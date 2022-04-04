Finance
Insurance Agents Name Choices – Insurance Specialist, Financial Planner, or Life Advisor?
Are you one of the plain insurance agents? Agents often prefer to upgrade their title as an insurance specialist or financial advisor on their business card. Names like life advisor reflect positive experience and knowledge. Which of these different terms distinguishes you from being just one of the insurance agents? Here are 101 top choices to pick from.
There is a lot more to a name then may realize. Calling yourself an agent or sales agent makes you sound run of the mill. It also projects the sound of a salesman trying to sell you something. Few people enjoy feeling a person is selling them anything, it stinks of pressure. This is why in this list of different terms you will see how high words like specialist, expert, and professional rank. The prospect gets a completely new perspective, just by the title you give yourself! Prospects closely take notice when an agent jointly works with them in reaching a decision on what is the best plan of action. Prospective clients want to feel like they are part of the decision process.
Important internet search tip: to get an accurate count use quote marks around your term, “insurance specialist” will only give you that term in that exact order. Without the quotes you would also get all instances of people searching terms such as specialist insurance, specialist in writing insurance claims, specialist in automobile insurance sales, etc.
To give this article value, in front of each of the insurance agents distinctions is the number of current Google listings. This way you can easily see how often internet views “insurance agent ” look-up terms like specialist, planner, representative, and. advisor. Please remember the Google count figures often change daily.
1. 10,600,000 = financial advisor
2. 6,690,000 = insurance agent
3. 4,280,000 = financial planner
4. 2,120,000 = investment advisor
5. 1,780,000 = insurance agents brokers
6. 1,600,000 = investment adviser
7. 999,000 = insurance guide
8. 735,000 = insurance specialist
9. 638,000 = financial expert
10. 604,000 = financial professional
11. 590,000 = financial specialist
12. 513,000 = life pro
13. 433,000 = insurance professional
14. 431,000 = health insurance agent
15. 322,000 = insurance expert
16. 271,500 = insurance salesman
17. 269,000 = life professional
18. 268,000 = life insurance agent
19. 253,000 = insurance consultant
20. 252,000 = insurance advisor
21. 244,000 = insurance sales representative
22. 219,000 = insurance manager
23. 218,000 = estate advisor
24. 217,000 = insurance executive
25. 189,000 = estate planner
26. 186,000 = independent insurance sale
27. 179,000 = insurance sales agent
28. 155,000 = insurance seller
29. 130,000 = insurance producer
30. 126,000 = investment representative
29. 120,000 = insurance authority
30. 119,000 = insurance representative
31. 112,000 = life agent
32. 107,000 = life insurance specialist
32. 104,000 = life specialist
33. 102,000 = insurance adviser
34. 89,900 = insurance sales manager
35. 86,200 = licensed insurance agent
36. 85,200 = insurance manager
37. 71,000 = health agent
38. 66,600 = insurance pro
39. 65,100 = insurance sales rep
40. 60,000 = insurance designer
41. 59,400 = insurance sales person
42. 55,600 = life consultant
43. 54,500 = group agent
44. 52,200 = ins agent
45. 50,100 = estate adviser
46. 50,000 = insurance pros
47. 46,800 = insurance counselor
48. 43,800 = financial pro
49. 43,400 = insurance salesperson
50. 40,200 = insurance sales specialist
51. 37,700 = life producer
52. 37,000 = insurance sales executive
53. 35,400 = independent insurance brokers
54. 34,700 = long term care professional
55. 34,500 = financial planning advisor
56. 33,900 = medical insurance specialist
57. 31,300 = health insurance professional
58. 29,300 = life insurance expert
59. 29,000 = insurance rep
60. 28,900 = financial planning advisor
61. 27,500 = health insurance specialist
62. 26,000 = health insurance advisor
63. 25,500 = independent insurance professional
64. 24,700 = employee benefits specialist
65. 24,000 = life advisor
66. 22,900 = life insurance advisor
67. 21,800 = life insurance sales specialist
68. 19,900 = life insurance professional
69. 19,300 = insurance producer
70. 19,200 = licensed financial planner
71. 16,200 = health insurance producer
72. 14,900 = insurance sales consultant
73. 14,000 = term life insurance broker
74. 12,800 = long term care specialist
75. 12,700 = annuity specialist
76. 12,500 = estate planning specialist
77. 12,200 = insurance marketer
78. 11,950 = life insurance representative
79. 11,900 = insurance planner
80. 10,600 = insurance sales professional
81. 10,400 = life insurance advisor
82. 10,200 = insurance writer
83. 9,650 = insurance recruiter
84. 9,480 = financial planning advisor
85. 9,030 = estate planning advisor
86. 8,570 = annuity broker
87. 7,520 = insurance general manager
88. 7,070 = insurance trainee
89. 6,800 = long term care insurance specialist
90. 6,670 = term life insurance agent
91. 6,440 = long term care insurance agent
92. 5,870 = licensed life agent
93. 5,300 = financial insurance agent
94. 5,270 = annuity agent
95. 5,080 = ins professional
96. 5,030 = medical insurance professional
97. 5,010 = disability insurance agent
98. 4,990 = employee benefits professional
99. 4,430 = mortgage insurance agent
100. 4,200 = disability insurance specialist
101. 3,900 = long term care agent
For your own sake, never tell prospective clients that you are one of 1,500,000 insurance agents licensed to sell life, health, annuities, and financial policies. The term insurance specialist or insurance professional immediately makes your prospect more confident of your abilities. However, please do not use the overused and abused terms of financial planner or estate planner unless you actually are qualified to be one.
If case, you are interested, here are more titles with over 1,000 Google entry occurrences that did not make the top 101 list. They include group health professional, ins specialist, insurance marketing representative, health insurance adviser, ins representative, term life insurance specialist, mortgage life insurance agent, insurance marketing specialist, disability insurance broker, life ins agent, term life agent, senior market specialist, life investment adviser, MDRT insurance agent, and insurance saleswoman.
Should you want to get more attention on major search engines like Google, Yahoo, and Ask, here are some tips. On the front of your website entry page, use the title and first line to put a more descriptive term about the services you provide. Rather than announcing “insurance agent for many products”, try this, “medical insurance professional and disability insurance specialist.” Both these titles only have about 5,000 competing entries, which could include 3,500 to 4,000 weak ones each. Now it depends on following the advice given, and internet search engine skills you possess. An internet searcher might now find you in the top 100 listings for each of the terms! On an “insurance agent” search, with well over 6,000,000 listings, it might take a 24/7 week to find you listed toward the end of the heap.
The Four Main Types of Bail Bonds
There are four main types of bail bonds used in the industry; however, it can differ slightly, depending on the particular jurisdiction, city, and state that the bonding is taking place. The four most common heard-of bail bonds used to obtain a person’s release from jail are surety bonds, cash bonds, federal bonds, and immigration bonds. Each type of bond has a different method of releasing a person from jail. Continue reading to learn more about cash, surety, federal, and immigrations bonds; as well as, how to obtain one in your particular city or state.
Cash Bonds
A cash bond is used in a situation when a defendant, friend, or family member requests to simply pay cash for their bail. Once the defendant completes the required probationary terms of their arrest, and shows up to all their court hearings, the money is returned in whole. This is not a recommended option because bail is usually thousands of dollars. This type of cash can be saved for more important or immediate needs; rather than using it to obtain a release from jail. This type of bond has been a popular choice for elite persons, celebrities, professional athletes, and other exclusive groups.
Surety Bonds
Surety bonds are another popular choice when it comes to obtaining a release from jail following an arrest. Surety bonds work like this: once a person is arrested and taken into custody, another person or themselves can contact a professional indemnitor, such as a bail bondsman, to assist in the bail process. These types of bail bonds usually include some form of collateral for the required bail amount. This is because the person being released on bail will most likely have ongoing court stipulations, such as drug testing and counseling, that must be completed or the indemnitor takes on the responsibility of the entire bail amount. So the personal signing for the bail bond will most likely have to pay a non-refundable fee (a percentage of the full bail amount) as the collateral. This form of bail bond is most popular among the general population.
Federal Bonds
These bonds are not as common as the ones mentioned above. This is because they are only used in the case of a federal crime. Crimes such as these include embezzlement, tax evasion, kidnapping, bank robbery, aircraft hi-jacking, counterfeiting, and more. These bonds, for good reason, are more expensive than the other common forms of bail bonds. Using a reputable and experienced bail bondsman for federal bonds is very beneficial and can make a big difference in a person’s bonding process.
Immigration Bonds
Immigration bonds sound self-explanatory. They are a little more complicated than the average person would think. They are extremely complicated because they are for crimes that involve foreign nationals and non-us citizens. They are expensive, just like federal bonds, because they require a bail bondsman to take on a great deal of risk. For examples, a person that is a citizen of Canada can commit a crime in the United States, then flee back to Canada once out on bail; leaving the bail bond agency responsible for the full bond (which can range from thousands to millions of dollars) because the defendant is not here to serve for their crimes.
Bail bonds can be quite confusing, most understandable; which is why it is highly recommended to consult a professional and licensed bail bond agent in your area to give you accurate information on bail bonds and how they are used in the legal industry.
Delphi – Treasury of the Sikyonians
Other even wealthier cities raised whole edifices – the famous “treasuries” – to honour the god and display their own power and piety. In these buildings, sculptural decoration competed with, and sometimes surpassed, architectural beauty.
The city of Sikyon, rich and powerful in Archaic times, raised its treasury around 560 B.C. at the beginning of the Sacred Way. It seems that this edifice presented many unusual features (it was later replaced by another building). One of its singularities was that the metopes did not have the customary square shape, but were rectangular, as we can see in the surviving pieces exhibited in the Museum of Delphi. One of the metopes represents the Dioskouroi, Kastor and Polydeukes, and the Apharidai, Idas and Lyngeus, following each other in an impressive formation; in between, we can see the heads of the oxen which they had stolen in the course of some joint raid – probably the one that ended with the murder of Kastor and the Apharidai.
The artist illustrates the myth with remarkable order and clarity; he has even added the characters’ names next to their figures, so that the spectator shall be in no doubt about their identity. Another metope, much more audacious both in conception and execution, represents the mythical ship, Argo, beaching upon the distant shores of Kolchis.
In both these metopes, the dominant intention is to depict clear, solid figures in the plenitude of their motionless presence. A third metope, representing the rape of Europe by Zeus who had assumed the form of a bull, and a fourth, representing the wild boar in the celebrated Kalydonian hunt, convey impetuous movement in the most convincing manner.
If you decide to take one of the Delphi Tours choose among the excellent Delphi Hotels as an accommodation or have a look at different Hotels in Greece
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, An Outstanding Personality!
Women are outstanding though a great number of them aren’t standing outside; yet they are progressively accomplishing things that are conspicuously excellent. They are doing extraordinarily well; contributing meaningfully towards making the world a better place. In a world dominated by men, there are women who have distinguished themselves to affect lives significantly and make a difference, especially in Africa.
One of such exceptional women in Africa is Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. She is a Nigerian who has done so well; being successful all the way. This unconquerable woman was born into the royal family in Ogwashi-Ukwu, a town in Delta State, South-South, Nigeria.
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala whose husband hails from Umuahia, the capital city of Abia State, is a graduate of the prestigious Harvard University. She graduated with great distinction in 1977. She refused to see any limitation. She earned her Ph.D, in regional Economics and Development from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology four years later. This unique and talented woman has a mark of distinction that is out of this world. She worked with her husband to raise their four children; she stands out as a source of pride and pillar of inspiration to womanhood.
Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has a special privilege that is cherished by all and sundry, including the men in the position of authority. She has strong moral character that has led to her recognition and glory. She was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Western African country, Nigeria. The degree of dignity with which her tenure was held, increased as she went ahead to serve as a two-time Finance Minister of Africa’s soon-to-be largest and biggest economy. She is particularly important for being the first woman to become the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Finance in the world’s biggest black nation. She worked as the Minister of Finance for thirty-five months and was appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs in June, 2006. She worked remarkably as the Minister of Foreign Affairs for two months and resigned in August, 2006.
While Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was serving as the Minister of Finance, her exceptional transformation ideas led to her appointment as the Minister coordinating the economy. She was also selected as the head of Nigerian Economic Intelligence Team. Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala always comes up with striking results. She brought about structures and strategies that improved the Nigerian economy and took Nigeria’s financial rating to a higher standing.
Her great leadership made her standout. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala changed the status quo by directing affairs at the World Bank. She worked as the Development Economist, Vice President and Corporate Secretary respectively while at the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development. She followed through her duty with commitment and dignity. Her executive intelligence made her distinct all the way.
Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is widely and uncritically admired. She is a status symbol that is universally recognized. She represents greatness, innovation and transformation. Her refined reputation led to her appointment as the Managing Director of the United Nation Bank by Robert Zoellick, the President of the Bank on October 4, 2007. This powerful princess functioned with great excellence during her tenure and changed lives exceedingly. She is highly esteemed because of her good works.
In spite of the fact that her profile and professional progress is relatively enormous, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala never allowed her specific function as a helpmate and mother to be negatively affected. No one has ever read or heard any dishonest, unpleasant stories or reports concerning her. Some of her characteristics that are worth emulating include high quality transparency and honesty in government. Though she found herself in a male-dominated profession and career, yet was never frightened. She never at any point felt intimidated or opposed.
A woman, yes, but still helped to make dreams come true for Nigeria. She made it possible for the biggest black nation in the world to make an effort and merit the necessary qualifications for outstanding credit rating of BB minus from Fitch and Standard Poor’s. This great notable achievement brought Nigeria’s twenty-three years of sovereign quest to a happy ending.
She is unstoppable if you ask me because many women would have been frightened and their sense of value hurt by lots of disapprovals from the general public during the fuel subsidy tale but instead of weakening her stand, it fuelled her desire to do more for her country and humanity.
Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is a woman of honour who is excellence personified. Her brilliant ways of carrying out her duties led the present-government headed by Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to reappoint her as the Minister of Finance. Her portfolio was extended and this enabled her to unfold her executive intelligence which has greatly improved the economy of the nation. This powerful woman has helped to steer the rudder of the economic team to the right path.
She is referred to as the woman who has the power to change the second largest continent in the world to become the greatest economic power in the world over and over again. What a mark of distinction! She has done so well that most people think she is as powerful as a man. She is on the honours list. She has been conferred with many honours and awards amongst which include Hero 2004 by Time Europe. She has equally been awarded so many Doctorate Degrees from several Universities all over the globe. Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is a woman who has really proved that a woman has all it takes to make the world a better place!
Her name was not always on the lips of every person but she rose up one day and decided to impact lives and make living easier for people in her sphere of contact; you can do the same. It doesn’t matter how humble your beginning was, your latter end can be greater if you will only believe in who you are and what you have!
Copyright, Jaachynma Agu
