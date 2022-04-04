News
Jace Frederick: No dream ending Sunday for Paige Bueckers, but there’s plenty of future success to come
The dream ending for Paige Bueckers would’ve included a victory Sunday night in the national championship game at Target Center – just 10 minutes from where she grew up.
But Bueckers is a little too closely connected to Minnesota sports for a dream ending to come to fruition, so perhaps she was destined to taste defeat. Connecticut fell 64-49 to South Carolina in the title bout, with the Gamecocks earning their second NCAA championship.
And they did indeed earn it. South Carolina looked like the nation’s top team all season, and that was especially true this weekend in Minneapolis. The Gamecocks were too big, too physical and too athletic. They imposed their will on both ends of the floor, as great teams should.
It didn’t help UConn’s cause that the Huskies were undermanned with injuries and illness – starting freshman guard Azzi Fudd scored just three points in 16 minutes Sunday as she battled a reported stomach bug. Still, in general, the Huskies were simply overmatched. South Carolina out-rebounded UConn 49-24.
But the Huskies did have Bueckers, who’s the best player on the floor every time she steps onto it. That counted for something Sunday, as she played a large role in whatever offense the Huskies could muster – which wasn’t much against South Carolina’s suffocating defense.
Bueckers, who suffered a knee injury late in Friday’s win over Stanford, and looked to be less than 100 percent Sunday, led the Huskies with 14 points, six rebounds and two assists while playing every minute but one.
Perhaps she should’ve been more aggressive in hunting her own shot – about the only criticism you find in the sophomore’s game. Much of that credit goes to South Carolina’s guards, who all were superb in hounding Bueckers, and all of UConn’s guards and wings, on nearly every possession.
Certainly, Bueckers will find ways in which she needs to be better in similar situations should they arise in the future, as they undoubtedly will.
Remember, Bueckers has been in this position before. She dropped three straight state title games while at Hopkins – finishing second in her eighth-grade, freshman and sophomore seasons. In the latter, she scored 37 points on 14-for-23 shooting for the Royals, yet it wasn’t enough as Hopkins fell to Eastview at, ironically, Target Center.
Then there was last year’s national semifinals, where UConn fell to Arizona. Sunday’s feeling isn’t foreign to her.
“I just want to win every single time I step on the floor, every single game. Any time you come up short, you try to learn as much from it and use it as lessons and just try to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Bueckers said Saturday. “But definitely losing on the biggest stages stinks the most, so just trying to watch film and do everything you can to make sure you don’t have that feeling again is how I use it.”
She’ll learn from Sunday’s loss in a similar fashion. She certainly wasn’t why the Huskies lost to South Carolina – the clearly superior team. Still, losses fall on everyone. The good news for the point guard is failure leads to growth
For example, after those three state title game losses, Bueckers returned to Williams Arena as a junior and helped Hopkins outscore Stillwater 47-16 in the second half of the state title game to win a championship – on a day in which she was severely ill, nonetheless.
Similar results are likely on the horizon for Bueckers. She’s not someone who’s wise to bet against. She exits Minneapolis this weekend with everyone feeling what they felt when the point guard graduated from Hopkins — the best is surely yet to come.
No, there was no dream ending for the point guard on Sunday. But perhaps this one needed to be crushed, so others in the future can be realized.
“I think any time you lose, even in wins, you can learn a lot from it and watching film, breaking it down and making sure you’re focusing on little details,” Bueckers said Saturday. “I think you can get better from it.”
Winderman’s view: Tryout night for Morris, Oladipo, Yurtseven, plus Heat-Raptors thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Sunday night’s 114-109 victory over the Toronto Raptors:
— With the Heat resting players likely for the final time this season, this one had the feeling of last-chance saloon for Victor Oladipo, Markieff Morris and Omer Yurtseven.
— Likely little will change from the nine-man rotation that Erik Spoelstra has shown a preference for.
— But with the Heat holding out Jimmy Butler (toe), P.J. Tucker (knee), Dewayne Dedmon (ankle) and Gabe Vincent (toe), the opportunities were there.
— And taken advantage of.
— So Morris started at power forward, his first start as a member of the Heat.
— Yurtseven played as the first big man off the bench.
— And Oladipo played as the first guard off the bench.
— All while Spoelstra had to take it in from afar, having entered NBA health-and-safely protocols.
— Morris showed he can still fill a box score.
— Oladipo displayed a deft 3-point stroke, which was somewhat unexpected, considering where he had been trending in that regard, and can still explode for a dunk.
— And even Yurtseven had a six-point burst in the fourth quarter.
— Of the three, Oladipo arguably had the most significant impact.
— (At one stage, for both teams, considering he had five first-half turnovers.)
— And Morris certainly could be re-opened in case of emergency.
— But then consider that Butler, Tucker and Dedmon likely will be back Tuesday against the Hornets, and this likely remained the exception.
— All of rotation additions, including Caleb Martin, seemingly stepped forward enough to merit minutes.
— Perhaps as Spoelstra rethinks the Duncan Robinson role?
— Because on this night, Oladipo, Morris, Martin and Yurtseven all were better.
— Rounding out the starting lineup with Morris and Martin were Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Max Strus.
— Lowry took the court to a standing ovation in his return.
— The Raptors had their own late scratch, with OG Anunoby unavailable due to a quad bruise.
— Tyler Herro played as sixth man off the Heat’s limited bench.
— Herro’s third shot moved him past Steve Smith for 21st of the Heat all-time list.
— With Yurtseven then entering alongside Robinson.
— And then it was Oladipo, another player previously shuffled out of the mix.
— Oladipo’s seventh point was the 8,000th of his career.
— Adebayo’s sixth defensive rebound was 2,100th of his career.
— Lowry held court with the media prior to the game, flashing the 2019 championship ring he won with the Raptors.
— Among the questions he answered was one about his transition to the Heat.
— “It’s been fairly easy,” he said, “because I’m always gonna be myself no matter what jersey I got on, no matter what city it is. I’m still gonna go out there and try to win the game, play my best, play hard, do what I need to do to help my team win and win at the highest level. It’s been a smooth transition, because I’m always gonna be who I am. It’s different, yes, but at the same time it’s about basketball at the end of the day.”
— As far as adopting Heat culture, Lowry said it was more of the Heat accepting Kyle culture.
— “It’s me, so, it’s Kyle,” he said. “But they do have a culture. It’s a great culture.”
— He added of the comparisons to what he had in Toronto, “I’m always going to do me and be who I am. And you know, it’s great. They’re both great franchises, great cultures. and places, great organizations and coaches and places to be.
— Lowry was acquired at the cost of Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa, with only Achiuwa remaining with the Raptors.
— “I think him expanding his game to the three-point line, him being able to put the ball down on the floor has been good for him,” Lowry said of Achiuwa. “That’s one of the things where Nick [Nurse] and the coaching staff has done is give him the confidence to do that, to step outside of his comfort zone and be different. It’s just a young kid getting in a new situation and being able to kind of blossom a bit more. It’s good for him to be in that position to come here and change and be a different type of player and be more successful.”
— Lowry said the Florida transition has been embraced by his sons.
— “They wear shorts and T-shirts everyday,” he said. “My kids are great. My kids are awesome. You know, they originally was like, ‘No, no!’ “
Lil Nas X shocks Grammys with penis grabs, touts ‘sex with a stranger’
Timberwolves end road trip on high note with win over Houston
“We’re not in the business right now of overlooking anybody.”
That was the pregame message Sunday from Timberwolves coach Chris Finch. On the last of a week-long, four-game road trip against the worst team in the NBA, it could’ve been easy to do.
From the tip-off, Minnesota looked energized and motivated as the jockeying for the Western Conference’s sixth seed continued. A late surge by Houston gave Minnesota a brief scare, but the Timberwolves held on to beat the Rockets 139-132 on the road.
Minnesota held a 27-point lead in the third quarter that got cut down to seven points in the final seconds of the game. However, the massive lead was just too much for the Rockets to overcome.
It was the starting unit, specifically the trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell that powered Minnesota throughout the night. The trio combined for 83 points, just two days after they scored 74 points against the Nuggets. Edwards led the bunch on Sunday with 33 while Towns scored 28 and Russell added 22.
The entire team’s strong performance is what kept the Rockets at arm’s length. The Timberwolves shot 59 percent for the game and 42 percent from beyond the arc. It was a necessary performance as they struggled to contain the Rockets, who shot 57 percent from the field.
The one thing the Timberwolves did do successfully on defense was force turnovers. Minnesota forced 23 turnovers and scored 39 points off of them.
The Rockets hung around with the Timberwolves for much of the first quarter. The game was tied 26-26 at the 2:29 mark before Minnesota went on a 16-6 run over the final 149 seconds to lead by 10 heading into the second quarter.
After scoring just four points in the first three quarters against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Edwards had 10 points in the opening period while Towns continued his strong play with 13 points. The quarter was capped off by a running 3-pointer at the buzzer from Jordan McLaughlin.
The Timberwolves maintained their lead in the second quarter but could not extend it much heading into halftime as both teams shot the lights out. At the end of the first half, Minnesota led 80-68 and shot 67 percent from the field and 43 percent from beyond the arc. The Rockets weren’t far behind making 56 percent of their shots and 43 percent from the 3-point line.
The lead stretched by the end of the third quarter as the Timberwolves continued their torrid offensive performance while the Rockets cooled slightly. However, that lead quickly evaporated in the fourth quarter, despite the starters playing a majority of the final period. Sloppy play by the Timberwolves allowed Houston to cut the lead to as low as eight points in the final two minutes, but the deficit was too much to overcome in the end. Houston rookie Jalen Green scored a team-high 31 points while Josh Christopher scored 30 points off the bench.
The win puts the Timberwolves 1.5 games back of the Utah Jazz and two games back of the Nuggets. The Jazz did not play on Sunday after losing to the Golden State Warriors 111-107 on Saturday. The Nuggets played and beat the Los Angeles Lakers 129-118 on Sunday.
