad. The Immigration Department will give a special entry permit allowing residence for 5 years and this is renewable. If you are over 60 years of age, you can apply for immigrant status in retirement. All applications for residency in Barbados should be made to:
Chief Immigration Officer
Immigration Department
Careenage House, The Wharf
Bridgetown, Barbados
Buying Investment Property In Barbados Is Easy.
When you decide to go ahead with your property investment, a 10% deposit will be required to secure the luxury condominium, house or luxury apartment at the negotiated price. This should be done through an Attorney of your choice. The contract for purchase will then be prepared by your Lawyer who will guide you through the various steps for closing the agreement.
Explained: Home EMI Calculators and All You Need to Know About Them
Ever heard of an EMI calculator for home loans? If not, it’s nothing to be worried about because there are thousands of borrowers do not know what these tools are but apply for their home loans anyways. However, since the internet brought you this article, you will now have the upper hand as it will explain everything you need to know about the useful yet mostly unknown calculators.
1. What is an EMI Calculator?
It’s a simple online tool that you can use to compute all your home loan EMI payments. Right from the first EMI amount to the last EMI payable; it will calculate it all in nothing but a few seconds.
2. How do you use the calculator?
Using a calculator is relatively easy. Just tap in simple details related to your home loan such as the amount, the tenure, the interest rate and give the enter button a tap. Within seconds, you should see a tabularized repayment schedule.
3. Where can you find one?
Finding an EMI Calculator is just as easy as using one, in fact, it’s probably easier. Most lender websites have one you can use and leading housing finance aggregators will also have one.
4. Is there any charge to use one?
These useful tools are made available to you for free. No need pay anything, subscribe to pesky newsletters or provide your details. Just find the calculator, fill in the fields and hit enter!
5. Reasons to use an EMI calculator.
There is the number of reasons why you should use a calculator before applying for a home loan. Firstly, you can create better plans to repay the loan successfully.
This ensures you enter into the decision of a home loan already well prepared. Knowing the EMI amount helps you adjust your income and expenses to accommodate this monthly cost.
Moreover, knowing the EMI amount helps you decide your loan affordability. If the EMI provided is too high, you cannot afford to borrow the given loan amount. If you were to skip on using a calculator, you would have applied for the amount and seeing that you cannot afford to pay that sort of EMI, the lender might reject your loan application.
However, you can keep reducing the loan amount you enter in the calculator until the EMI amount provided is within your financial capacity.
6. What are the other calculators besides an EMI Calculator?
There are a couple of other useful calculators that you can use. They are the home loan eligibility calculator, the length conversion calculator, and the affordability calculator. Using all of these in combination with the calculator for EMIs will ensure you are well-informed and ready to take on the home loan.
We hope these 6 points in regard to EMI Calculator help your decision making process and provide you with a hassle-free and smooth home loan journey. For any further assistance, you can turn to a financial expert or just reach out to one of the leading home loan providers. Good luck and all the best!
