Jim Reilly, who helmed both the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority and RTA, has died at 77
As head of the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority not once, but twice, Jim Reilly oversaw a redevelopment of popular Navy Pier and spearheaded efforts to build an arena and hotel near the McCormick Place convention center.
He guided the Regional Transportation Authority, which oversees CTA, Metra and Pace, through transportation budget straights and the 2008 recession.
Reilly, who worked for decades in state politics and at Chicago transportation and tourism agencies, died Monday. He was 77.
A Springfield native, Reilly graduated from the University of Chicago Law School and worked for the city of Jacksonville, Il, before he became a state representative in 1977.
He was chief of staff to former Republican Gov. Jim Thompson, and returned to the same role during Gov. Jim Edgar’s reelection campaign.
“He seemed to be a comfortable fit in making complex projects go from a behind-the-scenes role,” Thompson told the Tribune at the time.
As Edgar recovered from emergency quadruple-bypass heart surgery, Reilly was “a familiar and respected stand-in for the governor,” the Tribune reported in 1994. The Tribune described Reilly as “an administrator with a well-known contempt for inertia.”
Reilly was also during the 1990s the chief executive officer of the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority, which owns McCormick Place and Navy Pier and oversees Chicago’s trade show and convention business. He led the agency through an expansion of the convention center, the opening of the nearby Hyatt Regency hotel and a redevelopment project that turned Navy Pier into a tourist attraction.
He returned to the agency known as McPier as trustee in 2010, when state legislation named him to lead a revamp of operations including moving the convention center and Navy Pier to private management. He backed controversial labor rule changes that he later said allowed the city to retain and bring new trade shows, the Tribune has reported.
He became CEO again the following year, and began efforts to build what is now Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis hotel that border McCormick Place.
Between those stints, Reilly headed the city’s convention and tourism bureau. Later, he was chairman of the RTA board as the region’s transportation agencies sought to avoid financial doomsday. He helped avoid the worst-case scenario, and worked to plug a huge CTA pension shortfall, said Steve Schlickman, who was executive director of RTA at the time.
“He was a guy that was so nonpartisan in that position,” Schlickman said. “He worked so easily with both sides of the aisle, and he had great relationships with democratic leadership as well as the republican.”
Reilly led a consulting firm for a time and served on the boards of several organizations. He was most recently trustee of McPier and a life trustee of Navy Pier, Schlickman said.
Reilly had a deep appreciation for music and a commitment to the Chicago Shakespeare Theater, and rooted for the Bears, Bulls and St. Louis Cardinals, according to a family obituary. He traveled extensively.
He also had a passion for real and model trains, and enjoyed showing his train network to his nieces and nephews during holiday gatherings.
“Jim Reilly lived life large, was kind and led a life filled with incredible accomplishments,” the obituary said. “He dedicated his life to public service. Beloved by his wife and extended family, he gave his time, attention and philanthropic support to multiple charitable and artistic endeavors.”
He is survived by his wife, Veronica Lynch.
Twitter removes trans activist’s video with J.K. Rowling ‘death threat’
Without a role, Heat’s Oladipo shows he still can get on a roll
The compliments seemingly fell on deaf ears. To Victor Oladipo, Sunday night’s 21 points against the Toronto Raptors were more ordinary than extraordinary.
That, to the former All-Star guard, made his performance in the Miami Heat’s victory at Scotiabank Arena a case of simply playing to form.
“This is what I’m used to,” he said. “So it’s nothing spectacular or anything like that. It’s just, this is who I am.”
While it assuredly was who he used to be during his time with the Indiana Pacers, it was a dramatic breakthrough considering where he had stood in his comeback from May quadriceps surgery, having been shuffled out of the rotation just a week ago.
But with Jimmy Butler and Gabe Vincent given Sunday off as the Heat completed the back-to-back set that opened with Saturday night’s victory over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center, the opportunity was there.
And was seized.
“I found out [Sunday] morning,” Oladipo said of a role that had him on the court for 27:27, his longest stint since making his season debut March 7, “and I was just ready to play.”
While Oladipo downplayed a performance that included 6-of-9 shooting on 3-pointers, tying his career high for conversions, teammates were impressed.
“It’s just like everybody else here,” guard Max Strus said. “He fits the mold of who we are in Miami and the culture that we’ve built here. And it’s an opportunity.”
Oladipo, who turns 30 next month, had been held out of the previous three games, with Sunday his first action since March 26.
“You know he’s hungry,” Strus said, “and coming back from rehabbing his injury and wants to prove that he can still play, which he can, obviously, as he showed [Sunday] and other nights, as well.
“He just took advantage of his opportunity and knew his name was going to be called and was ready for it. And we were happy to see that.”
Only Tyler Herro played more bench minutes Sunday.
“It was amazing to see what he did,” said assistant coach Chris Quinn, who guided the team Sunday with coach Erik Spoelstra entering NBA health-and-safety protocols earlier in the day. “You know, these are things we have seen daily, behind the scenes. It’s the hard work. It’s the grit. It’s the grind.
“Obviously coming off of what he came off injury-wise and for him to get to this point, it’s still part of the process of him becoming what he can be.”
In other words, no guarantees, with Butler and Vincent expected back for Tuesday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets at FTX Arena.
“I just got to keep getting better, keep improving, taking it one day at a time,” Oladipo said.
For now, it’s about doing what he can when he can.
“It’s just been focused on improving,” he said. “Can’t really control the circumstance or what goes on. But I can control my mindset, what I got going on.
“So that’s what I was focused on. And when my number was called [Sunday], I was ready.”
Man fatally shot during reported St. Paul break-in ID’d as 33-year-old
Police identified on Monday a man fatally shot in St. Paul’s Hamline-Midway area as a 33-year-old.
Kaleef L. Barnes, of St. Paul, died in the 1200 block of Hewitt Avenue on Friday. Officers responded to a 911 call about 1:40 a.m.
A 56-year-old man told police that Barnes, who was his daughter’s boyfriend, kicked in the front door of their apartment and threatened her, a police spokesperson said Friday. The man reported he had shot Barnes.
Police took the 56-year-old to headquarters for questioning Friday and released him pending further investigation.
