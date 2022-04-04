Connect with us

Entertainment

Kanye West Drops Out of Coachella, taking Travis Scott with him

Published

34 seconds ago

on

Rapper Kanye West has dropped out of the 2022 Coachella music festival after his unhinged attacks on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

The post Kanye West Drops Out of Coachella, taking Travis Scott with him first appeared on Sandra Rose.

Entertainment

Bill Maher to Jada Pinkett Smith: ‘Put on a f**king wig like everybody else at the Oscars’

Published

43 mins ago

on

April 4, 2022

By

Bill Maher seemed to take Chris Rock’s side after Will Smith slapped the comedian during the 2022 Oscar Awards

The post Bill Maher to Jada Pinkett Smith: ‘Put on a f**king wig like everybody else at the Oscars’ first appeared on Sandra Rose.

Entertainment

NY Post: Why more black women should consider marrying white men

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 4, 2022

By

Law professor and author Ralph Richard Banks wrote a controversial editorial for the NY Post titled “Why more black women should consider marrying white men”

The post NY Post: Why more black women should consider marrying white men first appeared on Sandra Rose.

Entertainment

Man charged in murder of LaKevia Jackson, mother of rapper Young Thug’s son

Published

4 hours ago

on

April 4, 2022

By

A suspect has been charged in the murder of LaKevia Jackson, the mother of rapper Young Thug’s 14-year-old son

The post Man charged in murder of LaKevia Jackson, mother of rapper Young Thug’s son first appeared on Sandra Rose.

