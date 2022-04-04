Finance
How to Successfully Advertise Your Business Using Google AdWords – Pay Per Click – PPC
The key to successful marketing is knowledge, persistence, and reaching out to people in order to create value and to maximize their experience. I’d like to share some information about mastering Google AdWords with you. With the cost per click or (CPC) on the rise, it’s important to realize that in a Google AdWords campaign, you may or may not see a positive return on investment right away. Creating value is key to the modern day marketer, and you may have to wait until customers who signed up for your online newsletter or e-mail subscriptions pull through.
Google AdWords is the most well known online advertising pay per click system (PPC). It allows businesses or any advertiser to get right to the point, and get what you pay for. Google AdWords brings the search back to the customer. Instead of stuffing annoying pop-up ads, spam emails, or banner ads into user’s faces, people search for what they want to using search engines. Yahoo Search Marketing formerly called Omniture is another PPC system where advertisers can pay for clicks. Google AdWords allows for the user to set up a hierarchy in their advertising structure.
The campaigns are sub-organized into groups, and you can make them even smaller into keyword groups in order to better track cost per acquisition (CPA) and return on investment (ROI). Cost per acquisition is simply calculated by dividing the total cost spent by the conversions (success in what your are selling). Return on investment which is another financial term used in marketing is simply total revenues divided by total cost. Maximizing return on investment for your Google AdWords marketing campaign can be a tricky task, especially for the beginning advertiser. Numerous new advertisers think that you have to spend a ton of money to get into the number one spot on the Google AdWords rotation (this is the order that the ads will show up when a user searches for your keywords).
There are ten spots on the ad rotation for the first page. This means that you will want to be within the top ten positions in order to get good search engine visibility. Intuitively, you don’t need to be in the number one spot, which is usually over paid for in a Google AdWords bidding war. Being in one of the top ten spots will suffice. With Google AdWords, you enter a maximum bid amount that you are willing to pay. If you pay the minimum, then you may be outbid too much and have a low click through ratio. The click through ratio is calculated by total impressions divided by the total number of clicks.
Increasing your bid or optimizing your keyword groups (use the Google AdWords keyword tool or the Wordtracker keyword tool) will help bring up your click through ratio and ad position. With the right strategy, you can become a successful Google AdWords advertiser and create a valuable experience for customers while gaining a profit for your business.
Finance
Tunnels By Gordon And Williams – The Next Harry Potter Book?
Tunnels — This book has been discovered by Barry Cunningham, the discoverer of J K Rowling and her enormously successful series of books about Harry Potter.
Gordon and Williams self-published 2,500 copies of this book – under a different title: The Highfield Mole. This was two years ago because they thought they would not have success with mainstream publishers. Recently, a hardback copy was being offered on Amazon for £1,500. The authors have so far earned advances of £500,000 by selling orders with major chain worldwide.
JK Rowling’s multi-million publishing sensation will leave an enormous niche in the market for children’s books, once the seventh and final book is published in July 2007.
You will be able to buy Tunnels sometime early on in July 2007.
46 Year old Roderick Gordon, who is a father of 2, was made redundant as an investment banker in 2001.
Brian Williams, 48 years old, who studied art at The Slade in London, has worked as an artist, in films and as an actor.
They have been friends since being students and have always been fascinated by archeology.
Recently, Barry Cunningham, the publisher, JK Rowling discoverer, was in New York considering film offers from three Hollywood studios for Tunnels – even though its publishing date is after July 2.
“I have never had so many film people trying to get hold of me,” he said.
Brian Williams was reported to say “The idea of a secret world underneath our feet hit us in an instant and after that, Rod and I never looked back. We couldn’t write fast enough.”
The book features a teenage boy archaeologist who discovers a new world under London by digging into tunnels below the city. It is a fast moving adventure that really stirs your imagination and completely absorbs you into the depths of the book you are reading.
Finance
Finding High Return Online Investment Options
If you are looking for the best high return online investment you need to thoroughly investigate all of your options. When building a portfolio, you need to make sure that you have plenty of high return investments to ensure that you make the most revenue. For those who do not know a lot about investing online, you may want to consider hiring a broker. You would be amazed by the perks, benefits, and amount of revenue a broker could help you generate.
Look for safe investments like bonds and CDs
The best high return online investments are smart and safe investments. You may be wondering which online investments are the best. Some of the most lucrative options that you have to choose from include bonds and CDs. Bonds are practically fool proof. Bonds are actually debt securities that sort of are like letting the agency that you purchase the bonds from borrow money. Whomever you purchase the bond security from promises to pay you back the amount of the bond, plus the amount of interest that the bond has drawn over time. The best bonds to invest in are government bonds. Bonds are safe and easy way to make a high return on investment online.
Investment CDs are certificates of deposit. CDs are practically risk free investments that can provide you with a high return on investment. You do not have to worry about losing your shirt or your financial security with certificates of deposit. CDs have a lot in common with savings accounts, but certificates of deposits often have a fixed rate of interest and fixed terms. CDs are actually types of bonds. You can rest easy knowing that you will achieve a high return online investment with CDs. You should be sure to only purchase CDs and bonds from a reliable and trustworthy source. It is always better to be safe than to be sorry.
Not sure where to start? Seek for help
If you are nervous about making investment decisions you can always seek the services of a professional broker or you can opt to join a high yield investment program that will watch your investments for you. You do not have to worry about losing money. High return online investment programs are affordable and there are many different options for you to choose from. You should be sure to learn as much information as possible about a particular investment program before you trust them with your financial future.
You should consider all of your options carefully before choosing which investment option that is right for you. Do your homework before making any online investments. Make smart investments today so that you can reap the benefits tomorrow.
Finance
Learn More About Personal Loans!
A personal loan is a type of loan that is opted by many consumers at one stage or the other. It is often used to cover various type of expenses and purchases. It can be to purchase a brand new car, a family getaway or to cover the expenses of a wedding. It is however mandatory that any person who is thinking of acquiring a personal loan be well informed and educated. It is important to take good decisions in order to avoid all the negative repercussions and consequences in future. There are various types of loans available in the present market and all these loans are designed specifically to meet various types of circumstances. It is thus important to understand how all these work.
A loan can be defined as a financial contract in which one particular party that is the lender agrees to give another party who is called a borrower a specific amount. This amount must obviously be paid back by the borrower on a monthly basis over a certain period of time. There can also be a lot of interest payments at an agreed rate and there can also be additional charges for proper administration of the loans. All the terms and conditions of a loan can vary from one lender to another lender.
However this must be specified in the contract that has been agreed upon. The borrower must mandatorily adhere to all the terms of repayment that are stated in the contract. This includes all the interest rates as well as the dates of repayment.
Loans can come in many shapes and sizes. However the two main types of loans are secured loans and unsecured loans. The main difference is that one secured loan will use an asset which is usually a home and this is used as security. On the other hand unsecured loan can be available to most of the people provided they have a very decent credit rating and are also employed on a regular basis.
Applying for the loans
When you successfully negotiate all the stages and reach the point of applying for your loan, you as a borrower must have an extremely clear idea of how much you actually require how much you can repay by considering your affordability rate. You can also use a tool called the loan calculator that is offered by all the major banks and this loan calculator can help you to work out all your monthly repayment strategy in an organized manner.
The cooling off period
You can avail a cooling off period that consists of 14 days. This starts from the date of loan agreement that is signed and continues until you receive the copy of the agreement. If you by any chance cancel the loan, you can send a notice of your withdrawal by writing. This notice can also be given verbally after which you can avail the 30 days that can be used to repay the capital and any type of interest accrued between the taking of the loan and also repayment of the loan.
