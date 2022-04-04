News
Jim Reilly, who helmed the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority and RTA, dies
As head of the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority not once, but twice, Jim Reilly oversaw a redevelopment of popular Navy Pier and spearheaded efforts to build an arena and hotel near the McCormick Place convention center.
He guided the Regional Transportation Authority, which oversees the CTA, Metra and Pace, through transportation budget straights and the 2008 recession.
Reilly, who worked for decades in state politics and at Chicago transportation and tourism agencies, died Monday. He was 77.
A Springfield native, Reilly graduated from the University of Chicago Law School and worked for the downstate city of Jacksonville before he became a state representative in 1977. Before serving in the Illinois House, Reilly also taught grade school in Winchester, Illinois.
He was chief of staff to former Republican Gov. Jim Thompson, and returned to the same role during Gov. Jim Edgar’s reelection campaign.
“He seemed to be a comfortable fit in making complex projects go from a behind-the-scenes role,” Thompson told the Tribune at the time.
As Edgar recovered from emergency quadruple-bypass heart surgery, Reilly was “a familiar and respected stand-in for the governor,” the Tribune reported in 1994. The Tribune described Reilly as “an administrator with a well-known contempt for inertia.”
Reilly was also during the 1990s the chief executive officer of the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority, which owns McCormick Place and Navy Pier and oversees Chicago’s trade show and convention business. He led the agency through an expansion of the convention center, the opening of the nearby Hyatt Regency hotel and a redevelopment project that turned Navy Pier into a tourist attraction.
He returned to the agency known as McPier as trustee in 2010, when state legislation named him to lead a revamp of operations including moving the convention center and Navy Pier to private management. He backed controversial labor rule changes that he later said allowed the city to retain and bring new trade shows, the Tribune has reported.
He became CEO again the following year, and began efforts to build what is now Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis hotel that border McCormick Place.
Between those stints, Reilly headed the city’s convention and tourism bureau. Later, he was chairman of the RTA board as the region’s transportation agencies sought to avoid financial doomsday. He helped avoid the worst-case scenario, and worked to plug a huge CTA pension shortfall, said Steve Schlickman, who was executive director of RTA at the time.
“He was a guy that was so nonpartisan in that position,” Schlickman said. “He worked so easily with both sides of the aisle, and he had great relationships with Democratic leadership as well as the Republican.”
Reilly led a consulting firm for a time and served on the boards of several organizations. He was most recently trustee of McPier and a life trustee of Navy Pier, Schlickman said.
Reilly had a deep appreciation for music and a commitment to the Chicago Shakespeare Theater, and rooted for the Bears, Bulls and St. Louis Cardinals, according to a family obituary. He traveled extensively.
He also had a passion for real and model trains, and enjoyed showing his train network to his nieces and nephews during holiday gatherings.
“Jim Reilly lived life large, was kind and led a life filled with incredible accomplishments,” the obituary said. “He dedicated his life to public service. Beloved by his wife and extended family, he gave his time, attention and philanthropic support to multiple charitable and artistic endeavors.”
He is survived by his wife, Veronica Lynch.
Chicago Tribune’s Ray Long contributed.
()
News
Watch: Shaheen Afridi Sends Travis Head Packing On First Ball Of 3rd ODI
Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Shaheen Afridi Sends Travis Head Packing On First Ball Of The Match
After pulling off their highest successful ODI run-chase in the second match against Australia, Pakistan are off to a flying start in the series decider at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. After electing to bowl, Pakistan bowlers struck early to dismiss both Australia openers cheaply. While Haris Rauf ensured that Aaron Finch’s nightmare run continued in the ongoing series, Shaheen Afridi bamboozled the in-form Travis Head on the very first ball of the match.
It was an out-swinging low full toss, and before Head could read the line of the delivery, the ball dipped and rattled his off-stump.
The video of the dismissal was shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on their official Twitter handle.
Incidentally, Shaheen had also dismissed Finch for a first-ball duck in the previous match.
With the series on the line, Pakistan chased down a total of 349 to level the series and force the decider.
Imam-ul-Haq scored his second century of the series while Babar Azam also scored his 15th ODI ton as Pakistan chased down the target with each.
Earlier, Australia had posted a total of 348 for eight in 50 overs, thanks largely to Ben McDermott’s first international century.
Apart from McDermott, Head had also scored a fine 89 as he missed out on his second successive century in the series.
The three-match ODI series will be followed by a one-off T20, which will be played at the same venue on Tuesday, April 5.
Doing what he does best- @iShaheenAfridi strikes on the very first delivery! #BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/HwZKoW8rAO
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 2, 2022
The post Watch: Shaheen Afridi Sends Travis Head Packing On First Ball Of 3rd ODI appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Column: Lance Lynn’s injury is the 1st major obstacle in the Chicago White Sox’s path to the World Series
It seemed like just yesterday the Chicago White Sox were on their way to a 100-win season with a clear path to the World Series.
No one in the division would be able to stop them, with the defending American League champion Houston Astros watching star shortstop Carlos Correa flee to Minnesota to make a ton of money on a mediocre team.
ESPN Insider Jeff Passan made news last week for predicting the Sox would win the World Series, a bold statement that presumably came from Passan himself and not someone hacking his Twitter account.
Everything was going smoothly at Camelback Ranch in Year Two of the Tony La Russa reboot that it almost made one forget about all the early season controversies from Year One.
But suddenly it happened, slowly at first, and then all at once.
Andrew Vaughn suffered a hip pointer injury, but no problem. Just a blip.
Reliever Garrett Crochet needed Tommy John surgery and would miss the entire 2022 season. A bigger problem for sure, but not a deal-breaker.
And then ace Lance Lynn suffered a tear in a tendon in his right knee and would be out 6-8 weeks. Has someone put a curse on this team?
The coronation of the Sox suddenly was put on hold. If they were going to fulfill the promise of the ‘22 season, they’d have to do it the hard way.
White Sox brass will tell you that was always the case, that nothing was ever guaranteed, not even a division title in the low rent American League Central. But that’s what front-runners always say when everyone is picking them to win handily, as the Sox did in 2021.
But the truth is the Sox should run away with the division, barring health issues. Their lineup is far and away the best in the Central, they have the league’s top closer in Liam Hendricks, and if Michael Kopech lives up to expectations as a starter, the loss of Carlos Rodón should be minimized.
Sox starters led the AL with a 3.57 ERA last season, so even a slight dropoff shouldn’t alter their chances of repeating. And after back-to-back postseason appearances, playoff experience won’t be an issue come October.
There were no more excuses for the White Sox. This was a win-or-else year.
But Kopech started out behind the other starters after a positive COVID-19 test in February, and didn’t make his Cactus League debut until last Thursday. Dallas Keuchel was shelled in spring training, leaving Lynn, Lucas Giolito and Dylan Cease to carry the load.
With Lynn out for perhaps up to two months, the Sox likely will turn to swingman Reynaldo Lopez or even reclamation project Vince Velasquez to fill the void. Gulp.
In hindsight, Sox general manager Rick Hahn should’ve held onto reliever Craig Kimbrel until he could land another starter in return. Instead he acquired veteran outfielder AJ Pollock, a nice pickup but someone the Los Angeles Dodgers were obviously trying to unload.
Now the Sox, with a barren farm system, have no big pieces to deal for a reliable starter, other than perhaps Vaughn and Gavin Sheets, who should be untouchable. So they’re going to have to wing it until Lynn returns — and hope Kopech builds up his arm strength enough to go five innings soon.
It’s not Hahn’s fault he focused on right field instead of the rotation. He didn’t know Crochet or Lynn would be injured so soon after the Kimbrel deal. Injuries happen, and this year we’re going to see more and more pitchers go on the injured list in April due to the short spring.
Lynn, who isn’t anyone’s idea of a physically fit specimen, has managed to succeed in spite of his weight. But last summer’s knee injury, followed by the latest one, makes him suspect in the remaining two years of his contract, which was extended last summer to great acclaim.
Is this going to be a recurring problem? And without Lynn available, does Keuchel now have a longer leash? Sox fans already are warming up their vocal chords for his first start.
It looks as if the offense will have to come through early and often to pick up the starters, which isn’t the worst thing. We know we can count on Tim Anderson and José Abreu. And though the Sox are predominantly a right-handed lineup, they still should have enough hitting to win the division, assuming there are no major injuries to Eloy Jiménez or Luis Robert, both of whom are talented enough to be in the Most Valuable Player race.
It would make sense to put Pollock in left and make Jiménez the designated hitter more often than not, but La Russa seems content with leaving Jiménez in the outfield, so it’s probably useless to argue this point. At least La Russa has convinced Jiménez to stop taking so many risks and potentially injuring himself. Baby steps.
Catcher Yasmani Grandal’s health also will be vital without a backup who has earned any real playing time, while third baseman Yoán Moncada has had an awful spring — a .133 average and 12 strikeouts in 30 at-bats entering Monday’s game against the Cubs. Moncada hasn’t come close to his .915 OPS from 2019, so it’s time to find out if his “breakthrough” season was an aberration.
The Leury García/Josh Harrison combo platter at second base also bears watching, as does the absence of a dominant left-handed reliever outside of Aaron Bummer — so it may not be the cakewalk to October most Sox fans envisioned. With the rotation now in flux, some early struggles wouldn’t be at all surprising.
It’ll be up to La Russa to guide them through the obstacles, which already are starting to pile up. But that’s why La Russa was hired by Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf in the first place — he’s been through it all in his 33 years as a manager.
Year Two of the reboot won’t be any different from 1984, but hopefully it will have a better ending.
()
News
Monday COVID-19 update: Some negative tests no longer will be reported
Schools, nursing homes, jails and other institutions that routinely use antigen tests to screen for the coronavirus no longer need to report negative results to the state under updated federal guidelines.
All positive tests still will be reported to the Minnesota Department of Health, but the change will further muddy the state’s pandemic data as more tests go unreported. The state recently discontinued an at-home saliva testing program in favor of cheaper, rapid tests residents can conduct on their own and which are not reported to the state.
Minnesota began including the results of antigen tests in its daily pandemic updates in the summer of 2020. They account for about 16 percent of the 19.3 million tests conducted in the state since 2020.
Antigen tests are not as reliable as genetic tests, but they are more accessible and can be used in a variety of settings.
The changes in federal guidelines do not impact all antigen tests, just those that were being used under a waiver from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s clinical lab regulations.
State health officials noted the change was part of an ongoing shift toward an endemic phase of the pandemic. That means SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, is always present at a baseline level in the population.
They also acknowledged the change will affect the state’s test-positivity rate and there is a possibility the health department will adjust the way it reports data.
The state health department reported 473 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, bringing the case total since March 2020 to 1,430,556. Test-positivity ticked up slightly to about 2.9 percent but remains below the 5 percent caution threshold.
There are 203 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 28 in intensive care. Hospital capacity continues to be strained in the Twin Cities, largely because of staffing shortages.
Five more COVID-19 deaths also were reported Monday, bringing the death toll to 12,415 since the pandemic began. Those five ranged in age from their 70s to their 90s with three residing in private homes and two in long-term care.
Health officials say a majority of new cases are caused by the latest omicron variant called BA.2. It is believed to be highly contagious, but any spike in cases is anticipated to be minor because so many Minnesotans have immunity from a prior infection or are protected by vaccines.
Health officials say vaccines are the best way to avoid a serious illness and to slow the spread of the coronavirus. However, protection wanes over time and boosters are recommended for everyone 12 and older.
Omicron BA.2, like the original relative variant, is believed to be able to infect people who are fully vaccinated, as well as those who were previously infected. However, the vaccines do protect against more severe illness, hospitalization and death.
Minnesota has administered more than 9.5 million doses of vaccine, including almost 2.2 million boosters. About 66 percent of Minnesota’s 5.7 million residents have completed their initial vaccination series.
Jim Reilly, who helmed the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority and RTA, dies
Watch: Shaheen Afridi Sends Travis Head Packing On First Ball Of 3rd ODI
Factors That Affect Your Health Insurance Premium
Column: Lance Lynn’s injury is the 1st major obstacle in the Chicago White Sox’s path to the World Series
Monday COVID-19 update: Some negative tests no longer will be reported
Term Life Insurance – Everything That You Need to Know to Get the Best Policy for Your Needs
‘UM has that natural swagger’ — Miami visit makes big impression on four-star prospect Robert Stafford
Northwestern football recruit Jack Lausch highlights Brother Rice’s unbeaten start with walk-off homer vs. IMG. ‘That was pretty cool.’
April 5 election: Prop C, U and more online tax questions
GEICO Insurance Quotes – How to Find GEICO Quotes Online
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout