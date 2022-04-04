Finance
How To Sell Christian Songs
If you’ve written a faith based song and want to make money from it, here’s how to sell Christian songs!
The income stream from Christian songs includes radio airplay on Christian stations, CD sales through Christian book stores; CD sales through secular stores such as Walmart; CD sales at live events, downloads direct from your own ministry website; and sales through Amazon.com, iTunes and other sites.
It can also include income from your song’s use in Christian movies, cable television and network television; use in product commercials, music book publication, royalties from churches using your song in plays or worship, foreign uses for all of the above… the list continues and it’s long. If your song garners radio airplay you’ll receive royalties from SESAC, BMI or ASCAP.
To get the stream flowing you must decide if you want a music publisher to handle your song and exploit the copyright or if you prefer to keep a higher percentage by self-publishing.
Next, you’ll need to have either a demonstration recording (a.k.a. “a demo”) made for pitching your songs to Christian music publishers, producers and record companies, a master recording made or have a limited release CD made containing your song(s) for your self-publishing efforts.
A master single or a limited release CD can also double as a demo but it’s more expensive. This step will cost money but if your song is good enough to sell, it’s a necessary investment you will recoup later.
Most songwriters write both lyrics and music. If you only have lyrics written so far you’ll need to have a melody and chords created for your lyric because music industry professionals don’t read lyrics, they listen to demos. Most demo services will write music for a fee under a “work for hire” agreement that lets you keep all rights.
Note that you can’t sell a song outright for cash to anyone, anywhere, that’s not legal due to laws passed years ago. Songwriters were being taken advantage of many years ago by song publishers who would pay starving songwriters a few dollars for a song then make millions, so Congress intervened. The cash flow comes from mechanical and airplay royalties. If you self-publish you’ll get cash from downloads, sales of your CDs, and other sources listed above.
These days you can assign your publishing rights but you can’t sell the entire copyright or your songwriting share of the rights.
That covers the basics of How To Sell Your Christian Songs. Whether you use the royalties and cash proceeds to support yourself, fuel your ministry or donate it to a good cause is something you need to consider and pray about.
The Secret Legacy Behind "Buy Term and Invest the Difference"
In 1965, A.L. Williams died of a heart attack. He had a whole life policy, but it left the remaining Williams clan underinsured. This left an impression on his son, Art L. Williams, Jr, whose cousin later introduced him to the concept of term life insurance, which was relatively unknown at the time and provided much more in face value at cheaper rates.
Fueled by the financial hardship his family had endured, Art launched himself into an ambassadorship of term life with an almost religious fervor. He coined the phrase “Buy term and invest the difference”, BTID for short, launched a new company on the concept, had some 200k agents under his umbrella, and the rest is history.
Or is it?
Some 40 years later, a study published in the May 2015 issue of Journal of Financial Service Professionals indicates that Williams’s grand experiment had unintended consequences for families. “People don’t buy term and invest the difference”, said David F. Babbel, the study’s co-author. “They most likely rent the term, lapse it, and spend the difference”, leaving many families uninsured instead of simply underinsured when a loved one passes.
Even the small percentage of people who do fully execute Art’s advice and invest the difference may invest emotionally in the market by buying high and selling low, or buy managed investments without realizing the potential impact of associated fees to their nest egg. People who think they are playing it safe by overfunding a 401k beyond the amount an employer matches often don’t consider that, if the management fee is 3%, they must make a 3% return each and every year to break even and protect their principle.
Supposing everyone who bought term actually did invest the difference wisely, whole life still offers advantages that BTID doesn’t. Whole life locks in insurability, allowing the insured to purchase additional coverage with accumulated cash value, even if their health has declined to the point that they are no longer able to buy new policies. Further, they can borrow against the cash value, convert it into guaranteed income, or take tax-free distributions.
Chris Blunt, executive vice president of New York Life, points out the value of BTID to the investment firms, says “Generations of Wall Street professionals have been trained by their firms to trash cash value life insurance so the investment firms could maintain those dollars under management.” He also points out that there’s no need to decide between term and permanent life insurance. Young families can purchase both, and convert the term to whole life as their income increases.
Art Williams’ legacy consists of overpriced term-only options and a drastically reduced pool of agents who, like the Wall Streeters mentioned by Mr. Blunt, push only one product and openly disparage every other option available to their prospects, calling cash value insurance “trash value” and an “awful product” and touting BTID as the only solution for everyone. The 40-year look back on this way of selling life insurance detailed in this study doesn’t support these claims. America’s families deserve more in terms of both options and advice.
Teach Children To Invest Book Review – A Kid’s Guide To Stock Market Investing
By: Tamra Orr (2009)
Published by Mitchell Lane Publishers, P.O. Box 196 Hockessin, Delaware 19707
ISBN 978-1-58415-642-0
Book Price: $11.00
Author of over 100 books for children
Tamra Orr is the author of more than 100 books for children of all ages, as well as several books and articles on money management and the stock market. She lives in the Pacific Northwest with her kids and husband and spends as much time reading as she can. Being an author is the best possible job she can imagine.
The world of investing
In 6 brief chapters, readers will find a concise presentation of the world of investing. Tamra Orr states that investing is, part ownership (Ch. 1); becoming a stockholder (Ch. 2); cracking the code (Ch. 3); the world of stock exchanges (Ch. 4); surviving a crash (Ch. 5); and it’s never too early to begin investing (Ch. 6). Start learning today.
Inspiring young minds to invest
Tamra Orr involves young readers with relevant topics and youthful expressions, to engage their interest. She begins a conversation between two young students at school, sharing, “Tim chuckled… I own part of McDonalds.” “You do not!” exclaimed Sasha. “… My grandmother bought me a few stocks in McDonalds for my birthday…”
By defining terms in simple language, Tamara informs young readers without boring them. This will work for adults also. As she explains what a stock is, she notes, “It is a piece of a business that other people can buy.”
Orr shares simple, practical advice that anyone can follow to help readers apply her principles. She focuses on investing in the stock market by suggesting, “If you do not have the cash right now, you can still learn about the market. Pretend that you do have the money, and then follow the market to see what would have happened…”
Tamra has a keen ability to focus on aspects that gain the attention of young people. In one instance she zeroes in on the ability to vote on company issues, revealing, “Owning even a small piece of a company can be exciting. In many companies, owning a single share is enough to buy you voting rights… your vote might eventually affect whether McDonald’s adds another chicken sandwich or a new flavor of pie!” This promises empowerment to kids.
Kids and adults will be educated and encouraged to begin investing. Orr quips, “It’s never too early.”
Embrace the benefits of personal investing
Tamra Orr educated, inspires, and empowers young and old to embrace the benefits of personal investing!
Success Step: Find a favourite company on the NYSE (New York Stock Exchange) and follow its stock activity.
New York Stock Exchange – Why Is Everyone Shouting?
Ah yes, the New York Stock Exchange, while it’s the epicenter of the trading universe, it looks a bit more like an amusement park or a playground doesn’t it? Close your eyes and you can picture it, the hustle, the bustle, the screaming traders on the floor, the grown men sweating through suits and button up shirts gesticulating like a wild pack of children playing tackle football on an open field.
But why, in this modern-day and age, do traders and brokers still act like an angry mob? Don’t we use computers for most trades these days anyway? Isn’t this the information age, an era dominated by sterile, instant communication? How did this madness start? Why does it still go on? This article will examine and explain the reasons why Wall Street and many other trading pits resemble a riot after a soccer match more so than a gathering of grown business majors trying to amass a fortune for themselves and their clients.
In the first place, there are a number of trading exchanges and trading pits, from the bond pits in Chicago to the Nikkei in far off Japan, but the most famous trading exchange in the world, beyond a shadow of a doubt, exists at the intersection of Wall Street and Broad Street in Manhattan. The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) had existed since 1792 when the famed Buttonwood agreement was signed by 24 New York brokers and businessmen. Most people think of the Dow-Jones Exchange when they think of the stock market. This consists of thirty of the largest businesses in the United States, from GE and McDonald’s to Walmart.
The principle is simple; people use stockbrokers to buy stocks, or percentages of ownership of a company (and its profits or losses) in exchange for cash. The money is and always has flown around the room at a fast and furious pace, and so has the action, hence the total hubbub. Essentially these stocks are “auctioned” off to the highest bidder who agrees to a purchase price, so each broker is trying to get their bid in and accepted before the price of a stock rises. This is where the yelling originated, with brokers trying to shout their price and acceptance as loudly as possible in an attempt to drown out and beat the competing brokers to the purchase price that they want. Getting a bid in a split second earlier at pennies per stock can mean the difference between millions of dollars of profit on one large stock purchase, so the immediacy and force used can be understandable when so much is on the line.
Originally, the tenor of the room was more gentlemanly, as respected businessmen and brokers traded stocks at a reasonable pace and wealth simply moved amongst wealthy individuals, from one family to another. A Rockefeller might buy a piece of a Ford or a Vanderbilt’s interests, knowing that these successful, wealthy men would generate more wealth.
As America grew, though, and the American Dream was born, the common folk wanted in on the action. After the Industrial Revolution in America took place in the late 1800’s, a middle class emerged, as factory workers fought for more of the company pie and finally won better wages and working conditions. The idea that any American could get rich and get rich quick took root, and what better way than through the New York Stock Exchange.
By the 1920’s, many Americans were investing in the stock market. The New York Stock Exchange was booming. Instant millionaires were popping up all over the place. There was a whole new level of wealthy Americans with ticker tape machines in their living rooms giving them instant market price updates. This is when the screaming and gesticulating began in earnest, as brokers were overwhelmed by buyers, new clients and purchase orders. They screamed and hollered and waved their arms to get their orders in first. The country’s stance was positive. The era was known as the Roaring Twenties, and its theme song was Blue Skies because everything was coming up roses for most Americans. Consumer credit was born to help sell products being over produced thanks to massive stock investments. The only problem was this whole explosion of wealth was built on a house of cards almost like a Ponzi scheme. Stocks were being sold for start-ups companies that weren’t making profits, they were just filling their coffers with investment cash, and too many people were downright leveraged in the stock market. For 9 years, from 1920 to 1929, stock prices went straight up with no end in sight.
That is until October 24 of 1929, better known as Black Thursday. That was the day of the Great Stock Market Crash that signaled the beginning of the Great Depression, the greatest economic catastrophe the United States has ever faced. The pits exploded with noise as brokers screamed “sell, sell, sell,” trying to cut losses before it was too late, but there were no buyers. Investors fled en masse, most of them were bankrupt, broke and penniless.
Nonetheless, the New York Stock Exchange persevered, and as with any exchange or market, has had its turbulent ups and downs ever since. There have been a number of peaks and valleys on the New York Stock Exchange over the years. The most recent crash occurred in 2008 after the housing bubble burst. The market is still recovering. There have been numerous regulations put in place to make the trading fairer and more acceptable. Day traders’ trade from their home computer signaling buys and sells in an instant. In fact, most trading is transacted through computers these days.
So why are grown men in suits still yelling, screaming and gesticulating like a five-year old throwing a temper tantrum? That’s the one thing that never seems to change.
Because at its heart, the New York Stock Exchange is still an auction house system, and every single DOW trade occurs at the end on that famous floor. Even if, you make a purchase on E*Trade, the trade is accepted and consummated on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, facilitated by a broker. The screaming isn’t as necessary, nor as prevalent as in the past, thanks to computers and technological advances in communication systems, but there are still brokers on the floor who have to overcome their competition to the punch. In fact, hand signals are more important now to pit stockbrokers, so they can quickly signal floor specialists who put in the actual buy or sell order. That explains all the crazy gesticulating..
“Orders come in through brokerage firms that are members of the exchange and flow down to floor brokers who go to a specific spot on the floor where the stock trades. At this location, known as the trading post, there is a specific person known as the specialist whose job is to match buyers and sellers.”
By using wild obvious gestures and screaming when necessary, so the order can be heard brokers are communicating with their own partners these days not so much with the auctioneer. The noise and fury gets so strong at time, the old mass havoc rears its ugly head and to an outsider it appears as though a rugby scrum has broken out. In fact, it simply means that a large number of trades are transpiring right before your eyes, and to the detriment of your ears.
Probably there will come a day when all is quiet at the New York Stock Exchange, but it certainly wouldn’t be as entertaining. In all likelihood though, there will always be human traders on the floor making sure that their transaction goes through, and that will always mean yelling and hand signs. So now you know, the next time you see a frenzied video clip from the New York Stock Exchange, the brokers aren’t practicing to become professional wrestlers or politicians. They are not learning how to guide a plane down the runway, or imitate their favorite NFL Head Coach on the sidelines of a close football game. They are just trying to make money or save money for their clients. If you turn out to be one of those clients and it’s your money at stake, even if you only have a 401K or retirement fund, you might think that these transactions are worth the shouting.
