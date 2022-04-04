Entertainment
Kanye West Drops Out of Coachella, taking Travis Scott with him
Rapper Kanye West has dropped out of the 2022 Coachella music festival after his unhinged attacks on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Bill Maher to Jada Pinkett Smith: ‘Put on a f**king wig like everybody else at the Oscars’
Bill Maher seemed to take Chris Rock’s side after Will Smith slapped the comedian during the 2022 Oscar Awards
NY Post: Why more black women should consider marrying white men
Law professor and author Ralph Richard Banks wrote a controversial editorial for the NY Post titled “Why more black women should consider marrying white men”
Man charged in murder of LaKevia Jackson, mother of rapper Young Thug’s son
A suspect has been charged in the murder of LaKevia Jackson, the mother of rapper Young Thug’s 14-year-old son
