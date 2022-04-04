News
John Shipley: Departing Gophers should have let Lindsay Whalen have her weekend
Lindsay Whalen was denied a chance to further celebrate her inclusion in the 2022 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday.
Scheduled for an afternoon news conference with reporters covering the women’s NCAA Final Four championship on Sunday at Target Center, the Gophers basketball coach was instead stuck in New Orleans because of a flight cancellation.
It was sadly appropriate because Whalen’s big weekend, a remarkable accomplishment for someone who is only 39 years old, was nearly overshadowed by a few of her charges, who were in such a hurry to join the hundreds of others in the NCAA transfer portal, they couldn’t wait a few more days to let their old coach have the weekend to herself.
I don’t know that it ruined anything for Whalen, but it wasn’t particularly sensitive.
“I want to thank the hall of fame, all of my coaches who helped me get here, as well as my parents and family who have always been there for me through the ups and downs in my career,” Whalen said via text Sunday.
“This is truly an honor, and I am humbled to be joining the hall of fame with such an incredible class of inductees.”
Her company in the Class of 2022 is elite, Tim Hardaway, Swin Cash and George Karl among them, and yet Whalen stands tall among them. A four-time all-state player at Hutchinson, she was the Gophers’ point guard when they advanced to two Sweet 16’s and a Final Four from 2002-04, and she won four WNBA titles as the Lynx’s floor leader from 2011-17.
Whalen also won two Olympic gold medals and two World Championships with the U.S. national team. Her court vision was peerless, and she had the moves, strength and will to finish in the paint. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, who coached Whalen on the 2016 Olympic team, called her “my favorite point guard” on Saturday.
Back home, Whalen’s program is in flux. After graduating five seniors, the Gophers have lost six players to the portal, which on Sunday included 939 women’s basketball players. Jasmine Powell, the starting point guard most of the past two seasons, quit on Jan. 28 and committed to Tennessee on Thursday.
Powell is a good player, yet the Gophers were a little better without her. Certainly they played more as a team while going 6-6 down the stretch. Of the five who left after the season ended with a loss to South Dakota State in the WNIT, only point guard Sara Scalia is what you’d call a big loss. She led the Gophers in scoring (18 ppg.), and her 111 made 3-pointers this season ranked third nationally.
Kadi Sissoko is an athletic forward who averaged 17.3 points over the last six games, but she was prone to foul trouble and turnovers — a team-high 90 in 33 games. Only Powell (3.11) averaged more this season.
With Scalia, Sissoko would have been a nice piece with the four freshmen Whalen has coming in — the class was ranked as high as No. 10 nationally by ESPN — but she was wildly erratic. The others — point guard Alexia Smith, off guard Caroline Strande and post Erin Hedman — had reason to leave. Smith started getting more minutes when Powell left, but Strande and Hedman rarely played.
Two of that group announced they had entered the portal this week, one Thursday and one Friday, hours before Whalen was to be officially announced as a hall of fame selection. One can understand why; the portal is filling up fast and there are only 350 Division I women’s basketball teams, and while the NCAA has a recruiting dead period until April 14, coaches can still contact players by phone and email.
It’s understandable that players looking for a new home are anxious to get their names out there. Still, it seems a few could have waited until Monday.
News
Shorthanded Heat celebrate Lowry’s night in Toronto, with Oladipo sparking 114-109 win
To a degree this was scripted, with Kyle Lowry given a heartfelt pregame tribute in his return to Scotiabank Arena, and with the Miami Heat playing it safe on the second night of their back-to-back by holding out Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker, Dewayne Dedmon and Gabe Vincent.
And yet there is no way Sunday night’s 114-109 victory over the Toronto Raptors could have been scripted to this degree.
With Victor Oladipo (yes, Victor Oladipo) to the rescue.
With Markieff Morris offering quality minutes as a starter.
With Omer Yurtseven scoring six consecutive points in the fourth quarter.
All with assistant coach Chris Quinn guiding the team, with coach Erik Spoelstra entering NBA health-and-safety protocols.
About the only element lacking shock value as the Heat extended their winning streak to four was Lowry making the most of his night and Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro offering their typical consistency.
Oladipo, in his best performance as a member of the Heat, closed with 21 points. Morris did his part with 10 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals. Strus closed 23 points, converting seven 3-pointers.
For their part, Lowry finished with 16 points, 10 assists and six rebounds; Herro with 18 points, eight assists and seven rebounds; and Adebayo with 16 points and nine rebounds.
Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam paced the Raptors with 29 points apiece.
Five Degrees of Heat from Sunday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Heat fell behind by 13 early, were down 34-28 at the end of the first quarter, 55-45 at halftime and 79-78 going into the fourth quarter.
Then, midway through the final period, consecutive 3-pointers from Strus and Lowry moved the Heat to a 93-91 lead.
From there, Oladipo drained a pair of 3-pointers to push the Heat to a 107-97 lead with 2:22 to play.
“True professional, true professional,” Lowry said. “I’m so proud of Vic.”
It then got dicey, when Adebayo was called for an away-from-the-ball foul with 33.7 seconds to play, but Toronto only scored a single point on what could have been up to a four-point possession.
But a three-shot foul by Herro with 27.2 seconds left allowed Toronto to move within 112-107.
The Heat held on from there.
2. Playoff picture: The victory moved the Heat to 51-28, two games ahead of the Boston
(49-30) atop the Eastern Conference, with the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers tied for third at 48-30.
The Heat would secure the top seed if they win two of their final three games (home games on Tuesday and Thursday against the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks, respectively, and then their April 10 season finale on the road against the Orlando Magic).
Based on other results, it is possible the Heat wrap up the conference before they take the court for Friday’s game against the Hawks.
3. Lowry’s night: After nine seasons with the Raptors and then missing the teams’ first three matchups, Lowry made an emotional return that including a two-minute standing ovation after a pregame tribute video.
Lowry waved back to the adoring crowd from midcourt, with his two sons at his side.
“I miss everything about the city, the country, the organization. There’s a lot to miss,” Lowry said on a day Toronto’s mayor declared Kyle Lowry Day. “There’s a lot of things to miss. My kids grew up here.
“It’s not my home building anymore, but it’s a place I’ll always call home.”
4. No Spo: The Heat were required to undergo a round of coronavirus testing earlier in the day, a requirement for re-entry back in the United States.
Shortly thereafter, Spoelstra entered NBA health-and-safety protocols.
Under NBA guidelines, Spoelstra faces a mandatory five days away from the team unless he otherwise can provide negative tests. A five-day timetable would have him out until the Heat close out their regular-season schedule next Sunday in Orlando.
5. Stepping up: After a scoreless first half, Max Strus stepped up with 14 third-quarter points, sparking the Heat with four 3-pointers.
Strus then drained another pair in the fourth to help stake the Heat to a five-point lead.
His sixth 3-pointer tied Damon Jones for 25th on the Heat’s all-time list.
Then there was Oladipo, who made it a 3-point tag team with his 3-point shooting, as well.

News
GREEF line puts on a show as Wild crush Capitals
WASHINGTON, D.C. — All back-to-backs are not created equal. Sometimes playing a couple of games roughly 24 hours apart can actually help a team.
That proved to be the case for the Wild over the weekend. After looking very impressive in Saturday’s win over the Carolina Hurricanes, the Wild might have been even better in Sunday’s win over the Washington Capitals.
Asked pregame about fatigue potentially playing a factor, coach Dean Evason was adamant that the Wild are in great shape.
Meanwhile, the Capitals entered the matchup with quite a bit of rest after having nearly a week off. Or was that rust?
It looked like the latter in the opening 90 seconds as the Wild jumped the Capitals, then rode the wave to a 5-1 win. The victory helped the Wild stretch their point streak to a season-high 10 games as they inch closer to clinching a playoff berth.
Though the Wild weren’t exactly dominant on this particular night, they defended extremely well in front of Cam Talbot after securing the early lead. That style of play seemed to frustrated the Capitals as the game progressed.
It took all of 36 seconds for the Wild to go up 1-0, as Joel Eriksson Ek cashed in on a breakaway after a pinpoint touch pass from Jordan Greenway. The secondary assist went to Alex Goligoski, who held the puck behind the net for about 10 seconds before ripping a stretch pass up ice.
The offensive outburst continued a minute later as Tyson Jost corralled a puck along the boards, calmly skated toward the crease, and ripped a puck into the back of the net to make it 2-0. That marked Jost’s first goal since being traded to the Wild last month.
The game turned into a defensive clinic from there with the Wild protecting their lead after the Capitals awoke from their stupor. Whether it was Talbot coming up with a few big saves, or Goligoski blocking a bevy of shots in front of him, the Wild were impenetrable in their own zone.
The score held until midway through the second period when Eriksson Ek cleaned up a rebound in front to extend the lead to 3-0. The goal came on the heels of an incredible shift by Greenway, which featured him crashing into the boards, losing his stick, delivering a crushing blow, picking up his stick, and finally, funneling a shot on net.
With his linemates stealing the show, Marcus Foligno got in on the scoring action early in the third period, ripping home a shot to make it 4-0. Not surprisingly, Greenway and Eriksson Ek both added assists on the sequence.
That put the Wild in complete control, and while Garnet Hathaway spoiled Talbot’s shutout bid with a goal that cut the deficit to 4-1, the Capitals never got any closer. For good measure, Nic Deslauriers added an empty-net goal late to finalize the score at 5-1.
Now the Wild will shift their focus to the remainder of the road trip with divisional games against the Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues left on the docket.
News
Why the next move on the Knicks bench will be an important sign
There’s an offseason move that bears watching for the Knicks, more so than you think.
Folks around the league are interested in who the franchise taps to replace assistant coach Kenny Payne, believing the choice is a sign as to whether Tom Thibodeau has regained autonomy over his staff or will again cede to the front office.
As a condition of getting hired in the summer of 2020, Thibodeau was forced to take on three assistants at the front of his bench, which ultimately became Payne, Mike Woodson and Johnnie Bryant. The logic, beyond former agents Leon Rose and William Wesley getting CAA clients better jobs, was that Thibodeau had problems managing relationships and personalities at his previous stop in Minnesota, so why not bring in coaches who can communicate without being so closely associated with the head coach? Thibodeau is much stronger at the planning and in-game strategizing areas of coaching, and he dominates those areas on his staff, without much room for collaboration.
Of course, such a setup is combustible and can breed distrust. It backfired when Phil Jackson forced Derek Fisher to use triangle-friendly assistants Kurt Rambis and Jim Cleamons, but worked all the way to a Lakers title when Frank Vogel was handed Jason Kidd, Phil Handy and Lionel Hollins.
With the Knicks, it’s hard to argue with the results of last season, when they exceeded all expectations and Julius Randle—who is close with Payne—burst above all projections with an All-NBA selection. But the encore has been a colossal failure, with the Knicks falling to the bottom third of the East and Randle devolving into an unreliable player/leader.
Thibodeau’s staff remained the same after Woodson left for Indiana University last season, with Thibodeau’s hand-picked assistants—Andy Greer, Darren Erman, Dice Yoshimoto—all remaining on the bench.
With Payne now gone for the University of Louisville, it begs the important question: who will be the replacement? If Erman moves up to the front of bench—as he’s done since Payne left—and somebody like Larry Greer is promoted, it’s a sign Thibodeau is controlling the process. Another potential hire connected to Thibodeau is Rick Brunson, the former Knick who served as Thibodeau’s assistant in Chicago and Minnesota. Brunson nearly left his position as head coach of Camden High School in South Jersey to join the Knicks before last season.
But if it’s an assistant not associated with Thibodeau, the signs point to Wesley again exerting his influence. Either way, it should be interesting, especially in the wake of the news earlier this season that Wesley had been privately blaming Thibodeau for the team’s struggles.
PING PONG TIME
With the Knicks officially eliminated, their next important date is May 17 in Chicago, where the ping pong balls will decide where they draft.
And since the Knicks were hovering around the play-in tournament for much of the season, their odds aren’t encouraging. Following Sunday’s dominating 118-88 victory over the Magic, the Knicks moved down to the 11th worst record in the league, with still a chance to finish between 8th and 12th.
In the likeliest scenario where they’re either 10th or 11th in the draft lottery, the Knicks would have an 11.7% chance of picking in the top-3 and a 2.5% chance of picking first.
Remarkably, the Knicks haven’t moved in the lottery since 1985, meaning they’ve picked either at ranking or below.
Obi Toppin—the team’s last lottery pick—matched a career-high with 20 points Sunday in Orlando.

